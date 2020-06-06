Denver Broncos Declare If You Are Not Virtuous Enough To Support Their Antifa Politics Then Get Lost…

The NFL has been moving further and further toward the political left for several years. Many NFL players and teams openly castigate their fans and denigrate anyone who doesn’t conform to their political correctness. Overall, the NFL has become a toxic stew of identity politics and divisive intollerance.
However, the Denver Broncos are taking division up a notch today by declaring if their fans do not stand with their brand of virtue signaling politics, then you stand against them.
(Official Team Position Source: “If you ain’t with us, you against us.”)
Quite a remarkable position. Apparently, in the endless quest to be the most virtuous, the team has decided to eliminate over half of their potential support base. Against the recent pressure upon NFL quarterback Drew Brees to apologize for supporting the U.S.A flag; it appears the NFL is a lost cause.
Let the market decide.
F.U. NFL (National Felon League)
Have not cared since it first kneeler. Kapperstink.
That’s “Diversity” for ya. 86% black league, so very diverse…
Why is my city financially subsidizing people who hate me with funding for all the dome renovations, special concessions and tax-free exemptions?
NHL won’t kneel.
Don’t bet on it.
they will…hell, they’re Canadians; they stayed sucking England’s teat for about 250 years…still bow to GB’s german royalty!
In the public world the pressure is intense. All it takes is social media saying for a week the NHL is a racist league and they’ll fund their own destruction.
If the nfl paid their teams more money, the players could fill the stands with their own families.
Wow, not too smart when you’re not too sure if you will have fans in the stadium at all.
You may have missed my point.
Old joke from my high school years (modesty doesn’t permit me to say when): Question- why doesn’t Billings, Montana have a proffessional football team? Answer: Because if it had one, Denver would want one, too.
Keep in mind, they need you more than you need them!
Used to love the Panthers. When they brought Eric Reid in, they lost me. Everyone good is gone except Christian McCafftrey and he isnt enough for me to care about that team to get me to even check the score online much less watch one of their miserable games.
The NFL took a massive financial hit a couple years ago, due to their wokeness. They managed to recover after they dumped the idiot backup quarterback and stopped the kneeling during the anthem. But now it appears they haven’t learned their lesson. And they’re doing it while ticket sales are in play, unlike last time when they were already sold. They kept that ticket money, but had to repay for the advertising eyeballs that weren’t watching on tv. It’s going to go far worse for them this time.
The coup de grace wlll now be who’s gonna take Kappernick? I guess Denver wins the prize. Some team will have to take him now. . .maybe for a mascot.
Minnesota has big eyes for mr. big hair.
Crap!
And I have a lot of Bronco wear………….which will never be seen again.
Yeah, my son threw his Bronco junk in the trash a few years ago. Now takes his son’s horseback riding, target shooting etc, instead of watching overpaid thugs crash into each other and curse the Country & fans that made them rich.
A win win deal really!
We have been out since the kneeling began. No great loss in fact no loss at all.
Lemme get this straight: supposedly grown men play a child’s game to make a living, and indeed are paid handsomely, so they engage in extremely poor grammar to support the most racist segment of society in a massive con job?
I have not been interested in that sport since high school, and so I’m unfamiliar with the league acronym. But I saw the meaning of it in an article today: “No Fans Left.” Finally something about it makes sense.
Stopped watching in the 90’s have not missed it at all. Everyone else is just catching up to me. The owners are going to be pissed when no one buys tickets. Are they being blackmailed to self destruct on purpose? Why would they do this again?
My sister thinks because all of the big wigs are getting on the train that the revolution is now real? Seriously.
Another chapter in the ongoing mind-manipulation to get a nation to believe that to surrender is to win. No wonder the Uniparty and all their puppets hate our President who embraces Winning with gusto!
Their name means nothing. Antifa is fascist. I can almost here Adolf Hitler himself. Where he is at, he is very hot, but now also very happy. He is joyfully crying out about Antifa, “My Brownshirst are back!! Wunderbar! Wunderbar!, Seig Heil Antifa!!!”
So the Denver Broncos are group-think fascists.
and of all days i wear my broncos superbowl shirt.if i was a rioter i would use it as a fuse for a molotov coctail.
So is the NFL being held hostage by the players or players union ?
Has Nike come out with an Antifa sneaker yet? Probably only a matter of time. They will be produced by serfs/slaves in the third world / China and then sold for $150. NFL players will get a share.
If anyone tweets, #racist-broncos, due to their shirts. It would be funny if they end up having to change those shirts due to the insensitive wording. 😄
“If you Ain’t with us, you against us” now what type of person would put that sentence together ?
One of them articulate college graduates ?
The Left ruin everything.
And they actually enjoy ruining things.
The Left is evil.
I was forever done with the NFL when they allowed Michael Vick to be re-hired. But this just sort of sums it up. https://www.usatoday.com/sports/nfl/arrests/
I didn’t read the article you linked but I very well remember Michael Vick and his abominations with animal abuse. Talk about privilege.
Elway just peed on his legacy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elway is like 0bama, except 0bama didn’t go to Stanford…
And you thought there were a lot of empty seats last year. I stand against them and will not go, watch, or buy anything associated with them forever.
“Are you with us or against us?”
“Against you!”
Well I’ve never gone to an NFL game so I can’t withhold my vast personal fortune from them…heh heh…. but I don’t plan to give them any more of my eyeball attention on TV etc. Let’s hope they all crash and burn!!!
Last year we watched some games after a 2 year absence. The Drew Brees thing is really gross.
What I don’t get is why doesn’t drew brees teammates respect his beliefs too? He says “I’ve spoken with my teammates about their beliefs… blah blah blah.” But ultimately his beliefs are irrelevant. The memory of his grandfathers?….meet bus.
Being a man is becoming a quaint concept.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haven’t watched for two straight years. Not much more I can do to damage them. Cable is included with my rent and I can’t cancel it as it is a group thing which I have zero control over, otherwise I would.
