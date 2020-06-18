Reports: Internal Messages Organizing Saturday July 4th as Police Strike Day…

This year July 4th falls on a Saturday.
According to two media outlets (NY post) and (Fox) at 3:00pm on July 4th the New York Police Dept. will cease their work shifts in a display of protest against the constant attacks against them by politicians and activists.
Honestly, who can blame them.
National protests against police and law enforcement, primarily driven by the false Marxist ideology of Black Lives Matter, have become outrageous in the extreme. The announcement in Atlanta by the Fulton County district attorney Paul Howard to charge a police officer with felony murder could be, and arguably should be, the final straw.
New York – […] “Police officers like you and me took an oath to protect strangers regardless of race, class or gender,” states one of the fliers. “Today we are vilified and must stand as one. Enclosed are instructions on how we will get our point across that we are necessary and must be valued.”
The message, which was sent out Thursday morning, also describes how an officer should go about taking a sick day on July 4, 2020 – “the date that we will make our voices heard.”
Independence day seems like just as good a day as any other for police around the entire nation to take a knee and let everyone see what 48 hours without law enforcement would actually look like.
Perhaps a dramatic action is warranted/needed to wake people up to the political agenda and scame behind the “defund the police” movement. Perhaps July 4th could become the day when people start defending the police.
If true, there won’t be any need for real fireworks–there will be plenty already.
MaryfromMarin: Here in LA, the July 4 “private fireworks celebrations” (i.e., illegal pyrotechnics) already started, about two weeks ago. Lots of firecrackers and surprisingly (disturbingly) loud “booms,” running for a few hours, every night. July 4 night is going to be interesting.
I live in San Fernando Valley. From 8pm-2am every 15 minutes boom boom car alarms go off. My dog Foxy won’t go outside to potty before bed and has been pooping on the floor. The noise is too stressful for her. These people aren’t celebrating our nation. Totally disrespectful to neighbors and cruel to pets.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eaxb_BAWAAAtE71?format=jpg&name=large
Yea I was so pissed last couple of weeks I was relishing this idea. Did a small part to encourage it on Twitter #BlueFlu. When one has more time to contemplate this idea is more “up in the air” on how we all land. If it can be quarantined to a specific area ideal. Anyone that reads this must understand I don’t wish for harm to communities in inner city; they have voted for it themselves. If this genie gets out and cannot be rebottled so be it. We are at the eye of the needle and we must now pass through it. I know that as it becomes a war zone and they flee my area (rural suburbs) becomes one too. Unless you have RR1 in your address prepare. I have been since May 26.
Are we at the precipice yet? Only at the precipice will the people respond.
Shock and awe, up until 3 Nov 2020.
Longer if need be.
What fireworks? All the July 4th celebrations where i love have been cancelled.
Live
Good for them, and I agree. I can’t imagine anyone even staying on the force knowing that if they are in the situation where they have to defend themselves they could end up in prison.
This has already been a devastating blow to police and self-defense because it is now in the back of their minds…
The insanity is waking up moar people though, which is good as we need all we can get being awake, but my goodness I hope it ends soon. Taking down CHAZ/CHOP- whatever those dumb@$$3$ are calling it now was a good start, now I hope shutting this crap down immediately becomes the norm as it SHOULD BE! Wow…
“. . . could end up in prison.”
—-
Don’t forget the death penalty in Georgia.
And remember who will be on the jury in some of these cities.
Good points Joe, and I didn’t mention it as I can’t even imagine that happening and what I/America/Cops would feel like… and do.
And the juries, not a chance.
Unfortunately, I believe it was in Portland, Oregon, where their version of Occupy was shut down. It’s still alive and “well” in Seattle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, I would have got a back injury or resigned yesterday. It’s not because I’m scared but because I’m not going to be someone’s punching bag or target no matter how much you pay me. Perhaps SD knows more about this, I was wondering about the unions and why they did not ever mention the word strike. Obviously they have been in bed with the left for many years.
