Senate Intelligence Committee Confirms John Ratcliffe – Now Moves to Full Senate Vote…

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence voted today to approve Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the next US intelligence director. Senators approved Ratcliffe in an 8 to 7 vote along party lines during a closed-door meeting. The previous SSCI vote to approve Dan Coats in 2017 was 14 to 2. DNI Coats turned out to be a disappointment protecting the swamp.
Mr. Ratcliffe now moves to be confirmed by the full Senate before replacing acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell, who also is US ambassador to Germany. As acting DNI Grenell built a strong foundation for Ratcliffe to build upon; and there is a strong likelihood Grenell will stay close to the administration and lead President Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board.
The ODNI position is important within the intelligence apparatus as the DNI is the hub for all intelligence agencies and the director controls the overall intelligence community. The DNI also coordinates the declassification and release of executive branch documents.
Politico reports Ratcliffe is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate in a vote likely to be held after Memorial Day, according to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo).
Ric Grenell is going to be a tough act to follow.
Grennell needs to do a big declass to celebrate the holidays and keep the pressure on Radcliff. I like him but they prolly have something on him. No need to move grennell just yet.
Grenell has a week to drop some Atom Bombs before he leaves. Next stop acting FBI Director.
Bill Durham,
John Ratcliffe is exceptionally qualified and will do extremely well in the position of ODNI. I have no doubt that he will work closely with Richard Grennell, who has also done extremely well.
I think the move to nominate John Ratcliffe for ODNI was brilliant because it leaves the leftists with only two options: 1. approve John Ratcliffe as the permanent ODNI who will continue with the declassifications of the leftist shenanigans, or 2. do not approve John Ratcliffe and end up keeping Ric Grennell as the acting ODNI for another year.
They must have been shipping bicarbonate to the dc liberals by the crate when President Trump nominated Ratcliffe for ODNI! 🤣👍 😎🇺🇸
Grenell has given you a great start Congressman, now keep up the good work.
Very good to hear.
Now, to add to this good news on Ratcliffe, here’s a really good leaked phone call from Biden and Poroshenko and the $1 billion dollars
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/phone-calls-between-quid-pro-joe-biden-and-ukraines-poroshenko-leak-explicitly-details
I would like to see POTUS continue to outmaneuver Mitch. Get people confirmed for minor positions for ambassador where there is zero push back. and then move them to key spots the next week. That’s the only way to get around Mitch. Ex
Ambassador grennell to FBI
Ambassador Nunes to CIA
Ambassador Jordan to NSA
Ambassador guiliani to secretary of state
Ambassador Sidney Powell to AG
Just a thought….
Why is it only Biden is being brought up when it comes to the Ukraine ? family members of Polosi Romney and Graham and others are involved in the Ukraine cookie jar too.
I think he should be know from here on out as : Ric Grenade
Truly amazing–Democrats voted AGAINST Ratcliffe. They heard Obama’s dog whistle and all those little rovers came with tails-a-waggin’!
“They heard Obama’s dog whistle and all those little rovers came with tails-a-waggin’!”
It smells like they stepped in something, too – because they do not look where they are going.
Luke 6:39 KJV
And he spake a parable unto them, Can the blind lead the blind? shall they not both fall into the ditch?
Yes!! Yes!! Yes!!!
Go Johnny Go!!
Ric Grenell FBI Director!!
Sorry I’m a big Johnny Winter fan.
Johnny B Good!!
Don’t hear much about ‘ol Johnny these days. It’s good to see him mentioned. But “It Ain’t Nothin’ to Me”, my favorite of his tunes.
Grenell for Vice-President?
The gay community, religious Jews, the Asian community: there are many minorities who should be largely voting Republican. Socialism is now deeply ingrained in Latin America (look at this peculiar Pope) so they’re a lost cause.
Christians embraced the sybarite Trump, they’ll accept a gay with conservative values.
Now if we can only maneuver Grenell into the AG slot.
10 Star Supreme Commander General, Over mere Attorney General Barr
I know Senate confirmation is an advantage, but I’m reluctant to see Grenell go! He’s been the first clear personnel “win” we have had in the Intelligence space since the “good” Mike Rogers retired.
an important distinction appreciated by those of us watching from the sidelines – the “good” Mike Rogers . . . then there is that Mike Rogers who is from Michigan, went to work for the FBI, was stationed in Chicago, then went back to Michigan and ran for Congress . . . wound up as the Chairman of House Intelligence . . . then stepped down, “term-limiting” himself which is very nice of him to do as too many in both the House and the Senate seem to make it a “legacy operation” passed down to future generations of the same family . . .
then he became a television producer and narrator for a show on CNN called “Declassified” . . .
That was fast! Ric, please release all you can before you go. I trust John Ratcliffe but I just love getting your info drops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes–this is a golden opportunity for him to release as much as possible on the way out. And then the Democrats’ whining will be pointless, because he’s being replaced anyway. He should go for it!
