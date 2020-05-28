President Trump Signs Executive Order – Directing Efforts to Prevent On-Line Censorship – Video and XO

This afternoon President Trump held a press availability in the oval office answering questions from the media as he signed an executive order [Available Here] directing the prevention of on-line censorship in social media platforms.
The president was joined by Attorney General Bill Barr, and both leaders delivered remarks and answered questions from the media. [Video Below, Transcript to Follow]
[Read Executive Order Here] – In the periphery of this executive action there are indications, and a widespread expectation, the DOJ is close to filing an antitrust lawsuit against Google Inc and their affiliated companies. There is a strong possibility the controlling ideology of ‘big tech’ is about to merge with legal action by the DOJ.
The DOJ action has not yet happened, but there are signals it is very close. There have been visible signals, subtle but visible, that the DOJ was/is about to move on a massive (the biggest in history) antitrust lawsuit against Google and all affiliates.
The issue will not necessarily surface as most would think; via a bias based on conservative -vs- leftist ideology in content manipulation; though those underlying aspects are a part of the larger underpinning we will soon see surface.
Antitrust lawsuits, writ large, are based on “prices”, “costs”, and net “financial” distortions caused by corporations not competing based on open commerce. “Antitrust” in it’s structural form is based on costs and the manipulation of prices. Essentially, controlled commerce.
In the digital sphere the targeted firms have not opened themselves to liability based on ideology; but rather Google, all subsidiaries and alliances, have opened themselves to antitrust violations through the manipulation and control of financial benefit.
Demonitization of digital platform content providers, in combination with Google’s control of almost all ad revenue in the digital space, is what has opened the door for DOJ intervention based on antitrust laws.
This happens because the content being generated on these controlled platforms is being arbitrarily valued by the media company, not the free market. Devaluing certain content they are ideologically opposed to creates consumer distortions.
Underpinning that revenue control is the ideological nature of the content provider. However, for the purpose of antitrust lawsuits, that motive is irrelevant.
The methods, practices and purposeful control of value; through collusion of corporate interest specific to a planned and organized effort to control monetary benefit; is the part of their activity that is quantifiable, discoverable, easily provable, and ultimately unlawful.
The financial distortion of internet commerce is the crack in the Big Tech stranglehold that affords the DOJ the opportunity to step in. Google (and all subsidiaries) will lose on the substance of their defense because ultimately their business practice has resulted in, and arguably they have engaged in, price fixing.
It will take time, but eventually they will settle; and there will likely be a massive financial settlement in addition to a negotiated Consent Decree. Within the CD terms, we may even see a break-up.
The antitrust action is only tangentially related to the current POTUS confrontation with Twitter and big tech social media based on ideological lines. However, it is easy to see how the two issues will merge. The monetary distortions are based on ideology.
As soon as the DOJ takes action Silicon Valley will hold an even larger self-interest in the 2020 election outcome; and they will respond accordingly.
This is definitely worth watching…
let free speech rain down like a monsoon!
Thanks for this article, Sundance. Very informative. My education at CTH continues.
Bigger problems… https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/05/pennsylvania_how_democrats_can_steal_an_election.html
American Thinker has good writers. I remember a Treeper once posted, “A T just published my commentary, see -Here-!”
Only a Very Stable Genius could be working a plan now that will prevent Voter Fraud in the states and counties come November 2020.
Please Mr Trump, make a way! It’s okay with me to go full purple-finger matched with a full purple fingerprint on each physical paper ballot, and nothing but paper ballots.
I’m curious if people here actually vote in a booth now. Ours are paper ballots and you take them to slightly partitioned areas, mark them, and then put them in a machine. Are booths still around?
We need lots of these examples highlighted for the mindless. Many hear “vote by mail” and it sounds so logical, so simple.
PT is saying to Social Media, Bring it on!!!
This will energize the base big time
Always making the moves just at the right time. Next comes taking care of all the cheating done on election day.
Good move.
I’ve been waiting eagerly to see a move like this. Google’s home page is nothing but a propaganda outlet for the progressive agenda. These platforms have grossly exceeded their intended purpose.
As far as the 2020 election, here’s a modest prediction: Joe Biden will not concede or face his supporters on the night of November 3. Not because he’s lying in a drunken, drug-induced stupor like Bill Clinton’s wife was when she lost, but simply because it will be way past his bed time.
Say goodnight, Joe.
Biden: Goodnight Joe.
He won’t be told for weeks that he lost, or they will tell him he won two terms and he was revered as a great president. He wouldn’t know the difference by then.
“Joe, you lost!”
