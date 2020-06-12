White House Adviser Kevin Hassett Discusses Growth Estimates and Red State/Blue State Divide…

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett appears on Fox News to discuss how the U.S. has been able to turn around the economy faster than expected. FED Chair Powell has a negative outlook on the economy (Powell supports Blue states), while President Trump has a positive outlook on the economy (Trump supports Red states).

Hassett admits the unusual internal dynamic around the Red States having strong economic growth but Blue States having negative results. Clearly this distinction is by design. Democrats are so blinded to their ideology they are willing to put their citizens through intentional economic hardship just so they can try to hurt the president.