This year what we know is coming to fruition right in front of the eyes of the sheep. Unlike most unionized workers the word “strike” is taboo amongst police; an unwritten rule. Fighting with the modern day left there are no rules. People are starting to figure it out. Gonna be a painful lesson.
Well Meow it could be interesting
It’s going to be epic!!! Sometimes you have to show the people the consequences of their actions!!
It’s too bad they announced the date. It gives the criminals more time to plan abuse. It gives city govt’s time to prepare. Too bad they announced the date.
I’m wondering where it’s coming from….just for that reason
What’s the city going to do? Call the cops?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Call ANTIFA! and BLM! Or MS-13!
Tell Schumer and Nadler to get CHIP cards(physical ability assessment -you name it they test it- may include bench-pressing your bodyweight)
I also think people will be leaving even more. Oh to u-haul franchise in NYC!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you imagine what’s going to happen to gun sales in NYC during the next several weeks?
It gives the City Morons a specific date to plan for, and Politician Morons some time to figure out what they’re going to do about it.
“July 4th. This is the date all Hell breaks loose in your cities. Just lettin’ y’all know ahead of time so that you have time to figure out how you’re going to deal with Hell.”
Quite nice of them, actually. Very thoughtful.
Fake news gets a beat down…
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂
Blue Summer of Love no ticket revenue!
We all need the police, but Dems need them more. Great idea!
A month from now?Quite a heads up for criminals. Mr. Brooks funeral tour will just be winding up….time for more mayhem
Plenty of time for mayors and governors to think long and hard about what they got themselves into. I wonder if there will be any doxing happening between now and then? I’d hate for their Independence Day festivity’s to be rudely interrupted by deplorables (not that I would condone that).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go for it boys and girls!!
Maybe this cop-on-strike caper will work. Maybe. More effective for the police to remove all protective details for the political elite and well connected. Let these scoundrels live in fear of the rabid animals they turned lose by emptying the prisons.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mike in a Truck: “More effective for the police to remove all protective details for the political elite and well connected.”
Let’s hope it’s part of the plan. Maybe the police could start doing that tomorrow up through July 4th.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly Mike…refuse to protect the instigators not other victims
Now you’re Talking!!
Most people can hunker down for a day. They should have made it a week.
Here’s a question? What are ambulance and fire fighters going to do knowing there’s no police cover? Are they going to take a knee, too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It almost sounds like this is being manufactured, and not for the benefit of the cops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My concern exactly.
In the days of slavery, Master and Missus would tell their slaves that if they ran North, the geese would pluck their eyes out, so they had better stay right where they were and be taken care of.
Today, the Ds tell their slaves that the police are trying to kill them for sport, so they had better stay right where they are and be taken care of.
That’s horrible! We need to get them out of government altogether.
As a widow who lives in city where there have been protests and violence, the thought of no LE for 48 hours makes me a bit nervous. But…I get it. We all need to support and respect our local officers.
If Chicago follows suit… we may see the bloodiest weekend in the city’s history.
IMO… let them kill each other, nobody seems to care, right now. Maybe if there is enough “friendly fire,” people may start to wake up some.
Ha, what am I thinking that will never for the narrative.
Gangs run Chicago anyway.
That’s funny. I had the same idea having not even seen this posting.
It would be good for some of these cities to see the results of ending policing. About a week or so should suffice.
I lived (if you can call it that) in NY City during the bad ole days of the 1970s when you took your life in your hands if you went out after dark in a bad neighborhood. I find it unbelievable that any politician in their right mind would want to go back to that horror.
Between the two Demonic Communist tyrants- Killer Cuomo and Comrade Deblasio- New York city has basically been destroyed and is now covered in scaffolding and filled with boarded up storefronts. The final nail in the coffin was to let all of the worst criminals out of jail, allow them to have free reign in the City, and then take out the best 600 police who have been mainly trying to keep law and order and decommission them.
