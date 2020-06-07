Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro Discusses Economic Reopening and Confrontation With China…

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appears for an interview with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the strong data for jobs amid the effort to reopen all facets of the U.S. economy. Navarro highlights the recent visit to Maine where he accompanied President Trump to celebrate U.S. critical manufacturing.
Within the interview Navarro reminds the audience of the larger strategic confrontation against China that involves multiple geopolitical aspects to the U.S. economy.
.
The media apoplexy over positive economic news is directly related to how much damage a positive economy does to the Antifa/BLM strategy to divide our nation through class warfare. A thriving Main Street economy is antithetical to the objective.
Prior to the Wuhan virus President Trump was positioning the confrontation between the U.S. and China based on economics and trade. Within that dynamic Beijing had a weak hand and President Trump exploited their vulnerabilities with a geopolitical strategy to dismantle China’s one-belt/one-road expansion plan.
President Trump used access to the strong U.S. market to leverage multinational companies away from Chinese manufacturing. Trump’s tariffs against China were extremely effective; and led to Beijing’s initial acquiescence. However, it was soon evident that China would not accept their diminished economic outcome.
President Trump has been creating a dual position for several years; this is very unique because it is the same strategy used by China. By expressing a panda mask, yet concealing the underlying dragon, President Trump’s policy to China is a mirror of themselves.
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
First he got their attention with tariffs. Then… On one hand President Trump has engaged in very public and friendly trade negotiations with China (panda approach); yet on the other hand, long before the Wuhan virus, Trump fractured their global supply chains, influenced the movement of industrial goods to alternate nations, and incentivized an exodus of manufacturing (dragon result).
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of china very importantly. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership.
To build upon that projected and strategic message – President Trump seeded the background by appointing Ambassador Terry Branstad, a 30-year personal friend of President Xi Jinping.
To enhance and amplify the message – and broadcast cultural respect – President Trump used Mar-a-Lago as the venue for their first visit, not the White House. And President Trump’s beautiful granddaughter, Arabella, sweetly serenaded the Chinese First Family twice in Mandarin Chinese song showing the utmost respect for the guests and later for the hosts.
All of this activity mirrors the duplicity of China. From the November 2017 tour of Asia to the January 2020 China phase-1 trade deal, President Trump has been positioning for an economic decoupling and a complete realignment of global trade and manufacturing.
Much of the UniParty opposition, arguably almost all of it, is specifically because the America-First economic agenda wipes out the control elements within Washington DC who are paid to retain the status quo.
Part of the reason why limo-liberal elites have been successful politicians through the years is the outcome of their economic policy inherently creates a wider gap between the haves and have-nots. This divide allows politicians to control apportioning.
Exploiting the gap, essentially exploiting class warfare as a political strategy, is the fuel that drives identity politics. Ergo all progressive economic policies, the offshoring of jobs; the policies that support Wall Street and globalism etc; are designed to weaken the U.S. middle-class while making rich people more affluent, and poor people more dependent.
The ruling elites deny this fundamental truth, but the rust-belt did not create itself. The erosion of the U.S. manufacturing base -and Main Street- was an outcome of policy. Republicans and Democrats participated in this process. Democrats claim, falsely, to be champions of the middle-class; but their narrative is refuted by the actual results of their policy. Both parties are deep in the pockets of Wall St multinationals.
Many people call for a third party in politics without realizing President Trump represents the first second party DC has seen in decades. That’s why he is opposed by both wings of the same legislative bird.
Through dependency the political elites begin their role to decide who gets what part of their limited and controlled economic pie. Economic intervention, supported by both wings, in the spending process is what has allowed political interests to retain control.
Main Street and the freedom within the free market is a problem for command and control economic systems. Wall St global financial systems, controlled by a limited number of large institutional multinationals, are much easier to control.
Remember the catch phrase “too big to fail” in the banking system? The DC ruling class said a small group of banks controlled too much wealth. So they instituted ‘banking reform’. The result was even fewer banks that were even bigger. The outcome was the exact opposite of what they said was the purpose. Their policy made the problem worse.
President Trump’s America First agenda is specifically a benefit to Main Street and the middle class. In the banking sector treasury policy and targeted deregulation focused on creating more community banks and credit unions to benefit Main Street. That’s exactly what happened. By focusing on Main Street, Trump and Mnuchin fixed what the uniparty congress did not. [Arguably, congress purposefully and willfully did not.] Smaller, more nimble, banks are now positioned to assist small and medium Main Street businesses.
