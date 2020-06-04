Lancet Retracts Medical Study Critical of Hydroxychloroquine – Study Results Were Designed for Political Purposes…

The medical journal Lancet has now fully retracted their prior claimed “scientific study” against the use of Hodroxychloroquine. The Lancet study was quickly and purposefully used by all major media outlets to attack President Trump for his advocacy of the drug as an effective treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
It now appears the purpose of the fraudulent “scientific study”, conducted by a sketchy outfit called Surgisphere – who mysteriously appeared only after President Trump advocated for the treatment, was to weaponize medicine for political purposes.
After they were exposed for their role in pushing manipulated data, Lancet has now fully retracted their study in an attempt to retain credibility.
LANCET – Today, three of the authors of the paper, “Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis”, have retracted their study.
They were unable to complete an independent audit of the data underpinning their analysis. As a result, they have concluded that they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.” (continue reading)
Don’t expect the media to announce the Lancet retraction, or apologize for their role in pushing the political narrative around it. Journalism is dead as the entire profession has now been exposed as nothing more than narrative engineers.
The Wuhan Virus was exploited for maximum economic damage and political value by an international group of operatives who needed to stop the rise of economic nationalism.
There are trillions at stake, and the desperate need to retain control of global economics by a small group of institutional elites in the banking, trade and finance sector; led to the virus being exploited. The resulting global crisis is based on their hoax.
FYI. Tony fauci is now announcing that kids should return to school in the fall. This is a 180 from just 2 weeks ago. Apparently with Biden up in the polls and the damage done, they want to get back to normal.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
“Biden up in the polls”, good one.
I think Hillary was always up in the polls 🤷♂️
Biden up in the polls,link to them.And also the fauci announcement.
I am shocked, shocked I tell ya…not. These people are truly evil. It is imperative we take back the House, keep the Senate and White House.
How many people do you think they killed who would have benefited from the drug? EVIL
CNN claimed POTUS was killing people with a debunked drug. They actually had the surgisphere guy on their programs. Cuomo Baldwin and the folks at CNN are on Hcq. tom hanks and most of hollywood is on it. Washington is on it. They all know. Just like they don’t wear masks when the cameras are off.
I bet a $1.50 that a bunch of those reporters are on it, or have it stashed in the medicine cabinet just in case–even as they write their Trump Fish-tank Cleaner-stories.
By the way, has there been a wave of tank-cleaner poisonings, or is it still just the one crazy TDS lady trying to get a two-fer by blaming the President and going Double Indemnity on her husband?
Yeah–I thought so.
This makes my blood boil. The coup is still active. I am looking forward to POTUS and his administration making public statements about this deceit.
CAN we take back the House? I have not looked at the district demographics since last time around…
Can “WE”,….’take back’ …the House?
Mandy, …mandy,…mandy.
Your question starts with the flawed premise that,”WE” at some point in the recent past,…”HAD” the House, and then presumably “LOST” it.
If you consider “WE” to be we deplorables, we the 94% of registered Republicans who support PDJT,…WE the folks in the first words of the Constitution “We, the People”,…
O.k. then WHEN did WE ,…HAVE the House? Certainly not after the 2016 election, when House leadership did NOTHING to support, and everything they could to undermine us and PDJT!
So, might I suggest first rejecting any notion that “WE” lost the House, in the 2018 midterms. Leadership just passed from Paul Ryan, sworn enemy, to Nanzi Pelosi, sworn enema,…er enemy.
To see it any other way, is frankly to be fostering a delusion, with no basis in reality…IMHO.
Unfortunately, it republicans too. We need to elect real conservatives.
Unfortunately, it’s republicans too. We need to elect real conservatives.
That isn’t going to fix this! This is Global. Everything that comes from England is totally useless. They believed they had the clout to pull off this scam but they outkicked their coverage….again.
