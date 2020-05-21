Quick Moves – Full Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence…

It is quite remarkable how quickly the senate can move on a confirmation vote when there is a heavy dose of self-preservation in play. Only two days after the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) voted to advance the nomination of John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence (DNI), the full senate takes up the nomination and ‘presto’… Ratcliffe is confirmed. [Vote Tally Here] Huh, funny that.
Perhaps another way to look at it…. two days after the SSCI cried uncle in an attempt to rid themselves of the atomic sledgehammer of transparently perpetual sunlight known as Ric Grenell, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell rushed the quick dispatch.
Seriously, it’s a little unfair to cast a great man like John Ratcliffe as ‘less than’, because he truly is not less than anyone; however, boy howdy the deep state couldn’t get rid of their nemesis Richard “Ric” Genell quickly enough.
Mr. Grenell quietly brought more declassified sunlight upon the swamp than decades of prior transparency efforts; and he did it with a very deliberate flair, quite fun.
DNI John Ratcliffe will do an excellent job, and I seriously doubt this is the last we have seen of the Mr. Grenell.
FBI Director Grenell does have a nice ring to it.
Sundance has created a list of all the documents needing disclosure. PDJT gave Barr the authority to declassify documents in his stead (PDJT’s stead) but nothing has really happened. Would be great if he could appoint Grenell to a position in the DOJ responsible for the review, declassification and disclosure of documents.
If Grenell replaced Wray it would be very interesting to see Barr’s reaction since technically the FBI director reports to Barr. What other positions would Grenell be able to shock the world?
1. State Department IG – the worthless partisan hack Linick obviously let the shenanigans under Clinton and Kerry go uninvestigated. I be those emails and communications would get disclosed quickly.
2. Tom Fitton suggests we need a special prosecutor to investigate the unmasking and other surveillance misbehavior. The honey badger Grenell would be perfect. Put Toensing and Denogenova (sp okay) on his team.
Just happy hour thinking. A few more salutes and maybe we can come up with some other ideas.
I would love to see him take over the FBI but your idea on the the State IG position makes sense . Especially since it is a just vacated position.
The trouble I see with this, not that it is a terrible suggestion, but it seems there is little teeth to the position, and it seems the design of these positions makes it quite limited.
I think a bigger role should be found for him, like the FBI – which would also go toward fixing the agency somewhat.
Grenell is a pitbull, and his services are sorely needed. Ratcliff should be fine in that position, maybe he can create enough waves there to have the Turtle desperate to give Grenell a position… we can always hope.
SD, or Director of the CIA. The cabal will get so sick of Grenell in months if not years to come.
Rather than consider Ratcliffe “the lesser of two evils (to the cabal),” this may be turtle’s concession in a negotiation; however, I do not believe the master of “The Art of the Deal” will succumb to such a maneuver.
If previously unappointable Ratcliffe is now the good cop they can’t appoint fast enough, Grenell must have been doing some kind of berserker, cartoon superhero-level stuff behind the scenes. A warrior of God!
In future history books, there will be three men that will be remembered as having saved this Republic.
Adm. Mike Rogers
Amb. Ric Grenell
Pres. Donald J. Trump
We aren’t done saving the Republic yet. There might be more names to be added.
i see the d.c. circuit court gave sullivan til june 1st to reply why he is not dropping the charges.so maybe just maybe they will give flynn the justice he deserves.then PT has another round of ammo to use on the swamp.
also now would be the time to ditch barr,the dems were just screarming at him for dropping the charges on flynn so PT has a good reason to say he has lost faith in him.then appoint grenell.
Give Director Grenell a raise!. I will never stop laughing at Schiff. That, ass kicking he took from Grenell was monumental.
Grenell ranks up there with Nunez. Brass ones. Fearless. Resolute. Deliberate. And a truly honorable and upright straight shooter.
Grenell to FIB needs to happen now. Then let’s see if Barr stops playing his bagpipes and actually gets in the game. I don’t think he wants his “honored” (or whatever adjective you wish to use) career to end up with the words “fired while Attorney General of the DOJ”.
How long before Ratcliffe officially takes over the job ? Does that leave Grenell any time to fulfill some more requests for documents ?
Im sure he has a few surprises left before he leaves.
Concern much?
Mitch McConnell – as dirty as they come.