“Yeah, ….I AM! here the hells my bedroom?”
“No, Joe I mean you lost the election!”
“C’mon Man! I’ m still Senator, …from,…you know that State,…you gotta be kidding me!”
“No, sir. Sorry, you lost the election, for,….POTUS.”
“You wanna take it outside? I’ll kick yer ass!”
All the Media Monopolies need to be broken up, especially Reuters and AP who are not separate but owned by the same group.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who is wearing the oversized dunce hat at the far end of the table?
LOL! That would be whomever is seated between The Zuck and Dick Costello (Twitter CEO), I guess. (I’m actually curious who sits there, half hidden)
The howling like squeeling pigs will break eardrums.
Our President is so smart it is unbelievable! No wonder the politicians want him out of DC. He makes them all look as stupid as they are.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“No wonder the politicians want him out of DC. He makes them all look as stupid as they are…”
Best comment I have read all day!! Also applies to all of the idiot Governors (like Jay Inslee here in Washington) who embarrass themselves more every day by trying to blame Donald Trump for their own colossal failure in handling this “crisis”)
It’s about time. I’m surprised that Google et al. didn’t see how what we Deplorables can see so plainly: they have been violating Anti-trust laws for years and denying platform users their need to make a living. This continual doubling down on evil by these criminals will not end well for them, and it will ultimately disrupt their control of pollitics and the Demonrat party. I can’t wait to see the outcome of this confrontation. God bless our disruptor in chief, PDJT!
LikeLiked by 9 people
PDJT, the bane of all who would make war on Freedom of Speech.
I foresee a deconstruction of search engine algorithms for detection of bias. Ditto email and IM discovery to find those moments of clarity when Exec A plainly admits to felonious or fraudulent activity to Exec B.
Maybe there will be some criminal complaints arising from this. The law is a powerful tool. Turnabout in the service of Good would be most welcome right now.
“There is a strong possibility the controlling ideology of ‘big tech’ is about to merge with legal action by the DOJ.”
I’m glad you put quotes around ‘big tech’ as they are really better described as BIG GOEBBELS.
More WINNING!
When Twitter starts fact checking POTUS there is a problem..
You can dislike someone without disrespecting their position..
We are not brainless adults, we can do our own research, like free thinkers do..
This will be very interesting! There are many who have had their YouTube accounts shut down & demonetized and they lost their means of making a good bunch of money that they probably had relied on to live. Google has made themselves the control of who does and who doesn’t make money there, instead of relying on the public to control the funds by popularity,
Nasim Aghdam. All she wanted to do was to make her own little strange corner of internet.
Google unpersoned her and she ceased to exist. So she shot up Google before she checked out.
LikeLike
Don’t tread on me! MAGA!
Google is indeed a monopoly, vertical and horizontal. A scary monolopy.
They bought HP divisions (hardware), Android (software), force you to have a gmail account just to get Android to work, control the official “Android Store”, control the search engine and the reporting of the search engine. The even don’t have a proper name, they’ve gone Prince on us.
Anyone of those elements is an full blown enterprise unto itself. Put together they are a frightening conglomerate. Far worse than we have ever seen. It might have helped as they grew, but now they have exceeded their healthy size. Think Standard Oil and Ma Bell.
Twitter will be handled likely by treating them as a “publisher”… FB seems to be being very, very careful but Google is the traditional monopoly. I figure their search engine, Alpha, will be a very profitable company by itself, Android second, the rest will be good places, but their “search reporting” will likely get hit as a “publisher” too.
Next will be Twitter… and Microsoft will likely run into issues because they are only “renting” Microsoft Office.
I wouldn’t want to be in Apple’s shoes either.
Our AZ Attorney General has filed suit against Google, this is what fighting back looks like.
https://www.azag.gov/press-release/attorney-general-mark-brnovich-files-lawsuit-against-google-over-deceptive-and-unfair
And by coopting “big tech” into the Democrat Party, the left can impose their agenda on the rest of the country without having to use the levers of government, because they know the people won’t vote for their totalitarian ideas. They can impose their agenda by making it impossible for anyone to participate in society, in commerce, in virtually anything, by giving private companies permission to, for example, require facemasks; or require the downloading and use of a tracking/contact tracing app in order to eat at a restaurant or buy a plane or train ticket; or by censoring speech that may benefit their political opponents. These are private companies and can do as they wish, they will argue. Instead of violating our constitutional rights through unconstitutional laws, rules, or policies that may be overturned in courts, they’ll just get “big private tech” to do it by other means.
Out of control Big Tech has been given an ultimatum:
Stop censoring conservatives or lose lawsuit immunity privileges!