On top of being the epicenter of the Chi Com Corona, having the worst lockdown, riots, demonstrations, the loss of most of its small businesses and the destruction of its economy, NY City will now become just like the lawless, third world shit holes that Comrade Deblasio so admires.
Amazing how fast it happened and how easy it was.
If the rest of the NYPD bows out, the place will literally be uninhabitable.
Here’s what’s happening already:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8437153/Man-28-disemboweled-Bronx-stabbing-asked-group-looked-him.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well that is exactly what NYS leaders want; poor and helpless people living with the very rich and powerful.
Perfect 3rd world shithole!
Can’t you just imagine how Rudy Guliani feels seeing what has happened after all his work! Thank God Rudy was mayor in September 2001!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
If the walkoff is successful in garnering at least 25% of the force, the ripple effect will be a huge loss of revenue for the city/state coffers.
July 4th weekend is second, only to New Years, for DUI arrests.
When the LEO’s were shot in Dallas a few years back I took a big supply of snacks to my Sheriff’s office (I live in an unincorporated area) and the police department in the small town where I do my shopping. I received a wonderful letter of thanks from the Sheriff but not the PD. I’s a very lefty town but I was still surprised. I will be doing the same thing this weekend. I support their right to stay home sick. And I will be staying very close to home myself!
Isn’t there a movie where this happens and all the criminals have 24 hours to do whatever they want with no consequences?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You may be thinking about a movie about the FBI, but they have had many years to do whatever they want with no consequences?
As mentioned below: I was trying to subtly reference “The Purge”
This hate against the police gained ground through Obama meddling in cases without facts, all to stir up racial discord. As with most rage it fades for a while, but lies simmering. The targeting of police for violence against them, blaming it on race when in most cases that were highlighted it was because of the criminal behavior of the person who was shot and killed.
It set up a stage pushed by Obama’s police force, community agitators, and subversives looking to over throw our government system.
All revolutions require a target to focus hate. The left have pushed the police as one target, it is really targeting authority, to replace it with their own version of Brown Shirts. The other obvious target of hate is President Trump, but despite the propaganda and lies the media pushes, it isn’t focusing the hate like they need. And a one person target is not enough to bring national hate.
When you become the target for a political party to stir up a racial war, and use as an excuse for a national purging of our history, the targets reach a breaking point. We are there. Imagine anyone in such a position just because of the job you do. The military experienced this during the Vietnam war. The lies told about soldiers who fought there gave John Fin Kerry a national stage to push his politics. He being a lefist, he was never called out for his lies, his deceit, until he got Swiftboated.
The police are at a breaking point against these terrorists, supported by the left. Why would anyone stay in a job where their lives were put on the line over lies? There are always going to be people in positions which they abuse the public trust. Yet, there are far more vile creatures in Congress who are dirty than those who wear blue. The real problem is to be found in congress and through a former President’s community organizations. For the purposes of overthrowing our government. I hope people are really paying attention. This is dangerous times for everyone.
Obama wanted to nationalize the police, and started doing it by threatening the cities with expensive lawsuits. They would cave, and sign on draconian consent orders that basically gave the DOJ the power to run the police in that city, and review everything, including whether the hiring and promotion was “diverse” enough.
Arising from that time the various Governors declared their states would not open until June 6th, it was easily known that Independence Day would fall on a Saturday. There was no need to consult a calendar. Who else thought it odd that they would pick the specific date of June 6th?
Now the agenda behind that previous unilateral decree has morphed into the popular vote to ‘defund the police’. Still, wrong is wrong no matter how many jump on the wagon.
It is especially delicious that the police rank & file – if not also their unions – have banded as one to give a big Up Your’s to the pandering state. The hegemony is turned topside down. As it should be. The power is The People. The filthy pandering elected class has tried to deny that simple truth. Interesting times, indeed. God bless America, land that I love.
