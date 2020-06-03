Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing with the white house pool in the Brady room. Anticipated Start Time 2:00pm EDT
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream Link
.
.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing with the white house pool in the Brady room. Anticipated Start Time 2:00pm EDT
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream Link
.
.
Sean Spicer has an interview with President Trump on his Newsmax show at 6 p.m. tonight (rebroadcast at 9 p.m.). If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Pluto.tv or on their app. It’s got to be better than obama’s 5 p.m. townhall.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So the Dems messiah is setting up a run?
Sorta explains all the race baiting going on 24×7.
LikeLiked by 2 people
K-Mac is extremely impressive. She has her work cut out for her today. General milley and esper stabbed POTUS in the back again. I Never saw Obama or bush officials hold press conferences to disavow their actions or policy decisions. I never saw them feel the need to point out the Obama or Bush photo ops.
Lastly I have never seen a woman rock a pant suit and stiletto heels like K-Mac did on Monday. Goodness!!! She is the anti Hillary.
PS to ad rem- Have I served my time and can I get off probation?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey…..I have been there many time……just get your ball and glove….
Soon your time will be up….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Steve mcqueen was the coolest Kat who ever road a motorcycle or raced a car.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Odumbo wants to keep the race riots going until Nov. He knows that they know he was involved in the coup. He has to keep the focus off of him. And he will have his WING MAN , Eric Holder with him today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Eric “My People” Holder wasn’t the least bit racially divisive when he was AG.
/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn! K-Mac is good at this stuff. she never takes the bait or gets rattled. Kool as a cucumber, but always smoking hot. Jimmy Acosta is getting frustrated that she won’t argue with him. She owns the room. She is on a different level than Spicer or Sarah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. Looked up some additional ways to watch.
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus
LikeLike
Another press conference that conflicts with Rush. I wish she would change her pressers to 3 p.m.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said the same thing the other day. Either millions are leaving Rush which hurts him, or millions are not seeing her which hurts her. We should never split up Conservatives, we have such limited voices in our favor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The press secretary’s schedule is determined to a great deal by the President’s schedule. I don’t think it’s a matter of “Oh, let’s see. What would be the best time for me to have my briefing?” and then she goes and tells the President when she won’t be available. I suspect 2 p.m. is when the President has lunch or an open space on his daily schedule.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the press conferences are at 2pm so the networks can get video etc .. out to affiliates for the 5pm news casts.
That seems obsolete in the digital age though.
LikeLike
The gop are utterly useless. A hearing in which all the Fox news favorites showed up to do nothing. They spent their time defending the FBI and giving speeches. No questions. When Lindsey Graham and josh hawley ask the tough questions, it’s a cover up. Kennedy blackburn tillis cruz and the rest were useless. Is Joni Ernst retarded? No offense. Or just incredibly dim? She spent her time reminiscing about her times as a kid watching TV shows about the FBI and fantasizing about masculine men in blue uniforms with handcuffs. Is she menapausal or just frustrated in her personal life? Embarrassing. Not one question about the 25th amendment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect example of why term limits are necessary, especially in the Senate. Most have 20 years or more of graft and corruption under their belt and are not interested in exposing any corruption lest their own gets exposed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect example of why the 17th Amendment needs to be repealed.
My gut feeling, though, is that 2/3 of the Senate won’t sign on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They hate PDJT as much as the Democrats do.
They want everything to just go away.
They want life back to their normal.
They want to continue feeding at the taxpayers’ trough.
And as you said: “The gop are utterly useless.”
MAGA while we still can………..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo. Anyone associated with Trump or us is ostracized. Guys like miley esper Barr etc, come home and find out that they aren’t invited to the cocktail party, fashion show, or awards dinner. The wife can’t go to the country club tennis tournament. The kids application to prep school was rejected. They don’t like being criticized in the papers or on CNN. Orange man bad. They want to get back to be part of the ruling class. They want their wives and mistresses to put out. Be part of the club. Washington is now the Roman empire. They are all the same. It’s a union but now it’s a Dem uniparty. There is no Republican party anymore. They only pretend to support school prayer, gun rights, and abortion restrictions. They only take those positions to fool the rubes back home. Everyone in Washington is part of the DNC.
LikeLike
All press conferences and events can be watched on youtube. Everything is available live or they will be there for anytime viewing later and can be found by simply doing a search.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True, thanks for the reminder. Still…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve donated to President Trump’s reelection today in response to obama’s planned speech. I encourage everyone else to do so. https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good thought, Lulu.
I maxed out this months donation the day President Trump addressed the nation, walked out of the White House with the Bible, through Lafayette Park, to Saint John’s.
What a leader! So thankful he stepped up!
LikeLike
fyi..
https://www.rt.com/usa/490674-minneapolis-police-charged-george-floyd/?utm_source=browser&utm_medium=push_notifications&utm_campaign=push_notifications
LikeLike
Thank you for the info, burnetteo.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, it figures. Do you think he is biased?
LikeLike
If I shove a can of CS up Acosta/s butt; would he cry?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s find out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PLEASE get Acosta away from The White House! What an asshat!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Acosta continues his own demise
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kayleigh, “My friend, Jim….”