I heard the study was written by GPS Fusion and paid for by Clinton /s
Punitive Damages for Fraud on the Public
It has been stated that punitive damages are not available in ”ordinary” fraud and deceit cases, but are allowable only ”where the fraud, aimed at the public generally, is gross and involves high moral culpability.” Walker v. Sheldon , 10 N.Y.2d 401, 405, 223 N.Y.S.2d 488, 491 (1961); Franco v. English , 620 N.Y.S.2d 156 (3rd Dept. 1994); Diker v. Cathray Construction Corp. , 158 A.D.2d 657, 552 N.Y.S.2d 37 (2d Dept. 1990).
So … lawsuits?
Trump is as right as it gets!
LikeLiked by 4 people
In a just world the authors of this study would be liable for the potential deaths that they caused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This makes me sick, even though there was no doubt in my mind that the drug therapy saved lives. I hope for lawsuits. Big lawsuits. Journalism is dead but that is not the only thing. Sad state when politics is more important than lives. Also sad when a dude gets 3 days of memorials and so many people died alone with out funerals.
LikeLiked by 7 people
In addition, the mayor of NYC (the state I sadly reside in) shut down a well known and beloved Rabbi’s funeral in Brooklyn no less than two weeks ago. I know many who have passed away during this time period and the non-closure is devastating to all who just want a traditional send-off/goodbye. I am just as sick as are you!
One correction. We don’t have the Senate. The globalist do through McConnell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plenty of doctors still using it and saving patients, primary group listening to the hydroxychloroquine naysayers are tort lawyers looking for openings. Oh yeah, and Leftists looking for something to throw at Trump.
So, when do CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox retract and publish changes to their truth vs fiction shows as well as news broadcasts. Their resident quack doctors knew the studies were wrong but made all sorts of wild accusations.
Then there are all the democrat politicians and talk show hosts …
I guess Fatboy Cavuto will apologize in a big way? LOL. I volunteer to push his fatazz and his wheelchair off a big cliff. I despise the guy.
They’ll do that en masse on the 12th. Of never.
There is no depth of evil, suppressing by all accounts a cheap beneficial COVID 19 treatment, the left and elite scum will not sink to in order to hurt POTUS and secure themselves a market advantage. There has to be some crime here that can be pursued.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The lead author was from Harvard
The lead for the VA crap paper was Harvard
The FDA acted and the Harvard Endowment made a bundle.
From Harvard, the larger tax exempt brokerage disguised as a University.
By the way, did any Harvard property sustain damage during the riots, guessing not….
Any ideas why?
LikeLiked by 3 people
So what state DA is going to file charges against the conspiracy to stop the ability of the at risk to get an HCQ prescription?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My husband is a Holy Cross Grad BUT Dr “Falsey” is a biased POS who needs to be contained, apologize to the American people, and the families of all who were “misled’ by his idiotic advice. Do no harm? Take his license away NOW and ban him from any and all things medical! He is a disgrace to Regis High School, The College of the Holy Cross (where my beloved Clarence Thomas also attended and my husband) and the field of medicine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Lancet study was done by a failed veterinarian, a porn star and a barista.Their data set was a report called “The Dingo Ate Me Homework, Mate!”.
They’re in the pay of China, Inc, and the Gates/Soros Syndicate, where they’re manufacturing the cures together–just like they manufactured the virus together Hey, Tony!
But they got their headline at the time.
I’m sure the retraction will be on the front page of every newspaper and be prominently mentioned on ALL television news shows and public apologies made to PDJT.
Yeah right, excuse me while I vomit just thinking about it………………
There are three co-authors (from credible institutions) on the paper besides Sapan Desai of Surgishpere, the outfit that provided the data. The co-authors probably were duped and are the ones who called for the paper to be retracted. Here is their statement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Duped my ass, most of the world world spin starts at harvard. How many times does it have to happen to see it clearly..