President Trump’s domestic and global political opposition recognize that his trade and economic policies have reversed much of their control. There are trillions at stake, that’s the financial motive for the opposition. However, a lack of control over the economic outcome; meaning President Trump creating more pies; means not only do they lose control over the money, they also lose control through diminished political power.
America-First is a program focused on Main Street and it expands the middle class. That is why during President Trump’s first term the wealth gap actually started to narrow for the first time in decades. The wage growth for line-level or blue collar workers was/is rising faster than the supervisory wages. This is a uniquely trumpian effect from a return to economic policies that benefit Main Street USA workers.
More jobs means the value of labor to do those jobs increases. This economic path is against the interests of coastal elites and the politicians they pay to retain the wealth gap.
It is much harder to create outrage over a wealth gap when the workforce is seeing increased wage growth. In that scenario, the voices who live on the fuel of class warfare are ignored.
All of the current U.S. antagonism is dependent on the class struggle. If the police are defunded only the wealthy will have access to police.
The same process is true for healthcare, housing and a host of economic measures. If a person can independently afford to access these sectors, those who construct the system of controlling, dividing and apportioning the benefits become irrelevant.
The media outrage over the positive economic data today is indicative of their concern the economy will quickly rebound; and that means diminished influence for the politicians the media are in position to support.
The current protest movement is reliant upon the class struggle as the primary narrative underpinning the need for protest leadership. Abundance is against their interests.
When the economy was shut-down by the COVID virus, it was an unnatural economic event. Everything inside the U.S. economy including: the number of workers; the growth in wage rates; the availability of jobs; the lack of inflation; the expansion of investment, was the strongest in our history. However, when everything was stalled all of that positive architecture, the policy that created the outcome, did not go away.
U.S. economic conditions were being driven by internal economic activity that was no longer as dependent on global drivers. When the underlying economic strength is domestic, it makes sense the economy can restart much faster because the activity is not dependent on outside global stimulus. In essence, the USA can rebound much faster because we are NOT dependent on the restart of other global economies. Again, another uniquely positive attribute that is enhanced by ‘America-First’ policies.
China, Obama, Pelosi and Schumer can, and did, attempt to throw a COVID wrench in the expanding U.S. economy. However, they cannot undo the foundation President Trump had already established. Those America-First policies will again work in our favor; and yes, when President Trump says he “can do it again” his confidence is based on that underlying foundation.
Trump may not articulate it, but he knows the U.S. economic independence he has already achieved through three years of advanced policy to benefit Main Street. He knows the trade agreements, the cutting of regulation, the unleashing of energy development and the weight of tariffs on imports all mean the best place for investment is inside the U.S.A.
That fundamental structure did not change, and is not going to change.
A recent example – Remember the previously mentioned policy focus on deregulated community banks and credit unions to assist Main Street? The success and efficiency of the Paycheck Protection Program for small and medium business was a direct result of that earlier policy. Even in crisis the America-First foresight pays dividends.
The far left is hoping to curtail the strength of the economy; that’s why the blue state governors are fighting against reopening. However, the organized protests of thousands of people gathering together have made their best COVID shutdown arguments moot.
The professional grievance operators have a very narrow window to achieve their objective, and that desperation is starting to show in how severe they are pushing to create division before the economy restarts. Every social justice protest movement has been activated and Antifa footsoldiers are attempting to sow chaos.
The next funeral for George Floyd is being held in Texas with a full day viewing on Monday, and final funeral on Tuesday. With the COVID nonsense collapsing at the same time the currency of the race-card is exhausting, what are they going to do after that?
A classic Alinsky agitator, President Obama and his global allies have a goal to exploit the current economic conditions to once again push divisive class warfare. However, the economic conditions are rebounding faster than he/they are able to exploit…
…There is a collective desperation showing amid their 2020 alliance.
I fully anticipate their next move will be a “second wave” and the blue state strongholds will engage in a second shutdown till election
Mailin voting will be their goal
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah, but there is another side, and our police will have been effectively neutered by the BLM agitators by then. (and who really thinks our LEOs will arrest truly peaceful middle-class protesters now?)
Vive le Tea Party!
LikeLike
Could you ever dream there would come a day whereby the Chief of Police would lay handcuffed face down on the street concrete at the behest of a Mob?
LikeLiked by 2 people
regardless. the media will slam us with covid news and trump will need the medical side ready for the battle.
if we have to take to the streets as you say, then the battlefield IS the public square. and any deaths and/or hospitalizations will need to be squashed quickly with the new medical army he’s created
LikeLike
Beginning in September we will see increased reports of Wuflu. By October, the tyrants will be in full lockdown mode replete with “hastily” put together mail in ballot contingency plans. They will force it down our throats and any resistance will be called out and fingers pointed at “Trump the Tyrant”.
