Sunday Talks: Senator Ron Johnson Discusses Senate Homeland Security Committee Investigation of Operations Against Trump Administration…

Posted on May 31, 2020 by

Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Senator Ron Johnson, appears on Fox News for an interview with Maria Bartiromo.  Senator Johnson outlines the evidence he has uncovered and the next steps in his senate investigation into intelligence abuses against candidate Trump and the incoming administration.

.

Johnson Timeline and Data Below:

26 Responses to Sunday Talks: Senator Ron Johnson Discusses Senate Homeland Security Committee Investigation of Operations Against Trump Administration…

  1. Bogeyfree says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    I’d feel better if Sundance sends Ron his top 25 questions to ask these perpetrators when they get under oath.

  2. FreyFelipe says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Clearly, the FBI, DOJ and CIA declared war on their own country and exterminating war on the United States Constitution.. Much like Antifa only far more powerful and far better financed and far better protected..

    • Mike in a Truck says:
      May 31, 2020 at 8:42 pm

      Talk,talk,talk, that’s all the Repubs ever do.And when they’re not talking they’re talking about talking. At the same time the Communist Democrats act. These people dont represent me.

  3. budklatsch says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Can’t wait for the next serial, I understand it gets better and better.

  4. Dutchman says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    I would ‘feel better’ if he hadn’t said “we’re going to let Lindsey take the lead”. What Senator Johnson SAID, Sounded good, but then, theres Lindsey.

    And on the question of Subpoenas, is it like it is in the House, where Ryan prevented Nunes and Jordan from getting the subpoenas they were requesting?

    If Johnson has to ask Mitch, he’s gonna have a hard time subpoenaing anyone, methinks.

    This feels an awful lot like Fast/Furious, Tea Party/IRS, and Benghazi….
    Investigate to exhonerate,….

    They SAY the right things, they feign outrage, the vow to “get to the bottom of it”, they DO expose much, but hide their OWN complicity, and hold no one accountable.

    And, if thats all they do, than they are NOT “making sure this NEVER happens to another POTUS, again!”

  5. calbear84 says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    America truly is in the battle of her life. Evil forces corrupted her Constitutional Republic and sold her citizens down the river. Thankfully, she has President Donald J. Trump and a few good patriots at the ready. They have the determination to do what must be done, and I wish them all Godspeed.

  6. fangdog says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Well, someone else looking in to what everyone else has looked in to for the past 3-4 years. However that being said, never hurts to have one more person look in to it. If nothing else gives that “looking in to” person something to do.

  7. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    I think Senator Johnson is in the CYA mode. He realizes what’s coming out and does not want to appear to be on the outside looking in. I hope “the good guys” use him for whatever he is worth then ostracize him.

    I still don’t trust him; he’s not behind PDJT all the way. Remember – NO recess appointments.

  8. cheering4america says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    62 of those leaks were actual “threats to National Security.” And not a single leftist is interested because it serves their purposes. Really hard to wrap my mind around how anti-American the Democrat party is, not just with national security leaks, trying to rid the nation of capitalism and our electoral college, and eliminating borders, and more.

    Like he said, the news agencies know who committed these felonies. At least 62 of them.

  9. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    So, I’m convinced Carter Page was a CIA plant to be used by the FBI as – among other things – an anchor for FISA surveillance into the Trump campaign.

    For the plot to be blown wide open & fully exposed, the public needs to be told this.

    Will Barr allow this to happen, or will he try to tiptoe around it as he has apparently been doing all along to protect “sources & methods”, even though the surveillance was deliberately predicated on garbage including the altered email regarding Page’s known affiliation with the CIA?

    This probably keeps Brennan awake at night.

  10. mugdiller says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Sundance is amazing, but my concern is that facts and truth may not matter anymore given the events of the past few days. The Left smells blood and the media is on their side. Pray for America.

  11. TradeBait says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    We just need to ask ourselves one question. Why are the leftists fighting so hard using illegal methods, enlisting media accomplices, promoting domestic terror operations, and openly killing tens of thousands innocent people with a bioweapon to get rid of PDT?

    Over target. May the next act in the show begin.

  12. Carrie says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Senator Johnson is saying the right things. He has the appropriate level of gravitas in his voice. His body demeanor is convincing. He is focusing on the timeline and the complicity of the 3 letter agencies with the media. But I just feel like there is no one in the Senate that I ultimately can trust. They are all under the influence of McConnell. Even if they wanted to do the right thing, they can’t. Is Senator Johnson here just to try and placate the strong supporters of PDJT? I stopped giving Senators money a long time ago- I only give it to the PDJT fundraisers. I don’t think I’m alone in doing that.

    • BobR says:
      May 31, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      If President Obama had been removed from the presidency in some way, I don’t believe many would taken to the streets cheering. Unfortunately, if this happened to our current president, a large group of people, much like we have today, would be in the streets cheering.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 31, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      Look……Dutchman stated above……..Lindsey is going to head this up???

      Why?……Will he be like Gowdy?…..Get her in the chair then let her off the hook?

      We already know the timeline from Sundance……
      .Again….this will be dragged out until the election…..over a timeline “WE”… already know

      Charges need to be filed…..at least……‘
      This is on “both” sides….Dems and Repubs…same same

  13. MACAULAY says:
    May 31, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Outstanding. Thank you.

