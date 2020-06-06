Frey Has Sad: Minneapolis Mob Turn on Mayor Frey For Not Being Woke Enough – Force Mayor To Do Walk of Shame – Video…

Posted on June 6, 2020 by

Last week Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey allowed the mob to burn the police precincts in an expression of his alignment with their woke demands.  However, the Minneapolis mob was not satisfied with his permission to riot, loot and torch the city, the mob wants more.

The mob always wants more. You can never be woke enough.

The mob has an unquenchable blood lust for power.

Today the social justice warriors demanded Mayor Frey prove his virtue by promising to eliminate all police officers and allow the woke community to take over the organization of their politically correct civic society.  The Mayor could not make the promise…. So the mob turned on him and forced him to do the walk of shame through the crowd.  WATCH:

.

Mayor Frey’s skinny jeans, antique T-shirt and woke hairstyle could not shield him for the demands of the mob. The crowd shouts “GO HOME JASON” and then “SHAME, SHAME, SHAME” while giving him the middle-finger salute. Moments later as he walked alone, dejected down the sidewalk, they start throwing bottles of water at him. Jacob has sad.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Abusive Cops, Agitprop, Antifa, BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Communist, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Domestic Terrorism, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, media bias, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Racism, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

314 Responses to Frey Has Sad: Minneapolis Mob Turn on Mayor Frey For Not Being Woke Enough – Force Mayor To Do Walk of Shame – Video…

Older Comments
  1. TwoLaine says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Ha! Ha! Ha! Told ya’ so! Yesterday and today.

    He has numerous strikes against him. The 1st being that he’s white. They don’t like white people or police.

    They have demands and you either bow/kneel to their demands or you’re out.

    These are DIMs, remember? They don’t do half measures. It is all or nothing. You are either in the club or out.

    Dumb Dude.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • suzbo says:
      June 6, 2020 at 10:31 pm

      The mayor may not know that there is not just one group making demands and demonstrating. There are many…each who are filled with hate but with a different focus. There are anti-capitalists, arsonists, anti-white, anti-police, antifa…etc. Meeting one demand will not satisfy the demands of the other groups.

      Like

      Reply
  2. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    June 7, 2020
    Holy Trinity Sunday

    Open letter to President Trump

    Click to access Open_Letter_President_Donald_Trump.pdf

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
      June 6, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      The rest…

      June 7, 2020 Holy Trinity Sunday

      We will also discover that the riots in these days were provoked by those who, seeing that the virus is inevitably fading and that the social alarm of the pandemic is waning, necessarily have had to provoke civil disturbances, because they would be followed by repression which, although legitimate, could be condemned as an unjustified aggression against the population. The same thing is also happening in Europe, in perfect synchrony. It is quite clear that the use of street protests is instrumental to the purposes of those who would like to see someone elected in the upcoming presidential elections who embodies the goals of the deep state and who expresses those goals faithfully and with conviction. It will not be surprising if, in a few months, we learn once again that hidden behind these acts of vandalism and violence there are those who hope to profit from the dissolution of the social order so as to build a world without freedom: Solve et Coagula, as the Masonic adage teaches.
      Although it may seem disconcerting, the opposing alignments I have described are also found in religious circles. There are faithful Shepherds who care for the flock of Christ, but there are also mercenary infidels who seek to scatter the flock and hand the sheep over to be devoured by ravenous wolves. It is not surprising that these mercenaries are allies of the children of darkness and hate the children of light: just as there is a deep state, there is also a deep church that betrays its duties and forswears its proper commitments before God. Thus the Invisible Enemy, whom good rulers fight against in public affairs, is also fought against by good shepherds in the ecclesiastical sphere. It is a spiritual battle, which I spoke about in my recent Appeal which was published on May 8.
      For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship. Your participation in the March for Life, and more recently your proclamation of the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, are actions that confirm which side you wish to fight on. And I dare to believe that both of us are on the same side in this battle, albeit with different weapons.
      For this reason, I believe that the attack to which you were subjected after your visit to the National Shrine of Saint John Paul II is part of the orchestrated media narrative which seeks not to fight racism and bring social order, but to aggravate dispositions; not to bring justice, but to legitimize violence and crime; not to serve the truth, but to favor one political faction. And it is disconcerting that there are Bishops – such as those whom I recently denounced – who, by their words, prove that they are aligned on the opposing side. They are subservient to the deep state, to globalism, to aligned thought, to the New World Order which they invoke ever more frequently in the name of a universal brotherhood which has nothing Christian about it, but which evokes the Masonic ideals of those want to dominate the world by driving God out of the courts, out of schools, out of families, and perhaps even out of churches.