Will they activate Antifa, BLM, Weather Underground, Hamas and Hezbollah, ProudPedos of America (NAMBLA), Soyboy/Manbun/Skinny Jeans Inc., LGBTQRS and other agitators to riot, noted by “journalists” as “peaceful protesters”, demanding our traditional peaceful transfer of power? Will they use the Constitution they abhor as a cudgel against those of us who actually revere the document? You betcha.
Call it whatever you want, but we are at war with evil and we need to begin fighting it.
These people who deign to be our betters, actually want to eliminate police and replace them with roving gangs of murderous thugs out to increase their holdings “by whatever means necessary”. Let that really sink in. They want community policing which can only lead to one place – armed militias controlling competing fifedoms.
LikeLike
Hopefully the stock markets will continue to mock them as they have done recently. It makes the democrat efforts come off as fake news. Democrats are trying to figure out why the stock markets are broken and not reacting to their temper tantrums.
LikeLike
shove yer swabs and yer covid hysteria where the sun don’t shine.
I’m over it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
re: slow to open blue cities/states
As long as they think they are scoring points against POTUS, they’ll sacrifice their own citizens.
Silver lining. They are obliterating their budgets and will be forced to shrink gov.
Tea Party couldn’t have done a better job.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is going to take the citizens of those states to get off their azz and get involved. If not then to hell with them. Let them enjoy what they elected. I am hopeful The Donald will not give them a dayum dime.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let me put that last picture above into an equation:
72,000,000VSGPDJT – (BHO + GWB + WJC) = 71,999,997VSGPDJT
Looks like it’s still a landslide, folks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Peter Navarro: China has exploited coronavirus pandemic to advance its strategic interests – here’s how
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/peter-navarro-china-has-exploited-coronavirus-pandemic-to-advance-its-strategic-interests-heres-how
Officials presenting facts in a straightforward manner is so much better than swatting at strawmen:
” On April 4, following a well-established playbook of capitalizing on international crises, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sinks a Vietnamese fishing trawler. The CCP then adds 80 more islands, reefs and other sea features to further assert its false territorial claims in the South China Sea. The U.S. State Department warns the CCP to “stop exploiting the distraction or vulnerability of other states to expand its unlawful claims.”
On April 24, Europe bows to CCP pressure by whitewashing China’s culpability in a European Union report on disinformation campaigns about the virus. On April 30, in a demonstration of “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy that rejects any acknowledgment of blame, the CCP warns the Netherlands to change the name of its de facto embassy in Taiwan or face a halt in PPE and a Chinese boycott of Dutch products.
On May 18, the CCP promises $2 billion over two years in assistance for the pandemic response globally. This is a fraction of the more than $9 billion in U.S. funding to benefit the global China virus response and less than China borrows from the World Bank. China has failed in its attempt to block 193 other member states from adopting a resolution that calls for an impartial, independent, comprehensive investigation into the WHO’s response and the origins of the virus. But the CCP has already begun to try and stall these important investigations.
On May 22, after subduing Hong Kong protesters with a lockdown and “under the cover of the virus,” the CCP moves in for the democracy kill with a new security law. This law will put Chinese security officials into the streets of Hong Kong, escalate surveillance of Hong Kong citizens, and impose a social credit score system designed to punish peaceful protests and dissent. This jackboot follows the April arrest of 81-year old Martin Lee, the founder of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party; news publisher Jimmy Lai; and more than 10 prominent pro-democracy leaders.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I truly believe that God wants America to succeed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Men always ought to pray and not lose heart” Luke 18:1
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes Jean, it’s about Faith.
Faith, Hope and Charity, and of these, the most important is Faith.
LikeLike
That’s a great photo of 3 who sold our country out to China
Former President Reagan likely wasn’t around any more to be part of a photo like that, but I’ll ask:
To what extent did President Reagan’s policies move us in that direction of sellout, or at least set the stage? Or even President Nixon? Carter?
I don’t know history well enough to recall those policies, aside from recalling that there was a great deal of celebration of a “Great Opening to China” and that “most favored nation” trade status was granted to China, both under President Richard Nixon.
I suppose if we were to draw a timeline graph of economic damage to the US by China policies, it likely would ramp up sharply under those 3 amigos in the photo.
But what about prior to them? Nixon, Carter, Reagan?
Anyone knowlegeable enough care to comment?
https://www.nixonfoundation.org/exhibit/the-opening-of-china/
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the Wikileaks email dump..it was President Clinton who campaigned to have China admitted to the World Trade Union and developing nation Status.. 1997-1998-1999
LikeLiked by 3 people
I truly believe that Nixon was forced by Kissinger to ‘open’ up China.