I nearly lost my cup of hot chocolate on that one.
LikeLike
What do you say to Amercans who are outraged by having their businesses destroyed asshole???”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is a guy who says he was afraid when he was at Trump’s rallies when the attendees would yell out ” Fake News” at him. And there was no violence what so ever at him other vocal. I would love for someone to tell him to go out in the middle of the riots and interview the rioters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kayleigh opens her folder and unleashed some whuppass on the moron Jim “Look at me” Acosta
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jim — when asked to leave— you leave.
You ALWAYS have problem. You would have less, if you stopped lying.
By the way, Jim was pretending to “freak out” in the Rose Garden, on air, before the President’s speech.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I demand the WHCA go out into the riots each and every night until they learn how to ask intelligent questions.
LikeLike
Law enforcement should not be protecting any media or they also should not give the media any special space. If the media gets beat up, chances are the they deserved it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops meant to say “and”, not “or”.
LikeLike
I’ll vote for that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHAT exactly was wrong with the President walking to the “President’s Church” ?
Damn straight it was a statement!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Nothing at all! They just want to find fault 24/7. Rush was talking about this today. They want President Trump’s supporters to abandon him. It’s going to be a rough 5 months, we need to stay strong. This is a condensed summary of the beginning of today’s show.
LikeLike
Nothing that has happened will break Trump’s base.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Base will be ok, independent’s are dems goal.
LikeLike
Kayleigh needs to show videos of the Monday night protest and ask them where are the peaceful ones…..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you for expanding the perimeter around the People’s House and to include the historic church, that was at risk of further destruction.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the cut of her jib. Bang bang Bang.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Replace Wray NOW>>>> and where the hell is Gina’s intel????
LikeLike
This staged riot attack on our cities was our 21st Century Pearl Harbor. This was an orchestrated attack on our Republic from within.
It was planned and executed. The stand-down by the ‘stab America in the back’ Democrat Governors, and mayors was preplanned, the media narratives were in lock step and reflected a planned propaganda war.
So, who planned it, financed it, executed it, coordinated it?
It was the job of the FBI, CIA (Antifa is a foreign agent) to protect us and they did not.
Pure and simple.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Both full of Obama holdovers….sadly
LikeLike
Her response is excellent on Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything she said was excellent.
She is really good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Should we tell them they’ve been played as pawns?? Dems knew they’d do exactly what they wanted them to do. They also sent in their foot soldiers (Pantifa) to help them destroy their own communities!
Wake up & flee the Democrat-Plantation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is so frightening…..
LikeLike
Nothing but America haters in the press in that room, with the exception of OAN. Would not doubt that some of them are rioting at night. Kayleigh deserves hazard pay for having to respond to their accusational gotcha questions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is that man taking pictures of EVERY member’s face?
split screen of DC
LikeLike
The Lapdogs always fail to remember President Trump’s First Step Act.
Amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for Kayleigh for refusing to answer the same question more than once!
Do they need ASL interpreters at these PCs for these deaf reporters?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The reporters should start over again.
For most of them, third grade would be about right .
LikeLike
I took a course in college called, ‘Listening’.
People hear all kinds of ‘noise’, but very few listen.
The first week of class, the instructor (a retired military officer) read a story, no note taking allowed, and then asked something like 20 questions about that story.
I was the only one in a class of ~30 that listened well enough to answer every question correctly.
The instructor asked me to stay after class whereupon he tried to recruit me to the FBI.
I was pursuing a journalism-related course of study at the time . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless our police officers and military.
Thank you isn’t enough.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Loved the way she ended it, recognizing the Police, who have been killed but never mentioned by the Fake News.
LikeLiked by 6 people
She’s a Great press secretary!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to bring back the rallies Mr.President. The ChiCom Pox caper is finished. It died with the first riot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That, exactly what the progs are trying to stop. There will be continued chaos until November with riots, protests and lies that Covid19 is still a dire threat. All meant to prevent PT from having rallies. They are his most effective weapon and the progs and msm will do everything possible to prevent them.
LikeLike
Never forget- Nobama BUILT this (he even helped provide the “concrete” [bricks])…
| Massive Dump Of Video Clips Documenting Looters And Violent Riots During George Floyd Protests |
https://centipedenation.com/transmissions/massive-dump-of-video-clips-documenting-looters-and-violent-riots-during-george-floyd-protests/?ref=twitter
LikeLike
Just for some historical context –
In 1967, when the Detroit Police, the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Nation Guard could not handle the riots in Detroit, President Johnson, Democrat, sent in many thousand of Federal Troops. This included thousands of 82nd Airborne. This was done at the request of Governor Romney, George Romney, Mitt Romney’s sane father.
LikeLike
The pretty little Lie Swatter 🙂
Thank you Kayleigh
LikeLike
I wonder if those police kneeling and standing down are going to be rethinking their pathetic actions when it starts to be directed to their own families.
https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/groups-taking-photos-of-homes-with-police-cars-in-driveways/
LikeLike
Well…
https://thedonald.win/p/FysScN6K/i-thought-it-was-another-great-p/c/
LikeLike