Former AAG Matt Whitaker Discusses Flynn Case and New FBI Internal Investigation…

Former Acting AG Matt Whitaker appears with Liz MacDonald to discuss the latest revelations in the Flynn case; the ongoing declassification of documents by DNI Ric Grenell; and the announcement of a new internal FBI investigation. WATCH:

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

Skype



Telegram

Like this: Like Loading... Related