Denver Broncos Declare If You Are Not Virtuous Enough To Support Their Antifa Politics Then Get Lost…

June 6, 2020

The NFL has been moving further and further toward the political left for several years.  Many NFL players and teams openly castigate their fans and denigrate anyone who doesn’t conform to their political correctness.  Overall, the NFL has become a toxic stew of identity politics and divisive intollerance.

However, the Denver Broncos are taking division up a notch today by declaring if their fans do not stand with their brand of virtue signaling politics, then you stand against them.

(Official Team Position SourceIf you ain’t with us, you against us.”)

Quite a remarkable position.  Apparently, in the endless quest to be the most virtuous, the team has decided to eliminate over half of their potential support base.  Against the recent pressure upon NFL quarterback Drew Brees to apologize for supporting the U.S.A flag; it appears the NFL is a lost cause.

Let the market decide.

257 Responses to Denver Broncos Declare If You Are Not Virtuous Enough To Support Their Antifa Politics Then Get Lost…

  1. T2020 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    F.U. NFL (National Felon League)

  2. T2020 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    NHL won’t kneel.

  3. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    June 6, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    If the nfl paid their teams more money, the players could fill the stands with their own families.

  4. thatgreatnorthernguy says:
    June 6, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Old joke from my high school years (modesty doesn’t permit me to say when): Question- why doesn’t Billings, Montana have a proffessional football team? Answer: Because if it had one, Denver would want one, too.

  5. itsy_bitsy says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Keep in mind, they need you more than you need them!

  6. albertus magnus says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Used to love the Panthers. When they brought Eric Reid in, they lost me. Everyone good is gone except Christian McCafftrey and he isnt enough for me to care about that team to get me to even check the score online much less watch one of their miserable games.

  7. railer says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    The NFL took a massive financial hit a couple years ago, due to their wokeness. They managed to recover after they dumped the idiot backup quarterback and stopped the kneeling during the anthem. But now it appears they haven’t learned their lesson. And they’re doing it while ticket sales are in play, unlike last time when they were already sold. They kept that ticket money, but had to repay for the advertising eyeballs that weren’t watching on tv. It’s going to go far worse for them this time.

  8. Jury Nullification says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    Crap!
    And I have a lot of Bronco wear………….which will never be seen again.

    • thedustmaker says:
      June 6, 2020 at 10:44 pm

      Yeah, my son threw his Bronco junk in the trash a few years ago. Now takes his son’s horseback riding, target shooting etc, instead of watching overpaid thugs crash into each other and curse the Country & fans that made them rich.
      A win win deal really!

  9. Steele81 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    We have been out since the kneeling began. No great loss in fact no loss at all.

  10. Reloader says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Lemme get this straight: supposedly grown men play a child’s game to make a living, and indeed are paid handsomely, so they engage in extremely poor grammar to support the most racist segment of society in a massive con job?

    I have not been interested in that sport since high school, and so I’m unfamiliar with the league acronym. But I saw the meaning of it in an article today: “No Fans Left.” Finally something about it makes sense.

    • NOLA Gal says:
      June 6, 2020 at 10:21 pm

      Stopped watching in the 90’s have not missed it at all. Everyone else is just catching up to me. The owners are going to be pissed when no one buys tickets. Are they being blackmailed to self destruct on purpose? Why would they do this again?

      My sister thinks because all of the big wigs are getting on the train that the revolution is now real? Seriously.

  11. bessie2003 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    Another chapter in the ongoing mind-manipulation to get a nation to believe that to surrender is to win. No wonder the Uniparty and all their puppets hate our President who embraces Winning with gusto!

  12. FreyFelipe says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Their name means nothing. Antifa is fascist. I can almost here Adolf Hitler himself. Where he is at, he is very hot, but now also very happy. He is joyfully crying out about Antifa, “My Brownshirst are back!! Wunderbar! Wunderbar!, Seig Heil Antifa!!!”

    So the Denver Broncos are group-think fascists.

  13. cherokeepeople says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    and of all days i wear my broncos superbowl shirt.if i was a rioter i would use it as a fuse for a molotov coctail.

  14. Rj says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    So is the NFL being held hostage by the players or players union ?

  15. FreyFelipe says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Has Nike come out with an Antifa sneaker yet? Probably only a matter of time. They will be produced by serfs/slaves in the third world / China and then sold for $150. NFL players will get a share.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. maggiemoowho says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    If anyone tweets, #racist-broncos, due to their shirts. It would be funny if they end up having to change those shirts due to the insensitive wording. 😄

    Like

  17. Rj says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    “If you Ain’t with us, you against us” now what type of person would put that sentence together ?
    One of them articulate college graduates ?

  18. Ackman419 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    The Left ruin everything.
    And they actually enjoy ruining things.
    The Left is evil.

  19. formercrookcountyresident says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    I was forever done with the NFL when they allowed Michael Vick to be re-hired. But this just sort of sums it up. https://www.usatoday.com/sports/nfl/arrests/

    • teabag14 says:
      June 6, 2020 at 10:52 pm

      I didn’t read the article you linked but I very well remember Michael Vick and his abominations with animal abuse. Talk about privilege.

  20. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Elway just peed on his legacy.

  21. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Elway just peed on his legacy.

  22. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Elway just peed on his legacy.

  23. Galahad says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    And you thought there were a lot of empty seats last year. I stand against them and will not go, watch, or buy anything associated with them forever.

  24. Caius Lowell says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    “Are you with us or against us?”
    “Against you!”

  25. Paul Cohen says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Well I’ve never gone to an NFL game so I can’t withhold my vast personal fortune from them…heh heh…. but I don’t plan to give them any more of my eyeball attention on TV etc. Let’s hope they all crash and burn!!!

  26. NJF says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    Last year we watched some games after a 2 year absence. The Drew Brees thing is really gross.

    ‪What I don’t get is why doesn’t drew brees teammates respect his beliefs too? He says “I’ve spoken with my teammates about their beliefs… blah blah blah.” But ultimately his beliefs are irrelevant. The memory of his grandfathers?….meet bus. ‬

    Being a man is becoming a quaint concept.

  27. garavaglia1 says:
    June 6, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    Haven’t watched for two straight years. Not much more I can do to damage them. Cable is included with my rent and I can’t cancel it as it is a group thing which I have zero control over, otherwise I would.

