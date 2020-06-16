Tucker Carlson Highlights Google’s Ideological Control and Congressional Inaction…

Posted on June 16, 2020 by

In his opening monologue today Fox host Tucker Carlson took on the subject of Google and their control over 70% of all on-line advertising revenue.   Within the very accurate segment, Carlson noted that Utah Senator Mike Lee is in charge of the antitrust subcommittee and yet does nothing, absolutely nothing, to stop the authoritarian demonetization and deplatforming action carried out through the monopoly Google holds.

No single issue will do more damage to the reelection efforts of President Trump than allowing Google to carry out their political agenda. However, that accepted, that’s also the motive for the Senate and DOJ to do nothing. This is a good, honest and painful segment:

 

91 Responses to Tucker Carlson Highlights Google’s Ideological Control and Congressional Inaction…

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    June 16, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Google’s president, Pitch AI, is not America’s friend…

  2. Tl Howard says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    I’ll bet you Doug Collins is “shi_ _ in’ a gold bricK” right about now.

    • Tl Howard says:
      June 16, 2020 at 10:01 pm

      And, unfortunately, that makes Mitch happy.

      • Bill Durham says:
        June 16, 2020 at 10:35 pm

        Tucker is going to be taken out by the Murdochs very soon. He is exposing way way too much lately. I love it. But the powers that be are going to silence him. He is gonna be hit with a false charge soon. He is a very dangerous kat.

        • alonzo1956 says:
          June 16, 2020 at 10:45 pm

          Tucker will just go to another media outlet AND he will take his viewers with him. The Murdoch kids are turning the network to the left as it is. If they want to lose the ad revenue, so be it.

          • livefreeordieguy says:
            June 16, 2020 at 11:07 pm

            What media outlet would that be that has a prayer of delivering the viewership Tucker has built? I respectfully submit it’s just not that simple. FOX and the Murdochs need to stand by him — though I don’t trust the Murdochs as far as I can dropkick Rockefeller Center….

        • Alli says:
          June 16, 2020 at 11:23 pm

          Tucker is one of the few kats worth watching on Fox corp. Just tells us more about our position. We are on our own with our choices.

          • Mr. Morris says:
            June 16, 2020 at 11:58 pm

            Tucker is doing an awesome job speaking truth to power. His research and presentation is top notch. He takes on the uniparty and his guests have included those from the left and right.
            I remember he had John Bolton as a guest and said to his face, “when have you ever been right about foreign policy”. John, I luv wars, Bolton was shocked.

    • abigailstraight says:
      June 16, 2020 at 10:04 pm

      Don’t count Collins out just yet……wait for it….
      He’s done way too much good for us down here in the woods of Georgia to be written off this quickly.
      I want to hear his response AND he will respond.

      • MTeresa says:
        June 16, 2020 at 10:29 pm

        Umm I can’t imagine what response will make this right.

        Sometimes as conservatives, we’re like a bunch of battered women……………maybe he’ll change!

        I’m sorry – people like Collins, Gowdy, Graham ARE. NO. FRIEND. OF. PRESIDENT. TRUMP. OR. THE. AMERICAN. PEOPLE.

        There is no excuse. None.

        • abigailstraight says:
          June 16, 2020 at 10:41 pm

          You know MTeresa, sometimes, from the outside of politics, it appears “there is no excuse” BUT, (experiencing NYS politics for more than 30 years as an elected official for part of that time), sometimes things or situations really are not as they seem when one gets down to the nitty-gritty of the situation. In other words, sometimes you have to live the experience to fully understand it. That is why I refuse to criticize POTUS, even when I disagree because I know how bad it was for me and that’s probably about 1/1Mil, of what he is going through.
          So, I learned way back when not to speak in terms of absolutes because in politics, there are no absolutes AND in most cases one is Absolutely wrong at the end of the day (and I hate that cliche’).
          Just my 2 cents for what it’s worth.

      • Erik Heter says:
        June 16, 2020 at 10:30 pm

        What’s up with Collins? I can’t find anything on the net. I know Loeffler got let off by the Senate ‘Ethics’ Committee, but haven’t heard anything about Doug lately.

