New Flu – China Identifies New Coronavirus at Xinfadi Food Market…

New coronavirus reports from Beijing are very sketchy. According to Chinese authorities they have identified a new strain of coronavirus at a massive wholesale food market in Beijing called the Xinfadi Market. They are blaming “European Salmon”…
Beijing officials have reported 79 cases over the past four days, the biggest concentration of infections since February. The spate of new cases prompted officials in many parts of the city to swiftly bring back tough counter-epidemic measures, with at least three districts entering “war-time mode.”
Measures imposed included erecting round-the-clock security checkpoints, closing schools and sports venues, and reinstating temperature checks at malls, supermarkets and office buildings. CNBC REPORT:
There have been several economic reports that China’s manufacturing economy is contracting. Considering a desperate dragon…. It would not be out of place to consider that Beijing would react to losing an economic war, or even economic position, by trying to unleash a globally mitigating virus intended to target their geopolitical adversaries [Hong Kong, Taiwan and the U.S.]
This zero-sum outlook is EXACTLY how the Chinese red dragon thinks!
We have been engaged in an undeclared economic war. Perhaps it’s time we made an official and public declaration; and strategically, openly, aligned all U.S. interests toward economic combat.
Long past time, indeed.
Give em some:
Here comes the second shot. So predictable. The first one was too successful. Almost a can’t lose proposition for these POS. Deflect blame from WuHoo Flu by blaming Europe for this one. Shut down World and especially U.S. economy to hurt Trump. Isolate U.S. population so Trump can’t motivate his base with rallies. Cause the mail by vote fraud. Goad Trump into a war with China. Boy, these people need to rot in Hell.
That last sentence sums it up pretty much!!!!!!!
Economic war has often been the precursor to kinetic war in the past century.
And it usually predicts who will be fighting who.
As if “Trillions at stake” wasn’t clue enough.
A friend of mine just emailed this report about the new virus. It has more protein spikes and is a lot easier to catch. The timing is perfect after President Trump just announced his first rally. It is my belief that the Chinese have intentionally released this virus. Either that or George Soros ordered it as he has the money to fund a private biological lab. Soros is also invested in the Wuhan lab.
https://bestlifeonline.com/coronavirus-mutation-more-infectious/
There doesn’t need to be a virus, natural or weaponized, for the CCP to “attack” other economies. Another possibility, one which removes the unpredictability of viruses, is psychological warfare.
All the CCP needs to do to generate external panic is create an appearance of internal panic. I think it highly likely this is what the CCP did with Wuhan Flu, and I suspect much of what we saw on social media in January (the emergency hospitals, people feinting in the streets, the use of the term “lockdown,” etc) was, while mostly reflecting reality, also intended to spread fear, overreaction, and economic damage overseas.
I suspect this is happening again.
You can’t get a influenza or flu virus from fish Or any virus other then food born bacteria. if you look at the pictures of the influenza virus or flu virus via Electron microscope they look just like the Kung Flu. Coincidence ? Mockingbird projection in progress with the help of ALL alphabet agencies.
If you think COVID and flu viruses look alike under a microscope, I suggest you apply for a guide dog.
https://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/opinion/columns/field-and-forest-by-richard-gast/2020/03/an-introduction-to-viruses/
It’s time to call the baby ugly.
No one ever wants to do that but….
When he was born, the Doctor slapped his mother…….😎
RIP
Rodney
If you weren’t a conspiracy theorist before it just might be time to reconsider.
*un-freaking-believable
I was thinking we don’t get European salmon here in the US, but what part of the Atlantic do we get our salmon from?
Why are we allowing China to continue bological warfare? Shut down international travel please.
I am pretty sure Atlantic salmon is European salmon, probably farmed. It’s in a lot of restaurants and grocery stores on the East Coast of the United States anyway. I, being from from the West Coast and having a father who was a fisherman in Alaska would never eat anything but wild Alaskan salmon.
And I suggest we all ask where any salmon is from before we buy it or order salmon in a restaurant. If it’s not Alaskan it’s most likely farmed and we don’t consume farmed fish, right?
The ONLY SALMON coming into THIS HOUSEHOLD is Wild Alaskan Salmon.
Who in the USA would eat any other salmon?
Seriously? Stupid People!!
I’m done with BS. Ooooh I’m so scared.
How about we let no Chinese people enter our country? None. Nada. Zilch.
No flights from China, or anywhere. I’m good w/ shutting it all down.
Would this be Pandemic B that Bill Gates (of Hell) promised would come soon?
Oh goody. This is completely predictable.
Definitely starting to look like this whole “virus thang” – start to finish – is Biological Warfare.
These people really are evil f*cks.
And if this doesn’t prove that the U.S. needs to be wholly self sufficient when it comes to food, energy and manufacturing, then nothing will.
President Trump’s travel ban from China and other countries – Iran, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City, UK, Ireland, Brazil – remains in effect.
The NuKungFlu can remain where it began.
Decouple, decouple, decouple! I’ve been saying this for 4 years. We can no longer be tied to this country or regime! They are an evil totalitarian regime that has gotten way too big, far too fast and their ambitions are sinister.
Their intent is to supplant the US and implement their authoritarian form of government globally. The global elites have dealt with them and they have gotten rich by corrupt means in selling out their home countries. They prefer a non democratic form of government to do business with. It’s less messy.
But the consequences is our freedoms will be taken away, our people killed by disease or drugs (fentanyl), our cities burned and our allies subdued.
We have only one chance to end this relationship before it’s too late and that’s now!
PDJT subtly warned this dictator Xi. If I remember correctly they were at Mar lago, enjoying dessert after dinner.
