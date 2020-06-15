Larry Kudlow Discusses Economic Reopening -vs- Media COVID Panic – Meanwhile, New York Manufacturing Index “Unexpectedly” Surges…

The U.S. media are in ideological alignment with blue state governors and congressional democrats to hype COVID-19 panic as a method to keep the economy from reopening. To advance this narrative the crowds during mass protects they approve of are ignored; but any crowd at an event they do not align with is used to push panic. Everyone can see this.
The New York manufacturing index shocked everyone earlier today showing a strong rebound. The index “unexpectedly” surged 48 points in June surprising all economic forecasters. Meanwhile, National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News to discuss the dynamics.
.
As Kudlow notes, President Trump is looking to use any potential phase-4 legislative package to inject a massive ‘America First’ boost, via tax incentives for manufacturing business interests to return to the U.S. The administration does not see a need for additional direct spending, bailouts, or continued payments; however, this is an opportunity to provide tax incentives to boost U.S-centric economic activity.
It’s important to remember the dynamic of U.S. multinationals (Wall St), and how many of them align with Democrat and media efforts to hold down the U.S. economy. There are trillions at stake.
Wall Street multinationals are attempting to retain their prior investments in China and southeast Asia; the last thing they want is an incentive program (expensing, tax relief etc) putting pressure on them to return jobs and manufacturing to the United States. The multinationals prefer their decades-long built globalist supply chains that they paid congress to create.
Because of the specific interests, and the ideology, the multinationals, U.S. media, the resistance movement and democrat politicians are in alignment to support Wall Street against President Trump’s America-First agenda.
The singular force fighting for the benefit of Main Street USA is President Trump and his economic war council. In essence the Trump administration is in a battle against all the global interests, foreign and domestic, who are determined to keep the U.S. economy from expanding and getting stronger.
These are all simply different battles, with varying levels of escalation, in an economic policy war that has been waged for over three years. President Trump is fighting to deconstruct a globalist system created over decades. We are now at the apex of the battle where no political weapons are out-of-bounds… including the weaponization of viruses; and the political deployment of highly controlled racial reserve units.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Manufacturing activity in New York State stabilized unexpectedly in June after three months of broad weakness brought on by coronavirus-related business shutdowns, and companies’ six-month outlook shot to a decade high, the New York Federal Reserve said on Monday.
The regional Fed bank’s Empire State Manufacturing Index surged 48 points to a reading of negative 0.2 from negative 48.5 in May. Economists polled by Reuters were looking for a reading of negative 29.8, according to the survey median. (link)
.
I think we should anticipate a lot of surprised forecasters in the months ahead.
Someone should shave their eyebrows and pencil in arched eyebrows permanently.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We are already on to their tactics; it’s not going to work the second time around!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t be so confident….They are literally willing to do anything including Mass Murder — we know that now beyond any shadow of a doubt….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Taking away the only known cure for cov-19 —HCQ + zinc is mass murder. They are not just willing…they are doing it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
HCQ has not been taken away. It no longer has an experimental authorization for hospital use but like any other FDA approved drug it can be prescribed for off label use by any physician. Commenters think this will actually result in easier access to the combo because the focus on hospital use was confusing and led to the combo being touted as only for hospital use.
Also in the news
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (https://aapsonline.org) filed a lawsuit against Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA for “irrational interference” by the FDA with timely access to hydroxychloroquine. Never in history have we seen such a determined effort by the scientific community and pharmaceutical industry to downplay and lie about the use of a successful drug to treat a deadly disease.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/association-american-physicians-surgeons-sues-fda-irrational-interference-access-life-saving-hydroxychloroquine/
LikeLike
Several bars have been shut down again because of Covid-19 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, according to locals who frequented the places.
LikeLike
Go Larry!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Gives props to Ludlow.
Art Laffer on economic recovery:
Bounce will be very V-shaped.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolute value function?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The gaslighting continues on “the second wave” in the MSM. It will be something all the way to the election. They are even trying the polls thing again. There is far less belief in them than there was last time.
Sure wish they would pull the trigger on the Soetorogate stuff soon. Guess they need to let the left use all their ammo. People getting out of their houses, going to work, going on vacations, etc. will help scuttle the left’s “messages”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Amazing the number of eyes that have been opened to the fraud perpetrated on the public. The virus lies and the lies concerning police and race baiting. There is no doubt where the liberals, fake news and career politicians stand…and that is against America’s interests.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I think if there is a 2nd shutdown, the people who were deemed essential before will be non-essential the 2nd time around, and those deemed non-essential will be essential. Let’s see if that speeds up the process to return to NORMAL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No damn way they get away with it again.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m still shut down in NC, TwoLaine, The Gov. Coopers going we may get to phase 3 by the end of the second shutdown.
I just want to know how our Senior living in NC is still having problems. We came into the heat of the virus with the least lost souls per capita till, after states started opening. Then we got our biggest numbers. Our Health did a bang up job, right out of the gate. How would we go backwords to states that are shoulder to shoulder already.
