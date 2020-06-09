Remarkable Hubris – Chicago Mayor Asks Looted Businesses Not to Abandon The City…

This is one of those transparently predictable outcomes from allowing “space to destroy” via chaos, riots, looting and arson happening without law enforcement empowered to stop it. Few of the looted and destroyed businesses in Baltimore ever reopened, creating a worse situation for those who now have to travel to find a grocery store or pharmacy.
The same Chicago mayor who blocked police and law enforcement from curtailing the chaos, is now pleading with the looted businesses not to leave the city. Madness…. ideological madness.
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Mayor Lightfoot said she’s hopeful major retailers will reopen the Chicago stores that were looted or otherwise damaged during protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota. But, she’s unsure of one of the biggest.
Mayor Lightfoot said she was on a conference call with Walmart and other major retailers that had stores looted or heavily damaged during the unrest in Chicago. She said she pleaded with them to not abandon Chicago. (read more)
These latest remarks from Mayor Lori Lightfoot come after distraught Chicago officials have been begging for help and warning that many vulnerable precincts have completely lost access to food stores and medicine.
(Fox News) […] According to a tape obtained by WTTW News of an online conference call among the city’s 50 aldermen and the mayor, one alderman could be heard weeping while others angrily decried what was going on in the city.
“My ward is a s–t show,” one alderman says. “They are shooting at the police.” (read more)
This mayor, who proudly said “FU” to President Trump may end up having to grovel to him for money to rebuild what she allowed to be destroyed. The recording of the aldermen begging her for help to save their districts from the rioters is eye-opening. This foul-mouthed, incompetent mayor gives them the same “FU” she gave to POTUS. She is a filthy, classless, woman who has absolutely no business anywhere near the reins of power, yet here she is, allowing her city to be thrown on the heap of poorly-run, mismanaged cities in blue states. I would love to see President Trump reach out directly to the frustrated aldermen and offer some assistance, with the same “fu” that she gave to him.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Mayor Beetlejuice needs a brain transplant. This is what she wanted and Detroit is what she got!!
Chicago, NY, St. Louis, Seattle, Portland etc etc etc are done!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Add Downtown LA and Santa Monica.
Who would rebuild there, after the police and government abandoned them.
“people need to vent … ” BS!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Need to vent? What a joke!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful Chicago . . . that’s what my Mom says, she used to love Chicago so much but that was many, many years ago!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like the rest of the cities in the US Chicago is dying a painful death.
LikeLike
I used to love Atlanta, but now I’m glad to live over 75 miles away. It used to be called “The City too Busy to Hate”.
It’s always been Demorat, but it used to be at least civilized.
LikeLike
The last time I saw something that ugly I was watching a George Romero film. She is the perfect spokesthing for Chicongo. If there is anyone decent still living there, take this as your last warning and get the Hell out of there NOW while you still can.
LikeLiked by 10 people
NOT one (1) thin dime, not one(1) red cent! Resign NOW and take all your administration with you You are a disgrace to America and all her citizens!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Silent, I agree. Let every one of these blue cities and states that perpetuated the virus shutdowns and now the rioting go bankrupt. Brain dead voting for these officials has consequences.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Apparently the City has plenty of people with time on their hands. (protestors for weeks…)
How about putting them to work, to ‘fix this City’,
and invest some personal sweat equity into the communities,
and then as a result, build some appreciation of what is there – and ingrain a motivation for helpers to want serve and protect their community?
p.s.
some of the mayors are looking for federal bail outs.
the Feds are likely looking for proof that whatever is to be re-built, would stay built for the good of the community.
Back to the top…
Love thy neighbors.
LikeLike
NO, NO, NO & H311 NO. Step down and we’ll appoint a Receiver who will get your city to solvency.
ZERO Taxpayer $$$ to Mayors and Guvs who FLAUNT our immigration laws, poke their fingers in our eyes, keep their citizens locked down, and don’t know how to balance a budget. ZERO!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Trump should require her to resign if the city wants help
LikeLiked by 7 people
She is Groot.
