Hollywood Celebrities Pay To Continue National Riots and Violence – “Match” Funds…

Most Hollywood celebrities are the personification of caviar socialists and limo-liberals. Recently these celebrities have started a fund to pay the legal costs of looters, arsonists and Antifa/Black Lives Matter activists arrested for physical violence.

As each payment is made, the virtue signaling echo-chamber then announce their “match” funds via twitter. One sharp content producer pushes back against the Hollyhate and calls out the violence they are supporting in a video titled “Matched”. WATCH: