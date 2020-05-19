President Trump Remarks Supporting Farmers, Ranchers and Food Supply Chain Initiatives…

On April, 17, 2020, President Trump directed Secretary Perdue to expedite assistance to America’s farmers, ranchers and consumers. The President directed USDA to use all funds and authorities at its disposal. In addition to the $16 billion in direct payments, the details of which are expected to be announced shortly, USDA has begun to purchase & distribute up to $3 billion of ag products to those in need through the Food Box Distribution Program.
On Friday, May 15, 2020, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and Secretary Perdue toured Coastal Sunbelt Producers in Laurel, MD, which has begun the packing and distribution of these boxes to families in need. Contracts to distributors have been awarded by USDA.
Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks on supporting our Nation’s farmers, ranchers, and food supply chain in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
If people really knew how hard our President works, they’d be very surprised.
Hard working president Trump ever had,
GO Trump 2020,
This Federal Food Box Distribution Program. No details in the article. Sounds like a Federal Soviet style boondoggle to me. $3 billion. Money is flying around like dust during the Dust Bowl.
Just search on Food Box Distribution Program and you will get all sorts of hits to explore. Lots of information from USDA to USAToday and everything in between. Some articles bitching about “unfairness” (no surprise there when there’s money involved) or communication issues (gee, as in every government run program..) but otherwise a lot of good things to say.
Mary, Distribution should have been emphasized more. Still there *was* a reference to food banks (23:50 by Ivanka) How else could the food be distributed? Just now, I couldn’t find anything on an internet search about this program. I am not so quick to say this is all squandered somehow as you suggest. I am sure fake media will let the world know if anything is wrong. I have faith in President Trump.