Something to do with Syria. It’s filed in my brain, but I can’t quite remember the details.
It was a Hold my beer and watch this shit moment.
Or maybe a bomb named ‘Little Boy’ or ‘Fat Boy’.
Fat Man and Little Boy…no issues…they both make a really big Boom
🍻🍻🍻🍻 Gunny!!!!
You think they would not / could not retaliate? They could and would. Lots of dead innocents on both sides.
True. Just as we thought with Japan.
Ignoring and cutting China off economically is what the scrip orders…but at what point do they strike us?
I am not privy to their internals or expert enough to know if a pure economic play works here or not…
It is time, and them some, to completely quarantine China from the rest of the world as at the rate they are going it won’t be long before they start exporting the Bubonic plague.
Too late.They find the virus is not transmitted by food.
They didn’t have a sterile cutting board to filet the salmon.
Do not believe them. They have already pulled WHO into their fresh tricks.
As always, our ENEmedia and UNiparty will play right along with the Chinese Red Dragon. Globalists would like nothing better than a prolonged economic collapse to impede President Trump’s MAGA agenda. They are so blatant about it.
Given their steadfast opposition since 2016, we ain’t seen nothing yet! This pandemic is the gift that keeps on giving -to Globalism- both in terms of worldwide economic collapse and attacks on our Constitutional freedoms. This Pandemic is a New World Order two-fer, right out of the 9/11 playbook.
I saw a link from a Bloomberg writer estimating China’s actual unemployment rate at 15 – 20%
But I also thought I read recently they have dramatically upped soybean purchades.
Damn straight…
CHARGE!!!
The reckoning had arrived, astray our forces whilst they’re battling another “escaped” viral weapon.
So, any flights that have gone into or out of the country where KuXiKu flu viruses originated are banned from American airspace. We don’t need that KuXiKu feeling here!
The message to US voters: Joe Biden doesn’t hate us the way your POTUS does. We can work with him. (*wink*…no virus with Joe).
This second virus is very bad news.
This fits with a biological weapons attack. This fits with war.
Now that the first virus has dissipated, China releases the second virus.
People will prefer to deny that these have been intentionally released.
“You might not be interested in war, but war is interested in you.”
If this is war (and it appears to me that it is), then this is tragic and unnecessary and horrible.
The deniability of a bio weapons attack makes this new kind of war very covert and deadly.
I have another view. It is time to consider that CCP China Inc. (the Dragon) is only member of a more over arching Globalist Inc. Board as there is way too much connectivity between China Inc. and the Major US as well as International Financial Puppet Masters.
The US puppet masters DO NOT belong to a specific political party. Those party’s are just control and action vectors into the various parts of politically divided nations. The puppet masters could even care less about allot of the social policies enacted by any political party as none of it impacts their way of life or control.
For those overly focused on Georgie Boy Soros, get real. He is only the bag man as his “fortune” and assets (about $40 Billion total) is parking meter change compared to the real power brokers with more than 10-15x his total assets. They could squash him like a bug any time he gets out of line or feels too self important. There are Russians, Ukrainians and Hungarians who would love to chat with him. Georgie is involved as a major player because he is the primary POC for the democrat party with his foundations aligned with that party to facilitate the current attacks. He is tactical only, as the strategy is coming from the real money brokers.
“China is asshole”
European salmon? Sounds fishy to me …
This is what I posted back in March and I saved a copy because I was disappointed it didn’t get much of a reaction/thread here at CTH. I stand by it today more than ever:
“I have become so cynical that I believe the virology lab in Wuhan is working on a stronger Covit-19 to be released this coming fall/winter. After seeing the reaction to Covit-19, the political, economic and physiological damage it has done to America, along with the support the Chinese are getting from Democrats, the corrupt msm and the euroweanies how can they not try it again? If they lose several hundred thousand civilians in the effort that’s nothing to them especially if it’s mostly senior citizens. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Chinese communists running the country are beginning to believe that they can destroy America without firing a shot. Viral warfare along with the support of American lawfare might be their dream ticket to overtaking America. I hope and pray I’m wrong. God help us! Godspeed President Trump! Am I the only one?” 3/27/20
Gov. Cuomo Doubles Down on ‘European’ Virus: ‘No One Knew It Was Coming From Europe’
https://www.mediaite.com/news/gov-cuomo-doubles-down-on-european-virus-no-one-knew-it-was-coming-from-europe/
Don’t forget; on advice of his counsellors of fraud and disseminators of scandal, (McKinsey & Company) Cuomo “locked down” the people of New York State—depriving them of their Lives, Liberty and Livelihoods as if they were mere property of the communist party of China.
And especially don’t forget that the FBI/DOJ only enforces the law for Team Blue.
It’s time to stop all travel to and from China, and entry into this country from anybody who has even looked at China on a map!!!
Just lock our Country down Mr. President…if you leave you don’t get back in…NO coming or going till after November election.
Here they go trying to stoke the dying embers of the Covid fire. It will not work! They are scared shatless of the 20th. The crowd will be out and it will be clear who people want for President. Don’t let these Libtard media bastards try to shut it down! Go for broke Mr President. At this point we have nothing left to lose!
An English poet once declared:
“Treason doth never prosper. What’s the reason?
For if it prosper, none dare call it treason.”
To which a model American replied:
“I’ll do it. But I’ll probably hate myself in the morning.”
I’m thinking “full on embargo of China”….naval blockade….shut them the frick down!…
At least our airlines are still out of there, and their’s are banned from our skies…
Is “over flight” allowed??? I don’t know….we shouldn’t…
Time to crack some eggs as they say…
no way this came from a food source / item… unless contaminated intentionally, eh?
Cue that shifty-eyed cat….
