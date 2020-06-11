RNC Moves The Fun Part of The Convention to Jacksonville, Florida 

The official business part of the RNC convention will still take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, presumably still August 24-27, with a limit of only six delegates per state permitted. The RNC already said the 2020 RNC platform will remain unchanged from the 2016 version. However, the fun events typically associated with conventions, such as Mr. Trump’s acceptance of the nomination, will now be held in Jacksonville, Florida.
Already got the email from Florida GOP tho
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s hoping it comes to fruition!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure Antifa will maintain adequate social distancing. /sarc
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see where the Police Chief come out and said it was not her decision to abandon the precinct and the section to Antifa .
Uh Uh looks like trouble in Whovilleo
Looks like another Black police chief gets thrown under the Democrat bus.
LikeLike
This is great news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They should be using the stadium.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No roof on the stadium. In August in Florida it’s brutally hot AND we get afternoon thunderstorms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The official business part of the RNC convention will still take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, presumably still August 24-27, with a limit of only six delegates per state permitted.”
Why not move EVERYTHING?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Contract required some parts to be held in Charlotte.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He needs to win BOTH states. Will get local publicity from BOTH states/ Can’t cede NC completely to our Dem governor (who is also up for re-election )
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did Ms Romney deliver this news to the NYT ?
Everything should be moved not just part of it.
LikeLike
Hotels are booked out for the convention weekend in Jacksonville have been for a week. So I think it’s the same dates.
If any of the delegates are regulars here, pro-tip from a life long resident. Jacksonville is a very spread out city, I would strongly advise renting a car. There are precious few taxis and the ones we have are pricey. I’m not sure about uber.
If you are staying downtown you still will NOT be within walking distance of the arena. Also, there are very few restaurants downtown and the ones that are there are mostly only open for lunch. Hotels have restaurants though. There is no shopping downtown either, mostly just large office buildings.
Restaurants and nightlife are out in the burbs. St. John’s Town Center is the most popular area. Closer to downtown are San Marco and Riverside/ Five Points, which have some good restaurants and unique shopping. DO NOT go north or west really, unless you go north all the way out by the airport or past that to the Amelia Island area.
Sorry for the long post, but just in case anyone going sees this they’ll thank me. JAX is not like most cities geographically it is one of the largest cities in the world, you really need a car. When we had the super bowl there was massive whining by the glitterati because the city is so spread out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
somebody,
Thank you very much for that valuable intel! I have a couple of friends in Jacksonville, that I hope will let me couch surf for awhile. I did a Super Bowl there years ago, but I wasn’t there long enough to really get the “lay of the land”.
Thank you again,
skipper
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t wait to see the welcoming crowds………….. Any violence from the opposition should be handled in short order.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Sorry, thought I was still on the rally thread, time for bed, lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wish me luck, everybody, please!? Since the RNC changed “production vendors”, the rigging company I used to rig that show with was “cut”. (for some conglomerate). But now, it will be far more probable for me to get hooked up on that gig, as Jacksonville has a pretty notable union presence. I’m going to call my hall tomorrow morning, and ask to be put on “the list”! Hot Damn! I might get to hang that glorious video wall behind Mr. Trump, yet again!!! Huzzah!!!
(And thank you again, Sundance for posting that image of “my” video wall. It gives me a sense of pride, every time I see it!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t live too far from Jacksonville. Might be memorable date with the wife if we can get in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the convention will take place as they are removing all the Confederate monuments as Jacksonville’s mayor has announced.
LikeLike
Demons just sent application for ballot by mail. I am in Houston, Tx,…I guess they’re sending to every address, so they can steal an election from us, the citizens.
LikeLike
God bless the great governor of Florida and potential MAGA successor Ron DeSantis for the great job of handling the CV outbreak and making this convention possible at a perfect site at the crossroads of two very important states this fall in FL and GA!
I hope I can attend and be a part of the great MAGA party and if I get CV, so be it, I’ll survive! But I suspect our VSG may have a treatment/cure by then and who knows he may announce a vaccine! MAGA!!
LikeLike