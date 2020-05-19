Senate Intelligence Committee Confirms John Ratcliffe – Now Moves to Full Senate Vote…

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence voted today to approve Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the next US intelligence director. Senators approved Ratcliffe in an 8 to 7 vote along party lines during a closed-door meeting. The previous SSCI vote to approve Dan Coats in 2017 was 14 to 2.  DNI Coats turned out to be a disappointment protecting the swamp.

Mr. Ratcliffe now moves to be confirmed by the full Senate before replacing acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell, who also is US ambassador to Germany. As acting DNI Grenell built a strong foundation for Ratcliffe to build upon; and there is a strong likelihood Grenell will stay close to the administration and lead President Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

The ODNI position is important within the intelligence apparatus as the DNI is the hub for all intelligence agencies and the director controls the overall intelligence community.  The DNI also coordinates the declassification and release of executive branch documents.

Politico reports Ratcliffe is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate in a vote likely to be held after Memorial Day, according to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo).

  1. Seneca the Elder says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Ric Grenell is going to be a tough act to follow.

    • Bill Durham says:
      May 19, 2020 at 2:39 pm

      Grennell needs to do a big declass to celebrate the holidays and keep the pressure on Radcliff. I like him but they prolly have something on him. No need to move grennell just yet.

      • FrankieZee says:
        May 19, 2020 at 2:51 pm

        Grenell has a week to drop some Atom Bombs before he leaves. Next stop acting FBI Director.

      • Rachel Guess says:
        May 19, 2020 at 3:02 pm

        Bill Durham,

        John Ratcliffe is exceptionally qualified and will do extremely well in the position of ODNI. I have no doubt that he will work closely with Richard Grennell, who has also done extremely well.

        I think the move to nominate John Ratcliffe for ODNI was brilliant because it leaves the leftists with only two options: 1. approve John Ratcliffe as the permanent ODNI who will continue with the declassifications of the leftist shenanigans, or 2. do not approve John Ratcliffe and end up keeping Ric Grennell as the acting ODNI for another year.

        They must have been shipping bicarbonate to the dc liberals by the crate when President Trump nominated Ratcliffe for ODNI! 🤣👍 😎🇺🇸

  2. StanH says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Grenell has given you a great start Congressman, now keep up the good work.

  3. 28angelica28 says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Truly amazing–Democrats voted AGAINST Ratcliffe. They heard Obama’s dog whistle and all those little rovers came with tails-a-waggin’!

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 19, 2020 at 2:50 pm

      “They heard Obama’s dog whistle and all those little rovers came with tails-a-waggin’!”

      It smells like they stepped in something, too – because they do not look where they are going.

      Luke 6:39 KJV
      And he spake a parable unto them, Can the blind lead the blind? shall they not both fall into the ditch?

  4. freepetta says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Yes!! Yes!! Yes!!!
    Go Johnny Go!!
    Ric Grenell FBI Director!!

    • freepetta says:
      May 19, 2020 at 2:35 pm

      Sorry I’m a big Johnny Winter fan.
      Johnny B Good!!

      • Ted says:
        May 19, 2020 at 2:42 pm

        Don’t hear much about ‘ol Johnny these days. It’s good to see him mentioned. But “It Ain’t Nothin’ to Me”, my favorite of his tunes.

    • Raptors2020 says:
      May 19, 2020 at 2:51 pm

      Grenell for Vice-President?

      The gay community, religious Jews, the Asian community: there are many minorities who should be largely voting Republican. Socialism is now deeply ingrained in Latin America (look at this peculiar Pope) so they’re a lost cause.

      Christians embraced the sybarite Trump, they’ll accept a gay with conservative values.

  5. DoggyDaddy says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Now if we can only maneuver Grenell into the AG slot.

  6. Apollo says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    I know Senate confirmation is an advantage, but I’m reluctant to see Grenell go! He’s been the first clear personnel “win” we have had in the Intelligence space since the “good” Mike Rogers retired.

    • suejeanne1 says:
      May 19, 2020 at 2:43 pm

      an important distinction appreciated by those of us watching from the sidelines – the “good” Mike Rogers . . . then there is that Mike Rogers who is from Michigan, went to work for the FBI, was stationed in Chicago, then went back to Michigan and ran for Congress . . . wound up as the Chairman of House Intelligence . . . then stepped down, “term-limiting” himself which is very nice of him to do as too many in both the House and the Senate seem to make it a “legacy operation” passed down to future generations of the same family . . .

      then he became a television producer and narrator for a show on CNN called “Declassified” . . .

  7. Linda K. says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    That was fast! Ric, please release all you can before you go. I trust John Ratcliffe but I just love getting your info drops.

    • Apollo says:
      May 19, 2020 at 2:43 pm

      Yes–this is a golden opportunity for him to release as much as possible on the way out. And then the Democrats’ whining will be pointless, because he’s being replaced anyway. He should go for it!

    • Zydeco says:
      May 19, 2020 at 2:45 pm

      I think that’s the plan. Many Grenell releases and JR can just sit back and smile.

  8. starfcker says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    I like the fact they’re not going to vote on him for a couple more weeks. Gives Grenell a little more time to work.

