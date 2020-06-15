A Brilliant Mind – Young Black Voice Delivers Red Pill To Urban White Liberal…

According to people on the Twitter this young black woman is Beverly Beatty, and the conversation is in/around the occupied territory known as CHAZ. That said, Ms. Beatty delivers a remarkably effective two minute elevator speech; to an urban white liberal.

What the video shows is an empowered delivery of Red Pill truth. WATCH:

.

There are many more people like Ms. Beverly Beatty than Democrats would ever admit. These empowered, articulate voices for conservative freedom -regardless of race- are antithetical to the political interests of the DNC. Strong in the truth is this young lady. Well done.