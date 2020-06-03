Anger Games Night 8 – Former President Obama Has Cured The COVID Virus To Facilitate Five Days of Mass Gatherings and George Floyd Memorials…

Previously the Lightbringer proclaimed he could “heal the planet”, force the “oceans to recede”, and anointed himself as “the last great hope for all humanity”; so it should come as no surprise that today Uno Cero declares he has defeated the COVID-19 virus.
The One has spoken just in time for America to gather together in collective protest and enter a five-day phase of national mourning, across multiple states, for George Floyd.
Tik-Tok nurses of the world unite in dance! There is no longer a need for any member of the planet to be socially distant. The Lightbringer now introduces a new era of social proximity. Curfews are suspended. The media complies:
George Floyd will be remembered with three funerals plus a half-day viewing ceremony:
- There will be a nationally televised public memorial service in Minneapolis, MN, on Thursday June 4th from 1pm to 3pm.
- There will be an additional nationally televised public memorial service in North Carolina, Saturday June 6th from 11am to 3pm
- There will be a nationally televised viewing and memorial service in Houston, TX, Monday June 8th 12pm to 6pm
- There will be a nationally televised public funeral in Houston, TX, Tuesday June 9th, 11am EDT.
The international spectacle and global march will culminate Tuesday with the anointing of presidential candidate Joe Biden in Houston, Texas.
James Mattis: Wrong From The Beginning
And Wrong Today–Just When We Needed Him Most
“that the people of America would have greater security against an improper use of the power of making treaties…”
From the very beginning: Jan. 2017, Gen. Mattis on the Iran Deal:
“I think it is an imperfect arms control agreement — it’s not a friendship treaty. But when America gives her word, we have to live up to it and work with our allies.”
I agree completely. But America never “gave her word”. A supposedly studious and learned general would know that.
Barack Hussein Obama illegitimately gave his word, not America. In fact, America was specifically prevented from giving her word.
That’s because America “gives her word” on treaties through the Senate’s Advise and Consent power. The Constitution require senators, two from each state, to agree by a two-thirds vote for the specific purpose that our word as a nation is broad-based, authentically given as a nation. Not on the whim of single tin-pot basketball bracketeer.
Obama subverted that authentic national consent by calling this Treaty an “Executive Agreement”. It is, in fact, a One-Man Diktat, a Dear Leader-style subversion of the Constitution never before seen in this Republic.
Furthermore, Obama conspired with Iran, Russia and other foreign entities to lie to the American people about the terms of this Pre-Emptive and Unconditional Surrender–and the lying is still underway to this very day.
And if I’m not mistaken, it was an “Executive Agreement” not even signed by Iran’s executive, essentially making it a deal Obama cut with Obama. Perfect. And then handed to his Ayatollah as a gift.
There was not even simple majority support in the Senate for this madness, let alone the super-majority support envisioned by the Framers. This is why we take an oath to defend the Constitution, General.
America is not obligated because America never consented. In fact, America was prevented from giving her word…until she finally got to speak on Election Day. That election result is America’s word on the subject, and that is what should be honored.
Now General Mattis has regurgitated every single lie told by the Professional Liars regarding the President’s walk to St. John’s Church. I won’t bother to refute them all here. But that act will long be remembered as a True Patriot showing American resolve, retaking the streets from rioting scum, enemies of our civilization.
The general is just the latest in a long line of DC phonies the President Trump has exposed just by being President Trump. He’s Truth Serum. It is his super-power.
Mattis can stand with the Communist ANTIFA, the terrorists, the Agit-Prop Media, the cop-killers and the church-burners if he wants, just like he sided with Obama and his Ayatollah on the Iran Deal.
But long after this over-rated stuffed shirt is forgotten, Americans will remember dearly their President Who Stood Up For Civilization–and the Constitution–When No One Else Would.
That includes you, soldier-boy.
The question is not why President Trump was there, General.
The question is this:
Why Weren’t You?
Well…I guess this also means we don’t have to vote by mail in ballots 🗳
OMG!!!! LOL!!!! Needed This!!! TY SD!!
Wait, what? I thought Obama told them to “cut it out”.
Who is this supposed to appeal to? I
🚨LA Mayor Garcetti announces no further entries into the LAPD’s incredibly racist and problematic “Gang Database”.
I’m losing my battle to hate no person. G-d please help me…
The Great Deceiver himself Buck “Lucifer” O’fama. As useless as gum on a shoe.
We currently live in an unreality.
I know you jest. I had complete faith in the Obama media curing the Wuhan Flu since they created it.
This is weird. Massive internet outages in the Midwest. Central Illinois, up to Chicago – and other cities in surrounding states. My workplace couldn’t process transactions most of the day. A mess!
Coinkydink? I think not. Sum Ting Wong.
I just hope these riots are over this weekend. I am so over it. And yes COVID-19 has now become a joke, ever ytime the media local and otherwise talk about it in my head I am like give it up already. Open the world let’s go.
Insanity, pure insanity, LA will become one big NoGo zone.
That opening picture – Priceless!
In NY and outer areas was raining so hard @9pm seemed like the heavens opened up to provide some natural water cannons on the rioters.😄
Hopefully Obama will wade deep into the election. His assistance was always the kiss of death.
I’m not seeing much discussion of the autopsy report. Coronary blockages look pretty bad.
