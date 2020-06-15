A Brilliant Mind – Young Black Voice Delivers Red Pill To Urban White Liberal…

According to people on the Twitter this young black woman is Beverly Beatty, and the conversation is in/around the occupied territory known as CHAZ. That said, Ms. Beatty delivers a remarkably effective two minute elevator speech; to an urban white liberal.
What the video shows is an empowered delivery of Red Pill truth. WATCH:
There are many more people like Ms. Beverly Beatty than Democrats would ever admit. These empowered, articulate voices for conservative freedom -regardless of race- are antithetical to the political interests of the DNC. Strong in the truth is this young lady. Well done.
Democrat 2020 motto:
Make Cultural Appropriation Great Again
If there was a real Republican party, they could own the black Hispanic and asian vote. We have a uniparty. The RNC and DNC has decided that the democratic wing gets the black vote. The Republican wing gets the evangelical vote. Choice is merely an illusion to convince us that elections matter. They don’t. Our choices are selected. There are exceptions here and there. But the uniparty decides on the candidates, who gets elected, and how they vote after election. Nancy and Mitch dont care about abortion, gun control, immigration, or school prayer. They agree on everything. They take fake positions to get elected. To appeal to the rubes. Judges??? Gorsuch and Kavanaugh are country club, prep school, swamp creatures. Mitch has everyone conned on judges. They are all inside players. The right connections and a payment gets you a judge ship.
It’s a beautiful thing to see someone red pilled.
Ms. Beatty, please run for office.
I liked the way she preemptively shot down the often used “Big Switch” lie.
She was absolutely dialed in and laid it out beautifully. Strong indeed.
I hope this clip goes viral – but the facts and history she’s dropping may hold it back.
Is it true that southerners moved north and that northerners moved south after Civil War? I really had never known that.
DemoKKKrats are the Confederacy
CHAZ is now CHOP
Children Having Our Playtime
Definition of hung on your own pettard. Mrs Lilly White couldn’t refute a word cuz….racism.
Ms. Beatty represents a large number of people…the true WOKE…
