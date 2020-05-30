President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing The White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. President Trump delivers remarks departing the White House to travel to Florida. The President thanked the secret service agency for their actions securing the White House as organized Antifa riots, arson, looting and mayhem break out in every metropolitan area controlled by Democrats.
President Trump tweeted his review of the Antifa riots earlier today.
Greatest.President.Ever.
#MAGA 2020&4EVER
You got that right.
I’m thinking Mike Pence or Donald Jr. for 2024.
All I know is I will vote for whoever our VSG endorses for POTUS in 2024.
And vote for whoever PDJT endorses now. That is not you, jeffrey ‘weasel’ sessions.
Please, Mr.President! We need help now in Minneapolis and St.Paul. State and local leaders are so over their heads it’s scary.
Jim, your gov has to ASK for federal help, our President can’t just send troops to take over. You city, county and state officials are in charge.
AG Barr needs to classify ANTIFA as a domestic terrorist organization. The President needs to get them under control, before the elections. If not, this will look like child’s play compared to what is in store. I liked the way Trump said this was professional organized.
If feds intervene than the local, state officials are off the hook.
PDJT, don’t take the bait.
Like Sundance said, Trump needs to refuse Federal help this case.
I agree, Trygve.
We MUST Stop rewarding this kind of behavior…
If bailed out – it only ARMS THEM to fight (Against U.S.) another day.
“So the eagle, pierced by the bow-sped shaft, looked
at the feathered device and said, “Thus, not by others,
But by means of our own plumage are we slain”
Voting in these incompetent people does have consequences.
Request from the dem governor of the ‘great state of minnesota
“WE need federal funding to serve ‘underserved’ people who live in areas which are ‘unserviced’ because of ‘racism’ for:
new drug stores with more opiates,
new grocery stores (there aren’t ANY),
new department and retail stores ,
new police station,
new cars,
molotov cocktails and bolt cutters.
But there are plenty of new TVs and cell phones.
Notice all the protests are in Democrat strongholds? I thought Democrats promised Utopia.
I saw this tweet somewhere today. In Democrat cities you can get arrested for opening a business, but not for looting one. The world is upside down.
It’s inverted reality, Satanism. It shouldn’t surprise you that a TON of Leftists are actual Satanists.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tried appealing to their better nature, their civic duty, their love of city.
Of all of the types of municipal management, the weak mayor model has never worked well.
mayor frey wants them to be sure to wear masks to make it hard to identify them for prosecution. “we have lots of pictures, but they have masks so we can’t prosecute…”
Portland mayor went with that too. Tried the “this isn’t us” line.
That’s because ANTIFA would NEVER get away with it in Republican strongholds. NEVER!!!!
The left always promises heaven but always delivers hell. Been happening since Marx and Lenin.
Socialism: Something you can get talked into but have to shoot your way out of.
That utopia is floating in a chamber pot.
“So far we have good weather, we are go for launch today”
MAGA night at the White House tonight???🇺🇸🇺🇸
with fake news broadcasting “white supremacist” today, expect bad actors wearing MAGA red CAPitalist hats there tonight
Definitely arrest anyone at a riot wearing a MAGA hat, because they will definitely not be PDJT supporters.
Expose the con straight away.
Am I the only one who is suspicious of the perfect timing of the George Floyd incident? Not even a week passed after Biden’s “You Aint Black” gaffe. The black voters who were going to jump ship got a racially charged issue to re-direct them right back into the democrat bucket.
Yes! And likely to divert attention away from what’s been released regarding Flynn. Democrats and looney libs are desperately trying to shift the attention off of them and back on POTUS and conservatives.
Most of the “protestors” would be calling 911 if they saw Floyd hanging around their neighborhood
Truly an amazing coincidence how something like this happens EVERY SINGLE TIME there is dissension in the ranks, isn’t it? /sarc
And when more info comes out later to show that things were not actually what they seemed in the beginning, the press will suddenly lose interest in the story and anyone who brings it up will either be ignored or vilified for “nit picking” little details (like the TRUTH) and not focusing on “the greater struggle”!
Ah, you’ve seen this movie before 😉
I see Pallywood in this. George Floyd supposedly worked with the police officer who killed hi for 18 years with one in security and the other a bouncer. Watch the people who come to take the body away. Those are NOT paramedics. I don’t know know what they are. They look a lot like Pallywood actors. I am beginning to think this whole thing was another Mohammed Al Dura.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justin Burch: I thought exactly the same about the video incident and the subsequent media pickup and public reaction, locally, and beyond. Staged incident.
LikeLike
I just remember the old days when the police effectively used the hard wooden batons. It’s time to start cracking some heads and faces. That will send a message loud and clear.
