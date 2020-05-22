Former AAG Matt Whitaker Discusses Flynn Case and New FBI Internal Investigation…

Posted on May 22, 2020 by

Former Acting AG Matt Whitaker appears with Liz MacDonald to discuss the latest revelations in the Flynn case; the ongoing declassification of documents by DNI Ric Grenell; and the announcement of a new internal FBI investigation.  WATCH:

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Abusive Cops, Activist Judges, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, FBI, media bias, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

71 Responses to Former AAG Matt Whitaker Discusses Flynn Case and New FBI Internal Investigation…

  1. jnr2d2 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Sundance please fill in the [Redacted] in the EC. I think I have atleast partly.

    Like

    Reply
  2. California Joe says:
    May 22, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Why didn’t Whitaker tell Wray to have the FBI Inspection Division conduct an internal affairs investigation of the FBI role in the Flynn prosecution? Whitaker was Attorney General and that’s what the Inspection Division is for!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  3. lawton says:
    May 22, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Shocked how most of the general public doesn’t even know that Obstruction nonsense was part of launching that special counsel. All this was just a coup attempt in reality. Hopefully the FBI is shown to have manipulated that info on the Flynn call.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • marmocet says:
      May 22, 2020 at 9:09 pm

      Do you think that’s shocking? I know people who think of themselves as well informed (because they read the WaPo and the NYT and watch MSNBC) who still believe that there’s evidence that Trump colluded with Putin in some unspecified way during the 2016 election. They think the Mueller investigation did uncover evidence of collusion, just not enough of it to prove it definitively.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Trygve says:
    May 22, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    L-Mac is so great. Right up there with K-Mac. Superstars

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SS says:
      May 22, 2020 at 8:34 pm

      Love CTH, but L-Mac seems a little slow to the uptake. and she talks like a bot. Not sure that all of the space here is warranted. IMHO

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Trygve says:
        May 22, 2020 at 9:47 pm

        It’s exactly her awkward non-MSM style that I adore. What she says, when she speaks, makes the Orcs scurry back into their caves. PDJT even gave her a shoutout the other day. She’s up there with L-Dob.

        Like

        Reply
      • ann says:
        May 22, 2020 at 9:59 pm

        I don’t understand why no one mentions the obvious: fabricated tainted pretexts created through political opponents’ solicitation of “ Russians” and that Flynn speaking with Kislyak is NORMAL.

        Yet this was used as a pretext to disrupt the transition, block the transfer of power, foment violent mobs and shooters in our country and to try and destroy our foreign relations with Russia.

        What kind of a party, Judiciary and executive leaders are willing to do this to their own people A?

        And continue to carry on, knowing we know? A faction of tyrants

        Like

        Reply
  5. Heika says:
    May 22, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    WHO will pay for this? Who will pay or even just apologise for the Mueller indulgence?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Yy4u says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    The FBI has lost all credibility and respect. I heard a couple if weeks ago that the FBI haa arrested a serial killer and my first thought was I wondered if they had railroaded the serial killer. When the public takes the side of a serial killer, your agency is useless. THIS is Mueller’s and Comey’a legacy.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Merle Marks says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    I don’t like Whitaker…I feel like he’s the Saudi Arabia of people…in it for himself and would stab you in the back if it benefited him…I bet he doesn’t have a friend who really trusts him…knows it’s a spade but won’t call it a spade…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • bessie2003 says:
      May 22, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      Some people become resume builders instead of active participants in history. That’s how I see Mr. Whitaker but that’s only because we have Grenade Grenell to compare Whitaker to.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • Caius Lowell says:
      May 22, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      You summed up my feelings exactly — just don’t like the guy…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      May 22, 2020 at 9:27 pm

      I don’t like Whitaker…

      Did you read his book?
      Because there is literally NO reason he should have EVER been ACTING AG and Rod Rosenstein’s boss.
      The point of a Deputy AG is to step in when the ACTUAL AG no longer is able to the job or
      is fired or resigns….
      However, Pres Trump didn’t follow that rule.
      Weird.