What is emerging is very interesting. That in fact ‘the real revolution’ is actually going to happen in the conservatives camp. We know that conservatives are being hunted down and singled out, that they are being silenced. We know that the rule of law is now seen as if its a criminal itself. That means all that wish to live by its benefits are also seen as the ones to be locked up and punished. In other words, all this talk about ‘civil war’, with BLM and the other lunatic racist’s communist crooks seeming to be the ones causing the disturbance, is upside down. In fact the ones who will need to rise up and fight oppression and racism (from these groups, evil corporations and politicians on the left) will be the conservatives. Even now, we are frightened to speak the truth on the streets, in our family gatherings for fear of being fingered by the great eye in the sky.
It is here alright, and every single true conservative knows it. We are being crushed by an oppressive Marxist movement that has in fact infected the highest places. Everything on Sundances site today points to it loud and clear. Tucker Carlson one of the sole voices on MSM screaming about it. So they (the corps) try to shut him down. Our police are in deep trouble. We must fight for their lives because their lives are ours.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A thousand likes Heika!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
James Woods posted this video. It is horrific and things will get worse without the police. I suspect vigilantism is going to make a very big comeback.
Why are most of the videos shut down? I’m frequently getting the message “the media could not be played.” Is WordPress blocking these?
Click on the part that says”people are taking about ” it will take you to Twitter to see the vid
spren: Click on the blue font where it says “…people are talking about this” and it will open a new tab and you can view the video there.
My understanding is that Twitter is blocking videos from playing on other websites wanting them to only play on theirs. If what I’ve just said is wrong, please, Treepers, correct me.
Regarding the media not playing, if you also just right click on it and choose at the top of the box that opens “Open Link in New Tab”, it will play that way also.
That is an old video – I remember seeing it years ago…
Still disturbing and fits current violent times we are in..
And that dude with the basketball is dancing over them as she is being beat-up.
I’m sorry – but all the “anti-racism” is just plain out-and-out B.S., and this is what actual racism looks like. And there is a whole lot of it happening right now. This is by far not the only video of such things.
I see who the actual racists are – regardless of all the gaslighting and out-of-control mobs and riots.
Their actions speak far louder than their words.
Sorry, you racists, I am not bowing or kneeling before you. You are not my superior. You are power-hungry tyrants. That is what you are.
This is one of the most disgusting displays of racism I have seen. The black people involved in this hate crime have become the evil they claim to be fighting against. Tears in my eyes for the animals in this video masquerading as victims and those who do not see this injustice. When I think of the Birmingham church bombing in 1963, I feel sadness and disgust in the hate that could cause a human to kill innocent black children while in church. I walked by the church several years ago during a visit to the city. It was if the evil of that event still lingered in the air.
This doesn’t solve the hatred and injustice of the past. Instead, they are breading and nurturing the same hatred.
The fact that the anti-Trump Purge movie series (of the MAGA hat promo) debuted “The First Purge” on July 4, 2018 makes me suspecious of the motivations of the persons behind these flyers. The police have a perfect right to be angry over how they’re being treated, but is someone goading then into this?
One day won’t do much. They should go for the whole month of July. The assault that has been launched against the Police is not some one off minor skirmish, it is s an undistinguishing and exterminating war.
A flickering ember of pushback.
Something Rush talked about in general.
The narratives need to be challenged. Enough of always being on defense. The silent majority needs to be mobilized in multiple ways and places. Beyond Trump rallies. And not bullied and shamed. If Trump supporters really are the majority then demonstrate that!
Perhaps the private security firms that protect the elites, globalists & politicians would like to join in as well, including DeBlasio’s & Cuomo’s guards. A lot of security people are former cops. They should join them and help all cops make their point.
IMHAO, if all black lives matter, stop using abortions as your “birth control.” Stop tolerating Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics in your neighborhood. Then I’ll know you BLM people are serious about your cause.
