Sunday Talks: Richard Grenell Discusses The Declassification of Documents…

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell discusses his prior approach toward declassifying documents behind the Obama administration’s efforts to disrupt the incoming Trump administration.

As Grenell notes the prior administration was politically focused on targeting Donald Trump and weaponizing the intelligence apparatus to disrupt the Trump administration. Grenell discusses the over-classification of documents as a tool to hide intentional wrongdoing and corrupt intent.

It’s worth noting the interview is heavily edited; which, given Ms. Bartiromo’s granular insight on the issues, may indicate some of the conversation extended beyond what would be comfortable for the current investigation to be seen in public. (Just a hunch).

47 Responses to Sunday Talks: Richard Grenell Discusses The Declassification of Documents…

  1. sherryoftexas says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    I am really impressed with Richard Grenell and don’t know why I didn’t know of him prior to President Trump making him Ambassador to Germany. His name was unfamiliar to me until then.

    • hagarthorrible says:
      June 14, 2020 at 3:52 pm

      This man is one of the very few non-military heroes of contemporary American history! His nation owes him a great debt for his courage and forthrightness…

    • boogywstew says:
      June 14, 2020 at 7:13 pm

      There were many here who had reservations about Richard Grenell being openly gay and I’m guessing these same folks had also guessed him to be a RINO. I would guess most openly gay people are probably liberal. I think he has opened many eyes here. He has proven to be a courageous American Patriot. One thing about being a gay Conservative, you know he didn’t get his job BECAUSE he was gay! It was his turn because he earned it.

      • jnr2d2 says:
        June 14, 2020 at 7:22 pm

        So, Grennell is such a weapon that Trump could use in any Agency to force congress to install his man — why has Grennell left the government??

        • jeans2nd says:
          June 14, 2020 at 7:37 pm

          Ambassador Grenell recently had a cancer scare, non-hodgkin’s lymphoma iirc, and asked to slow his schedule down. So Pres Trump asked him to be Acting DNI!
          Many don’t recall or didn’t know, Amb Grenell was our UN spokesman for many years. This man knows alot, says little, but says just enough.

      • California Joe says:
        June 14, 2020 at 7:26 pm

        I don’t recall anybody here against Grenell.

        • boogywstew says:
          June 14, 2020 at 7:40 pm

          Yes, there were. There was a very hearfelt, public apology to Richard Grenell from a Treeper we all know and love about their misjudging Richard Grenell in the last 2 weeks, right here! It was a righteous thing to do and courageous in itself.

      • humaweiner says:
        June 14, 2020 at 7:51 pm

        A gay honey badger he is.

  2. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Thanks for footnotes, Sundance.

  3. Bob says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    He indicated that there were many people from multiple agencies involved. Where are the arrest warrants?

    Liked by 3 people

    • dwpender says:
      June 14, 2020 at 3:27 pm

      I wish that Maria had asked:

      “Ambassador Grenell, youv’e seen much that we haven’t. Based on all you’ve seen, do you believe that crimes were committed by US Government officials in an effort to prevent the election of Donald Trump, and, after he was elected, to attempt to overthrow his Presidency? If yes, were high ranking, well known officials among those committing the crimes?”

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    “It’s worth noting the interview is heavily edited; which, given Ms. Bartiromo’s granular insight on the issues, may indicate some of the conversation extended beyond what would be comfortable for the current investigation to be seen in public. (Just a hunch).”

    On America News Network would not have edited it

    Liked by 1 person

  5. FL_GUY says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Grenell is probably one of the most patriotic people that President Trump hired and he is not afraid to publicly show it. Patriotism to the D-rat nazis and the leftist is like holy water to a vampire. I hope Grenell can take another job in the administration.

    Liked by 16 people

  6. TheHumanCondition says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    I read the transcript of this somewhere earlier.

    Bottom line, they REALLY never thought “she” (devil) would lose.

    Oooooops. That’s gonna leave a mark!

    Liked by 5 people

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      June 14, 2020 at 3:25 pm

      “If that F bastard, we’re all going to hang from nooses”….Hillary

      A fella can hope can’t he?

      Liked by 5 people

    • donaldthegreat20 says:
      June 14, 2020 at 5:25 pm

      I always push back on this topic regarding the notion that ‘they never thought Hillary would lose.’ Granted, the average Dem voter certainly believed as much, but the Obama small group operatives decidedly did not!