      BTW:I have not read his book yet.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Doug Amos says:
      May 22, 2020 at 9:53 pm

      He is working harder selling his book than he did as AG.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Junior Samples says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    At the risk of sounding like an a-hole, wasn’t Whitaker in charge at some point, however brief? IIRC Mr. weight-lifter-guy was gonna kick some butt. Burns me up to see him in his current role pontificating about X, Y and Z. Someone please tell him to STFU as I can’t stand it anymore. Go away Mr. Whitaker, you had the opportunity and you passed on it.

    Please tell me I’m not alone.

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      May 22, 2020 at 8:24 pm

      You’re not alone, Junior

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      May 22, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      I had high hopes when he arrived on the scene, but, like many others, he was/is all talk, no action. I think he’s a decent person, but a do-nothing guy. At least he’s not bad-mouthing P45, just writing a book and making $$…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • RobInPA says:
      May 22, 2020 at 8:43 pm

      Hey, the dude’s got a book to peddle based on his larger than life legacy of doing not a freaking thing!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      May 22, 2020 at 9:30 pm

      When you have a building full of lawyers I guess you have to step carefully.

      Still, I feel the excesses stopped when he came in.

      Like

      Reply
    • samwise163 says:
      May 22, 2020 at 9:32 pm

      Not alone at all Junior

      Like

      Reply
    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      May 22, 2020 at 9:37 pm

      IIRC Mr. weight-lifter-guy was gonna kick some butt.

      Who told you that?
      There was no standard reason that he should EVER have been Acting AG at all.

      The reason there is a DEPUTY AG is when the REAL AG is no longer able to the job or is fired or retired.

      However, Donald Trump didn’t follow that “succession plan” did he?
      Instead he appointed Whitaker using the Vacancies Act…..even though there wasn’t a vacancy.
      Rod (the Deputy) was there.
      I wonder why.

      Like

      Reply
  9. samwise163 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Whitaker is the best arm chair quarterback I have seen in a long time. I love how he doesn’t bother to mention that he WAS ACTING AG for a spell. Where is Gunny when I need him!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      May 22, 2020 at 9:43 pm

      He served his purpose….

      There already was a DEPUTY AG (Rod).to take Sessions’place.
      So why did Trump appoint him as Acting AG at all and make him Rod’s boss??????

      Like

      Reply
  10. budklatsch says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Mueller and Comey are the most current iteration of a long sordid trail of corrupt ‘officials’ in the halls of justice at the DOJ/FBI

    Like

    Reply
  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    “Former Acting AG Matt Whitaker appears with Liz MacDonald”
    “WATCH”

    Well, I did. Only because sundance recommended it.
    Liz MacDonald impresses me.
    Matthew Whitaker, NOT AT ALL.

    IMO all he did while AAG was keep the seat warm instead if doing things that would make a difference. Such as making sure a deliberate backlog of FOIL requests was being taken care of, etc.

    It seems he did have the time to compile copious notes while he was there.

    So he could write a book. 😦

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. CNN_sucks says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Whitaker did not do a thing either. Glad that PDJT did not endorse Sessions. Payback time.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. icthematrix says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Matt May have been a hoss playing football, but as AG he displayed no guts, no backbone.

    Our President is a magnificent leader but he can’t do this alone. All we’ve been asking for is a real American hero to step up, ignore the danger to themselves and do the right thing. Whitaker had his chance and never tried.

    Low and behold Richard Grenell was given his chance, and BAM! Praying he gets named to replace another fired head of an alphabet agency that needs soul cleansing.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      May 22, 2020 at 9:54 pm

      You totally missed the point as to why Donald appointed him using the
      VACANCIES ACT
      instead of just letting Rosenstein take over completely when Sessions left.

      A DEPUTY AG is there to take over for an AG that can no longer do the job.

      Here’s a Hint:
      To peek up Mueller’s skirt.
      Which he did…even though he was counseled NOT to.

      Like

      Reply
  14. slowcobra says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Anyone know what he’s doing now (whitaker)? I cant even remember why he didnt last long as AAG, nor where he came from.

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 22, 2020 at 8:32 pm

      “Anyone know what he’s doing now (whitaker)?”