      • Tl Howard says:
        June 16, 2020 at 10:32 pm

        I’m not writing him off, but I”ll bet Tucker lit a fire under him.

    • bessie2003 says:
      June 16, 2020 at 10:55 pm

      As well he should be!

  3. Cyberfoy says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Trump has to take the fight to his own party. He should have done it before the midterms but it has to be done now.

    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 16, 2020 at 10:26 pm

      It was not part his blood,
      It came to him late,
      With long arrears to make good,
      When the Donald began the evil ones to hate.

      He was not easily moved,
      He was icy — willing to wait
      Till every count should be proved,
      Ere the Donald began the evil ones to hate.

      His voice was even and low.
      His eyes were level and straight.
      There was neither sign nor show
      When the Donald began the evil ones to hate.

      It was not suddenly bred
      It will not swiftly abate.
      Through the chilled years ahead,
      When time shall count from the date
      That the Donald began the evil ones to hate..

    • Bill Durham says:
      June 16, 2020 at 10:31 pm

      Trump’s party is not on his side. There is only one party. It is the uniparty. The DNC and RNC are separate division of the same company. The RNC is controlled by mitt romney’s niece. Family and mormonism come before Trump and voters. The term Republican refers to the clueless rubes who think we have a choice during an election. We do not have elections. We have selections. You need to ckoose the red pill to see the truth.

  4. nimrodman says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Thankfully, it appears Google is unable to censor the good ol’ New York Post, which is still reporting incidents from the wrong end of the BLM narrative:

    Video: Brute ruthlessly knocks down 92-year-old woman in random NYC attack
    https://nypost.com/2020/06/15/man-knocks-down-elderly-woman-in-random-nyc-attack/

    click to the article link for video

    • hawkins6 says:
      June 16, 2020 at 10:24 pm

      nimrodman: The one sided grossly distorted BLM narrative or view of life needs to be countered with the other side’s point of view and videos can certainly do that like this one that is difficult to watch without becoming enraged:

      I wonder how many videos could have been made of police officers saving a black person or persons from being killed or seriously injured? I tried to find the video of a traffic stop black suspect get out of his car and break every or almost every facial bone in the unconscious white police officer’s face as his young daughter watched in horror. You tube seems to have erased it and many other videos of police on the losing end in favor of BLM videos. This is what happens when one way censorship occurs.

    • warrprin1 says:
      June 16, 2020 at 10:33 pm

      The Washington Times is still printing real news so far too – along with competing views in the Comments sections.

  5. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Carlson has been real good lately.
    I’m glad is going for the throat – regardless of party affiliation.
    I believe Tucker knows whoever controls the media “might” control the election.

    MAGA while we can!

  6. KMD says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Tucker’s monologues have been hitting it outta the park, for quite some time now. “Must see TV”, and his demeanor offers a great ‘icebreaker’ of reason to recommend to the ever growing number of disgruntled liberals you may know…

  7. aumechanic says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Let’s see if Rush comes out swinging for his full throated conservative heroes 2morrow.

  8. FreyFelipe says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Tucker Carlson is an almost indispensable ally, as he says things that President Trump can not say, even though he would like to, at least not to the degree Carlson can, as his hands are too tied politically.

  9. Rj says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Googoo gives $$$ to many if not ALL in Congress and the senate. Some family members of politicians work for googoo just like crying Chuck who has family members at Fakebook but then again the alphabet agencies are involved in them too. Just like project mockingbird that flooded Hollywood it is being used in ALL social media.

  10. sDee says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Opem standards are essential to open market competition. Google has long used their might to ensure no open standards for data sharing or advertising can develop.

    Want to cripple Googles chokehold on free speech and its censorship? Force them to compete. Force open standards. OASIS for Standards. Eclipse for open source of crucial software components.

  11. jay says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Dinesh suggested (on Glenn Beck show) that conservatives must develop social media platforms. But it feels like we’re in the 9th inning with two outs.