Mis-management and total conventional morality is gone. NC is not noted for that.
One man, Roy Cooper has made this proud state look either stupid or purposely,
Willing to take a lif over an ideology.
That is in-human.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can confirm, anecdotally. Wicked Son conveyed this last week, especially re: Nutso Cooper.
LikeLike
For better or worse I use Windows 10, likewise I access the “Money” app for my stock updates even though I know they are only connected to progressive MSM business sites. For months now any and every positive outcome has been “unexpected” . Most are articles are negative. It makes me wish I kept a log. Some headlines now:
Investors approaching retirement face painful decisions
Millions of job losses are at risk of becoming permanent
COVID-19 is devastating hospitals, which are losing billions in revenue
Who benefits when the stock market goes up? Probably not you
Opinion: How the coming crash in the dollar will unfold
…etc…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aka bad stuff bout the Donald
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
The TDS is calculated and thick at “MarketWatch web site. Employ this site as a “keeping up with the other side” venue. I take the site with a grain of salt and consider it a satirical entertainment.
The “market” on a daily basis seems to function on the gossip of the moment and move like a school of fish in a pool of methamphetamine. IMO, over months and years the markets do reflect a macro picture of the U.S. economy
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Wall St. Multinationals, K St. Lobbyists,and CCP controlled Congress have schemed to strip mine America for 30 years. President Trump is putting an end to it and they will fight..even to the death to stop him. That’s what BLM, Antifa, MSM Whores of the CCP and DemCong politicians are trying to do. They will lose.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“strip mine America” – an excellent description.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As the de-coupling occurs, the global corporations versus the U.S. focal corporations will be, IMO, so adjusted in stock market per share value.
LikeLike
An amazing article from Matt Taibbi, who is definitely NOT a conservative, calling out the press for their refusal to cover ANY story that does not fit their “Woke” narrative! The economic rebound in our country, under the policies implemented by Donald Trump (both prior to and since the COVID scam), is just another demonstrable fact that hurts the feelings of the Left so therefore it must NOT mentioned!
From Russian “collusion” to Ukrainian corruption, from the lies of the WHO and the CDC regarding the Coronavirus and the Unconstitutional lock downs of Blue State citizens, to the BLM connections to the DNC and the “Defund the Police” movements, to the truth about China and the NWO, there is almost NO honest journalism anymore and Taibbi is trying to sound the alarm. WIll be interesting to see if anyone listens to him or if he too will be branded as a hate-filled racist for daring to point out that the Emperor has no clothes!!
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-news-media-is-destroying-itself?fbclid=IwAR1Nkpxr-IyVjLeqEviNxsJy0lewPlORtmoW3DiVMKmSJrmYPzITYAzuVZs
LikeLiked by 2 people
Taibbi more or less opens this waste of reading with the premise that it’s getting unbearable in the U.S., and I quote: “Our president, Donald Trump, is a clown who makes a great reality-show villain but is uniquely toolless as the leader of a superpower nation.”
Mr. Taibbi, while posturing himself as writing to call out Leftist journalists’ hyperbole, begins with an equally hyperbolic premise.
As I’ve pointed out some time ago on this forum, “Journalism” is not so much a profession as it is an organized network of liars and agitators working in lockstep in service of destroying the country. These dolts cannot help themselves.
Meanwhile, requests for this weekend’s rally for the “clown”, with a venue capacity of 20,000, have just topped a million.
LikeLiked by 2 people
as I said in my comment, Taibbi is hard left and makes plain that he does not like Donald Trump, but even he recognizes that the echo chamber of mainstream journalism is on the verge of eating its own! Well this article may be more of a warning shot to his fellow leftist to stop being quite so obvious, I still think it’s a fascinating look into how stringent the ideological litmus test has become and I am encouraged to think that more and more moderates are going to start recognizing how completely out of touch with reality the media has become.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please explain what this has to do with the topic at hand?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought that it was relevant simply because Taibbi points out how the media is locked on a narrative and will not report any news that contradicts that. The economic turnaround under Donald Trump’s presidency has been one of the main reasons that many African-Americans were walking away from the Democratic Party. In refusing to acknowledge that or report on it, the media seems intent on pushing a narrative that Donald Trump is out of touch racist. they are determined to ensure that 20/20 is not a redo of 2016 and covering economic news that is favorable to the president would destroy that talking point for the left, which, IMHO, is why almost no one on the left will interview Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross, or Steven Mnuchin.
LikeLike
Cases means NOTHING. It is a complete misnomer. Sick people is the # we care about and they will never report that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re testing millions of people now so, of course, the number of positive Coronavirus cases will increase but since we only tested a few people in the beginning there’s no way to know if the numbers now are going up or down. Dr. Fauci and Brix made that very clear several times during April of course they probably have forgotten that fact now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No we discuss it each and every time the blathering idiots bring it up. More testing means we know about more cases. It’s simple math.
