RNC Moves The Fun Part of The Convention to Jacksonville, Florida 

The official business part of the RNC convention will still take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, presumably still August 24-27, with a limit of only six delegates per state permitted. The RNC already said the 2020 RNC platform will remain unchanged from the 2016 version. However, the fun events typically associated with conventions, such as Mr. Trump’s acceptance of the nomination, will now be held in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the New York Times the acceptance speech and event will take place August 27th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which holds 15,000 people. However, a note of caution… there is no official announcement of the Jacksonville date(s) from the RNC.



[Link To RNC Announcement]