      The American people are mature and have now understood how much the mainstream media does not want to spread the truth but seeks to silence and distort it, spreading the lie that is useful for the purposes of their masters. However, it is important that the good – who are the majority – wake up from their sluggishness and do not accept being deceived by a minority of dishonest people with unavowable purposes. It is necessary that the good, the children of light, come together and make their voices heard. What more effective way is there to do this, Mr. President, than by prayer, asking the Lord to protect you, the United States, and all of humanity from this enormous attack of the Enemy? Before the power of prayer, the deceptions of the children of darkness will collapse, their plots will be revealed, their betrayal will be shown, their frightening power will end in nothing, brought to light and exposed for what it is: an infernal deception.
      Mr. President, my prayer is constantly turned to the beloved American nation, where I had the privilege and honor of being sent by Pope Benedict XVI as Apostolic Nuncio. In this dramatic and decisive hour for all of humanity, I am praying for you and also for all those who are at your side in the government of the United States. I trust that the American people are united with me and you in prayer to Almighty God.
      United against the Invisible Enemy of all humanity, I bless you and the First Lady, the beloved American nation, and all men and women of good will.
      + Carlo Maria Viganò
      Titular Archbishop of Ulpiana
      Former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  3. suejeanne1 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    This entire idea of “defunding the police” is SO absurd!

    It’s like telling a cancer patient, okay, we are going to stop using radiation and everything – yes, we know that has been working for you but now we want to send you for snake oil treatments –

    or like all the “authorities” railing against the use of hydroxochloroquine – which has already been shown to help in many cases – and we are all supposed to wait with baited breath and on bended knee for the vaccine that Bill Gates is going to “give” us –

    I don’t think so!

    Like

    Reply
  4. hawkins6 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    President Trump is nothing like Mayor Frey (On Topic)

    PT Troll update: (Off Topic)
    3 hours ago—FNC—”Thousands of protesters gather in DC for massive George Floyd demonstration.”
    3 min ago, POTUS tweets:

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. pucecatt says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    I suspect he may resign by Monday if not I have to at least give him credit for being honest lol .. he’s weak for the most part though ..

    Like

    Reply
  6. TwoLaine says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    This is exactly what happens when you import people who do not love our country, our flag, our ideals, our language or our Constitution.

    #DeportThemAll
    #DiversityIsNotOurStrength

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. More Bore says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    These are some of my favorite moments of the woke culture. When someone who bows down finds out it didn’t inoculate them from the insanity. It happens with corporate culture especially and gives me great Schadenfreude. Look at Target – busy virtue signaling for years now, only to be told they are “racist” for not letting the looters have supplies they needed.

    I only wish we could follow up with them, perhaps anonymously, to see what their thoughts and intentions going forward were.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    Minnesota is becoming irrelevant. I hope Mike Lidell moves out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Judiciary says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Frey’s city is being held hostage. Never bow down to kidnappers, extortionists, aka leftists.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Michelle says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    That kid is the MAYOR???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. hawkins6 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    This beautiful flag and this great pledge will outlast the crazed, censorious mobs and the quisling power hungry Woke politicians:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Dem AOC is all in on Defund the Police.

    Like

    Reply
  13. dufrst says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    At some point these snowflake white liberals will realize there are racist minorities too and they hate for white people is at the top of their hate list.

    Like

    Reply
  14. fangdog says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    The Mayor has just experienced what it is to be; a gullible, naive, inept “Useful Idiot”. I care less if he learns any lessons, but rather just see him just go away into the darkness of his gloom.

    Like

    Reply
  15. TwoLaine says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    This is the same wimpy guy who attempted to keep President TRUMP from having a rally.

    Like

    Reply
  16. garavaglia1 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    He should have rode out on his skateboard.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Galahad says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    How did this weak virtue signaling loser even become mayor???? Wow what did expect from These communists?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s