  9. William Schneider says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Cong. Ratcliffe is a stud in my view and will do an awesome job. Grinell was superb and Ratcliffe will not disappoint . Let us keep in prayer along with Trump’s entire inner circle of warriors. Giant step in good direction for justice in US. Now to see AG Barr show some balls and go after the bevie of crooks in swamp-under cover of Durham and Jensen if need be.

  10. JG3 says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    “Faces that launched a thousand indictments!”… dreaming of future headlines

  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    “DNI Coats turned out to be a disappointment protecting the swamp.”

    IMO it is 3 yrs. overdue to ask prospects for these positions if they would be willing to submit to a voluntary polygraph test to confirm that they are fully onboard with PDJT & the MAGA Agenda.

  12. redline says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    Speaking of Mr. Grenell –

  13. Chance the Gardener says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    How about that rock and a hard place for senate dems? Vote no on Ratcliff and you get a full can of Ric Grennell whoop ass.

  14. ed357 says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Trump45 should use Grenell as his journeyman “honey badger”……

    Got a problem with FBI, DOJ, CIA, etc…..

    Trump45 has Honey Badger Grenell for that……!

    Imagine Grenell and Flynn as the acting honey badgers…..helping Trump45 draining the Swamp.

  15. Henry says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Turtle did not want him last time. Why support him this time unless Ratcliffe has turned?

    • srfndoc says:
      May 19, 2020 at 2:58 pm

      Trump checkmated him by moving Grenell to acting DNI. Turtle knows they have no choice and are completely freaked out by Grenell. Newsflash – Ratcliffe will be better.

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      May 19, 2020 at 3:06 pm

      Absolutely no reason to think Ratcliffe has turned. No reason to suggest it either because well, Mitch knows it’s Ratcliffe or Grenell.

  16. bluecat57 says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Almost time for Wray to “resign”.

    • redline says:
      May 19, 2020 at 3:09 pm

      Maybe Wray and McCabe can get together and host something on CNN or MSDNC. You know, impartial political analysis, fact-checking the Oval Office, that sort of thing.

  17. jus wundrin says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    I knew that congress was corrupt, but until Trump was elected, I didnt know how thoroughly corrupt it was.

    Thank you Mr. President for exposing them.

  18. srfndoc says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Time to move Grenell to head of the FBI.

  19. citizen817 says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:57 pm

  20. Mortimer says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    I suspect Grennel declassifying Rices memo was a reminder to the Senate what they will get if they block Ratcliffe.

    That said, will Mitch use force to get Ratcliffe confirmed with only 50+ votes …. or will he allow the Dims to block by using the 60 vote rule?

    • abdiesus says:
      May 19, 2020 at 3:04 pm

      Yes, I agree. I think Mitch forces this one through because he believes it is the lesser of two evils. I don’t know if that’s all that positive or not. But clearly SSCI would never approve without MItch’s OK, so perhaps that means Mitch is hopeful to have enough leverage to control Ratcliffe. Let’s face it: Grenell was not a politician and so there was no “negotiating” with him – he’s like the Honey Badger as ed357 said. But Ratcliffe? Hopefully he’s got what it takes, but since he is a politician, Mitch probably figures that means he’s got a price just like everyone else. We’ll have to see if that turns out to be true or not.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      May 19, 2020 at 3:05 pm

      If they do that then they get another 210 days of Grenell. I’ll think they’ll swallow the poison pill rather than knowing they’ll keep getting another Grenellade a day.

  21. Sue says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    It’s my understanding that the Senate Republicans are looking forward to Radcliffe taking the position of US Intelligence Director.
    I remember last year when the senators wanted nothing to do with Radcliffe. Radcliffe’s nomination was withdrawn. Now, all of a sudden they want him? Mmmm, what changed? Grenell!! Grenell is cleaning house and now, Radcliffe is about to be confirmed for the job.
    Congrats to Trump, Grenell, and Radcliffe.

  22. Mike says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Leaked NABU calls between Biden and Poroshenko. Big deal. Sounds like Hunter was listening in on first call around 3:30

  23. richard verney says:
    May 19, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Apparently Grenell has declassified the full text of Suasan Rice’s CYA memo

  24. fanbeav says:
    May 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Can’t wait to see the questions asked by democrats in the Senate! It will all be centered around social justice issues that have absolutely nothing to do with his position in ODNI! Of course they will oppose him and so will Pierre Delecto.

  25. kleen says:
    May 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    LOL, the biggest checkmate I have ever seen. Historical checkmate. Winning bigly.

  26. Maga Truth Seeker says:
    May 19, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Hopefully this means the satchel of documents Grenell was carrying was all the information Trump/Barr/Durham needed.

    Ric will be missed at DNI. Fire Wray and nominate Grenell and watch the left explode.

  27. kleen says:
    May 19, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    A little off topic but still about Spygate which Ratcliff is a big player in exposing the corruption, so related topic.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      May 19, 2020 at 3:07 pm

      If that s the case how many another unannounced criminal investigations did the Obamanauts have on people? If they can do that to Flynn, they could launch an investigation on anybody anywhere and snoop and pry and lie and claim necessity.

  28. kleen says:
    May 19, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Lol, RINOs look so stupid! OMG! POTUS is a very stable genius!

    The best!

  29. Charles Stephens says:
    May 19, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Dan Coats was a Bushie, very close to McCain, it was a huge mistake putting him in the DNI position.

