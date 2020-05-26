Ric Grenell Declassifies Wiretapped Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts, and “Other Russia Probe Origination Documents” – Leaves Release Option for Incoming DNI Ratcliffe…

As one of his last actions before leaving his post, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell has declassified the transcripts of the wiretapped phone conversations between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Additionally, it appears that Grenell has declassified some of the origination documents from the CIA and U.S. intel community that were manipulated in the assembly of the Intelligence Community Assessment (an aspect of particular importance to USAO John John Durham). As we suspected Ric Grenell is leaving the decision, and timing for their release to incoming DNI John Ratcliffe.
WASHINGTON DC – Richard Grenell has declassified a new batch of Russia probe documents on his way out as acting director of national intelligence, leaving the decision on whether to make those files public up to newly sworn-in Director John Ratcliffe.
The documents include transcripts of phone calls that then-incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had in December 2016, during the presidential transition period.
Grenell said publicly last week that he was in the process of declassifying those files, after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., asked that he do so.
Fox News has learned that the declassification review of those transcripts is now complete, and it will be left up to Ratcliffe on whether to release them publicly.
Fox News has learned that Grenell also completed the declassification review of other documents related to the origins of the Russia probe — including one that a senior intelligence official told Fox News was “very significant in understanding how intelligence was manipulated to support launching the Russia investigation.”
The official could not provide further details on that newly declassified document, but said that it will also be up to Ratcliffe to decide whether to make it public. (read more)
If Grenell has declassified the Flynn-Kislyak transcripts, it’s almost certain that he’s declassified ALL THE TRANSCRIPTS – including those the former administration and politicians did not expect he could recover, and did not want to see released.
Judicial Watch must love this guy too, he doesn’t even wait for the FOIA requests!
I hope Eric Swalwell lives to regret what he’s asking for.
Alright Johnny. Your play.
Yep. Ratcliff’s first test. And we WILL be watching.
Yes, its a TEST of John Ratcliffe, no doubt. We have been disappointed so many times, and it has almost always taken a Loooong time to realise for instance, that Huber was doing NOTHING.
Here, we get the answer right away, and I wonder if Grennel didn’t structure it this way on purpose.
Possibly he and PDJT don’t know, for sure whether Ratcliffe is “for real” or not, or want to see ACTIONS, not just words?
And WHAT is this “other material” that will clarify just how intelligence was manipulated? I’m thinking the FBI summaries of the phone calls between Flynn and Kysliak, that WEREN’T picked up by CIA.
The ones Comey was so excited about that he rushed to Brennan and Obama with them. The ones that were, we suspect, manipulated ?
If Grennel was able to get the ORIGINAL material, and the ALTERED material, and both are released, showing how the meaning was altered,….that would certainly be whats described,….and appropriiate to release WITH actual Flynn/Kysliak transcripts..
The “cuts” that Comey employed can be juxtaposed with the Flynn / Kislyak call transcripts to display the FBI’s creative writing skills.
Exactly. “Cuts” was the term I couldn’t remember. Yes, compare the memo Comey gave multiple copies of to Brennan, with the originals, to see if Comey engaged in creative writing.
That kind of evidence should be enough to bring charges of conspiracy – among others crimes listed in the US code.
Yes, the only thing preventing bringing charges of Conspiracy to tamper with evidence, for the Pientka 302’s, is not having the ORIGINAL.
You can’t PROVE its been changed, without having the original to COMPARE to,….which is why we will NEVER see Pientkas original 302.
Once Stroxz re-wrote it, and was confident he had Pientks ‘voice’, he burned the original and scattered the ashes.
A bomb has been dropped. Will it explode? Ratcliffe already has a major decision on his hands before he even occupies his office.
One would think that Grenell verbally discussed this with him already. Even just as a professional way of handing off the job to his successor. We shall see how Ratcliffe deals with this. Grenell will be a hard act to follow, so temper your expectations.
Grenell should serve as the equivalent of a relief specialist in baseball. Bring him in where and when most needed, and available to quickly shift to different responsibilities. A trouble shooter extraordinaire.
Part of me thinks this makes it easy for the guy onboarding. You’re sitting 3-2 and the pitcher is throwing meatballs at you. Just step in and swing away. The President would be supportive, does Ratcliffe step into the pitch, swing and miss or take a walk?
Exactly. If Grennell didn’t coordinate with Ratcliffe on teeing this up, then publicly announcing the declassifications would amount to sandbagging him — which is unprofessional, and not something you do to an ally.
(BTW — sandbagging is precisely what Obama did to the Trump administration when it ousted Russian diplomats and retaliated right before Trump took office …. “governing norms” counsel against any big or notable moves during a transition. That fact needs to be better noted with considering Flynn’s calls to foreign leaders … the real scandal was Obama’s parting shot, not any efforts to mitigate or cool tempers by Trump’s people).
Anyway in this case, I’d be very surprised if this weren’t coordinated.
Please follow through Mr. Ratcliffe; America needs transparency now more than ever. The future of our Republic is at stake.