      (Do we really care? /sarc)

      Making TV appearances to plug his book that he wrote concerning things that were wrong, without trying to fix anything when he was in a position to make a difference.

      Now he is talking about current events, instead of talking about his accomplishments as AAG. Probably because there aren’t any (that I am aware of).

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      May 22, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      Trump NEVER intended him to stay as AG.

      And he never should have been Acting AG AT ALL.
      So why did Trump appoint him using the VACANCIES ACT when
      ROD ROSENSTEIN was already there to take Session’s place??????????????

      Like

      Reply
  15. maggie0987 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    I found it very interesting that he brought up Roderick Rats name right at the end!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Carrie says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    I’m not terribly familiar with Liz MacDonald but I thought she did good job giving 3 solid but simple examples of how the FBI created phony predicates by giving leaks to the press and then turning around and using those articles as the basis for their investigations. Everyone here on CTH has known this for ages thanks to Sundance, but it’s so important someone takes all of these details and explains in a more simple and cohesive fashion so the general public can also follow along.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. KMD says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    I’m thinking many treepers already have a good handle on what Mr. Whitaker is throwing down here… at least I do. Therefore, he comes off as sorta nonchalant…

    However, seeing as how E-Mac is relatively new to the coup ‘play by play’, Mr. Whitaker seems to do an adequate job of enlightening for her viewers who are likely not up to ‘Treeper speed’. Heck, the fact that this topic is getting ANY faux news attention is a bonus, in my book!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. carthoris says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    One day at least in every week
    Hopes for justice of some kind
    The ever hopeful are sure to seek
    And just as sure to find

    Like

    Reply
  19. Right to reply says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Whittaker talks a good game of ball, and that’s it…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. JimWVa says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    There has been a lot of looking back these days, “I told you so”s and “I was right”s. But think back. Whoever imagined that President Trump would actually, summarily discharge FBI Director Comey? And what do you think would have happened if Trump didn’t have the genius to fire Comey when he did? Donald J. Trump. Best President.

    Like

    Reply
  21. sarasotosfan says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    The Wray white washers will be too late to save him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Ockham's Phaser says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    I learned more from L-Mac than I did from Whitaker

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. coltlending says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    Wray is going to NOW start a new internal FBI investigation!!!!

    That should of been the first thing he did!!!

    Whatever wrong way Wray did when he was first appointed Top FBI
    cuck wasn’t an “Investigation”.

    Had he done an INVESTIGATION there would be no better need for a NEW internal investigation.

    Why the hell hasn’t Wray been launched?

    Put Richard “Honey Badger Grenade” Genell in there, post haste!

    He’ll give us an investigation.

    It’s inconceivable they are doing an “internal investigation with what has come out.

    More of the investigation is about the FBI covering up!

    Like

    Reply
  24. lieutenantm says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    Confess I don’t much care what Mr Whittaker has to say……. HE HAD HIS OPPORTUNITY
    TO ACT AND HE BLEW IT.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Zy says:
    May 22, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    Trust Stealth Matt.

    Like

    Reply
  26. T2020 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    He’s better get a bodyguard after that last statement. Lol.

    Like

    Reply
  27. owtolunch says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Wonder how much Whittaker will make from each copy of his book…

    He will be a guest on every fox show to sell his book…

    Too bad he did not shake the tree when he was in a place to dislodge some rotten fruit. He could have brought more attention to the problems far sooner.

    Like

    Reply
  28. TradeBait says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Liz handled this interview loads better than Lou handled Navarro today. Lou acted like a complete azzhat.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Drogers says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    He really never shows up on my radar.

    Maybe like the seat warmers at some fancy get together. The movie star gets up to go to the restroom and then someone shows up so if the camera scans the place looks packed.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Paul Gallant says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Cue “Riders on the Storm” You can’t put the Genie back in the bottle now. Like the man said now Barr has to deal with what we do know.

    Like

    Reply
  31. bonkti says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Wray believes there never was any bias; there is nothing to look at there.

    But he will leave no stone unturned to discover who stole his strawberries.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s