I thought the executive order did take away their lawsuit immunity privileges.
Did I get too exited?
Wasn’t that something that Gaetz was working on? I remember that too but can’t quite put my finger on where I heard it.
“If you weren’t fake news I’d give up my twitter account in a heart beat.”
That’s going to leave a mark.
Called it yesterday so m patting myself on the back. 😁😁
President Trump doesn’t need to shut down Twitter, all he needs to announce is he’s moving to “Parlor” which as I understand is going to grow more and more, then, he will have destroyed Twitter!
Problem is Parlor only has about 3 million but it would only take a few words from POTUS and BOOM Parlor explodes and Twitter dies. What a short trade that will be.
I thought GAB was the next Twitter? There should be something else people gravitate to. If PT left Twitter people would definitely follow him especially now before the election. I’d love to see Twitter lose as much traffic as possible. Arrogant and needs to be put in it’s place.
It’s about time…KAG!
“As soon as the DOJ takes action Silicon Valley will hold an even larger self-interest in the 2020 election outcome; and they will respond accordingly.”
What will POTUS’ response be to theirs? We know he always has a PLAN!
It’s so appalling we allow a couple of “woke” bearded girly “men” and other assorted skinny dorks to control speech on the internet
And as usual, the government gives them the power and then does nothing when they abuse it, until Trump that is
Screw these dweeb tyrants. They should lose everything
It feels like nothing happened for three years and we were all losing hope… And now it is all happening so fast, we can’t keep up!
It feels like nothing happened for three years and we were all losing hope… And now it is all happening so fast, we can’t keep up!
I’ve been wondering if the timing had to do with the election. There must be a way to calculate the reaction to an action and the time it takes for that information to be lost in new information. Trusting Trump, I have to bet he’s timing this as closely as he can to win in Nov, while simultaneously ducking the kitchen sinks they’re going to be throwing at him.
How does one contact Brad Prescale??
Twitter?
President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is on Twitter @parscale
and I’m fairly sure you could write him c/o of President Trump’s campaign office:
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/contact
Ask Brad Parscale, he may know him. / S
You could try Google and search for Brad Parscale contact email
Sounds like they want it both ways. They hide behind “we’re a private company”, and think they can get away with censorship. Then their base goes out and sues the bakery that wont make a wedding cake for a gay couple. Yet that bakery is also a private company, but happens to be conservative, so they get sued!
Again the hypocrisy of the left. Free speech is good only if it agrees with their thinking.
I’m not on social media, but I like that these Ahole lefties just got their twitter handed to them. 😁
BOOM!
Remember when I said that as soon as we overcome this Plandemic, we will move onto the phase trade deal with China and it seems like tomorrow it starts.
Very possible the markets turn again to test the March 23rd lows.
Lots of serious stuff happening globally.
Curious. Have they ever added links to additional information to “fact check” false, misleading, or otherwise incomplete or out of context tweets by ANY Democrat? How about Obama? Pelosi? Biden? Would they dare to fact check Biden in an election year? NBC on today’s evening news implied that all Twitter was doing is adding facts to Trump’s tweets, as if they are doing a favor for users, so what’s the problem? The biggest problem is they don’t fact check CNN or MSNBC or any Democrat or left-leaning users, do they? How about Maxine Waters and her claims that Trump is to blame for the death in MN? Or Cuomo’s that the federal government made him send COVID19-positive people back into nursing homes? Anybody see that? Didn’t think so.
Well Sundance, it seems you have the answer to Charlie’s question on how the DOJ can charge google etal on anti-trust violations.
BOOM indeed.
Was it yesterday, that president Trump said something about hitting 25,000 but we will have more ups and downs?
Speaking of trying to keep up, I sleep about 4 hours a day because I’m so busy keeping up with what is happening globally regarding economics, law, and President Trump.
I LOVE IT!
I just thank the good lord above that I’m actually living history right now instead of learning history.
Pocahontas not happy! The replies to her tweet are marvelous!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They let you lie without consequence, Fraud Indian.
Zuck-face is such a hypocrite. As if he and his team don’t censor traffic and stories each and every day and second of the week.
#WeDontNeedYourStinkinAlgorithms
Some lying is more equal than others, right Liz?
Twitter had been warned before. It had to be arrogance that made them mark Trump’s tweet like they did. They didn’t think he would do anything.