Eric Swalwell regrets? Ask your dog if he has regrets. Swalwell has an 8 IQ, it takes 9 to bark.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Orville, Going to repurpose that comment, will be used in multiple situations. May even remember to give attribution, but I am getting old and sometimes I fogets.🤗😁🤔
“There IS a Santa Claus!”
God bless Rick Grennell,I ask the Lord to continue to use him as a useful vessel in our country.s march back to freedom
Perhaps, after he makes the rounds cleaning up all of the corrupt agencies (🙏) he will run for President, following PDJT’s second term. I would love to see the Dems try to smear the country’s first gay Presidential candidate. Clearly, in order to carry on what PDJT has and will continue to accomplish, we will need someone with tough-skin from outside the swamp. I talked to someone over the weekend who suggested Elon Musk. I said, “no, he was born in Africa”. Then I thought, oh wait…I guess that’s not necessarily a deal breaker!😁
God forbid!
I thought this was a mostly Christian website. Why is anyone here cheering for a gay president?
Wow.
Actually, it’s the CONSERVATIVE Treehouse – not the Christian treehouse. Have you noticed how many great Jewish Trump supporters are here? Ric describes himself as an “imperfect Christian,” however.
As skilled as he is, I don’t believe that Ric has what it takes to be a POTUS – nor do I think we should start elevating people based upon their minority status. That’s what the left does. That’s what gets us incompetent frauds like 44.
Im a Christian and your comment is offensive to all people…gay or straight.
Because Richard Grenell is a child of God, with integrity unmatched in the political arena. Mr. Grenell has been in a loving monogamous relationship for years. Who he loves in private is his business as long as his public business is conducted with integrity and love of country.
Judge based on performance not on personal preferences.
As we commented about Donald Trump when he was a candidate: He’s running for president not the pastor of my church!
We could do a whole lot better that Grenell.
Give me names. I can think of maybe a handful of options. Plus, I didn’t say he was the preferred candidate, just said maybe he will run.
I don’t have much confidence in Ratcliffe.
The Deep State most definitely got something on him, with their surveillance apparatus, and I expect he will not release these any more than Judge Sullivan released Flynn. Prepare for more incoming insanity.
Tin foil hat or just a troll?
Time to give Ric a permanent high ranking job.
IMHO I believe Ric was horrified when he realized the extent and the hypocrisy to which these partisan leaks took place.
OBOZO and HILDEBEAST should be in Guantanamo for all roads lead to them.🤦🏻♀️
I have a lot more faith in Grenell than in Ratcliffe! He will invent excuse after excuse for NOT releasing them!
Eileen I hope you are wrong about Ratcliffe, but it seems to be the pattern except with Ric.
Whattya wanna bet that John’s phone is ringing so much
it’s burnt a hole in his Brooks Brothers
A Honey badger 🦡 encounters a Rat 🐀.
Honey badger wins every time.
Ric is a Wolverine and he is giving Johnny R a chance to pick up where he left off. We will see very soon what Ratcliffe is made of now that he’s DNI.
Ric has publicly announced “En garde!”
Brilliant move wasn’t it?
Leave the docs as a DRAFT email…..and the only thing that JR has to do is hit SEND.
JR is forced to expose his true nature in his first “at bat”.
Yes, no hoping, for months on end, and occasional leaks to Hannity or DiGenova, that don’t pan out, of major developments.
We have been disappointed so many times; Sessions,..then Huber,….then Barr,…then Durham.
Its “battered Deplorable syndrome” and after awhile its hard to trust anyone but PDJT…..
Thats why Grennels ‘teeing this up’ before leaving is such a gift. We will know right away if Ratcliffe is what we are HOPING he is.
No “trust the plan” b.s.,…he either hits,’send’ or he doesn’t, and there are no excuses for not.
Since they have been declassified, presumably a,FOIA request would cause them to be released,…anyway.
New revelations from the Fox Story (ok, new to ME) — it was the Dec 22 call leaked to WAPO. Flynn was charged with lying about “sanctions” which relates Dec 29 call which was declassified by Grenell. Hmmm! There was a lot of handwaving conflating the two for years. Some media sneakery?
“The transcripts Grenell has declassified, though, are for five phone calls Flynn had with Kislyak on Dec. 29, 2016. Flynn’s specific call with Kislyak from Dec. 22, 2016, which was picked up in surveillance and later leaked to the press, is in the FBI’s possession, a source told Fox News, noting that it was not in Grenell’s jurisdiction to declassify.
Sounds like a great reason to fire Wray and make Grenell acting FBI director.
Jim Jordan’s recent letter to FBI Director Wray asked the pertinent question…why are we learning about FBI misconduct in LTG Flynn’s case from court filings and not you?
The FBI’s Public Affairs guy Brian Hale defended Wray saying, “the assertion that Director Wray pushed to withhold exculpatory evidence in the Michael Flynn case is absolutely false.” Hale suggested “there was a misunderstanding or a garble of some sort”
Can you hear the garble garble? Bring in The Ambassador, Ric (Eliot Ness) Grenell. Are you ready….for your next assignment…Mr Ambassador.