Bring out the dogs and fire hoses.
permanent dye, plus chemical marker spray.
BLaw, At night time the six D cell flashlights. The more creative one would have a lead lining. 🤔
Yes, that is an effective modern piece of equipment. Anything to send the message.
That’s exactly what they want. Their goal is to make this into the 60’s civil rights movement all over again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s what they’re familiar with, jeffsn4.
Far too many of our present day ENEMIES cut their political teeth in the 60’s.
HATE is all they know.
In Stalin Alinsky Luciferian Dem controlled states and cities most police and sheriffs are pro Commie
Wood shampoos
There needs to be a good investigation into who is funding/controlling these antfa terrorists. Get the NSA involved if need be. Its a good guess that its one of the soros open society groups, but I would not be surprised if some congress (D) types are involved too.
Root em out, Mr. President!
The AOC crowd is literally made of 100% Soros people. Occupy, DSA, BLM, Antifa. They’re all the same! Leftist PUNKS.
You really think President Trump does not know what is going on?
Soros finances ANTIFA. That’s been common knowledge for a long time. He lives in New York in a heavily gated property, needs to be arrested and put away.
When the President mentioned dogs, Did the shepherd that was honored at the White House, return back to his unit.? Just asking.
Conan and yes I believe he did. With a medal around his neck. (Was it presumptuous of me to think Conan is a he?)
Lol no, Art. But there does seem to be some dispute over the dog’s gender.
https://www.businessinsider.com/conan-male-or-female-military-dog-isis-raid-trump-2019-11
“Big crowd, professionally organized.” Sorry msm not your spontaneous concerned citizens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. And remember his comment during the Wuhan panic about letting the governors deal with the issues. PDJT will assist if asked.
Let the Belgian Malinois and the non lethal crowd control weapons roam.
Last week I was at a store and someone had a Belgian Malinois….. beautiful! The dog was already well trained
Somebody said it well, you can be arrested for opening a business, but not for burning one down.. perfect!
Hey…over here it’s me. Yer ol’ buddy CoronaVirus. Remember me? Thought we were tight what happened? Um, were still goin steady right…I mean we dont hang out togather no more. Like you dont wanna know me or something. After all we been through togather this is how you do me? Now I know how O.J. feels.
Anytime the Dems and looney libs are losing in the media (Flynn, Obamagate, Spygate, Biden gaffes, Trump wins, etc., etc., etc., ) something grotesque happens, i.e., mass shooting, mass organized rioting, false narratives, Impeachment, Russia, COVID19, etc.
EVERYTIME!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I posted this earlier today on the wrong thread. The Minneapolis medical examiner has reported that Floyd did NOT die from suffocation or asphyxiation! Preliminary findings point to drug intoxication, chronic heart and artery disease. The knee hold down is taught at the police academy by experts and is used a thousand times every day by police to subdue violent career criminals high on drugs like Floyd. Floyd was convicted of armed home invasion among other issues.
https://www-washingtonexaminer-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/medical-examiner-concludes-george-floyd-didnt-die-of-asphyxia?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&_amp=true&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15908669422360&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonexaminer.com%2Fnews%2Fmedical-examiner-concludes-george-floyd-didnt-die-of-asphyxia
I’d like to see a second, independent opinion on that, please. Minneapolis’ medical examiner should be unbiased, and I would like to think that person is, but he/she may not be. Obvious reasons.
Hitler expelled Antifa ( communists) from Germany. But we dont do things like that here.
Pantifa has been pushing their domestic terrorism for 4 years! Why have they not been hauled in and disbanded already????
Oooops!!! Sorry! My app pages got mixed up! Posted on the wrong thread!!!
Thank You GOD, for allowing PRESIDENT Donald J Trump be our President. And Please watch over our Men and Women in uniform and make sure they know how much we appreciate the job they do. Please steel our hearts for the long road ahead! Thy Will Be Done!!! REDHORSE!!!
The FISC issues ‘2-hop’ spy warrants on a US President without evidence, and without even checking the non-existent due process evidence.
The soros groups are all international, ie ‘foreign-connected’.
So it should be very easy to get the rubber-stamping FISC to issue FISA ‘multi-hop’ warrants on foreign soros and antifa groups, and trace to US terrorism. Similarly, it should be very easy to get regular warrants on US antifa terrorists from regular judges. Then review all their connections, activities, communications and finances over the past 10 years.
Would the crooked FISA do that? Or would the crooked FISA court try top protect terrorists?
If we chose to show our disappointment at lack of equal justice, by burning down the DC FBI Building, would we get off ‘scot free’ like thugs who burn down minneapolis, or would there be ‘unequal justice’ against us?