LikeLike
Tell her to eat …..! And tell those that cry for the “innocent” that suffer that “ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQNECES!”. You put her in! Live with it! I’m fresh out of compassion for democrats, ANY democrat! And if your a conservative and haven’t figured out that you need to move out of such democrat crap holes after all that has transpired, then best of luck. Deal with it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mayor BeetleJuice is going to be disappointed if it’s hoping President Trump will bail out Chicago’s self inflicted destruction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tonight BLM “peaceful rallies” coming to the residential neighborhoods one mile away from were I live. I am watching all the comments on our residential site “nextdoor” most residents commenting there happy (it is mostly white liberals neighborhoods). Some of them planning to take their kids…I am going to watch comments all night there. Hopefully they are not coming to where I live. It is Houston, Memorial area.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what you get when you let DemocRATS run your cities.They turn them into shitholes.
LikeLike
Inactions have consequences, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why anyone would want to own a business in Chicago is beyond me.
You obviously need political protection to do it.
Who would want to live there.
My cousins in Chicagoland were actually getting the guns out and ready, for fear the mob would descend on them. They are Dems on the ballot, but this is an awakening for them.
I talked with them this past week, and they won’t leave. To entrenched, they said,
“We’re gonna have to vote her out”, is what they told me.
I love them, and told them I hope it’s not too late.
LikeLiked by 10 people
very profitable if you can get home to csh the check!
45 has one of the most beautiful hotels in the world in the heart of the second city!!
of course, the Republican Party must share the blame as they never run SERIOUS CANDIDATES!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The republican party runs serious candidates alright… they are serious about NOT being elected. I wonder how much they are paid to take the flip flopney or no name styled dive.
A nation replete with those willing to destroy it, on “both sides” of the proverbial coin with equal markings.
LikeLike
That is all somewhat true. Businesses employ people that pay taxes. They also collect sales tax. The property tax businesses pay is peanuts compared to the sales tax revenue for state and local government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I have stated many times that businesses are the tax collectors. If you lose your businesses, you lose your tax base. The reason cities pay big tax breaks for large companies to move to their city is because they are going to haul in way more in taxes than the tax break given.
AOC learned the hard way when she chased Amazon from NY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Defund “mayor beetlejuice”. Defund democrats, period. Do it now or forever live like we do now, in complete chaos and evil.
I for one have had all the bullshit I can take, I want it ENDED NOW.
LikeLike
Suprised the woke Walmart would abandon the very crowd they’re sending all that “charitable” money towards. Could it be that they’re not really down with the struggle? 🤔
But Mayor Frog Eyes is no doubt worried that there won’t be any businesses left to burn and loot during the next astoturfed race outrage. Hard to burn rubble.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Walmart might be “Woke” but they still make their business decisions with their wallet. If a location isn’t putting enough $$$ to the bottom line because of excessive “Shrinkage” (shoplifting+employee theft) they’ll shut it down or relocate it to a safer neighborhood. I’ve seen it happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chicago has beautiful views and summer weather…however, why visit if you can’t walk the streets without eyes behind your back?
Bettlegeuse thinks she can say “pretty please”…who knew Rahm got out just in time!
LikeLiked by 6 people
As Candace Owens so eloquently stated: You do stupid things, you get stupid prizes.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Minneapolis Manufacturing Company Will Leave City after Plant Burned in Riots
June 9, 2020
https://news.yahoo.com/minneapolis-manufacturing-company-leave-city-134117859.html
A Minneapolis manufacturing company whose plant was set on fire by rioters plans to leave the city, saying that city officials afforded them no assistance in handling the destruction.
“They don’t care about my business,” 7-Sigma Inc.’s president and owner, Kris Wyrobek, told The Star Tribune about Minneapolis public officials. “They didn’t protect our people. We were all on our own.”
The 7-Sigma plant in south Minneapolis, which the company has maintained since 1987, shut down several hours early around 7 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. as a precautionary measure on the first night of rioting. The company manufactures several products, including rollers for high-speed printing presses and medical training mannequins.
