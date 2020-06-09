Remarkable Hubris – Chicago Mayor Asks Looted Businesses Not to Abandon The City…

This is one of those transparently predictable outcomes from allowing “space to destroy” via chaos, riots, looting and arson happening without law enforcement empowered to stop it. Few of the looted and destroyed businesses in Baltimore ever reopened, creating a worse situation for those who now have to travel to find a grocery store or pharmacy.

The same Chicago mayor who blocked police and law enforcement from curtailing the chaos, is now pleading with the looted businesses not to leave the city. Madness…. ideological madness.

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Mayor Lightfoot said she’s hopeful major retailers will reopen the Chicago stores that were looted or otherwise damaged during protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota. But, she’s unsure of one of the biggest. Mayor Lightfoot said she was on a conference call with Walmart and other major retailers that had stores looted or heavily damaged during the unrest in Chicago. She said she pleaded with them to not abandon Chicago. (read more)

These latest remarks from Mayor Lori Lightfoot come after distraught Chicago officials have been begging for help and warning that many vulnerable precincts have completely lost access to food stores and medicine.

(Fox News) […] According to a tape obtained by WTTW News of an online conference call among the city’s 50 aldermen and the mayor, one alderman could be heard weeping while others angrily decried what was going on in the city. “My ward is a s–t show,” one alderman says. “They are shooting at the police.” (read more)