I saw an interview where one person referred to Nixon’s Chinese girlfriend and that he was soft on China.
Sounds like bunk, but who knows…
Nixon was paranoid by design…I still doubt his personality was agreeable to uncaging the Dragon. Kissinger must have sweet talked him.
And we all know, Carter was just an abject failure.
LikeLike
The groundwork was certainly laid during the Nixon-Ford-Carter years.
Kissinger and much of Team Nixon were globalists. GHW Bush was Ambassador to the UN then Chief of Liason Office to China (basically the first ambassador), in the Ford administration GHW Bush was CIA Dorector.
NAFTA was drafted during the GHW Bush administration and signed during the Clinton administration.
So, long term plan with GHW Bush as central figure? Kind of looks that way sometimes.
LikeLike
“With the COVID nonsense collapsing at the same time the currency of the race-card is exhausting, what are they going to do after that?”
Something desperate, probably another new deadly virus or a Cesar Sayoc-style false flag.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How bout we keep winning in primary elections for the next few months left…
Get out the vote folks.
And keep praying to God for help & encouragement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
COVID-20 and continued violence as an excuse to keep schools closed and economy down.
LikeLike
Mr. Navarro really put the boots to mayor Bowser over her deliberate mishandling of the DC business climate. That’s speaking truth to power. We expect the Chicoms to undermine us any way they can. It’s our domestic enemies we have to stop from holding us back.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Many people call for a third party in politics without realizing President Trump represents the first second party DC has seen in decades. That’s why he is opposed by both wings of the same legislative bird”. Thank you Sundance this is the second or third time I have read this. What a great insight I sure wish more people could understand this concept. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Navarro got in two great comments that rightfully castigated the despicable DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. He spared no words in his description of how she is deliberately obstructing the District’s start to return to economic “normalcy.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here we go…
https://www.kolotv.com/content/news/Minneapolis-City-Council-members-announce-intent-to-dismantle-police-department-571087871.html
LikeLike
That picture of the 3 Amigos shitheads is why we lost millions of jobs, engaged in forever wars, and the Red Lizard is now a major problem. Traitor’s!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“A thriving Main Street economy is antithetical to the objective.”
Trump is trying to stop our country from being Morgenthau’ed. The communist objective is not only to remove European people’s capacity for manufacturing in the short term by moving factories overseas, but in the longer term to remove knowledge on how to make things at all from the heads of European men. We Americans are first on the list because unlike most of the other Western countries we have no institutional right wing to defend our civilization against either the leftists or the globalists who until Trump came along dominated and ran the Republican Party. Discrimination against young white men in universities and the deliberate filling of university classroom seats, especially in STEM, with overwhelming numbers of foreigners (who don’t go back home after graduation) is another aspect.
The Morgenthau Plan and the Problem of Policy Perversion
http://www.ihr.org/jhr/v09/v09p287_Kubek.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Morgenthau is the Devil.
LikeLike
The three Arse-holes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m 30 years working for myself. Opened a dozen successful businesses. But I would gladly divest myself from them, then walk 10 miles every day to work for Peter Navarro. I couldn’t admire him more.
LikeLike
Bush family money came from the grandfather/patriarch financing Hitler. The Obama money came from corrupt extortion of other countries in return for favors from the US and used our tax money to extort them. Why should I think than anything these criminals and lowlife’s are in favor of isn’t the worst thing we should do? Under the guise of Republicans are the party of and for the people and not for government over-reach, many republican politicians were just as corrupt in selling out the people to line their own pockets and dis-empower the people of the US who elected them. It is clear to me that this is the time of a second party and many others are seeing that President Trump is not for or against either party, he is for We The People and weeding out the users and abusers in our government.
LikeLike
Make no mistake, we, and the free world, are at war with communist china.
Psychopath Xi and the CCP have delusions of grandeur that they are acting out
where the Chicom’s are the dominant economic force in a world, and where Xi is
emperor of the whole world. They use the profit from trade with America to build weapons that are pointed at us. And thanks to Bill Clinton who gave them missile technology and high tech machines they have missiles to mount those weapons on.
The world must defund the CCP now.
LikeLike
I love when ‘Navarro gets asked a question requiring speculation. Example would be: “Do you support the comments made by Defense Secretary. Esper?”
“Uh, I’m gonna stay in my lane and let the President address that.”
Everyone in the cabinet needs to memorize this response. Pretty fed up with the ankle biters on OUR side. Navarro is first class.
LikeLike