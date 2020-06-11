RNC Moves The Fun Part of The Convention to Jacksonville, Florida –

Posted on June 11, 2020 by

The official business part of the RNC convention will still take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, presumably still August 24-27, with a limit of only six delegates per state permitted.  The RNC already said the 2020 RNC platform will remain unchanged from the 2016 version.  However, the fun events typically associated with conventions, such as Mr. Trump’s acceptance of the nomination, will now be held in Jacksonville, Florida.

[Link To RNC Announcement]

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to RNC Moves The Fun Part of The Convention to Jacksonville, Florida –

  1. nojuanimportante says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Already got the email from Florida GOP tho

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. barnabusduke says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Here’s hoping it comes to fruition!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    I’m sure Antifa will maintain adequate social distancing. /sarc

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Napoleon Trombonaparte says:
      June 11, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      I see where the Police Chief come out and said it was not her decision to abandon the precinct and the section to Antifa .
      Uh Uh looks like trouble in Whovilleo
      Looks like another Black police chief gets thrown under the Democrat bus.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Ozark says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    This is great news.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. sarasotosfan says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    They should be using the stadium.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    “The official business part of the RNC convention will still take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, presumably still August 24-27, with a limit of only six delegates per state permitted.”

    Why not move EVERYTHING?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Rj says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Did Ms Romney deliver this news to the NYT ?
    Everything should be moved not just part of it.

    Like

    Reply
  9. somebody says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    Hotels are booked out for the convention weekend in Jacksonville have been for a week. So I think it’s the same dates.

    If any of the delegates are regulars here, pro-tip from a life long resident. Jacksonville is a very spread out city, I would strongly advise renting a car. There are precious few taxis and the ones we have are pricey. I’m not sure about uber.

    If you are staying downtown you still will NOT be within walking distance of the arena. Also, there are very few restaurants downtown and the ones that are there are mostly only open for lunch. Hotels have restaurants though. There is no shopping downtown either, mostly just large office buildings.

    Restaurants and nightlife are out in the burbs. St. John’s Town Center is the most popular area. Closer to downtown are San Marco and Riverside/ Five Points, which have some good restaurants and unique shopping. DO NOT go north or west really, unless you go north all the way out by the airport or past that to the Amelia Island area.

    Sorry for the long post, but just in case anyone going sees this they’ll thank me. JAX is not like most cities geographically it is one of the largest cities in the world, you really need a car. When we had the super bowl there was massive whining by the glitterati because the city is so spread out.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • skipper1961 says:
      June 11, 2020 at 10:08 pm

      somebody,
      Thank you very much for that valuable intel! I have a couple of friends in Jacksonville, that I hope will let me couch surf for awhile. I did a Super Bowl there years ago, but I wasn’t there long enough to really get the “lay of the land”.
      Thank you again,
      skipper

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Curt says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Can’t wait to see the welcoming crowds………….. Any violence from the opposition should be handled in short order.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. skipper1961 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Wish me luck, everybody, please!? Since the RNC changed “production vendors”, the rigging company I used to rig that show with was “cut”. (for some conglomerate). But now, it will be far more probable for me to get hooked up on that gig, as Jacksonville has a pretty notable union presence. I’m going to call my hall tomorrow morning, and ask to be put on “the list”! Hot Damn! I might get to hang that glorious video wall behind Mr. Trump, yet again!!! Huzzah!!!
    (And thank you again, Sundance for posting that image of “my” video wall. It gives me a sense of pride, every time I see it!)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. dr D says:
    June 11, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    I don’t live too far from Jacksonville. Might be memorable date with the wife if we can get in.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. erm9164 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    Maybe the convention will take place as they are removing all the Confederate monuments as Jacksonville’s mayor has announced.

    Like

    Reply
  15. elena1950909deplorable says:
    June 11, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Demons just sent application for ballot by mail. I am in Houston, Tx,…I guess they’re sending to every address, so they can steal an election from us, the citizens.

    Like

    Reply
  16. dufrst says:
    June 11, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    God bless the great governor of Florida and potential MAGA successor Ron DeSantis for the great job of handling the CV outbreak and making this convention possible at a perfect site at the crossroads of two very important states this fall in FL and GA!

    I hope I can attend and be a part of the great MAGA party and if I get CV, so be it, I’ll survive! But I suspect our VSG may have a treatment/cure by then and who knows he may announce a vaccine! MAGA!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s