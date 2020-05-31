Sunday Talks: Senator Ron Johnson Discusses Senate Homeland Security Committee Investigation of Operations Against Trump Administration…

Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Senator Ron Johnson, appears on Fox News for an interview with Maria Bartiromo. Senator Johnson outlines the evidence he has uncovered and the next steps in his senate investigation into intelligence abuses against candidate Trump and the incoming administration.
Johnson Timeline and Data Below:
I’d feel better if Sundance sends Ron his top 25 questions to ask these perpetrators when they get under oath.
I’d feel better if Sundance WAS asking the questions!
Gunny66: These senators are going to get to the bottom of all this, even if it takes them until the end of time. Because it will.
Clearly, the FBI, DOJ and CIA declared war on their own country and exterminating war on the United States Constitution.. Much like Antifa only far more powerful and far better financed and far better protected..
Talk,talk,talk, that’s all the Repubs ever do.And when they’re not talking they’re talking about talking. At the same time the Communist Democrats act. These people dont represent me.
I would ‘feel better’ if he hadn’t said “we’re going to let Lindsey take the lead”. What Senator Johnson SAID, Sounded good, but then, theres Lindsey.
And on the question of Subpoenas, is it like it is in the House, where Ryan prevented Nunes and Jordan from getting the subpoenas they were requesting?
If Johnson has to ask Mitch, he’s gonna have a hard time subpoenaing anyone, methinks.
This feels an awful lot like Fast/Furious, Tea Party/IRS, and Benghazi….
Investigate to exhonerate,….
They SAY the right things, they feign outrage, the vow to “get to the bottom of it”, they DO expose much, but hide their OWN complicity, and hold no one accountable.
And, if thats all they do, than they are NOT “making sure this NEVER happens to another POTUS, again!”
America truly is in the battle of her life. Evil forces corrupted her Constitutional Republic and sold her citizens down the river. Thankfully, she has President Donald J. Trump and a few good patriots at the ready. They have the determination to do what must be done, and I wish them all Godspeed.
62 of those leaks were actual “threats to National Security.” And not a single leftist is interested because it serves their purposes. Really hard to wrap my mind around how anti-American the Democrat party is, not just with national security leaks, trying to rid the nation of capitalism and our electoral college, and eliminating borders, and more.
Like he said, the news agencies know who committed these felonies. At least 62 of them.
So, I’m convinced Carter Page was a CIA plant to be used by the FBI as – among other things – an anchor for FISA surveillance into the Trump campaign.
For the plot to be blown wide open & fully exposed, the public needs to be told this.
Will Barr allow this to happen, or will he try to tiptoe around it as he has apparently been doing all along to protect “sources & methods”, even though the surveillance was deliberately predicated on garbage including the altered email regarding Page’s known affiliation with the CIA?
This probably keeps Brennan awake at night.
Sundance is amazing, but my concern is that facts and truth may not matter anymore given the events of the past few days. The Left smells blood and the media is on their side. Pray for America.
We just need to ask ourselves one question. Why are the leftists fighting so hard using illegal methods, enlisting media accomplices, promoting domestic terror operations, and openly killing tens of thousands innocent people with a bioweapon to get rid of PDT?
Over target. May the next act in the show begin.
Senator Johnson is saying the right things. He has the appropriate level of gravitas in his voice. His body demeanor is convincing. He is focusing on the timeline and the complicity of the 3 letter agencies with the media. But I just feel like there is no one in the Senate that I ultimately can trust. They are all under the influence of McConnell. Even if they wanted to do the right thing, they can’t. Is Senator Johnson here just to try and placate the strong supporters of PDJT? I stopped giving Senators money a long time ago- I only give it to the PDJT fundraisers. I don’t think I’m alone in doing that.
If President Obama had been removed from the presidency in some way, I don’t believe many would taken to the streets cheering. Unfortunately, if this happened to our current president, a large group of people, much like we have today, would be in the streets cheering.
Look……Dutchman stated above……..Lindsey is going to head this up???
Why?……Will he be like Gowdy?…..Get her in the chair then let her off the hook?
We already know the timeline from Sundance……
.Again….this will be dragged out until the election…..over a timeline “WE”… already know
Charges need to be filed…..at least……‘
This is on “both” sides….Dems and Repubs…same same
