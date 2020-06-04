Lancet Retracts Medical Study Critical of Hydroxychloroquine – Study Results Were Designed for Political Purposes…

The medical journal Lancet has now fully retracted their prior claimed “scientific study” against the use of Hodroxychloroquine. The Lancet study was quickly and purposefully used by all major media outlets to attack President Trump for his advocacy of the drug as an effective treatment for the COVID-19 virus.

It now appears the purpose of the fraudulent “scientific study”, conducted by a sketchy outfit called Surgisphere – who mysteriously appeared only after President Trump advocated for the treatment, was to weaponize medicine for political purposes.

After they were exposed for their role in pushing manipulated data, Lancet has now fully retracted their study in an attempt to retain credibility.

LANCET – Today, three of the authors of the paper, “Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis”, have retracted their study.

They were unable to complete an independent audit of the data underpinning their analysis. As a result, they have concluded that they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.” (continue reading)

Don’t expect the media to announce the Lancet retraction, or apologize for their role in pushing the political narrative around it. Journalism is dead as the entire profession has now been exposed as nothing more than narrative engineers.

The Wuhan Virus was exploited for maximum economic damage and political value by an international group of operatives who needed to stop the rise of economic nationalism.

There are trillions at stake, and the desperate need to retain control of global economics by a small group of institutional elites in the banking, trade and finance sector; led to the virus being exploited. The resulting global crisis is based on their hoax.