When a fire broke out in an apartment complex under construction that was next door to the manufacturing facility, “the fire engine was just sitting there, but they wouldn’t do anything,” Wyrobek said. The apartment complex was leveled by the fire, and several stores across the street including a Target store were looted during the first night of riots.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That business, 7 Sigma is interesting; manufactures medical training dummies. Wasn’t a news station busted for using shots of Covid victims that were later found to be dummies? http://www.7-sigma.com/
The owner is interesting, too. He was busted for diddling his 6 year old daughter.
https://mn.gov/law-library-stat/archive/ctapun/0705/opa061936-0529.htm
Things sure are strange, and I’m sure there are many ‘coincidences’ that make up the whole strange, sad, sordid events from Minneapolis.
LikeLike
Wasn’t Chicago among the cities which wanted to PREVENT Wal-Marts from opening in their jurisdictions because Wal-Mart employees couldn’t unionize… oops I mean because they wanted to protect local businesses… about 10-15 years ago?
LikeLike
Chicago is a leader in union politics but at the end of the day, some tax revenue is WAY BETTER THN NO TAX REVENUE! but now to usher in the age of Agenda 21, Dimms want LOCKDOWN AND “PEACEFUL PROTESTS” EVERYWHERE
LikeLike
My daughter moved to Chicago last fall, visited last week to get out of a 3 month long lockdown, have to wear a mask to walk down the street. She was supposed to return this weekend, she’s frightened and is staying another week. She may not go back next week if the mayor doesn’t get control of this mayhem. It’s a disgrace the mayor wouldn’t use the National Guard because it wouldn’t look good to her leftist backers. Now all she can do is look for fault with any behavior by the police. People like her are going to get large numbers of people injured or killed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Already have
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lightfoot shat the bed, and Chicago, which teeters on decline a la Detroit, may be past the point of no return thanks to her ineptitude.
LikeLiked by 1 person
feet don’t fail me now……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stopping riots is racist. Businesses leaving is racist. etc etc.
Stop blaming others. Democrats really need to grow up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And business returning will result in gentrification, which is also racist.
LikeLike
Its only madness until you realize how easy it will be for them to slut shame the businesses into staying.
LikeLike
Consequences to actions.
You vote for s*#t candidates, you get a s*#t show.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looking at and listening to lori lightfoot, I am simply bewildered.
What on earth could the dimocrat voters POSSIBLY have seen in her?
She is the weakest, weak sister ever, without so much as an ounce of courage.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chicago political system is one of the most corrupt in the country. It’s likely the voters don’t have as much influence on results as they should have.
Lightfoot was selected not elected from what I understand.
It’s funny how Mayor Lightfoot rattled off 10 or so cities that have been hit hardest saying she’s got a direct line to the other mayors. I wonder if all of the city mayors: Seattle, San Fran, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Portland, D.C. etc… have to check into the national handler on regular intervals to coordinate the response and make sure that no Mayor decides to be a hero and call in maximum resources rather than dragging their feet with a bare minimum National Guard Deployment.
LikeLike
Virtue Signalling. Look how progressive we are lunacy.
LikeLike
…well, there were some shoes to fill…and it was a tough choice to make… ; )
LikeLike
The viable alternatives were worse. Hard to believe, but it’s true.
LikeLike
the oldie but goodie definition of chutzpah.
the man who murders his parents and then pleads for leniency on account of his being an orphan
LikeLiked by 6 people
Enjoy living in a shack and eating government cheese. Summer’s here now, but winter’s going to be cold, cold, cold.
