White House Adviser Kevin Hassett Discusses Growth Estimates and Red State/Blue State Divide…

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett appears on Fox News to discuss how the U.S. has been able to turn around the economy faster than expected. FED Chair Powell has a negative outlook on the economy (Powell supports Blue states), while President Trump has a positive outlook on the economy (Trump supports Red states).
Hassett admits the unusual internal dynamic around the Red States having strong economic growth but Blue States having negative results. Clearly this distinction is by design. Democrats are so blinded to their ideology they are willing to put their citizens through intentional economic hardship just so they can try to hurt the president.
There is a fury of recall movements going on in those blue states!
Yes , a recall for Pritzker is active in IL.
I was waiting in line at a gun store yesterday afternoon. 10 people, I was easily the oldest (mid- 60’s). A guy walks in with a petition to recall Prikzter. All the younger, masked folks looking around at each other. The guy gets to me, I say “f*ck yes! I want to sign that!” Magically everyone else decides to sign it as well.
Anecdotal yes, but sometimes it just takes someone to say or do something to break the ice.
You ROCK!!!!!!!
Good job. Rock on Rock!
We have a petition to recall for Gov. Loathsome but that pendejo of our “AG”, Becerra, unilaterally invalidated a lot of signatures and has been sitting on it for months. The corporatist propaganda machine is ignoring too.
With the Wuhan Coronavirus stuff, it hasn’t gone to Court yet.
Welcome to Calimexistan where the “will of the people” only counts when it suits the Progressives.
The brand new recall petition went live yesterday https://recallgavin2020.com . You can download the petition now with 160 days left to return it. and my preferred name is Governor Gruesome.
Has the secessionist movement for northern California heated up again?
Soros AG’s are a real problem.
Do you perchance have a Master’s in understatement? 😁
PhD.
They need to put out a Red verses Blue state economic index and tout it. What kind of future do you want for America? MAGA states are going to kill it. Keep that going into the election!
Very good idea. Hope someone picks up on it soon.
MAGA policy is Red state friendly.
1. Blue states are not going to get the big beautiful new manufacturing facilities.
2. Blue states are the major trade hubs that import our trade deficits.
3. Blue states have cemented their status as business unfriendly.
4. Blue states have huge government pension problems and they will eventually have to tax to fill that void.
It Is not even a fair fight!
With continued democrat antics to choke the economy, the divide between red and blue will accelerate. This is why Team Trump needs to put out this economic index. It is an election winner.
#2 will be problematic.
Some major ports for import/export are in blue states – especially on the west coast.
The Port of Ensenada (Baja peninsula) could be positioned for some boom times.
Ensenada has no capacity. It is a tiny port. The China Trade is heavily West coast.
They’re many in Blue States fighting for MAGA – take for example Michigan that stormed the governor’s office – I for one would like those people on our side. Those pensions you speak of are covered by stock investment – so the high the stock market the City Pensions get paid. Trump has skyrocketed the market. Smart people do not vote themselves out of money. The gap in voters are freeloaders and over educated college kids that have never been taught Civics. These idiots believe in Mob Rule or Democracy as they have been taught by greedy self centered professors. Mention to college kid that America is a Republic and they go wild …. This Country is the United States of America not the divided States of Red and Blue. Do not forget that during Russiagate Obama and Holder were busy redistricting voters.
What is “consent” to UN? Is this what Obumbutt is doing in
the cities?
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/un-backs-secret-obama-takeover-of-police/
Bert, in reference to item #4…..
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/chicago-politics/lightfoot-says-property-taxes-still-on-the-table-as-city-faces-700m-budget-shortfall/2286861/
“groceries in Chicago are subject to a 2.25% extra sales tax. This is rare, but it’s normal in a city with an already exorbitant sales tax. More specifically, the 6.25% Illinois state tax, plus state and local surtaxes, bring Chicago’s standard sales tax to 10.25%.”
Raise the grocery tax!!! Why always go after the property taxes? There is a tax alrady in place, all they have to do is raise it! Problem solved.
It hurts the plantation voters.
One good bar graph would suffice. Heck if we use the isometric USA map that SD posts, that would tell all. Just use the same red and blue colors by state.