      The latter knew (only too well!) of the enormous vulnerability at the center of the Clinton candidacy given the Obama administration’s flagrant and outright lies regarding Benghazi and the behavior of their rather shady Sec of State in the middle of that fiasco; they also knew, as a result of the congressional Benghazi investigations, that Hillary was going to ultimately have to answer for her obvious national security breaches in the email scandal which was, at that time, in the hands of the DOJ and awaiting an uncertain fate.
      Got to hand it to them! They knew Hillary’s candidacy was in great danger, and they certainly did not ‘beat around the bush!’ Like any ruthless criminal would do, they acted in their own self-interest, the laws of the United States be damned!

  7. budklatsch says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    The POL’s say one thing publicly and do the opposite in practice. How insidious a general practice.

    Liked by 1 person

  8. scrap1ron says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Why are we not seeing any whistle blower IC people if there are “white hats” within these agencies as Mr. Grenell alludes to? Can we expect too see them come out if there are ever any indictments and trials?

    • KBR says:
      June 14, 2020 at 3:32 pm

      That all depends on how many are made.

      Ever watch a tv show where someone squeals on a mob? And gets a new id somewhere else?

      Just because some get indicted does not mean others wouldn’t suicide you or disappear you.

      Remember Scalia? Seth Rich? Hillary’s “old friends?”

    • MACAULAY says:
      June 14, 2020 at 3:34 pm

      If there are any Whistleblowers–maybe Pientka for example, they are going to Durham and it is being kept quiet.

      Note that Sundance has a “hunch” that Maria Bartiromo who is a White Hat and a smart one, and very knowledgeable about the Coup, may have cut some of the interview because it may have “extended beyond what would be comfortable for the current investigation to be seen in public”.

      Think how sweet that would be. After all this time of Deep State Resistance, very successful resistance, our side is now so on the offensive, that it is hiding things from the Coup Plotters until all is ready.

      May I live to see the denouement.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 14, 2020 at 3:39 pm

        It’s been my extreme belief all along that you, I, and hopefully everyone here but teh concern trolls live to see the final act and then on to enjoy the benefits of a sane and Constitutional Republic AS FOUNDED.

        I’m not wishing the concern trolls dead, just that they don’t realize that what “is never going to happen, “finally happened” lol.

        Liked by 6 people

          June 14, 2020 at 4:09 pm

          THC,
          People who are not as convinced as you, the one’s you referred to as trolls, do have history on their side to backup their skepticism that anything meaningful will ever happen. Here are some examples of events when we were told Justice is Imminent, the Nunes (nothing happened) memo, the multiple Horowitz (nothing happened) reports, Huber ( for those who remember nothing there), the Hannity tic-toc gaggle (’nuff said), Digenova predictions (’nuff said 2.0), the “25K” indictments from the “Q” crowd, criminal referrals from Congress (nothing has happened), decline to prosecute crowd at the DOJ….I think you get my point.

          Now, to put a fine and sarcastic point on it nothing has happened to anyone, well, that’s not true. James Wolfe got a slap and the nation was saved from the superspy/leaker Reality Winner.

          I want as much as anyone here to see Hitlery in cuffs and Brennan, Comey, Yates etc frog marched out in public after being arrested and I hope you are able to say to me, preferably soon….. I TOLD YOU SO.

          We’re not trolls……simply skeptics

          Liked by 4 people

            June 14, 2020 at 4:56 pm

            Many reasons to be skeptical. Even Sundance has been skeptical. But, he may be more hopeful now. Like any smart person, he changes his opinion when the facts change.

            Rosenstein to Barr; Huber to Durham are changes in the situation which merit re-evaluation, particularly in light of Barr several comments over the last months about “travesties” and “sabotage”.

            Barr and Durham are governed by a requirement that they must believe they can “probably” get a conviction—and a conviction requires “beyond reasonable doubt”–before a fair and impartial jury.

            I still fear Durham will say I believe I can get a conviction before a fair and impartial jury, but I can’t get a fair and impartial jury in the District of Columbia.

            Will Barr fold on that basis? He seems to have the stones to say NO, but that’s his out if he wants to take it.

            Of course, if they go for Conspiracy, and can get the indictments somewhere else (anywhere any act in the conspiracy occurred), that problem is solved.

            BRING IT ON!

            • HillCountryTexan says:
              June 14, 2020 at 5:15 pm

              Hey Macalauy…. I too hope the “Change in management” at the DOJ does bring justice. Perhaps, just perhaps, the Flynn persecution/prosecution has them scared to death because as I wrote before on here maybe Flynn has spoken with Durham already. If Flynn has and Durham indicts numerous people they need Flynn’s info to Durham to be unreliable due to a guilty verdict and sentence from Sullivan or a pardon from PDJT.
              Just thinkin’ out loud…….

