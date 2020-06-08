Tucker Carlson Interviews Richard Grenell About His Experience as Acting Director of National Intelligence…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has a brief interview with former Acting DNI Ric Grenell about his experience within the DC bubble. As Grenell notes the permanent administrative state is a big problem.

26 Responses to Tucker Carlson Interviews Richard Grenell About His Experience as Acting Director of National Intelligence…

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 9, 2020 at 12:06 am

    “As Grenell notes the permanent administrative state is a big problem.”

    I am sure that our VSGPDJT, along with his trusted advisors, have plans to deal with that. it is utterly amazing what he has been able to accomplish despite the permanent administrative state.

    • As a Man Thinkth says:
      June 9, 2020 at 12:59 am

      In order to effectively “drain the swamp” and reform the radical ideology that has been recruited and nurtured for over the past decade, the Civil Unions must be confronted and these Human Resourse programs revised….Civil Service Employment has become a private club with full lifetime benefits where applicants are carefully screened to assure the “Right Fit”….90% voted for Hillary and people wonder why there are no patriot whistleblowers, but yet they seem to stand in line to stab PDJT in the back…

      • California Joe says:
        June 9, 2020 at 1:18 am

        None of the Federal officials and employees that worked to frame President Trump for a crime that never even happened or worked to impeach or obstruct him was a member of a federal employee labor union. Not a single one of the dozens of names we’ve seen here and in the news were covered by a collective bargaining unit or labor union in the federal service. In fact most of the worst coup plotters weren’t even covered by federal civil service and we’re specifically exempt employees that could be fired at any time!

  2. Julian says:
    June 9, 2020 at 12:07 am

    The Swamp.

    Trump needs some heads on pikes before the Election to prove he serious about Draining the Swamp.

    Come on Bill & John – get moving

  3. MAGADJT says:
    June 9, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Interesting that when Grenell was acting DNI, he was bringing the heat about every three days. Since Ratcliffe was confirmed we’ve had a healthy dose of crickets.

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 9, 2020 at 12:11 am

    “the DC bubble”

    Could you imagine what PRESIDENT Trump could have accomplished if he had the support of the House and Senate, having his entire administration filled and confirmed by MAGA loyalists, along with not being sabotaged by the permanent administrative state trying to remove him from office?

  5. canoehustler says:
    June 9, 2020 at 12:11 am

    This one, where you discuss Grenell’s interview on the Rubin Report is so much deeper and better. Tucker only gave Grenell two questions and none really focused on Spygate/Obamagate. To quote SD, “start asking the right questions!”

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/07/sunday-talks-former-adni-ric-grenell-discusses-the-administrative-state/

  6. everywhereguyy says:
    June 9, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Kill The Beast. It is our only real hope.

  7. margarite1 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 12:24 am

    I’ve read that Grenell has suggested breaking up DC literally – moving different agencies to different states and apparently this is being looked at seriously.

    Too bad he wants time off of government – he seems to be a great example of who we need to support POTUS’ agenda.

  8. Curt says:
    June 9, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Washington DC will never serve the needs of America until it’s broken up and dispersed throughout the rest of the country. The government HAS to be decentralized! It’s an out of control monster with unjustified power to do what the deep state wants and to hell with the United States of America. Its obvious that it’s not above these people to side with America’s enemies to advance their own political ambitions. Many of us suspected that the deep state was an out of control political machine answering to no one. it was not until Donald Trump was elected that the actual horror was exposed and was infinitely worse than many Americans suspected.

  9. MVW says:
    June 9, 2020 at 12:29 am

    There is ‘intel’ but there are also ‘ops’ and there is a blend of the two, propaganda. We have been mostly focusing on the ‘intel’, the spying, but the second two are in full swing inside the US to attempt to throw the election.

  10. jus wundrin says:
    June 9, 2020 at 12:37 am

    My jaw dropped after listening to this. What Ric Grenell is describing here is a soviet union style politburo.

  11. Derek of Florida says:
    June 9, 2020 at 1:20 am

    Ric couldn’t say what he wanted to say in response to Tucker’s last question, but actions speak louder than words.

  13. WSB says:
    June 9, 2020 at 1:58 am

    This was pretty spectacular. Noting that Ric had his exclusive the night before with Dave Rubin.

  14. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 9, 2020 at 2:14 am

    The Rubin Report was so much better and as you can see Richard Grenell is rushing through to get his points across.

    Remember, Rubin was Grenell’s very first interview.
    I am glad that Hannity had him on his show so Richard could listen to Hannity talk.

    • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
      June 9, 2020 at 2:17 am

      Let me clarify,
      I know this interview is with Tucker but he was also on Hannity per Don Jr.
      I just didn’t want to listen to Hannity, I’d rather pull my finger nails off.

      • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
        June 9, 2020 at 2:25 am

        I like Tucker but if I saw him on the street I’d be like “Dude, are you okay? You look lost!
        Those screenshots are great photos that bring my points to life.