  12. 335blues says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Sensenbrenner is and has been a known sellout for quite some time.
    He should be voted out of office.
    But I would love to hear Collins defend himself.
    I thought Collins was one of the good ones, but if he is defending Google, or Facebook, or any of the
    monopoly giants, and destroying our First Amendmentr rights, he is not a good one.
    I was planning to send Collins a contribution for his senate run, but I will hold off until
    I find out which side he is on.

    • abigailstraight says:
      June 16, 2020 at 10:23 pm

      I agree 335; Collins has done soooo much for us down here and we too thought he was one of the few good ones. I too am holding off that donation…I was planning on sending it tomorrow because I keep forgetting to get it out….either way…I won’t vote for his opposition…AND that’s how I’ve responded to 3 separate independent polls over the past month.

    • hawkins6 says:
      June 16, 2020 at 10:47 pm

      Tucker has called out both Lee and Collins before on this issue and crickets resulted.

    • Sentient says:
      June 16, 2020 at 11:11 pm

      • Janie M. says:
        June 17, 2020 at 12:22 am

        Sentient, Nolte had/has? a column over at Breitbart. He was always entertaining and informative. Don’t know if he’s still there as I just dropped in briefly some weeks ago to check on him but didn’t see any pieces bearing his name.

  13. Ted Koehl says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    The First Amendment prohibits the government from infringing on an individual’s right to free speech, among other rights. It is especially so with regard to political speech.
    It is one of the areas the government may be sued over, even though the government has sovereign immunity.

    The government has by an act of law granted platforms a type of quasi-sovereign immunity as long as platforms do not control the content of their users. Users can technically say or express what they wish and a platform allows it because it is not edited or controlled.

    However, platforms have grown very large and powerful because they present themselves as free speech forums. Either a platform allows free speech of its users Or the platform has made itself a defacto publisher to which the platform can be held liable.

    A platform must act just as a government entity, similar to the Federal Reserve, as an example, And if the platform does not, then it should not be granted quasi-sovereign immunity.

    Additionally, any platform that does not allow for free speech even when presenting itself as a public forum for free speech, should be held liable for fraudulent advertising just as any other company that promises a product, then fails to deliver the goods.

  14. Rj says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Most employees at twatter are foreigners and Fakebook is flooded with them too. Why should them foreigners give 2 S**t’s about this country when their helping destroy parts of the constitution while most politicians who swear an oath could care less what we lose.

  15. jus wundrin says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Mike lee and senslessbrenner are the expected snakes, but collins? WTF? Like Tucker said: “who is paying these guys?”

    The dims are evil, but we know that. Unfortunately many repubs are much worse, and those who vote repub, as I have, are responsible for that. If theyre not primaried, leave the oval blank, or vote Libertarian or Constitution party in the general…and let you county RNC know what your plans are.

  16. Zydeco says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    Mike Lee is a smart guy but, as so many are, is a Uniparty member. IIRC, he has also been an advocate of visas for tech workers so probably has a soft spot in his heart and wallet for companies like Google.

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      June 16, 2020 at 11:14 pm

      Can’t Cruz slap some sense into Lee? I thought they were tight… Did I make that up? Cruz would not turn a blind eye to this…

      • jessetmims says:
        June 16, 2020 at 11:53 pm

        @ livefreeordieguy… re “Can’t Cruz slap some sense into Lee? I thought they were tight… Did I make that up? Cruz would not turn a blind eye to this…”

        Thanks for the laugh… I bet you also think Cruz is a natural born citizen who is Constitutionally eligible to become president…

        The truth is that Cruz is even more of a swamp critter than Mike Lee. If you can link to the two of them ever sharing opposing views on any major issue, I would love to see it!

        By the way, be sure to do a little research on Cruz’s attempts to vastly increase the number of foreign workers coming into the USA stealing HIGH paying specialized jobs from American workers and allowing American companies to lay off American employees; OFTEN, after requiring those domestic employees to TRAIN their foreign replacements!

        You ARE right about Cruz and Lee being tight, though… Lee backed Cruz 100% on every bit of that and more!

    • Contrarymary says:
      June 17, 2020 at 12:34 am

      The Mormon church, as an institution, is for an open borders, one world agenda. It is not for any one nation. Not every Mormon is in lockstep, but as I said, the institution is.