If I were Trump this is what I would do.
Seal with Republicans for no further bailouts.
Attack blue states on their credit worthiness. This will crater their bonds.
This will increase the cost of funding the government.
They will be forced to tax groceries which will be extremely unpopular and ensure red victories.
Hit them where they are weak. .
Let me give you a slightly different perspective: It’s Red counties verses Blue cities. We need our Red governors to “free” the counties from any WUFLUE constraints and let them start the process of sucking business away from the Blue cities.
See in Texas 65% of all counties (and they are very RED) have ZERO Covid deaths! 15% have in the single digits — that’s 80%. The counties with the most deaths are centered on the Big Blue cities Dallas, Ft Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, principally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Want to bet all this lock down crap will end as soon
as the elections are over?? Like magic it will just
go away as soon as the sheeple take the “cure”.
Just to extend this further. Today, the Dow is on a roller coaster. It was ready to explode and make up for the over-reaction to Powell’s doom that took place yesterday. Started up 800 points, came down a bit, and then was back up at like +550.
And then four of the “fake crisis” states dropped their virus numbers for today. North Carolina, Arizona, Florida and California. This reinforced the ‘second wave’ garbage being pushed, and soon the Dow was in negative territory. A joke.
As I write this, it’s up +250 or so. But the media is going to play this “Covid watch” thing every day now (all they have with Floyd done), and it won’t be hard for Blue Govs and Blue Mayors to give them what they want by selectively testing (think California dropped a 1000-case count from a prison yesterday; prison cases are like 95% asymptomatic and mean almost nothing).
This is the dynamic to watch, along with stalled openings (like Oregon gov pushing back next step of Portland opening last night). We all know the goal (don’t open states; have Trump economy stay stalled) and as Sundance has said over and over, Team Blue is going to work hard to achieve this. Manipulation of Covid data, along with media hyping, is the method.
What’s actually great news is that this looks like it will be the first week since March 25-April 1 where there will be no day with 1000 fatalities in it. Objectively, things are improving greatly. But that doesn’t work for the Blue’s aims, so it’s buried in cherry-picked and cherry-generated nonsense.
Bingo. Nail, meet hammer.
The Fed actually threw a hammer at the market. They know exactly how much stimulus is out there and what the effect of that stimulus will be. What the Fed did was throwing their weight into a presidential election. So much for political impartiality.
The Fed probably figured they screwed up with the huge interest rate cut. Now they cannot raise the interest rate because that will say the economy is improving. But that interest rate cut will go right into the stock market showing recovery.
Trump got a huge interest rate cut in an election year! This will ensure his reelection. So thanks Fed for all you do. Everyone who refi’s their home is going to have more jingle in their pocket.
Great point on the rate cut. Agreed!
People know it’s BS. If they were exceptionally dense, the riots and mayor’s and governor’s hearty support if wanton destruction and public gatherings(!) Should clue them in. But, really some people are that dumb.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s sad, but you’re right. Some people really don’t get it.
Some neighbors walked by me here in California and after greetings i asked yesterday what they thought of Antifa taking over 7 blocks in Seattle and they said, “really we did not see that on the news.” Wow. Then the wife went on to condem the President whose last name begins with T. Go figure
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t even try to talk politics with my CA neighbors. What would it matter? It’s not worth hearing stupid and making myself angry.
You want “dumb”. Think about the fact that millions of people are going to vote Democrat this November.
As for the increase in Covid-19 cases in North Carolina, we just learned today that 86 days into the Covid-19 crisis, the Governor finally decided it’s time to test in nursing homes.
Over 60% of Covid-19 deaths have occurred in nursing homes and assisted living centers regulated by the current administration.
Fortunately, there is a quality Conservative candidate for Governor in November.
What a moron that gov is.
Interesting fact: Every Sunday is the lowest death day in the progressive pattern of the death curve trending lower. Then Mon is up a bit, Tues goes up alot, then Wends, Thurs, Fri and Sat progressively decline to a new Sunday low!!! What’s with this!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s no second wave… all the states with lots of covid didn’t have much before— they never had their first wave!