John, More like a gobble, gobble as opposed to garble garble. JMHO🤔🤗😁
I pray DNI Ratcliffe has strong bark on his skin! He’s not gay so fake news will go after him with disgusting anger.
Fake News didn’t do Ratcliffe any favors before, so nothing has changed.
Straight ahead!!!
We will quickly know about Ratcliff. If he quickly releases he will be good. My bets (hopes) are he will. He and Nunes are just looking for the opportunities to drop the anvil on Schiff et al. This is that opportunity.
Ratcliffe better do more than smile.
LafnH2O, Ratcliffe, should smile as the Hammer gets dropped. Just as Kayleigh, I have to admit that he is not as easy on the eyes as Kayleigh is. However, it brings enjoyment to the deplorables watching or reading about the Smack Downs.🤗😁
OKAY, Maybe it’s just me.
Fun times indeed. Compare the cuts with the actual complete call transcripts of 12/29. Strozk fingertprints all over the edited cuts used to frame General FLynn.
I want the picture of Radcliffe and Grenell high giving each other.
Interesting initial test for Ratcliffe to watch what he does. We will know a lot based on his actions with this.
Radcliffe is one of three people to have seen all the information that was classified to all others. He knows what to do with it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree, but I hope he does it TODAY. I feel like a kid trying to go to sleep on Christmas eve.
God bless Donald Trump
He also knows Ric knows and thus the President knows. What to do…. Step into the pitch Ratcliffe and swing away.
MIght be a canary in the coal mine test for
Ratcliffe from Trump. I’m sure that Grinell and
the president have had many discussions about all the
prior ones who’ve stabbed Trump in the back.
Are we closer to learning under just what statutory authority (I know, as if it mattered) the FIBs intercepted the never-masked Flynn-Kislyak call(s) that Comey supplied the “tech cuts” of (on the PDB staff’s orders) to the WH via Clapper?
I’ve not seen that detail reported. We know that there was an open FBI investigation of Flynn, but that alone doesn’t supply intercept authority. And the “no derogatory information” finding by the case officer who would have closed the file before Strzok’s intervention, would seem to negate any prior probable cause finding predicating a “tap”(assuming that such an application was ever made.)
Have I overlooked something?
No,not at all! Rather, you’ve uncovered a crucial bit of the puzzle, one whose import is major, I reckon. Who else was involved, and with what legal authority?And, who ordered it done?
Do you think Barr/Wray will supply, without a fight,the additional transcriptions?
No,not at all! Rather, you’ve uncovered a crucial bit of the puzzle, one whose import is major, I reckon. Who else was involved, and with what legal authority?And, who ordered it done?
LikeLike
No,not at all! Rather, you’ve uncovered a crucial bit of the puzzle, one whose import is major, I reckon. Who else was involved, and with what legal authority?And, who ordered it done?
LikeLike
With all we know now how in the heck could 7th floor guys expect to get an obstruction charge for firing James Comey?
So we will see if Ratcliffe is on Team Justice very quickly. I make no assumptions anymore
So how long is reasonable for Ratcliffe to release? How much time does he have to prove to the patriots of this country that he is not swamp? I think he is one of the good guys, based on what I know to date, but he could really put my mind at ease with some quick action…
a) Why didn’t Grenell just release them himself?
b) If they are now unclassified, can’t anyone who has them release them?
Maybe It’s a test by the President and Grenell to verify what side Ratcliffe is really on. The other origination docs is the interesting part and probably the test piece.
Exactly. Perhaps to be used as leverage for some purpose? If so, they may never be released.
It is highly possible that The President and Ric Grenade had a chat. Think of it as extreme vetting.
Caution: Don’t be surprised if the Deep state has recruited a group of journalists to shape the narrative, protect the guilty, set up the scapegoats, and throw the public off the scent. Beware of what you may hear in the coming weeks, unless it comes from a trusted source.
Grenell = KRAKEN
I’m with those who think there is no place more in need of a strong fighter like Grenell than in the area of Election Integrity. He’s done great in the IC but right now this is the most important issue.
Guess we’ll now see what Ratcliffe is made of. All depends what the deep state has on him.
Thank you for your service, Ric Grenell. You give us hope that the dirty cops, judges, lawyers, bureaucrats, and politicians will be held to account for their crimes against the American people.
Next man up. ODNI Director Ratcliffe, Ric has teed you up. Give ’em hell.
Mr. Grenell is laying a test for Mr. Radcliffe – to see if and how quickly he releases. Puts everyone on notice.
Ratcliffe and PTrump may not release/delay.It may be a bargaining chip from deep state by PTrump and Ratcliffe.
“I can’t spare this man. He fights!”
Absolutely Love that Picture of Ric Grenade Grenell !
Love how he left Ratcliff a *Test of his Mettle* 😉
Mr Grenell Sure Reminds me of Someone Else We All Know and Love !
We don’t have much time so these documents need to be made public and described in a way that people easily understand.
“Other Russia Probe Origination Documents”
THOSE could be really interesting!
