Perfect Choice – Gretchen Whitmer Negotiating With Biden Team for Vice President Position…

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today she is in negotiations with the Biden campaign team to be considered a candidate for the Vice-Presidential nomination. This would be an excellent choice by Joe Biden. There are only a limited number of people on the planet as naturally unlikable by disposition as America’s Merkel, Fraulein Whitmer.
The totalitarian witch of the North would be the perfect compliment to a completely clueless Joe Biden.
(Via Daily Mail) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed Tuesday that she is in talks with Joe Biden’s team to join the 2020 ticket.
‘I’ve had a conversation with some folks,’ she told the ‘Today’ show’s Craig Melvin. ‘It was just an opening conversation and it’s not something that I would call a professional formalized vetting.’
Biden, now the Democrats’ presumptive nominee, announced on a debate stage in March that he planned to pick a female running mate. Among the nation’s female Democratic governors, Whitmer has been earning the most buzz. (read more)
She will be lucky if she isn’t run out of Michigan by a lynch mob.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Especially now that dams are breaking.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup! One dam after another blowing out. Up to three of them now with a fourth imminent. Wonder if this is an omen?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Water runs down hill until it meet the Ocean.
LikeLike
Post script…When the levy breaks
LikeLike
So while I detest her immensely, my understanding is the overwhelming majority of Michiganers like her. Barf! Can anyone confirm? As strange as that sounds, I do encounter a lot of people that think my Governor (Pritzker) is doing an amazing job with his science and data fact based decisions. Again – Barf!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nearly 50% of the country or so — due to the constant Mainslime Media hatred/lies 24/7 for nearly 4 years — literally hate Trump — they also then seem to love anyone who hates him — I have noted this at work and think it explains much of what you mention — brainwashing on a massive scale. It’s also behind the irrational love of the same people for the destruction of the Economy and continuation of the insane shutdowns and other lunacy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really?! Oh dear Lord, please give the blind in Michigan their sight back. FAST!
LikeLike
No. She is loathed by even people who voted for her.
LikeLike
J: I can confirm that my brother and sister-in-law who live in MI think Gretchen is awesome. Because Trump.
LikeLike
For real? I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You should do both. Laugh, then cry. We’ll all be crying if this combination of fascists win the big prize. Thought of it makes me nauseous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cheat by Mail and the other Dem Voter Fraud planned is what may get them in.
LikeLike
My question would be, are they trying to win or lose an election? The laughing and crying, comes later.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This proves biden is getting given bad info by Hillary – so she can look like a better candidate than him
H & W 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like we’ll be winning Michigan again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, this is a great choice for Hiden’ Biden and he should definitely sign her up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hell if Hiden’ Biden chooses her, in a month he won’t even remember her name. What a clown show the D RAT party has become. Whatever happened to the woman of color?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dems need someone whose career they can destroy. Witchmer is perfect for this. They don’t want somebody who has long term prospects getting destroyed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A pair of sacrificial lambs. Perfect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was wondering if she was trying to prove that she was the real deal fascist choice, for dem VP, with her clench lockdown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure is an incredibly WHITE pair… lmao
LikeLike
When would she leave the MI Governership? Inquiring minds want to know.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love Michigan. Such a beautiful state. But how in the world did Michiganders elect that hunk of dumb flesh to be their governor. I guess the same way Illinoisians elected the Fatboy slim JB the Pritzker….otherwise known as Jabba the Pritzker. Fools gold.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IL got gerrymandered to death. IL has a large percentage of state workers, who do not like to vote in primaries. IL has a dumb, corrupt SoS who registers 16-yr olds and illegals to vote. IL has Chicago. IL likes to feed the wild animals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Believe me she did not get my vote. The Flint water crisis was the impetus – along with a milquetoast Republican candidate (who was also thoroughly unlikable). Just a bad election season 2018 all the way around. I refer to her as Gretchen the Terrible.
LikeLike
Weed was on the ballot and the GOP had a nominee who seemed like he ghosted the election
LikeLike
Soon.
LikeLike
Does she have to step down as governor to run!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Whitmer is out and Abrams is in?
LikeLike
Sorry. I have no idea why that comment appeared here instead of where I intended.
LikeLike
“totalitarian witch of the North” …… perfect!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow. Great move by Biden. I am seriously hoping he does choose her. She almost has single-handedly given Michigan to the Republicans already. Bringing her in as VP for Biden, pushes over the top to lose in November.
LikeLiked by 8 people
fantasy report: “Joe wanted to ‘vet’ me by sniffing my hair. And then doing what he called the tara reade “thing”, but I said no, not until I’m President”. .
LikeLiked by 2 people
So did Heil Whitmer! pass the sniff test?
LikeLiked by 1 person
All in jest, of course.