If NY and NJ start reporting a bunch of new cases (and not merely doing a large one-day dump like MI and MA last week) then we can start worrying about a second wave. Not unless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One thing you can say about this SCAMdemic and the D-rat response to it is that the D-rat party is now Communist Party USA. They have shown their true colors of dictatorship and total control. For years now, using Sundance’s analogy, they have been showing the Panda mask while Dragon gnawing on freedom a bite here and a bite there. Now, with the SCAMdemic, they have shown their true Dragon persona and are trying to eat the US Constitution and Freedom in one big bite.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Actually, the Progresives are fascist. They are socialist -just like the communists- but they believe in crony capitalism, totalitarianism and heavily regulated private ownership. You see, Communism soviet style, with its fully planned economy, is too much work for the fascists. So they let the crony industrialist, macro-controlled by regulation, handle all the minor details.
And Antifa, the Brown Shirt Wing for the Progressives, is anarchist. That system only works for small communal living, but by definition is breaks down when it is scaled up.
All are related.
At some point, I foresee an American version of the Night Of The Long Knives when the Progressives figure that Antifa has outlived its usefulness.
Most people think the political spectrum is a 2 dimensional line running from left to right…it’s actually is 3 dimensional, like going around the moon…if you stray too far, right or left, you end up on the dark side of Fascisn…the left has been camped out there in darkness for a long time
Anarchy works on Walden pond, for solitary individuals.
As the seatle experiment is showing, anarchy doesn’t work, once you have two or more people.
The anarchists are debating policies, to address common issues like security, standard and emergency medical care, the distribution of essentials, security, fire control, and more.
Quite amusing, actually,….
Anarchist advocating for defunding the police, setting up their OWN police, to maintain order,…and establishing their OWN government.
The anarchists are the fascists and communists’ demolition crew. Anarchy destroys the existing order and leaves chaos in its wake, upon which the totalitarians are only too glad to swoop in and take over to re-order the society under their heavy dictatorial hands.
Blue States have incarcerated law abiding citizens and small business owners ( now destroyed) while setting free career criminals with hyped up COVID19 lies but, allowed burning , looting, killing and stealing , under the disguise of peaceful protests. Insanity !
LikeLiked by 12 people
Where ever you are if a cop stops you and says you (and any crowd with you) are violating whatever — Just say you are protesting that rule as violating your constitutional and civil rights!! Obviously that worked for BLM!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imagine if the Democrat party could get behind a thriving economy 🤔
Eric C….it is impossible even in wildest dream…..”demon c rat ” party is gone to open-commie party…sadly…..
Not possible. You provoked me to look up the Democrat platform (btw, thank you for not saying ‘Democratic’). The very first thing listed is “Raise incomes and restore economic security for the middle class”. Diving into the weeds, you find that their solution is to attack the very people who stoke the economic engine and pull the entire economy forward. It is a litany of disincentives toward a vibrant economy. It is a screed of class envy, restrictions on businesses and government dictated rules, guarantees.and giveaways. Of course, what is a Democrat platform without the pay gap myth.
It goes on and on, but suffice it to say that they come from a top down approach rather than and organically driven bottom up one and because of that, there will never be a meeting of minds on how to achieve a thriving economy.
Funny, first thing on Democrat platform, is “raise incomes and restore income equality for middle class”.
Well, I stand corrected. All those nevertrumpers ranting “Javanca!” And saying PDJT “is really a Democrat!” must be right, cause that is EXACTLY what he has done!
In fact, probably says something about addressing fundamental inequality for blacks, too.
BINGO, he has done that, as well!
OMG, PDJT is “really” a Democrat!
Politicians promise. Businessmen deliver.
The Democrats never have any intention of carrying out any part of their platform. I say that as a former Democrat, who at one time believed they did.
NEITHER party views their platform as a contract with voters.
I think thats one of the reasons why the “Contract with America” was a threat to the Uniparty swamp.
Ditto PDJT, who also has the audacity to take hus promises to the,American people as a solemn oath, instead of,…steer manure.
100 countries have asked the IMF for emergency help.
The three indexes did not move in unison.
NASDAQ lead the way up.
The Dow will lead the way down.
Expect Dow to possibly make a new low going forward.
The S&P and Nasdaq to test their lows.
