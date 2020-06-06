Last week Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey allowed the mob to burn the police precincts in an expression of his alignment with their woke demands. However, the Minneapolis mob was not satisfied with his permission to riot, loot and torch the city, the mob wants more.

The mob always wants more. You can never be woke enough.

The mob has an unquenchable blood lust for power.

Today the social justice warriors demanded Mayor Frey prove his virtue by promising to eliminate all police officers and allow the woke community to take over the organization of their politically correct civic society. The Mayor could not make the promise…. So the mob turned on him and forced him to do the walk of shame through the crowd. WATCH:

.

Mayor Frey’s skinny jeans, antique T-shirt and woke hairstyle could not shield him for the demands of the mob. The crowd shouts “GO HOME JASON” and then “SHAME, SHAME, SHAME” while giving him the middle-finger salute. Moments later as he walked alone, dejected down the sidewalk, they start throwing bottles of water at him. Jacob has sad.