And stop calling me a racist because I don’t support BLM….you riot, you loot, you destroy your businesses & housing, you spray paint graffiti with foul words. Respect is not given–it is earned!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jan, To that I would add: Stop whining about “white privilege,” too. There’s no such thing.
I didn’t pull open my desk drawer one morning and magically have a college degree. I attended classes, I put in the hours of homework, I sat for exams, now I work to pay off the loan I took to get it. It was not handed to me. The only privilege white people get is the same one handed to everyone else: the opportunity to work to reach your goals.
If you choose not to work towards your goals, that’s your problem and no one else’s.
Hey yeah, that’s an idea. The silent majority, the 80 or so percent who want the insanity to end and law and order returned, stop being silent
Or, we can just keep quiet while a tiny number of scumbags tear our country and our society apart
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope that doesn’t happen; they really are needed.
If they do this, how will it not look like they are taking a knee into submission against anarchists and corrupt politicians?
We need them to find the strong voices within their ranks, in each department, make the mayors, governors back their law enforcement officers. Why is it only the Left that doubles down?
How do we as citizens let our officers, our police force, know we are behind them? Really behind them?
We let them know we are behind them by supporting them in any strike they take no matter how long it takes. We owe then at least that much.
I find no fault with their plans.
Those most hurt will be in the inner cities where crime is greatest.
BLM is a terrorist organization, and must be prosecuted.
Could this be like the movie series Purge?
Purge Election Year, and Purge Anarchy.
Avoid big cities.
A 48 hour nation-wide walk off by all PDs would be a great way to demonstrate how essential they are to the functioning of society. It would make the point emphatically. Part of one day is not sufficient.
If it happens, pray for the innocents who are caught in the inner cities.
“peaceful” protestors closed both sides of I95 and I84. Rhino like mayor cozy with Cuomo
This is bullshit by the cops too (yes BLM is absolutely a LIE), the problem most have with cops is LAW INFLICTING (enforcing, IE victimless bullshit) NOT Peace Keeping. So now the cops are going to stop PEACE KEEPING oh and law inflicting like there is NO OTHER IN BETWEEN PLACE OR OPTION?!?!? Yes cops are too violent because they have too many encounters that were unnecessary in the first place which breeds and anger and violence towards their overreach, vicious cycle of the self licking ice-cream cone!
Why wait for July 4th? Start this weekend, and every weekend after that. Keep going until even the most hate filled anti cop prog gets it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect this date was chosen for both its significance and it’s far enough away to allow people to prepare and for politicians to furiously backpedal.
On a lighter note. Watch the Don jr show. LOL funny. https://youtu.be/XINrLuUuS_I
i look forward to absolutely wonderful police interactions THIS Saturday!!
watching live right now!! (not many sheep masks in evidence)
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/18/watch-live-trump-supporters-line-up-two-days-ahead-of-oklahoma-rally/
LikeLiked by 1 person
My first thought is that this is a trap, done to catch and punish dissenters in the police department. I don’t see why it would be announced over two weeks ahead of time.
The left has become what they say they hate. It is a tragedy it has come to this where the police are demonized and have no support in local government. Each day they strike is another day a cop stays safe. I hope they make a list and strike until their demands are met. Any cop who does his job without local government support is a target for the left. Shame on local governments. This whole thing is disgusting. I love our police.
Good news. I hope they reconsider and run this for a week. Plenty of time for us to secure a week’s worth of food and ammo. We’ve got this.
The American people do not need a taste of the evil we’ve let fester. We need shock therapy.
“Perhaps July 4th could become the day when people start defending the police.” People will be arming up to defend themselves.
The police have been betrayed in every city run by Democrats. I say walk out and don’t go back. Democrats are too stupid to understand that they are crapping in their own dinner plates.
great weekly commentary on the police state by john whitehead at rutherford.org
