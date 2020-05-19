Perfect Choice – Gretchen Whitmer Negotiating With Biden Team for Vice President Position…

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today she is in negotiations with the Biden campaign team to be considered a candidate for the Vice-Presidential nomination. This would be an excellent choice by Joe Biden. There are only a limited number of people on the planet as naturally unlikable by disposition as America’s Merkel, Fraulein Whitmer.

The totalitarian witch of the North would be the perfect compliment to a completely clueless Joe Biden.

(Via Daily Mail) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed Tuesday that she is in talks with Joe Biden’s team to join the 2020 ticket. ‘I’ve had a conversation with some folks,’ she told the ‘Today’ show’s Craig Melvin. ‘It was just an opening conversation and it’s not something that I would call a professional formalized vetting.’

Biden, now the Democrats' presumptive nominee, announced on a debate stage in March that he planned to pick a female running mate. Among the nation's female Democratic governors, Whitmer has been earning the most buzz.