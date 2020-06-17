It’s A Political Trap – Outgoing Atlanta DA Sets-Up Successor For Problems – Charges Police Officer With 11 Counts Including Felony Murder in Shooting Death of Rayshard Brooks…

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Paul Howard Jr., held a press conference earlier this afternoon to announce eleven charges against police officer Garrett Wolfe for the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. The shooting took place at a local Atlanta Wendy’s.
In what appears to be a decision heavily influenced by local politics, DA Howard is charging officer Garrett Wolfe with felony murder, an unlawful killing with malice, forethought and specific intent. It looks like Howard is purposefully making a mess.
During his press remarks the district attorney stated Mr. Rayshard Brooks was “calm, cordial and really displayed a cooperative nature – he was almost jovial” after he was found “peacefully sleeping” in his car outside the Wendy’s Friday night and subjected to a sobriety test. According to the DA “for 41 minutes and 17 seconds, he followed their instructions, he answered the questions,” Howard said. “Mr. Brooks was never informed that he was under arrest for driving under the influence.”
There is something rather unusual about the extent of the way DA Paul Howard framed the encounter between the police and Rayshard Brooks, because CCTV video and body-cam footage do not support the district attorney’s statements. Obviously in a courtroom the defense is going to replay the DA statements while they run simultaneous footage of Mr. Rayshard Brooks resisting arrest, fighting with police and ultimately taking one of the officers’ tasers to use as a weapon.
The highly coordinated press conference narrative, as outlined by what seems like a not very astute district attorney, is very much at odds with what most people have already seen in the videos of the encounter. The purposeful disconnect gives the impression that DA Brooks is intentionally trying to throw the court case in advance.
There’s something very sketchy going on in the political background…. and I cannot help but wonder if Paul Howard Jr. is actually planning to be defeated in the next election (he seems in trouble) and is, as an intentional and self-centered plan, trying to set-up his political successor with a no-win scenario.
The eleven charges which include felony murder seem positioned from a district attorney who knows he won’t be around to deal with the case. Howard can present himself as the community hero today and force his successor into the role of legal villain. That scenario is exactly what this looks like:
ATLANTA — Fulton County’s long-time district attorney faces two separate state investigations, but it could be voters who remove him from office.
District Attorney Paul Howard came in second in the primary election for his seat on Tuesday, the worst election showing he’s had since taking office in 1997. He now advances to a runoff with Democratic challenger Fani Willis.
“What you will overwhelmingly see, is that the people of Fulton County, Georgia, they desperately want a change,” Willis said on Wednesday. (June 10, 2020)
Regardless of internal Atlanta politics, the message to police is chilling. I would not want to be living anywhere around Fulton county, Georgia; because I suspect there is going to be a massive drop in law enforcement. Crime will likely rise, violence will likely escalate, and the suffering community will be the same black neighborhoods who might currently be thanking DA Howard without realizing what consequences are likely.
Here’s the press conference. It is cognitively disjointed all the way through; and seemingly run by people who have no clue what they are doing. The representative image of Atlanta, Georgia is really bad. WATCH:
.
Also, here’s the Body-Cam footage (incident takes place at 41:00).
.
Also here’s the CCTV video from Wendy’s (shooting at 28:30)
.
Eye Witness video of the fight with police:
People claiming Police officers are walking of the job in mass tonight in Atlanta.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, what zone is CNN in?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Twilight Zone
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD is correct as usual. Major setup for successor.😕
LikeLiked by 1 person
God help us, are any prosecutors honest?
LikeLike
The New World Order doesn’t care. The New World Order always knows the ends justify the means for their nefarious agendas.
This is why we can’t worry about things like “muh Trump isn’t presidential”. Anyone who says that is an idiot. Because “acting presidential” simply means pushing ahead with sadistic policies with a smile on your face and a calm demeanor. You can’t fight the New World Order with smiles and hugs and a calm demanor. It can only be fought with a fighter who doesn’t care about that crap.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think its to deflect from his ethics complaints and to try to score a late TD to get re-elected. He knows the Courts will toss most all of that mess before it goes to trial unless they are as crooked as he is.
LikeLike
No way this officer will get a fair trial in Atlanta.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
Surely some revelation is at hand;
Surely the Second Coming is at hand.
The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out
When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi
Troubles my sight: somewhere in the sands of the desert
A shape with lion body and the head of a man,
A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,
Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it
Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.
The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Chappaqua to be born?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope this officer has a Go Fund Me. It will probably have $10 million in one day! This is absurd. But after witnessing the treatment of General Flynn, I don’t think these DA’s, judges, prosecutors have any care in the world how their actions affect an innocent human being.
LikeLike
Good for the police. This is the beginning of the pushback!!
LikeLike
We should be praying for the people of Atlanta.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Overlords (and CNN) want Atlanta to burn.
LikeLike
Does the mayor stay on the short list for VP?
LikeLike
She’s done put a fork in her!
LikeLike
Only if stays angry and claims police are racist…
LikeLike
With all the unrelated and off point canards Atlanta DA Howard spewed today justifying his decision to directly charge these police officers, rather than run the risk of presenting the matter to a Grand Jury, he apparently somehow forgot to include this.
——————————
EXCLUSIVE: Rayshard Brooks was on probation for four crimes – including cruelty to children – and faced going back to prison if charged with a DUI, when he was found asleep and intoxicated at Wendy’s drive-thru
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8431801/Rayshard-Brooks-probation-faced-going-prison-charged-DUI.html
LikeLike
The police in the Rodney King beating were also overcharged, and they were found not guilty. That was probably unintentional. This is probably calculated.
LikeLike
As I commented elsewhere:
There can be no justice for this policeman.
He has been found guilty by the Media, Baying Mobs and Politicians before a completed investigation and trial.
No judge should accept this trial because he will never get a fair jury.
The Media are most culpable in perverting justice in this and many other similar situations.
By holding a press conference with a charge sheet this DA is also flagrantly perverting justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly, I live in Dekalb County. I was robbed during the protests the past weeks in what I can only determine to be completely targeted. They only walked away from with some of my tools, but still. This is so bad, I cant even really explain it. I know these neighborhoods, I know the kind of people in them. I can’t even go to the local grocery store without having eyes on me the entire time now. There will be absolute mayhem in short order.
LikeLike
Queue the over the top charges – The fast track to a not guilty Late October – The ensuing riots. Oh its a plan.
LikeLike