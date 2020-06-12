Audio of DC Circuit Court Oral Arguments – Judge Emmet Sullivan -vs- Michael Flynn

In the case against Michael T. Flynn the DC Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments this morning for a petition for Writ of Mandamus. Circuit Court Judges: ²Karen Henderson, ¹Robert Wilkins and Neomi Rao are presiding Judges.

Arguing before the court: Flynn defense attorney Ms. Sidney Powell; Mr. Jeffrey Wall, deputy US solicitor general argued for the government representing the position of the DOJ; and Ms. Beth A. Wilkinson representing the position of Judge Emmet Sullivan.

Ms. Sidney Powell Begins through @27:40 (Foundation)

Mr. Jeffrey Wall Begins @27:50 – 01:12:35 (Meat of Issues)

Ms. Beth Wikkinson Begins @01:12:35

AUDIO of the Hearing Below:

.

¹Judge Robert Wilkins is politically adverse to the interests of the DOJ/Defense and wants to deny the petition for intervention. Judge Wilkins fabricates and manufacturers an irrelevant hypothetical example based on race to highlight his intent. [See @44:48]

²Behind the arguments of Judge Karen Henderson; it is visible she wants to deny the DOJ/Defense petition based on PC concerns that Judge Emett Sullivan is a black jurist. [See @1:00:37]

Prediction: The defense petition for the Writ of Mandamus will be denied (2-1); based, mostly on activist political intentions of Henderson and Wilkins. However, there is an outside possibility for a limiting Mandamus ruling, where the DC Circuit Court will put limits on Judge Sullivan’s efforts to probe the motives of the DOJ.

The July 16th hearing with Judge Sullivan will almost certainly take place.