Former AAG Matt Whitaker Discusses Flynn Case and New FBI Internal Investigation…

Former Acting AG Matt Whitaker appears with Liz MacDonald to discuss the latest revelations in the Flynn case; the ongoing declassification of documents by DNI Ric Grenell; and the announcement of a new internal FBI investigation. WATCH:
Sundance please fill in the [Redacted] in the EC. I think I have atleast partly.
Why didn’t Whitaker tell Wray to have the FBI Inspection Division conduct an internal affairs investigation of the FBI role in the Flynn prosecution? Whitaker was Attorney General and that’s what the Inspection Division is for!
There are several things Whitaker could have and should have done while serving as acting AG. He never gets asked why he failed to act.
Send Grenell to run the FBI and watch the mass exodus of DS vermin-
Send Flynn..
So far as I know neither of them has a backround in LE–which in the case probably makes them PERFECT for the job-
Make Jensen FBI Director, he was FBI before becoming DOJ prosecutor.
Flynn as CIA Director.
Lol. All these interviews and discussions are good, but they ain’t no Elvis. How about an indictment or two, or twelve?
Shocked how most of the general public doesn’t even know that Obstruction nonsense was part of launching that special counsel. All this was just a coup attempt in reality. Hopefully the FBI is shown to have manipulated that info on the Flynn call.
Do you think that’s shocking? I know people who think of themselves as well informed (because they read the WaPo and the NYT and watch MSNBC) who still believe that there’s evidence that Trump colluded with Putin in some unspecified way during the 2016 election. They think the Mueller investigation did uncover evidence of collusion, just not enough of it to prove it definitively.
L-Mac is so great. Right up there with K-Mac. Superstars
Love CTH, but L-Mac seems a little slow to the uptake. and she talks like a bot. Not sure that all of the space here is warranted. IMHO
It’s exactly her awkward non-MSM style that I adore. What she says, when she speaks, makes the Orcs scurry back into their caves. PDJT even gave her a shoutout the other day. She’s up there with L-Dob.
I don’t understand why no one mentions the obvious: fabricated tainted pretexts created through political opponents’ solicitation of “ Russians” and that Flynn speaking with Kislyak is NORMAL.
Yet this was used as a pretext to disrupt the transition, block the transfer of power, foment violent mobs and shooters in our country and to try and destroy our foreign relations with Russia.
What kind of a party, Judiciary and executive leaders are willing to do this to their own people A?
And continue to carry on, knowing we know? A faction of tyrants
WHO will pay for this? Who will pay or even just apologise for the Mueller indulgence?
The FBI has lost all credibility and respect. I heard a couple if weeks ago that the FBI haa arrested a serial killer and my first thought was I wondered if they had railroaded the serial killer. When the public takes the side of a serial killer, your agency is useless. THIS is Mueller’s and Comey’a legacy.
When I heard that I was hopeful, thinking they had arrested Weismann. 😁
I wondered if the serial killer was an FBI asset.
So true, the FBI has lost all credibility.
At this point, “FBI internal investigation” is an oxymoron.
I don’t like Whitaker…I feel like he’s the Saudi Arabia of people…in it for himself and would stab you in the back if it benefited him…I bet he doesn’t have a friend who really trusts him…knows it’s a spade but won’t call it a spade…
Some people become resume builders instead of active participants in history. That’s how I see Mr. Whitaker but that’s only because we have Grenade Grenell to compare Whitaker to.
Yes, Grenell really showed that things -can- be done in a short amount of time, no matter how much people have told us to be “patient”. Either things are getting done, or they aren’t.
Never saw anything come of Whitaker’s time.
Grenade Grenell 👍🏻 Nice!
You summed up my feelings exactly — just don’t like the guy…
I don’t like Whitaker…
Did you read his book?
Because there is literally NO reason he should have EVER been ACTING AG and Rod Rosenstein’s boss.
The point of a Deputy AG is to step in when the ACTUAL AG no longer is able to the job or
is fired or resigns….
However, Pres Trump didn’t follow that rule.
Weird.
BTW:I have not read his book yet.
He is working harder selling his book than he did as AG.
At the risk of sounding like an a-hole, wasn’t Whitaker in charge at some point, however brief? IIRC Mr. weight-lifter-guy was gonna kick some butt. Burns me up to see him in his current role pontificating about X, Y and Z. Someone please tell him to STFU as I can’t stand it anymore. Go away Mr. Whitaker, you had the opportunity and you passed on it.
Please tell me I’m not alone.
1000 likes..
You’re not alone, Junior
I had high hopes when he arrived on the scene, but, like many others, he was/is all talk, no action. I think he’s a decent person, but a do-nothing guy. At least he’s not bad-mouthing P45, just writing a book and making $$…
Hey, the dude’s got a book to peddle based on his larger than life legacy of doing not a freaking thing!
When you have a building full of lawyers I guess you have to step carefully.
Still, I feel the excesses stopped when he came in.
Not alone at all Junior
IIRC Mr. weight-lifter-guy was gonna kick some butt.
Who told you that?
There was no standard reason that he should EVER have been Acting AG at all.
The reason there is a DEPUTY AG is when the REAL AG is no longer able to the job or is fired or retired.
However, Donald Trump didn’t follow that “succession plan” did he?
Instead he appointed Whitaker using the Vacancies Act…..even though there wasn’t a vacancy.
Rod (the Deputy) was there.
I wonder why.
Whitaker is the best arm chair quarterback I have seen in a long time. I love how he doesn’t bother to mention that he WAS ACTING AG for a spell. Where is Gunny when I need him!
He served his purpose….
There already was a DEPUTY AG (Rod).to take Sessions’place.