  17. SW Richmond says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    I have always always believed Google is an NSA front company.

  18. chojun says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    I know a lot of people are sick of the “trust the plan” and “4-D” chess stuff that we’ve been hearing – and I’m not about to suggest that’s what’s going on here.

    But we already have evidence of Google interfering in the 2016 election – see the following article for more information on the subject

    https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/08/how-google-could-rig-the-2016-election-121548

    ..and follow Dr. Robert Epstein on Twitter

    Trump is a master troll and uses manipulation tactics to drive his enemies in unfavorable directions (to them).

    I believe what we’re seeing here is a tactic to drive Google to overreach and create a predicate for breaking them up a-la AT&T and Bell System.

    Google now enjoys bi-partisan opposition to their corporate strategy in Congress.

    For Trump, Google still represents a persistent threat to his re-election in the sense that simple manipulations of their algorithms can sway up to an estimated 2.6 million votes as was estimated for the 2016 election by Dr. Epstein.

    Click to access Epstein%20Testimony.pdf

  19. Miya says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    Tucker’s last sentence says it all: “We need someone to protect us, but nobody is.”

    Our founders did not want government to “protect us.” It’s OUR job to “protect us.” That’s why we have the second amendment.

    Good grief.

  20. Miya says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Tucker’s last sentence says it all: “We need someone to protect us, but nobody is.”

    Our founders did not want government to “protect us.” It’s OUR job to “protect us.” That’s why we have the second amendment.

    Good grief.

    (Sorry, mods. First post was misspelled.)

    • cyberfoy says:
      June 16, 2020 at 11:08 pm

      Nonsense. The whole reason for government existing is security. That does not mean we should be able to protect ourselves, but government has it’s role.

  21. islandpalmtrees says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    Their is other documents showing Google search engine feeding the NSA Database.

  22. grumpyqs says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    Sen Lee (R-Ut) and several others are shoveling in the cash from their support of Big Tech to get more foreign workers. https://www.ustechworkers.com/utah-sen-mike-lee-architect-behind-anti-american-immigration-bill/ So it’s no surprise to me; when a lucrative game gets going in CONgress, they move like cold molasses until the heat starts.

  23. islandpalmtrees says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    It looks as though President Trump needs an EO to stop Google. But under an earlier posting Google is calling itself a publisher. Perhaps this can be used?

  24. trumplandslide says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    Lee is funded by Big Tech.

    THAT’s why I want another outsider to be president in 2024. These politicians cannot be trusted.

    I hope we can rally behind Don Jr in 2024. Not a lawyer. Real conservative. Actually created jobs.

    • jessetmims says:
      June 17, 2020 at 12:21 am

      @ trumplandslide… Re “I hope we can rally behind Don Jr in 2024.”

      Sorry; but, that would be in violation of the Constitution’s requirement that only a natural born citizen is eligible to become president.

      One must be born on U.S. soil to TWO U.S. citizen parents in order to be a natural born citizen. President Donald Trump is and always has been a U.S. citizen; and, Don Jr. was born on U.S. soil. However, Junior’s mother was not a U.S. citizen when he was born.

      Sadly, the president’s daughter, Tiffany, is the ONLY one of his children who IS a natural born citizen and I don’t think she’s qualified OTHER THAN by being Constitutionally eligible.

      I would LOVE to have another Trump in the White House; but, short of voting for Ivanka’s husband or Eric’s wife, I can’t see it happening.

  25. jus wundrin says:
    June 16, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Tucker mentioned his show about the BLM yesterday, so I checked it out. Another monster created by the dims, praised by the MSM, and purposely ignored by the repubs. A monster that is getting out of control and has gained a cult like status among people who are ignorant of their true intent.

    Will the president take them on, or is he afraid of losing the black vote?

  26. Eric says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Few random thoughts…

    (1) Tucker has been great for the last couple of weeks, but I still get the sense he’s not fully onboard the Trump Train. He repeatedly says that no one is standing up for us. There is ONE man who is and that is President Trump. Remember, EVERYTHING that is being exposed right now is because of their fear of the President. Tucker needs to appreciate and defend the President more than he does.