Hey, Twitter Jack, check this out … you may want to educate yourself
LikeLiked by 1 person
Frank Lucas….”My Man”
We all know voter fraud happens. MSM and Social Media are interfering with our elections more than Russia ever could. How can you have over 100k votes come in and every single one of them are democrat? How can you have more votes than people registered? Why is it ALWAYS democrats that cheat? This Nov. election is even more Important then the last one. Please Mr. President do something. They have been stalling on everything just to get to Nov. THEY ARE GOING TO CHEAT!! I will gladly stick my finger in an ink bottle.
DO NOT let anyone get away with calling this fact-checking.
It is CENSORSHIP, and it is illegal in the USA.
Just because China and other countries do it does not make it OK for the USA.
Exactly.
They knew this was coming…that’s why they cried when Hillary Clinton lost the election:
«LEAKED VIDEO: Google Leadership’s Dismayed Reaction to Trump Election»
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/09/12/leaked-video-google-leaderships-dismayed-reaction-to-trump-election/
Ron Coleman Retweeted
Will Chamberlain
@willchamberlain
1h
It’s pretty clear the authors of the social media executive order read this piece in @HumanEvents
by @RonColeman and myself
The Section 230 Illusion.
https://humanevents.com/2019/06/07/the-section-230-illusion/
We all committed voter fraud, we voted once and that’s all it took to elect the greatest President EVER!
President Trump,
We are ready to do it again sir!
As usual, it looks like Canada’s Lieberals want to take the other side of this issue:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/canada-to-lead-global-effort-to-counter-election-interference/ar-BB14DgQY
I’m sure Microsoft, the Alliance for Securing Democracy, and the bought off Canadian MSM have altruistic motives on this issue.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alliance_for_Securing_Democracy
Twitter broke the camel’s back. The final act of hubris from big tech/media, who had no fear of pushback or accountability.
Twitter just couldn’t restrain themselves, and hopefully get a reality check along with the others.
Time for the Lawfare team to do some massive billing.
An unpopular opinion, I’m sure, but I believe this is wrong. The government has no business telling a company how to operate, especially in regard to something like communication. Free speech is a guarantee between you and the government, not between you and private entities. Disagree with me? Go to work tomorrow (if you’re allowed) and tell your boss off. Or go into a store and make a scene and expect not to get kicked out. See how far arguing “free speech” gets you. Sure, you may be in the “right” to say what you said – but they, as a private entity, are free to remove you. This is another wedge the Democrats will exploit in the future to shut down dissenting outlets.
The better option is competition (imagine that), the bedrock of America. Don’t like Twitter, then go to Gab or Parler, or both. If Trump did that, moved to a different platform, he would instantly create a formidable rival and balance the system. Instead, we get broad, heavy-handed government intervention.
This is a bit of a frivolous question but why do the staff in the WH have to do all that SHOUTING at the reporters in the room when the event ends? I know, I know they ARE reporters but it ends up
looking and sounding dead amateurish.
This news, coupled with a recent mention that there will be an investigation into “Price Fixing” and/or “Price Gouging” by meat processors (who are SQUEEZING livestock producers with artificially low prices AND gouging grocers with INFLATED prices) gives hope that we, the consumers, might actually get a break for a change.
Another thing they need to look into is the way our “devices” are infected by operating systems that automatically scoop up our various internet activities and “identities” and LINK THEM to one another, thereby eliminating any hope of anonymity.
You can bet Trump is well aware of what they did to Laura Loomer–probably the most blacklisted person on every venue there is. For no valid reason whatsoever other than she is a real troublemaker for them.
And it’s looking almost certain that she’s going to win her district for Congress in Florida.
You go Laura !!
An excellent move and it will be even better and more substantive if the DOJ does as SD predicts and takes on Silicon Valley for anti-trust violations.
If we are not already “there,” we are perilously close to a shadow “government” (in terms of wealth and power to influence elections and government policies and actions) comprised of “big tech.”
As Dr. Epstein recently testified (it was buried in the “impeachment” phase of the rolling coup), with very little and almost subliminal effort, social media can have drastic impacts on voter preferences.
It is interesting to read this piece from 2016 regarding Dr. Epstein’s concerns about big tech easily influencing elections
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/10/could-google-influence-presidential-election
With more recent coverage:
https://www.foxnews.com/transcript/dr-robert-epstein-on-googles-ability-to-affect-the-outcome-of-elections
every couple weeks, after reading an article like above, i feel compelled to say:
SD, you are national treasure. This is the best and most important site on the internet.
the depth and the breadth of knowledge is astounding.
thanks
I caught Joe D on the Howie Carr program.
I believe he mentioned CRIMINAL antitrust moves.
(He also suggested Ric Grenell as a possible Secretary of State, & said he was unsure if Mike Pompeo would serve out 2020.)