They were paid well (by the media and Big Pharma) for their report “legitimizing” signatures and never bothered to examine the report hitched to their “reputations”. So, will the medical profession take them to task?? /s
Apparently a medical student, James Tornado who has his own blog did the research on the company–SurgiSphere–that the Lancet and NEJoM articles dumping on Hydroxychlorquin were based on. Somehow these two Journals were unable to do the due diligence or simply did not care about the truth = Fake News in the Political Pharmacology War.
https://www.medicineuncensored.com/a-study-out-of-thin-air
The left fully control media, television, movies, social media platforms, the education system and all levels of government bureaucracy. It is very frustrating that the false narratives permeate the culture. I can’t surf the web, watch local news or entertainment show without being bombarded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. It also makes me sick to see posts by people I know and once trusted sharing views that are quite literally insane and illogical. For example you can say remember last week when you said people going to church are evil? How can you now suggest that going to a protest is not? Their answer is usually “your a racist?”
If control of all the communications media and education is not wrestled from the far left they will eventually win and we will live under tyranny. We are in urgent need of new Joe McCarthy to rid us of the communists within both our government and our country.
I am sure Lancet is going to return all the money they were paid for running with the fraud study? Just like the 1st study that projected 2-3 million will die. Again from London. Nothing worth a shit comes from London. Nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Careful, I came from London !!!!
LikeLike
It was not just an effort to discredit POTUS.
They want to make billions off expensive patented antivirals and vaccines. And exert control over citizens by forcing through mandatory vaccines.
For this, our medical and clinical research elites have been OK with discrediting effective cheap treatments like HCQ. And in the process cost countless people their lives and/ or livelihoods.
Disgusting
Really! Oh because we care about your life. Lying garbage cost lives, prosecute.
These people really need to be arrested. Their political involvement in covid-19 to damage Trump must be responsible for thousands of needless deaths all around the world.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/03/covid-19-surgisphere-who-world-health-organization-hydroxychloroquine
By all means necessary. It’s a commie way.
Mandeep Mehra, the first author (most responsible) on the retracted study, is the highly-credentialed director of the Harvard-affiliated Brigham Heart and Vascular Center. Retraction of this paper should be followed by his resignation or firing. After 6 months of hysterical media coverage of admission for under-qualified (but wealthy) students, perhaps the media can go after something truly corrosive in the current academic environment——obvious corruption.
This is NO DIFFERENT from the approach taken with the Steel dossier. Purveyers of bullshit recruit a “prestigious” (and thoroughly corrupt) author to launder their misinformation before presentation to the public.
They gotta make this stuff look good now cuz they’re going to need all the hydroxychloroquine they can get their hands on so they can treat all the protestors/agitators/thieves/arsonist/burglars/brick-dropper-offers, etc, etc and have them healthy and rarein’ to go for the next round of this nonsense. Let’s see if they holler for respirators. 😉
Not surprising these phonies are emboldened with the likes of Murkowski, Amash, Sasse and the rest of the group of gutless so called Republicans where pushback is just a word in the dictionary.
The CoronaVirus / COVID-19 PANIC-demic is History. Been there. Done that. Got the T shirt & the coffee mug. It’s June, the CoronaVirus / COVID-19 PANIC-demic is so May, so yesterday’s News. Turns out it was just another strain of the Flu.
Sooo…
🤔
The “small group of institutional elites in the banking, trade and finance sectors…” are the source?
Why are WE waisting our time and resources on the likes of o/pelosi/mcConnell, et al.
This is a huge story, and should be spread far and wide.
The most unfortunate thing about this is that when the report was released, a number of ongoing clinical studies of HCQ were suspended.
Malpractice, if you ask me.
Why try to trash this drug?
1) Trump recommended it.
2) It’s generic (no profits for big pharma)
3) If it works, lock downs have to end, and progressives lose some power.
Laura Ingraham did a segment on this recently. She talked more about the sketchy company , Chicago based Surgisphere. Here is link from her twitter.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/mysterious-company-s-coronavirus-papers-top-medical-journals-may-be-unraveling