If the Dow closes on a weekly level below 25220, expect a sharp decline.
Just an FYI
Sorry to bust your bubble. The USA is the best place for your money on planet earth. Trump has made it so. The money from across the world will come to reside here in US based stocks. That you state the rest of the world is screwed up emphasizes my point. Thanks for giving me an opening to point this out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I assumed most would understand where that money is to be made.
The only way that drop happens is if ASSHOLE Power comes out every week with his BS . He speaks and the market declines 1000 to 2000 points. But then takes a while and recovers because the market is a forward looking indicator.
TRUMP – FIRE HIS ASS!!!!
MAGA
Illinois became the first entity to borrow from the Fed’s new facility known as the “Municipal Liquidity Facility” for state and local governments. The Fed’s legal authority lies in section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act. This authorizes the Fed to directly lend to “individuals, partnerships and corporations” in “unusual and exigent circumstances.” Section 13(3) is titled “Discounts for individuals, partnerships, and corporations,” raising questions whether the Municipal Liquidity Facility is actually authorized under Section 13(3). This has been capped at $500 billion.
To qualify they need a credit rating which is always up for sale to the highest bidder as we saw in 2007. Illinois is already insolvent and its debt is trading at junk bond status. However, as long as they pay the fee, one of the credit agencies can certify a rating which is arbitrary so they get the funds for a kick-back. Welcome to the wonderful world of corrupt credit ratings. This proves that Illinois cannot hope to raise money to borrow. Someone should just turn out the lights.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/sovereign-debt-crisis/illinois-first-to-get-free-money-from-fed/
True , but a sad fact is that IL – the Land of Lincoln is mostly Republican except for Chicago and the very wealthy Northern Suburbs of Chicago. IL has been fighting to secede from Chicago and it’s debts. Durbin and Madigan are the Godfathers of the Chicago Political machine/crime family.
Somehow we need to free the cities. The big cities are running most of the States they are located in. They are like little fiefdoms.
The States need to rein them in instead of the cities running the States.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have been trying in IL but the Machine is very powerful, people are threatened , livelihoods destroyed.
But keep in mind that during the Revolutionary War many Freedom Fighters including Woman like Nancy Hart lived behind enemy lines to help the Patriots win.
Chinese year of the rat. Democ Rat.
Powell is actually supporting President Trump (unintentionally) with almost a zero percent interest rate and pumping trillions of dollars into the economy!
Hoist with his own petard, double winning.
I am watching first hand the blue state residents walk in lock step with their stranglers! They are willing to be compromised and consider loss a sacrifice they’re willing to make to remove the orange menace. We didn’t get these monsters elected on accident.. the residents love them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not everyone in a Blue State walks in lockstep with their stranglers. What you fail to understand is the Mafia like Political machines in blue states taint and purchase every election.
Fact is that we are still under that Chicago Political Machine Nationwide for the past four years due to Obama selection to the WH. Obama promised to fundamentally Change America and he succeeded.
The dems have never accepted our Votes for President Trump – the Russia BS and many other failed coups to nil and void the People’s Choice- all this stemmed from Spygate and not ONE Person has been penalized.
We are witnessing a coup right now with COVID19 as a way for the Dems to destroy their own states for power. You may want to read the 2012 election results for Obama as many Red States had more votes for Obama than IL. Do not think for a minute that as soon as the RAT Cities become more violent and the food chain worsens that these voting RATS will not flee the cesspool they created , many of them very wealthy and will bring they’re Far Left BS elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yea, in Asheville NC they have a 20% unemployment rate…no surprise since it is a tourism economy and they shut down hotels, restaurants, and things to do….then passed mask ordinance followed by peaceful riots that shot out windows of small downtown businesses just starting to reopen….but this is ok because the residents hate tourists and you know we are safe and all in this together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Federal is Reserve System is neither “federal” nor does it have any “reserves.” The Fed is system of private banks, owned by the wealthy foreign and American Bankers .
But don’t take my word for it as the Ninth Circuit Court put that issue to rest in 1982 when they adjudicated :
“Examining the organization and function of the Federal Reserve Banks , and applying the relevant factors , we conclude that the Reserve Banks are not federal instrumentalities for purposes of the FTCA, but are independent , privately -owned and locally controlled corporations.” { Lewis vs. US, 680 F. 2d 1239, 1241}.