Joe doesn’t remember, but whitmer had her mask on, demanding joe buy some essential lottery tickets, then extended Joe’s lockdown in the cellar for another 3 months, withdrew Joe’s driver’s license, and issued him a ticket for heavy breathing while exhaling carbon dioxide. Joe said he was sorry, but he has evolved and won’t do it again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michigan goes in the Trump column.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You wanna see Trump win Michigan again? And maybe kick out Gary Peter’s from the Senate? Put Whitmer on the ticket.
The only problem would be if Whitmer resigned to run as VP, her LtGov is an unqualified former Moveon.org community organizer who can’t pay his tax bills or mortgage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She might have something to say about this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That photo reminds me of the Sta-Puff Marshmallow man in ghostbusters…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heil Whitmer! Heil Whitmer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, this is a hoax to throw us off their track. There is no way the Dems are that stupid that they would select someone so absolutely unlikable. If they think this will win them back Michigan, then they are very mistaken.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think pedo Joe should get the Health Department guy in PA who thinks he’s a woman to be his “VP”. Maybe he can become a “black” woman for the big show?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Problem is, the Dems think Gretchen is a superstar (which is why she got to do the State of the Union rebuttal.) on paper she looks good: executive experience, youngish, female and they think they can overcome the negatives with help from the Tech Overlords.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since when have the DemonRats ever been smart – especially lately?
Some talking head on either Fox or Fox Business was just mentioning this morning that she’s been auditioning for the Veep slot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ggm: Agree, just a faint, a juke for the herd for immunity.
Biden committed to a VP choice of a special ”black female”, you know, the kind with a vagina and extra melanin, for the ”’black vote”’, so super important for the communist democrats who love black people like pets, cause they vote as they are told.
What will the super important black vote do when biden selects a white female????
Of course, whitmire self identifies as a radical communist, so maybe that will be enough to get her honorary ”black female” status, since gender, race identification is so fluid now with 57 genders and fines for mistaking one for the others, really just a problem at bath houses and glory hole parlors.
LikeLike
The thing is, are ANY Dem women actually likable? I was just wondering because they are all bi___s on wheels. They, including the men, all have nightmarish policies and ideologies and are nasty and malicious
LikeLike
Doesn’t look like a “woman of color” to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s pure reptilian green, therefore a woman of color.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gov Whitmer, Madame Tussauds just called and they want they wax figure back. Could she make her face to look any more plastic?
LikeLiked by 1 person
She asked Nancy who did her wax job…wonder who would melt first if you put them into a warm room together and turned of the AC?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Don’t need heat to melt them..
Just toss water on them….and stand back.
LikeLike
LikeLike
How could we possibly deserve this gift…please happen!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. Democrat polling must be absolutely horrendous. No serious democrat candidate wants to get anywhere near this election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She can’t govern Michigan without threatening its citizens if they don’t agree with her but she has the qualifications for Vice President of the United States?? What a joke!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think the Squad, Bernie Bros, radicals are going to like Biden picking a white woman as his running mate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think she was in a movie when she was younger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please Joe. She is perfect. Do it. Don’t hesitate. But then again, Elizabeth Warren or Stacey Abrams or Kamala Harris will be just as perfect. Narrow it down to that four. Do it now, Joe. That’s what your ticket needs. Brains and charisma. All four of them have it in spades.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Brains and charisma! Just what Joe needs! Haha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ordinarily, Half-Whitmer would be a great pick for Biden as the female governor of a swing state he needs to win like MI. But wait, what? She just destroyed whatever popularity she had. All sane and freedom-loving people in her state will now vote against her and no one else other than autocrat-fetishistic Dems will have any reason to vote for her. What benefit could she possibly now bring to the Sleepy-Creepy-Gropey-Quid-Pro-Joe candidacy? Or am I now living in an entirely alternate reality to the alternate reality I was living in?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, Please let it be so. A battle state governor that her own state hates. Thank You for playing Joe Biden. Keep giving away those electorate votes in battle ground states. That’s how you win! (sarc)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fraulein Whitmer acts like she thinks she is the reincarnation of Hitler … and perhaps she is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh oh! Stacey’s going to be very angry if Joe goes sniffing around Whitmer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s black. With Obama putting his narrow shoulders behind Hidin’, there is no need for her demography. In fact her being female and obnoxious might cause less of that demography to vote for Dementia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like old Joe is up a creek. Female and obnoxious describes both of them.
LikeLike
“Well, what am I supposed to do? You won’t answer my calls, you change your number. I mean, I’m not gonna be ignored, Joe!” Hope you like boiled rabbit, Joe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Joe is a RACIST”, Stacey will cry, no doubt….
