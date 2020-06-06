Denver Broncos Declare If You Are Not Virtuous Enough To Support Their Antifa Politics Then Get Lost…

The NFL has been moving further and further toward the political left for several years. Many NFL players and teams openly castigate their fans and denigrate anyone who doesn’t conform to their political correctness. Overall, the NFL has become a toxic stew of identity politics and divisive intollerance.

However, the Denver Broncos are taking division up a notch today by declaring if their fans do not stand with their brand of virtue signaling politics, then you stand against them.

(Official Team Position Source: “If you ain’t with us, you against us.”)

Quite a remarkable position. Apparently, in the endless quest to be the most virtuous, the team has decided to eliminate over half of their potential support base. Against the recent pressure upon NFL quarterback Drew Brees to apologize for supporting the U.S.A flag; it appears the NFL is a lost cause.

Let the market decide.