President Trump is spot on in regards to the Federal Reserve!
Fed charter was up for review in 2013. Never heard a word about it.
No we never did …. hmmm?
The talking suppository that is Governor here in N.C. is doing just that.Hes even goin after a small drag race track. He has a complete wacko for a medical advisor that’s clueless and drunk with power- but hey shes been getting a steady paycheck so maybe I’m the one who’s nutz.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mike,
The race track is in Alamance County. The Alamance Sheriff is rather cool towards the Governor and his requests to shut the track down. The track continues to hold races.
NC is one of the birthplaces of NASCAR. One of the original tracks is a historic site here. Car racing at rural tracks has deep cultural roots here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ace Speedway now has a
temporary court ordered injunction to close. Dixeland Speedway is closing. DemCong Cooper says only 25 people in outdoor setting. Unless your BLM/ Antifa( my words). Folks, Im sorry but we’re headed for a full out unCivil War in this country. The other side has declared it whether you want it or not.
Mike,
I understand your frustration. Fortunately NC Gov, Cooper is up for reelection this Nov. Cooper is running against Republican Dan Forest. The best way to get rid of Cooper and his AG is to work to get Dan Forest elected as a Republican governor.
Unfortunately, Dems have controlled the Governor’s job since the Civll war with the exception of McCrory for one term and then he was defeated because conservatives got mad at him because of some road or something like that…so we may be stuck with this sleazy creep Cooper..but I really like Forest. (oh, and McCrory got stuck dealing with the bathroom law which he did a really poor job fighting against and explaining it).
Oregon Supreme Court just stated the Governor can keep the state in lock down as long as she pleases. Options are getting ugly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to move out.
Careful what you wish for….
Phil Free:
‘That’s were it gets uglier!’
Could it be this is an effort to distract from what passes as leadership for the socialist democrats. Look at the “intentional economic hardship” not at what this leadership has done? Remember the corruption being exposed – lets look at the economic hardship, lock-down for a virus and of course threats from China.
I would prefer to see the mayor of New York prosecuted for the thousands of senior citizen deaths for starters.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I wish, I could have posted Tucker Carlson’s Tonight show of 6/11/20 but the censorship is so high, I could not find a copy. This show covered the COVID-19 virus treatment in New York.
Why are the Dems whipping their minions into such a frenzy, that harms them?
Read Revelation Chapter 9, and see the “Demonic Locusts” who torment those “who HAVE NOT the seal of God in their forehead.”
The Tucker Carlson short interview of nurse Erin Olszewski was just a fraction of the information Erin presents in her on line video. Here’s her full video (interviewed on May 12 by John Kirby of The Press and the Public Project). Its 1 hour &10 minutes long, but packed from start to end with startling and heartbreaking information.
Sorry, only one click possible
Has anyone realized the dollar has been pushed down?
The Fed is trying to to help those 100 countries who are near default.
I like Kevin Hassett but there are much greater things going on globally and everything is connected economically.
When the time is right, we will all have a chance to do extremely well in our markets, timing is everything though, so please be patient.
Candace nails it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Phil,
A good joke. But I am not willing to cede any land to these radicals.
I could live without Minnesota.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FYI…
Yikes!
Trouble is the central bank was housed in but an outhouse, because they are shit out of reserves!!
I may be mistaken but I seem to recall that sundance has had his disagreements with Brian Coats (aka @drawandstrike on twitter) …
But Brian Coats has written some interesting opinions on President Trump’s strategies regarding the media…
The left and some on the right are getting played …
And next week, Trump will give everybody a NEW rabbit to chase, and this cycle will REPEAT itself :
1. I’m smarter than Trump
2. I’m better informed than Trump
3. I’d be doing a better job than Trump
4. Everything is as it appears on the surface
Do the 4 steps Brain has outlined above and you will ALWAYS be absolutely confused & wrong about Trump. President plays the exact same disinformation/fake leak games right back at his enemies.