I think that’s the plan. Many Grenell releases and JR can just sit back and smile.
I like the fact they’re not going to vote on him for a couple more weeks. Gives Grenell a little more time to work.
starfcker from your keyboard to POTUS’s ears!
Cong. Ratcliffe is a stud in my view and will do an awesome job. Grinell was superb and Ratcliffe will not disappoint . Let us keep in prayer along with Trump’s entire inner circle of warriors. Giant step in good direction for justice in US. Now to see AG Barr show some balls and go after the bevie of crooks in swamp-under cover of Durham and Jensen if need be.
“Faces that launched a thousand indictments!”… dreaming of future headlines
“DNI Coats turned out to be a disappointment protecting the swamp.”
IMO it is 3 yrs. overdue to ask prospects for these positions if they would be willing to submit to a voluntary polygraph test to confirm that they are fully onboard with PDJT & the MAGA Agenda.
Polygraphs can say whatever the administer wants it to say. They are an unreliable pseudoscience.
Speaking of Mr. Grenell –
Huge MAGA day. Flynn, Biden, Spygate news.
It is out on Catherine Herridge Twitter feed. It is Comey’s response discussing Flynn
How about that rock and a hard place for senate dems? Vote no on Ratcliff and you get a full can of Ric Grennell whoop ass.
Trump45 should use Grenell as his journeyman “honey badger”……
Got a problem with FBI, DOJ, CIA, etc…..
Trump45 has Honey Badger Grenell for that……!
Imagine Grenell and Flynn as the acting honey badgers…..helping Trump45 draining the Swamp.
I like that – “Honey Badger Grenell”!
Turtle did not want him last time. Why support him this time unless Ratcliffe has turned?
Trump checkmated him by moving Grenell to acting DNI. Turtle knows they have no choice and are completely freaked out by Grenell. Newsflash – Ratcliffe will be better.
Absolutely no reason to think Ratcliffe has turned. No reason to suggest it either because well, Mitch knows it’s Ratcliffe or Grenell.
Almost time for Wray to “resign”.
Maybe Wray and McCabe can get together and host something on CNN or MSDNC. You know, impartial political analysis, fact-checking the Oval Office, that sort of thing.
I knew that congress was corrupt, but until Trump was elected, I didnt know how thoroughly corrupt it was.
Thank you Mr. President for exposing them.
Time to move Grenell to head of the FBI.
I suspect Grennel declassifying Rices memo was a reminder to the Senate what they will get if they block Ratcliffe.
That said, will Mitch use force to get Ratcliffe confirmed with only 50+ votes …. or will he allow the Dims to block by using the 60 vote rule?
Yes, I agree. I think Mitch forces this one through because he believes it is the lesser of two evils. I don’t know if that’s all that positive or not. But clearly SSCI would never approve without MItch’s OK, so perhaps that means Mitch is hopeful to have enough leverage to control Ratcliffe. Let’s face it: Grenell was not a politician and so there was no “negotiating” with him – he’s like the Honey Badger as ed357 said. But Ratcliffe? Hopefully he’s got what it takes, but since he is a politician, Mitch probably figures that means he’s got a price just like everyone else. We’ll have to see if that turns out to be true or not.
If they do that then they get another 210 days of Grenell. I’ll think they’ll swallow the poison pill rather than knowing they’ll keep getting another Grenellade a day.
It’s my understanding that the Senate Republicans are looking forward to Radcliffe taking the position of US Intelligence Director.
I remember last year when the senators wanted nothing to do with Radcliffe. Radcliffe’s nomination was withdrawn. Now, all of a sudden they want him? Mmmm, what changed? Grenell!! Grenell is cleaning house and now, Radcliffe is about to be confirmed for the job.
Congrats to Trump, Grenell, and Radcliffe.
Leaked NABU calls between Biden and Poroshenko. Big deal. Sounds like Hunter was listening in on first call around 3:30
Apparently Grenell has declassified the full text of Suasan Rice’s CYA memo
Can’t wait to see the questions asked by democrats in the Senate! It will all be centered around social justice issues that have absolutely nothing to do with his position in ODNI! Of course they will oppose him and so will Pierre Delecto.
LOL, the biggest checkmate I have ever seen. Historical checkmate. Winning bigly.
Hopefully this means the satchel of documents Grenell was carrying was all the information Trump/Barr/Durham needed.
Ric will be missed at DNI. Fire Wray and nominate Grenell and watch the left explode.
A little off topic but still about Spygate which Ratcliff is a big player in exposing the corruption, so related topic.
If that s the case how many another unannounced criminal investigations did the Obamanauts have on people? If they can do that to Flynn, they could launch an investigation on anybody anywhere and snoop and pry and lie and claim necessity.
Lol, RINOs look so stupid! OMG! POTUS is a very stable genius!
The best!
Dan Coats was a Bushie, very close to McCain, it was a huge mistake putting him in the DNI position.