    • Adele Virtue says:
      June 14, 2020 at 8:02 pm

      I do recall that the reason Hrorowitz’s report was so delayed is because as soon as it was announced that Barr had Durham investigating, people in the FBI and other agencies started coming to him and saying, I will talk now. It may have had a lot to do with the fact they did not know who to trust, if anything would get done and the fact that Obama had had many whistleblowers fired for blowing the whistle. In other words, they were in CYA mode.

  9. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    I am hopeful that Durham brings this deal to a close by no later than the end of July. Need to get the Cabal back to playing a little defense.

    • KBR says:
      June 14, 2020 at 3:35 pm

      Mostly we need to knock some running mate demons out before they are running.

      First whiff of an upcoming indictment Biden will choose a running mate…

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 14, 2020 at 3:41 pm

        How will he know, even if they tell him? 😉

        • Ninja7 says:
          June 14, 2020 at 4:02 pm

          TheHumanCondition, His handlers. 🤔🤔
          Joe either doesn’t know, or is giving an Oscar Performance.

          For me hard to tell, either one can be True.

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            June 14, 2020 at 4:14 pm

            Ninja, I covered his handlers with “even if they tell him” sir! lol

            But, as much as I may joke about him, I would bet anyone that it’s the oscar winning performance.

            The sick bassturd has always played dumb to stay under the radar. And he is definitely a SICK bassturd.

            • Adele Virtue says:
              June 14, 2020 at 8:05 pm

              hubby had an aunt who knew him personally, said he was dumber than a pile of bricks, and not a very nice person either. Weird thing is she always voted Democrat, sigh. Probably still does since she died about 8 years ago.

  10. lawton says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    I highly doubt Pientka was a white hat. They just moved him out to CA with a promotion I think for help in setting Flynn up.

    Whatever happened to Atty # 2 – did he just get a high paying job at one of those Lawfare connected Law offices. Never heard what happened after he left.

  11. Drogers says:
    June 14, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    A couple of observations:

    Ms. Bartiromo might just be the best interviewer on TV. As Sundance notes she’s very knowledgeable on the topic at hand. After she asks her questions she doesn’t interrupt and allows
    the guest the opportunity to give a thoughtful and complete answer.

    Mr.Grenell is quickly becoming the conservatives darling. I sure President Trump sees this and is thinking about how best to deploy him. Selfishly I’d like to see him placed in a position to bring a much needed sunlight on the nefarious activities of the deep state.

    • cantcforest says:
      June 14, 2020 at 4:10 pm

      Punishment is long overdue for many criminal activities by the Deep State. The magnitude of their crimes have resulted in enormous damage to our republic. To not see that activity crushed is like watching a cancer grow.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 14, 2020 at 4:17 pm

        Seems like you may still be looking at the trees! 😉

        It won’t happen until President Trump says “go”. Period. I trust his judgment, and basically only his judgment on that. He’s a man that isn’t going to do something unless he knows he can get it done.

        It’s hard to wait, but wait we must. Think of poor ole Job… lol

        • Drogers says:
          June 14, 2020 at 5:08 pm

          AG Barr has my complete confidence he will allow Mr. Durham the freedom to pursue those items he can prove in court.

          And as you touch on the timing is so critical as we close in on Election Day. Were it me and my investigation, w/ all other factors being equal, I’d drop the indictments at a time and in such a fashion to bring maximum pressure on the lawless actors. I sincerely hope Mr. Durham is the bulldog we’ve been led to believe.

          I want Payback and more importantly an injustice has been visited on the good citizens of my country and for them I want a Reckoning.

  12. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 14, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    From Polish Heroes

    When asked what it feels like to take a human life, the Polish mercenary Rafal Gan-Ganowicz responded:

    “I wouldn’t know, I’ve only ever killed communists.”

  13. gymcy81 says:
    June 14, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    Golden rule:
    do unto others,
    as you have others do unto you.

    i.e love thy neighbors

    For example, watch the wandering people … reverently unify ….:for good…

  14. Tiffthis says:
    June 14, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    I’m happy Ric has faith in Ratcliff- however, I’m a bit more skeptical 🤨 since NOTHING has been released since Ric left.

  15. Zydeco says:
    June 14, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    The most we can hope for, at this time, is some revelation of the corruption that is big enough to spread beyond the conservative media. After watching the Flynn events there’s no justice in the judicial system.

  16. Samiam1015 says:
    June 14, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Why is it that even conservatives refer repeatedly to ‘Russian disinformation‘? The people who made the bogus dossier, regardless of where they were from, were paid by Clinton/DNC to do a job and they were not acting on behalf of the Russian Government (or did I miss something?). Why isn’t it called Clinton/DNC disinformation?

