Flynn Judge’s Lawyer Files Response to District Court – Says Flynn Can Defend Himself Against Independent Accusations By Court…

The hired lawyer for Judge Emmet Sullivan has filed a response to the DC District Court order in the case against Michael Flynn. [pdf available here] The DC district court ordered Sullivan to explain why he would not allow DOJ to drop charges against Flynn; the response by Sullivan’s lawyers says the DOJ position is essentially a moot issue, and Flynn can defend himself against independent accusations by the court.
The premise of Judge Sullivan to act as both prosecutor, judge and jury is ridiculous. Additionally, Sullivan now claims Flynn must defend himself against claims of unlawful lobbying for Turkey that were never a substantive part of the original DOJ filing before the court.
Here’s the Full Filing:
The underlying premise behind the justification by Sullivan is fraught with twisted language to spin the prosecution. It will be interesting to see how the DOJ response is structured.
Part of the illogical argument within Sullivan’s filing relates to his demand the DOJ explain in detail the background corruption that underpins their change in position. Example: why did none of the original corrupt prosecutors sign-off on the change in DOJ position?
If there is one positive that might come out of this nonsense it’s that AG Barr may be forced to directly put specific details of corrupt behavior by the Mueller prosecutors in a response. The DOJ has attempted to retreat from the Flynn case without calling out, and directly identifying, corrupt DOJ activity. Perhaps that will change….
May it please the Court. We respectfully demand that this court deny mandamus. Of course we know that the DOJ’s egregious withholding of exculpatory Brady evidence, its concoction of illegal Turkey-lobbying charges were disproved by the DOJ’s and the court’s dismissal of these very charges when lodged against Flynn’s partners, the DOJ’s malicious bankrupting of Flynn and threatening to lodge bogus charges against his son, and the DOJ’s and Covington & Burling’s conspiracy to deny Mr. Flynn his constitutional rights,
all lead to the certainty of this court’s reversing any conviction order that Judge Sullivan may issue.
However, Judge Sullivan has not ordered a conviction. Just because he has given every sign that he intends to do so, does not mean that this court should not give him the opportunity to change his mind. The poor man has only had 2 and a half years, he deserves another 6 months.
We demand that Judge Sullivan be allowed to drag this case into November. Judge Sullivan has followed all regular procedures in holding this case open for 2.5 years after Flynn pled guilty. We call this Speedy Justice.
We admit that the record, including the DOJ’s very recent release of the Flynn-Kislyak transcripts proves that the FBI had absolutely no legal foundation to interview Flynn, so Flynn could have broken no law. When he lied to two FBI agents, the conversation had no legal force. We also admit that the two agents denied that Flynn lied in their 302’s, but those 302’s have disappeared, ha, ha, ha, so we demand that Lisa Page’s ersatz “302” be deemed the last word, even though she fraudulently pretended it was Joe Pientka’s.
We respectfully demand that this court support the charade of Flynn’s original prosecution, and Judge Sullivan’s transparent stalling tactics. We admit the DOJ railroaded Flynn into pleading guilty to a crime he did not commit. But now is not the time for this court to shut down the travesty. That time can and must wait. [sarc]
My prediction: In the next 48-72 hours, the Second Circuit Appeals Court will override Judge Sullivan’s order and they will dismiss the case with prejudice.
DC Circuit. DC has a federal circuit court all its own, in part because of so many regulatory cases out of the DC district courts.
The other part is to have a fully political court to protect any criminality and wrongdoing in congress and the executive agencies. The DC Appellate judges are specially selected and ‘reviewed’ by the senate….
Cliff notes from DOJ brief.
1. Suspicious Sullivan has no discretion to refuse to grant the motion (under Fokker);
2. Separation of powers is violated by what he is attempting to do; DOJ does not have to explain itself just because Suspicious Sullivan thinks there may be some hidden motive behind the decision to drop the case; and
3. Suspicious Sullivan has no power to investigate or prosecute for contempt (nor does Gleeson) because perjury is not enough, even if it was committed by Flynn. Flynn must be shown to have some specific intent to obstruct the case by the perjury (a “contumacious intent.”). DOJ prosecutes the contempt anyway, not Gleeson and not Suspicious Sullivan.