So why did Trump appoint him as Acting AG at all and make him Rod’s boss??????
Mueller and Comey are the most current iteration of a long sordid trail of corrupt ‘officials’ in the halls of justice at the DOJ/FBI
“Former Acting AG Matt Whitaker appears with Liz MacDonald”
“WATCH”
Well, I did. Only because sundance recommended it.
Liz MacDonald impresses me.
Matthew Whitaker, NOT AT ALL.
IMO all he did while AAG was keep the seat warm instead if doing things that would make a difference. Such as making sure a deliberate backlog of FOIL requests was being taken care of, etc.
It seems he did have the time to compile copious notes while he was there.
So he could write a book. 😦
His book deal was his reward for doing nothing. That’s how the deal works.
Exactly star, that is how the payoffs are laundered today. In unrelated news, Obama’s netflix take is estimated at between one hundred to two hundred million dollars.
I think he was just missing his purple tie for this evening’s show…
FYI — I’d buy Sundance’s book in a heartbeat. Whitacker? Not, not now OR EVER!!!!
You totally missed the point as to why Trump appointed him as INTERIM AG.
Hint: He didn’t need to appoint him at all as there already was a DEPUTY AG to take Sessions place: Rosenstein.
Why didn’t he just let Rod do the job????
Whitaker did not do a thing either. Glad that PDJT did not endorse Sessions. Payback time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our President is a magnificent leader but he can’t do this alone. All we’ve been asking for is a real American hero to step up, ignore the danger to themselves and do the right thing. Whitaker had his chance and never tried.
Low and behold Richard Grenell was given his chance, and BAM! Praying he gets named to replace another fired head of an alphabet agency that needs soul cleansing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
VACANCIES ACT
instead of just letting Rosenstein take over completely when Sessions left.
A DEPUTY AG is there to take over for an AG that can no longer do the job.
Here’s a Hint:
To peek up Mueller’s skirt.
Which he did…even though he was counseled NOT to.
Anyone know what he’s doing now (whitaker)? I cant even remember why he didnt last long as AAG, nor where he came from.
“Anyone know what he’s doing now (whitaker)?”
(Do we really care? /sarc)
Making TV appearances to plug his book that he wrote concerning things that were wrong, without trying to fix anything when he was in a position to make a difference.
Now he is talking about current events, instead of talking about his accomplishments as AAG. Probably because there aren’t any (that I am aware of).
Lol!! Right!!
Trump NEVER intended him to stay as AG.
And he never should have been Acting AG AT ALL.
So why did Trump appoint him using the VACANCIES ACT when
ROD ROSENSTEIN was already there to take Session’s place??????????????
I found it very interesting that he brought up Roderick Rats name right at the end!!!!!!
I’m not terribly familiar with Liz MacDonald but I thought she did good job giving 3 solid but simple examples of how the FBI created phony predicates by giving leaks to the press and then turning around and using those articles as the basis for their investigations. Everyone here on CTH has known this for ages thanks to Sundance, but it’s so important someone takes all of these details and explains in a more simple and cohesive fashion so the general public can also follow along.
We are on the same wavelength, Carrie!
She seems to be getting better and better, and genuinely incensed on what has been happening. I miss Trish, but Liz is doing a good job.
Circular reporting is what we call this.
Garbage in = Garbage out
I’m thinking many treepers already have a good handle on what Mr. Whitaker is throwing down here… at least I do. Therefore, he comes off as sorta nonchalant…
However, seeing as how E-Mac is relatively new to the coup ‘play by play’, Mr. Whitaker seems to do an adequate job of enlightening for her viewers who are likely not up to ‘Treeper speed’. Heck, the fact that this topic is getting ANY faux news attention is a bonus, in my book!
One day at least in every week
Hopes for justice of some kind
The ever hopeful are sure to seek
And just as sure to find
Whittaker talks a good game of ball, and that’s it…
An unaccomplished articulate?
There has been a lot of looking back these days, “I told you so”s and “I was right”s. But think back. Whoever imagined that President Trump would actually, summarily discharge FBI Director Comey? And what do you think would have happened if Trump didn’t have the genius to fire Comey when he did? Donald J. Trump. Best President.
The Wray white washers will be too late to save him.
I learned more from L-Mac than I did from Whitaker
Wray is going to NOW start a new internal FBI investigation!!!!
That should of been the first thing he did!!!
Whatever wrong way Wray did when he was first appointed Top FBI
cuck wasn’t an “Investigation”.
Had he done an INVESTIGATION there would be no better need for a NEW internal investigation.
Why the hell hasn’t Wray been launched?
Put Richard “Honey Badger Grenade” Genell in there, post haste!
He’ll give us an investigation.
It’s inconceivable they are doing an “internal investigation with what has come out.
More of the investigation is about the FBI covering up!
Confess I don’t much care what Mr Whittaker has to say……. HE HAD HIS OPPORTUNITY
TO ACT AND HE BLEW IT.
Trust Stealth Matt.
He’s better get a bodyguard after that last statement. Lol.
Wonder how much Whittaker will make from each copy of his book…
He will be a guest on every fox show to sell his book…
Too bad he did not shake the tree when he was in a place to dislodge some rotten fruit. He could have brought more attention to the problems far sooner.
Liz handled this interview loads better than Lou handled Navarro today. Lou acted like a complete azzhat.
He really never shows up on my radar.
Maybe like the seat warmers at some fancy get together. The movie star gets up to go to the restroom and then someone shows up so if the camera scans the place looks packed.
Cue “Riders on the Storm” You can’t put the Genie back in the bottle now. Like the man said now Barr has to deal with what we do know.
Wray believes there never was any bias; there is nothing to look at there.
But he will leave no stone unturned to discover who stole his strawberries.
