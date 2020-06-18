Reports: Internal Messages Organizing Saturday July 4th as Police Strike Day…

This year July 4th falls on a Saturday.

According to two media outlets (NY post) and (Fox) at 3:00pm on July 4th the New York Police Dept. will cease their work shifts in a display of protest against the constant attacks against them by politicians and activists.

Honestly, who can blame them.

National protests against police and law enforcement, primarily driven by the false Marxist ideology of Black Lives Matter, have become outrageous in the extreme. The announcement in Atlanta by the Fulton County district attorney Paul Howard to charge a police officer with felony murder could be, and arguably should be, the final straw.

New York – […] “Police officers like you and me took an oath to protect strangers regardless of race, class or gender,” states one of the fliers. “Today we are vilified and must stand as one. Enclosed are instructions on how we will get our point across that we are necessary and must be valued.” The message, which was sent out Thursday morning, also describes how an officer should go about taking a sick day on July 4, 2020 – “the date that we will make our voices heard.”

Independence day seems like just as good a day as any other for police around the entire nation to take a knee and let everyone see what 48 hours without law enforcement would actually look like.

Perhaps a dramatic action is warranted/needed to wake people up to the political agenda and scame behind the “defund the police” movement. Perhaps July 4th could become the day when people start defending the police.