LikeLike
Defunding the police seems kinda like trying to flip the board when you know you’ve lost.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/defunding-the-police-seems-kinda-like-trying-to-flip-the-board-when-you-know-youve-lost/
LikeLike
Every single business that had property stolen, destroyed, looted. etc., should be suing her and her associates on an individual basis. Why were they paying taxes? Enough of suing the city, county, etc. Go after these scum that allowed this to happen. Get out of the city NOW! Do not take platitudes and pleas to stay. GET out now! Let them fend for themselves. Let them lose their tax base. Sell for a penny on the dollar. Resolve that with your tax base – loss of tax income. I want to see them living, with their families under bridge abutments in card board boxes. Thes people are scum of the earth. Enough!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’re about Lightfoot’s culpability, but I’ll bet her administration is protected by sovereign immunity.
LikeLike
In DeShaney v. Winnebago County Department of Social Services (1989), the United States Supreme Court concluded that the Constitution does not legally require states to protect its citizens from harms that the state did not directly generate.
DeShaney was a terrible child abuse case in which the legal guardian sued on behalf of an abused, brain-damaged child because social services was negligent in removing him from his abusive father’s home.
LikeLike
Are you trying to say the state did not directly generate this? It was under the state’ s orders.
LikeLike
The cities will argue that the looters were private actors, and not looting at the express direction of any government official.
Failure to prevent crime is not the same as a direction to commit a crime. Yeah, it’s a crap argument, but it’s basically what DeShaney says.
LikeLike
I do not believe there is any sovereign immunity against incompetence/personal prejudice. These were her own doings/ideas/undertakings against the people of Chicago based upon her own ideas, racist prejudices. What is the Police Departments job? Why did they not do it? Do they not have a Charter to protect law abiding citizens? Why were they told to stand down? Why did she not ask for help when she must have known she was clearly “over her head”? Why are the people paying taxes and paying her salary and her administration’ s salaries? She is there to represent them, the majority of “We the People”.
For whatever reason, my wife will not fly. When traveling with her, we always take the train and have been through Chicago Union Station many, many times with a significant layover. I always enjoyed walking the streets, taking in the sights and talking to the people (great people). We even took rides around the “magnificent mile” and were both impressed. What a shame what has happened! It is a sin.
LikeLike
Headline after headline, news story after news story, all cataloging the dismantling of our country. We are DYING out here in the the hinterland. Where are all our republican congress people rising up with one loud, angry, strident voice to stop what is going on. Nothing but crickets. Must we sit back and watch all this happen. We, peons and deplorables, are begging our representatives and president to stop this now. Where are all of you? I tell you, we are collectively DYING out here in the mainstream country. How dare you sit by and watch them dismantle 200 years of democratic laws and traditions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
THIS has been my question as well, Joan. WHERE is the Republican Leadership??? Not a peep! They have failed us so badly, and then leave President Trump twisting in the wind ALONE. This has been infuriating beyond words.
LikeLiked by 3 people
we need to overhaul the “leadership” of the Republican Party, too – a party which allows the likes of Pierre Delecto to remain in office needs some straightening up
LikeLike
They’ll stay because they don’t want to be called racists. In fact, I fully expect them to apologize to the Mayor for the systematic racism which built stores out of flammable materials and then filled those stores with valuables that they, in their racism, had been charging people to buy instead of just giving it all away for free…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doing the same thing and expecting a different result. These businesses are nothing but mob bait. No rational person would rebuild when the odds of a recurrence is certainty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what happened to Chicago in the 1960’s. The city was burned down and then all the stores refused to risk their investments in neighborhoods that were not safe. But those neighborhoods were on the South and West sides. Now it’s the Magnificent Mile that’s burned down. These high end businesses will now move to the wealthy suburbs and take their sizable tax money with them. Lightfoot is screwed, and it was her own Antifa and BLM that did it to her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lightfoot is just a useful idiot.
LikeLike
Well golly, that’s a tough spot huh, Groot. Bask in your glory, you built this.
