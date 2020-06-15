A Brilliant Mind – Young Black Voice Delivers Red Pill To Urban White Liberal…

Posted on June 15, 2020 by

According to people on the Twitter this young black woman is Beverly Beatty, and the conversation is in/around the occupied territory known as CHAZ.   That said, Ms. Beatty delivers a remarkably effective two minute elevator speech; to an urban white liberal.

What the video shows is an empowered delivery of Red Pill truth. WATCH:

.

There are many more people like Ms. Beverly Beatty than Democrats would ever admit. These empowered, articulate voices for conservative freedom -regardless of race- are antithetical to the political interests of the DNC.  Strong in the truth is this young lady.  Well done.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Antifa, BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Joe Biden, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, propaganda, Racism, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to A Brilliant Mind – Young Black Voice Delivers Red Pill To Urban White Liberal…

  1. Zachary Navarre says:
    June 15, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Democrat 2020 motto:
    Make Cultural Appropriation Great Again

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      June 15, 2020 at 7:53 pm

      If there was a real Republican party, they could own the black Hispanic and asian vote. We have a uniparty. The RNC and DNC has decided that the democratic wing gets the black vote. The Republican wing gets the evangelical vote. Choice is merely an illusion to convince us that elections matter. They don’t. Our choices are selected. There are exceptions here and there. But the uniparty decides on the candidates, who gets elected, and how they vote after election. Nancy and Mitch dont care about abortion, gun control, immigration, or school prayer. They agree on everything. They take fake positions to get elected. To appeal to the rubes. Judges??? Gorsuch and Kavanaugh are country club, prep school, swamp creatures. Mitch has everyone conned on judges. They are all inside players. The right connections and a payment gets you a judge ship.

      Like

      Reply
  2. MTeresa says:
    June 15, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    It’s a beautiful thing to see someone red pilled.

    Like

    Reply
  3. gunrunner03 says:
    June 15, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Ms. Beatty, please run for office.

    Like

    Reply
  4. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    June 15, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    I liked the way she preemptively shot down the often used “Big Switch” lie.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Mad Mike says:
    June 15, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    She was absolutely dialed in and laid it out beautifully. Strong indeed.

    I hope this clip goes viral – but the facts and history she’s dropping may hold it back.

    Like

    Reply
  6. listingstarboard says:
    June 15, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Is it true that southerners moved north and that northerners moved south after Civil War? I really had never known that.

    Like

    Reply
  7. hocuspocus13 says:
    June 15, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    DemoKKKrats are the Confederacy

    Like

    Reply
  8. Genie says:
    June 15, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    CHAZ is now CHOP
    Children Having Our Playtime

    Like

    Reply
  9. BuckNutGuy says:
    June 15, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Definition of hung on your own pettard. Mrs Lilly White couldn’t refute a word cuz….racism.
    Ms. Beatty represents a large number of people…the true WOKE…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s