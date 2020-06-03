Anger Games Night 8 – Former President Obama Has Cured The COVID Virus To Facilitate Five Days of Mass Gatherings and George Floyd Memorials…

Previously the Lightbringer proclaimed he could “heal the planet”, force the “oceans to recede”, and anointed himself as “the last great hope for all humanity”; so it should come as no surprise that today Uno Cero declares he has defeated the COVID-19 virus.

The One has spoken just in time for America to gather together in collective protest and enter a five-day phase of national mourning, across multiple states, for George Floyd.

Tik-Tok nurses of the world unite in dance! There is no longer a need for any member of the planet to be socially distant. The Lightbringer now introduces a new era of social proximity. Curfews are suspended. The media complies:

George Floyd will be remembered with three funerals plus a half-day viewing ceremony:

There will be a nationally televised public memorial service in Minneapolis, MN, on Thursday June 4th from 1pm to 3pm.

There will be an additional nationally televised public memorial service in North Carolina, Saturday June 6th from 11am to 3pm

There will be a nationally televised viewing and memorial service in Houston, TX, Monday June 8th 12pm to 6pm

There will be a nationally televised public funeral in Houston, TX, Tuesday June 9th, 11am EDT.

The international spectacle and global march will culminate Tuesday with the anointing of presidential candidate Joe Biden in Houston, Texas.

Aerial view shows large crowd of demonstrators in downtown Los Angeles as protests over the death of George Floyd continue. https://t.co/R6atpOOwiO pic.twitter.com/6xwEyq7kaM — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2020

Protesters gather in Garden Grove to protest the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register/SCNG)#BlackLivesMatter #protests #ocprotests pic.twitter.com/2QyvaI2Tf9 — Leonard Ortiz (@LOrtizPhoto_OCR) June 3, 2020

The rituals at these protests closely resemble what you would see at an Evangelical-style religious service. Collective kneeling or sitting in prayer. Hands raised reverentially to the sky. Liturgical chants. This is a new expression of secular, civic religion pic.twitter.com/XZo021AZgp — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 3, 2020

A handful of protesters are addressing a crowd of hundreds from a perch atop the Peace Monument. (I climbed up briefly, too.) The speakers are urging peace, and just promised to keep marching in the streets for hours to come. pic.twitter.com/7nDAwth4dk — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 4, 2020