Hopefully the link below goes to Brian Coat’s article (a twitter thread) that I have selectively taken the above excerpts from…
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1271470470202888192.html
Sharpshorts,
IMHO, Brian Cates, or StealthJeff around here, is a fake conservative and a disrupter. He led many down the path of trusting is some magic that Sessions was going to pull off to excuse his inaction. Time and truth has shown otherwise.
He may post an interesting insight or two from time to time. But remember the devil wraps his lies in truth to make them palatable.
Sometimes disguises himself “as an Angel of light.”
“Hassett admits the unusual internal dynamic around the Red States having strong economic growth but Blue States having negative results.”
HA, Ha, Ha!
I wonder why that is . . .
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can it be that difficult to report economic results as red state results and blue state results?
No, but remember that those stats are very far “outside of the preferred narrative” for the MSM…. so don’t expect to see it anywhere in the mainstream news.
I would think the President’s economic team would do that but PDJT may be holding off to see if those states will wake up and re-join the nation. At some point in the not-too-distant future, if they refuse, he will publicly shame them by publishing those numbers.
“Democrats,…are willing to put their citisens thru intentional economic hardship, just sobthey can TRY to hurt the president.(‘s chances for relelection).
Firstly, their citisens are SEEING this, and won’t reward them in the ballot box.
Secondly, THEY CAN’T. The economic train PDJT set in place, before Whu-flu, was not derailed. It just pulled over onto a siding, and slowed to a crawl, while the Whu-flu train blew past.
Now, it is going thru the switches, to get back onto the main track, and rapidly build up steam.
As it does, there is nothing these Dem govenors and mayors can do, to impede its forward progress/momentum.
They are like small mischevious children, placing a twig on the track, and thinking thats going to impede the train.
Short of shutting down the National electric grid, there is nothing they can do.
I wish that were so, but the thousands of businesses that will never reopen again will be a drag on any recovery. And the demonrats know this and are happy about it
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe PDJT’s forecasts for the economy, over these idiot forecasters, any day.
Its MAGAnomics, baby. And you just can’t stop this train!
I know, this is off topic but it needs to be said. The sites and people useful and revealing for the conservative point of views are being actively targeted, to an extend, I have never seen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was expected and predicted last year by the better pundits and observers to happen this year. It perfectly illustrates how utterly desperate the Left is to shield the public from the truth so that the Left’s lies are all that many voters ever get to see & hear.
But there are still many internet-based sources of conservative truth and factual reporting that the Left cannot silence.
Well, this sounds like your telling me that I am not one of better pundits or observers since I did not “expected and predicted this last year.
Guess, my comments are not appreciated. And, since you represent Sundance.
Kevin Hassett is a really great guy who is always upbeat with a friendly smile.
Dow closes up almost 500, nearly 2%.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The DOW is ever more NOT an indicator of anything but gamblers. True investing is becoming ever rarer because of instant trading computer programs. “Day trader” is a misnomer: “Minute Trader” or “Just a Few Seconds Trader” is more accurate. The other problem is that the DOW is the “old economy” while the NASDAQ – heavy on High-Tech/New Economy companies (Apple, Amazon) – is known to go up when the DOW is down, or at least loses less as a percentage than the DOW.
Yes, that is true. However, it remains and will remain a political/media talking point. We want President Trump to ride a rising stock market, which will nevertheless accompany the strong economic rebound. You are right, I don’t worry when the DOW is down (especially as NASDAQ was setting new records) but I will still cheer positive gains, as one more arrow in the President’s re-election campaign.
To give you an idea of the pent up demand that exists among the population, I drove up to the York Barbell outlet store today (a wee bit of a drive from Bucks County to York County), as York County went into PA’s “green” phase today. Got there at 3:30 and they were closing the entrance into the parking lot. I drove up to where the guy was putting out the saw horses blocking off the lot and ask him what was going on and he said over 500 people showed up today and they just couldn’t handle anymore customers. 😲
I’m, of course, pissed off beyond comprehension due to wasting a long drive out there for nothing (glad I took the scenic route thru Lancaster, a piece of heaven on earth), but it goes to show that people have money to spend if we’ll just open up the economy and let people be free!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The appearance of justice. The outcome predetermined.
Sullivan has already achieved his aims of delay since riots and race rage has filled in that time gap he created.