DOJ focused a lot on separation of powers/constitutional problem with Suspicous Sullivan’s approach. DOJ also pointed out that the “pubic interest” exception to denying a motion to dismiss is very, very narrow. There must be really bad motives like bribery of the prosecutor or that the prosecutor was lazy and did not want to try the case for that reason.
Suspicious Sullivan’s brief was, IMO, all about trying to get a split (2-1) decision and focused almost exclusively on portraying the judge in as good light as possible (careful; has not made up his mind; should be allowed a first crack at the decision, blah blah blah).
I find it laughable that Wilkerson argued that because Flynn would get the last word that somehow made the process fair.
“Flynn would get the last word that somehow made the process fair”
Translation:
If Sullivan screws it up, Flynn can always file another appeal to the DC Circuit, and then the circuit Court can correct his mistakes. What a pathetic “argument.”
Wethal—Pathetic is an understatement. I’m glad the word, “argument” is in quotes, because it certainly is NOT a genuine argument. Why am I thinking of a young child arguing with mom or dad?
One other thing to note, apparently Sullivan got the “treason” nonsense from Mad Cow Maddow’s show, according to a lot of transcripts people have lined up on Twitter, so that mystery is solved.
Anyone want to take bets on what sanction, if any, Sullivan will face?
So Emmet decides he’s a law unto himself. Says he doesn’t have to drop the case just because the prosecution does, and he will continue to investigate Flynn himself.
Are there any adults in charge of our judiciary?
scrap1ron—I’m not sure. I think we’ll have to wait to find out. I hope and pray we do.
DOJ brought in the big guns for this brief as well:
NOEL J. FRANCISCO, Solicitor General; BRIAN A. BENCZKOWSKI, Assistant Attorney General
JEFFREY B. WALL, ERIC J. FEIGIN, Deputy Solicitors General; FREDERICK LIU
VIVEK SURI, Assistants to the Solicitor General, MICHAEL R. SHERWIN, Acting United States Attorney, KENNETH C. KOH, Acting Principal Assistant United States Attorney, and
/s/Jocelyn Ballantine
JOCELYN BALLANTINE
Assistant United States Attorney
555 Fourth Street, NW, Room 11-858
Washington, D.C.
” 8 As such, the Court concludes that it must now first ask Mr. Flynn certain questions to ensure that he entered his guilty plea know-ingly, voluntarily, intelligently, and with fulsome and satisfactory advice of counsel.”
Mr. Flynn has already answered this question with his request to withdraw his plea.
“and with fulsome and satisfactory advice of counsel”
I wonder if Sullivan’s lawyer realized the import of this. Covington & Burling handed over 17,000 pages of file material it had “forgotten” to send to Sidney. She may have found a few surprises for Sullivan in there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Judge Idiot G. Sullivan”
Let’s give Ric Grenell the job Wray has yet to do.
BTW who convinced Pence that Flynn lied?
Next thing you know this ‘supposed “judge’ will appoint a prosecutor to investigate Barr and Trump!
I agree that Team Mueller and the Flynn prosecutors deserve to be prosecuted themselves … but the harsh political reality is that Mueller, Weismann, Van Grack etc had the 100% support of virtually the entire Congress of the US, both parties. Plus the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.. That fact complicates Barr’s job considerably. If he prosecutes Comey, Comey is likely to turn around and say that he did what he did with the knowledge and approval and encouragement of the Gang of Eight.
Then what? If you arrested everyone who supported this plot you’d have to arrest the great majority of people in DC, Republicans as well as Democrats. You’d have to arrest a great many federal judges, including the majority of those in the DC Circuit. And you’d have to try all these people before a jury of their peers …. which is to say, before a jury equally as corrupt.
Ultimately it’s up to the voters to clean up this mess by removing many of these corrupt people from office.
I’m no expert but it sounds like the judge is going to force Flynn to answer questions about allegations against him which he was never charged, I suspect the judge is hoping to nail him for perjury via testimony on questions that aren’t related to the charges against him. So I ask this, when did a judge become judge, jury and persecutor? When did judges become investigators for the Just us department?