LikeLike
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn%3AANd9GcQ2qOG5m86wPKin7ejrIlzF9nLPc4M0rOfCaKFAbNFwO7jUV0sI&usqp=CAU
She’s perfect
LikeLiked by 1 person
This just does not pass the hair smell test.
Although she does resemble a pony faced Dog soldier.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many times can I like this, Napoleon?😂😂😂
LikeLike
Whitmer in these parts looks like a clueless fool but I’m curious if she retains any significant appeal amongst the voters who selected her. I assume a clear majority would vote for her again because of her Party but what about the more independent-minded that backed her in the last election? Any Michiganders?
If Biden chooses Whitmer, then his campaign would appear to adopt and ratify the increasingly unpopular “lockdown” plank of state Democrats which at least right now appears like a complete loser. I half kid, but I am beginning to wonder if Biden has a thing for her hair. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
So…..Biden is sniffing out a running mate
LikeLiked by 2 people
May the sweatiest girl win, but only if she can pass the sniff test.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But what about an Abrams tank? Maybe I was thinking of a tank top. What was I thinking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mud wrestling event should decide the matter ….Gretchen versus Stacey !
Gentlemen, Place your bets. What is the point spread ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
!Traidora! You’re on a r-o-l-l !!!
LikeLike
Let me fix my remark above. YOU are not a traidora – Whitless is the traidora, and you have “adiós-ed” her magnificently.
LikeLike
Either the left is totally tone deaf, or else it’s me that’s been utterly brain washed by our little own echo chamber over here. Sometimes I just have to shake my head and wonder what planet I’m on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know how that is going to work cause she be white….
LikeLiked by 2 people
She believes she is half Indian and half big foot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe Bribe’em has the plantation vote, she would be for the female, middle class pink hat wearing votes.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤪
LikeLike
I can’t imagine anyone voting for her. Whitmer is like the Elementary School principal terrorizing all the children into eating their cardboard lunches, or else.
LikeLike
See TarsTarkas midnight post. Explains everything.
LikeLike
Voter Fraud is key to the Dem Election Strategy. Cheat by Mail and Ballot Harvesting will be pushed ruthlessly so the country can have a dose of the Michigan “experience”. It’s all become a parody of some sort, yet reality….
LikeLike
Oh Lord! I pray this is true!! Do it! Do it now!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a chance for Whitmer. The first rule of choosing a VP is that they must be able to carry their own state. Fat chance for that.
LikeLike
Don’t forget that Al Gore didn’t carry his home state in his 2000 run for the presidency.
I don’t believe she will carry the state. Just as an FYI she is not up for re-election this year, not until 2022.
LikeLike
The 25th Amendment would hand George Soros control of the United States if a Biden/Whitmer ticket were elected……
LikeLike
Very sobering thought, bill, amidst all our reverie.
LikeLike
Who is that dog-faced pony soldier next to Joe Biden?
LikeLike
How long before Joe calls her “Gertrude”?
LikeLike
Mondale picked a female VP and where did they get him? Landslide defeat. I believe history will repeat itself. MAGA! TBYC!
LikeLike
Remember, though, it was a different time, that is now history. The girls want a piece of the big action, and there are more of them than ever.
However, nothing would please me more than to see them both (Hidin’ and Witless) get unloaded down the latrine by the voters. Maybe the hole in the ground does go all the way to China, as we used to ponder in our youth.
LikeLike
Tank Abrams, Heil Whitmer, Killer Clinton, Fauxahontas Warren … represent an intriguing line up. Slow Joe will enjoy sniffing out a running mate.
LikeLike
It’s a beautiful thing. We’ve come to the point where we can completely control them by focusing the magical power of our disapproval on various useful idiots.
LikeLike
Killary will never let this happen.
LikeLike
Hitlers himmler.
LikeLike
Listen up, Biden is going to die. The DNC will have him dispatched as they know all too well that he would not stand up to five minutes of debate with Trump. They will have him killed off with a heart attack drug or maybe inject him with covid-19. Either way, old Joe is a dead man hiding. The only question is who they will replace him with. They could drag out old fleabags Hillary but she is disliked not just by republicans but by most democrats.
LikeLike
Someone pointed out elsewhere…
It’s Rose– from Two and a Half Men. Only she got way crazier with age! 😁
LikeLike
Lol, makes no sense whatsoever.
LikeLike
If Biden doesn’t choose a woman of color- what the -*blank*- is he doing on the campaign trail (remotely from the basement of course) 🤦🏼♀️. I hope he’s dumb enough to pick Gurtrude 💯🤣
LikeLike
every time I hear about this charade it gets funnier and funnier…Joe is pretty much done with all the scandal..and she is a B**ch..and really really hated…what are they thinking? They are in LaLa land. Imagine being a Democrat and having to pretend that Joe Biden is competent, Hillary Clinton is innocent, and Barack Obama did a good job…
LikeLike