People of Chicago this is what you voted for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Winston,
Notice how the ‘news’ article lamented that the ‘city’ will lose those 50 jobs as the evil Co. ‘skips’ town. Imagine having to watch your property burn while the fire truck just sits there. This organized crime syndicate(D) must be held accountable/prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mayor Lightbrain is at it again! ‘Oh, Pleeeze stay here in Chicago with us politicos. We can make it
All better’! Suuure…Along with her Other criminals in arms (toadie tyrant mayors), who Pressured their own police forces to ‘stand down’ while they practice the new pagan cult of self humiliation. Pleading to the owners of looted and destroyed stores to Stay. (What?! Why?! For more of same?!). Go genuflect to Your new ‘masters’. The marxist/anarchist criminals you love so very much. . Be ready to kiss a Lot of Arse! And…prepare for your cities to devolve into insane violence to carry out Their purpose: Tearing down Western Civilization. Hey…get back to us Honest/law-abiding,Real American citizens. Because We the People ‘did Not get the memo’! You politicos are a rotten disgrace with your platitudes, virtue signaling and opportunist piety to an evil and insane mass of criminals. This has Nothing to do with peaceful protesting as BLM and Antifa holler at full volume. It is about Power grabbing,
It’s about Oppressing US civilized society. These criminals want to rule by violent force. They call this Progressive. We call it Bullsh*t!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what you get mayor dumb ass!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grew up in Evanston, north of Chicago in the 60’s. Remember when the Democratic Convention occurred in ’68 and the demonstrations started up and some rioting started. Mayor Daley (‘Dem) who loved Chicago, sent the police after the rioters and cracked a number of skulls .He could not bear to see his city destroyed or damaged by rioters.
He was excortiated by the press, the left and never recovered. He was right in his approach. Unfortunately, now police brutality is the rule of the day. We need more Mayor Daley’s…
LikeLike
Seriously, someone actually endures listening to her hateful and stupid thoughts, nodding their head, all in the hope of munching that. Sad
LikeLiked by 2 people
So much easier to destroy than to build.
LikeLike
Loot, reboot, loot – ad nauseum.
Get me some loot.
LikeLike
This woman should be cleaning hotel rooms at the Motel 6! She is completely beyond incompetent and whoever pushed her through law school should be sent put in solidarity confinement someplace far away.
LikeLike
Lightfoot can say FU to the President and be hailed as a hero but this Chicago police officer was “relieved of his police duties”
LikeLike
She will be “woke” soon enough. Her town will be filled with only thugs. Er…I mean…uh, “protesters”. Graffiti and empty burned-out buildings will be her legacy.
LikeLike
This explains a lot. No wonder they are pushing the Floyd funeral everywhere so hard. They don’t want to talk about the deaths, destruction and hopelessness THEY have created.
They are getting a taste of what they are trying to sell to us. What it feels like with no police. No wonder the DIMs are backpeddling so hard on Defund The Police. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Someone needs to talk to the Byatch in D.C. who used gubt paid employees to paint graffitti on the streets when she said couldn’t afford to put up the Natl Guard.
LikeLike
Larry Lightfoot (aka Groot) is the worst mayor Chicago has ever seen. She is so partisan, so bad, so nasty, no divisive it only scares me to see what will replace her because they’ll be worse! That is how bad Chicago is at electing people.
My bets on a full blown minority communist running on the platform of property confiscation, wealth distribution, justice along racial lines, full blown anti-white retaliation (with full support of the urban white affluent liberal Chicago community),and replacement of the Chicago flag with the hammer and sickle – oh and Orange man bad! Cue Chewy Garcia!
LikeLike
Remember, the crime in Chicago was ~>due to the Polease. (eye roll)
So, Loretta Lynch had the –too white Chief of Police forced out, and replaced with (ahem) diversity.
Ha!…. He turned out to be a real winner.
Also, Candidate Donald Trump didn’t /couldn’t hold a campaign rally. under Rahm Emanuel.
The choice of mayoral candidates really left (literally) much to be desired last election….
But, things have certainly gotten worse in “the community”. And downtown at night? Ppfft!!!
A real –deliberate– shame
LikeLike
When there has been a 54% increase in shootings and a 46 % increase in killing its on you beetle Juice and we the American taxpayers want to give any city that allowed this to happen not one red cent.
LikeLike