LikeLike
The rolling weekly average of number of deaths is continually going DOWN, and still is. The Sunbelt and West are getting the tail end of the first wave, not a second wave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Larry on economic matters just fine. When he strays into mask wearing, he’s in over his head. So to speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Navarro Rule #1 – stay in one’s lane. Good advice to follow.
LikeLike
The FOX News Videos not playing again unless you watch them directly on Goolag You Tard *Tube…Only FOX News videos btw..
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No bailouts for blue states or red states. Let them recover on their own!
LikeLiked by 6 people
“The New York manufacturing index shocked everyone earlier today showing a strong rebound. The index “unexpectedly” surged 48 points in June surprising all economic forecasters.” Weird. I thought the only thing that ever surged in New York was taxes and despair. /s
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unexpectedly…from the so called “experts”. These so called “experts” permeate economics and medicine. They are all a bunch of left wing losers.
LikeLike
Went to an RV park this weekend with friends. Normally it is because we are at a rodeo (a rodeo that got cancelled because of lockdowns). We saw many people like us who were just there because they wanted to get out and about (even though no rodeo). The best part is there were NO masks and people were not social distancing! It was a great sight to see!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Rodeo (this is not The Donald’s first rodeo)
Masks.
The solid particulate matter on a human or horse’s fart is larger than the china virus. The actual methane from cow farts is odorless. Masks do not filter odor particulates.
LikeLike
Perspectives on the Pandemic
9 part series
LikeLike
Sounds like there’s been some manufacturing disobedience in New York State. Not a bad thing. Puts Gov. Coma in a bad spot, since he cannot really speak against it, can he?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“We do know that some people who pass on the virus are asymptomatic, or some people who don’t have symptoms, can transmit the virus on,” Van Kerkhove said. “What we need to better understand is how many of the people in the population don’t have symptoms and, separately, how many of those individuals go on to transmit to others.” So this is the statement that they had made regarding passing on covid19 by asymptotic individuals is uncommon.
What a joke. They should have plenty of data to indicate where and from whom the virus is spreading from. The “OMG COVID is still out there “ cabal is parsing words in order to ruin the economy , destroy President Trump and control the narrative through fear. This is B.S. If “they” don’t have a handle on who is spreading the disease, what do we need these ‘experts ‘ for? All of “my people “ as Dr Scarf called the experts tracking and reporting this data should be fired. They need more time, money, people to look at data. In the meantime, shut down the economy indefiy until we can precisely quantify what we already know. What a joke.
I have it from a high source, that preliminary data is showing that the “protests “ did not cause a new wave of COVID. They are still monitoring, but thus far, data does not support an increase in cases. As a matter of fact, it’s the opposite. Cases are going down! And the high level expert I listened to stated ‘could be because they were mostly young people “. Oh brother.
LikeLike
One cannot overlook that Fredo Senior (Governor Cuomo) made a major public announcement ooops last week, no matter if true or not. During the height of the riots he brags on TV News that NY State had the lowest RATE OF INFECTION in the US.
He did not do on social media, which could be walked back. He made his claim very publicly on friendly MSM TV NEWS screens that all the lemmings watch.
The President Campaign folks need to replay that one a few times as the democrat party and supporting “experts” try to flip the Wuhan Virus switch back to ON.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right. Then, after all the protesting, when New Yorkers decide to go hang out downtown without masks, he tweets, “Don’t make me come down there”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do they manufacture in New York other than morons?
LikeLike
Patriotic hostages above the Westchester line north…and glass. Pretty much it. Not sure about the glass any longer.
LikeLike
Thank God New York sacrificed everything to create PDJT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fox spews seems disappointed in those NYS manufacturing numbers going up. Enemy of the people would be an understatement.
I do know that several areas of NYS are entering Phase 3 tomorrow including my county. Dine-in restaurants *limited occupancy*, Personal care services, social gatherings limited to 25 people *protests unlimited*.
Most of the Buffalo Niagara manufacturing, what’s left of it, has continued through most of the shutdown. Two GM plants & One Ford Plant closed for maybe the first month but started back up in mid May, but Aurubis Brass & Copper, Cummins, Niagara Transformer, Moog, General Mills are all still going.
It’s a far cry from the industrial hub it was in my childhood. Cuomo is trying but they’re not dead yet. Those improving numbers are a middle finger to Andy’s hopes of bringing the Trump Administration down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Larry Kudlow specifically mentioned ‘>Liability restrictions in regards to Covid-19; so that people are NOT afraid to reopen.’ … Part of the “Lawfare” agenda is to attack Trump, and his Pro-America economic policies, through lawyers and judges.
Trump’s upcoming Tulsa Rally and the Republican Convention are causing loud Klaxon Alarms from the Deep State, about any ‘large gatherings NOT receiving approval’ from the Deep State. … There may be a liability disclaimer required of the participants.
LikeLike
I stopped watching fox live and would only watch these selected snippets on occasion…I couldn’t make it through half of that interview…why fox feels the need to jump on these narratives and gang bang them to death just make me want to puke…
LikeLiked by 1 person