    (2) I see a lot of negative comments directed at Mike Lee, as they should. But don’t let Doug Collins off of the hook. As my wife just said tonight, “So much for Collins!” I hope all the CTH’ers who live in the states that are represented by these politicians makes a phone call or sends an e-mail tomorrow. Hell, we might want to ALL contact our respective Senators and Congressmen about this.

    (3) I’m still an optimist and think we will be able to defeat this evil under the leadership of President Trump. But if the country eventually begins to fall apart with Civil War breaking out, I hope we all remember who those execs at Google are. Stay frosty.

  27. Julian says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Relax. Trump’s got this.

    You don’t think Trump is on top of all this?

    Of course he is.

  28. abigailstraight says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQ_CoZC6uck; Rep Doug Collins questions Google CEO Sundar Pichai, 12/11/18…for what it’s worth….
    “Perception is Reality”

  29. jus wundrin says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Tyler Durden wrote an interesting but short article on the subject matter.

    https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/google-demonetizes-zero-hedge

  30. Blind no Longer says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    Tucker has been throwing multiple truth bombs at the so called GOP Trump allies for the last 2 weeks!!! He has been fearless and the best I’ve ever seen him!!!
    I don’t remember what night it was, but he was yelling at the “conservative” members of Congress and Senate, to actually do something.
    He said while we’re losing our culture, heritage, history and country, these people are writing op eds about policy regarding Iran or some other foreign country and acting as if nothing is happening here at home.

    He’s so right! It’s why we voted for Donald J Trump, a doer not a talker. It’s time to call the so called “conservative” baby ugly…because it is!! We need to flood the GOP with calls, letters and emails, IF THEY DON’T ACT—-THEN VOTE THEM THE HELL OUT OF OFFICE!

  31. deplorable says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    Putting Utah Senator Mike Lee is in charge of the antitrust subcommittee is like putting the fox in charge of the hen house.

    Sen. Lee’s Endless Pursuit to Help Tech Companies Find Cheap Labor:

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2019/11/06/sen-lees-endless-pursuit-to-help-tech-companies-find-cheap-labor-n2556045

  32. trapper says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    The NBC reporter who started this is a reporter in the UK named Adele-Momoko Frasier. What kind of name is Adele-Momoko? Were her parents stoners?

  33. Texian says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    should I take the bait.. nope.. gotta be a hook in this one..

  34. kleen says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    Something doesn’t make sense. Doug Collins? Mike Lee?

    Mike Lee used to fool me, I really believed he was a true honest conservative. What is going on? Was he blackmailed? Or was he always a Democrat plant?

    Is Doug Collins shaping up to be another Trey Gowdy?

    Tucker is awesome!

  35. abigailstraight says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    For what it’s worth; I just wrote to Doug Collins.
    We will see what happens.

  36. James F says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    This antifa terrorist shot in Albuquerque was attacking the shooter with a knife.

  37. Due Gonzalez says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Googles leaked video from 2016 showing the utter dismay that they allowed Hillary to loose and vowing it won’t happen again will always stay with me. They are serious about determining the results of the election. Scary stuff.

  38. Rj says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Like twatter who has hired Fan Belt Inspectors past criminal shyster James Baker how many C_A and Fan Belt Inspectors work for these constitutional killing criminal enterprises ? Who many from the CCP are helping them censor like googoo does in China?

  39. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 16, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    From Zerohedge explaining what NBC is up to.

    https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/google-demonetizes-zero-hedge

  40. L4grasshopper says:
    June 17, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Disappointing to hear Collins lumped together with the increasingly cringeworthy Mike Lee in defense of Google. His stalwart defense of Trump all during the Mueller and then Ukraine Impeachment travesties was great. That he is being opposed by the GOPe against Loefler in the special election for the Georgia senate seat was another badge of honor. (Note: the special election will be held Nov 3 at same time as the General Election. At present, there are 2 Republicans…Loefler and Collins….and 2 Dems. One of the 4 must get 50%+1 to avoid a run off. In all likelihood, there will be a runnoff between the top 2 vote getters. This means that Collins cannot run for re-election for his House seat).

