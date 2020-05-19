Flynn Defense Files Request for Appellate Court Intervention…

Moments ago Michael Flynn defense counsel Sidney Powell filed an appeal to the D.C. Circuit, a Petition for Writ of Mandamus (pdf link here), asking for intervention to correct Judge Sullivan’s unauthorized action.
Within the request Flynn’s defense requests the DC Appeals Court to order district court judge Emett Sullivan to: (1) grant the Justice Department’s Motion to Dismiss; (2) vacate its order appointing amicus curiae; and (3) reassign the case to another district judge as to any further proceedings.
The request cites numerous legal precedents in favor of granting the writ; but it’s a DC panel of judges so politics will likely play a role in determining what the appeals court decides to do. Given the nature of this extraordinary situation it is difficult to predict success or failure for the request to intervene. The whole darn thing is bizarre.
Within the petition the defense team notes:
…”The district judge’s latest actions—failing to grant the Government’s Motion to Dismiss, appointing a biased and highly-political amicus who has expressed hostility and disdain towards the Justice Department’s decision to dismiss the prosecution, and the promise to set a briefing schedule for widespread amicus participation in further proceedings— bespeaks a judge who is not only biased against Petitioner, but also revels in the notoriety he has created by failing to take the simple step of granting a motion he has no authority to deny.
This is an umpire who has decided to steal public attention from the players and focus it on himself. He wants to pitch, bat, run bases, and play shortstop. In truth, he is way out in left field.”…
A case reassignment in the DC district is a sketchy proposition. Things could get even worse than they are now. Sidney Powell is doing everything within her legal power to advocate on behalf of her client, Michael Flynn; however, the politics in DC seem to be the guiding force – and not legal standards or judicial prudence.
Here’s the full petition:
I posted something similar to this yesterday. Judge Sullivan knows all about the new Supreme Court ruling on amici briefs yet he ignored the ruling why? Because it’s what obama appointed Federal Judges and obama sycophant Judges like Sullivan do. They ignore existing law/precedent by trying to create new law/precedent in their favor based on some new unusual issue or technicality which this case has to an extreme degree. It’s what all leftist activist Judges do. An obama appointed Federal Judge is the DC Chief Appeals Judge and a ruling favoring Gen Flynn isn’t necessarily a slam dunk but should be if using existing law/precedent! Godspeed Sidney Powell!
I would like to have seen a joint petition with the DOJ seeking this relief. After all, this nutjob “judge” is trying to compel them to prosecute the case they don’t want to prosecute! Can I assume they can appeal to the Supremes if declined?
It’s looking ever more likely this goes to SCOTUS before it’s justly and finally resolved.
What should happen to a federal judge who crosses the line, overtly, to become one of the principles engaged in a collaborative wrongdoing seeking to protect and preserve the apparent framing and malicious prosecution of General Flynn?
Is senility a defense? Malignant personal animus? Personal crisis?
It’s a very sad state of affairs; this cruelty; this unbalanced incivility and avarice.
It’s conspiracy to obstruct justice. Part of a now 4 year long conspiracy.
If there are any communications between lawfare and Sullivan it can be used as evidence.
Lifetime appointments of federal district court judges and court of appeals judges need to end. They need to have a term certain.
I would like to have seen a joint petition with the DOJ seeking this relief.
Sidney Powell told Lou Dobbs she expects the Justice Department to “join our petition very soon.”
If Sidney (excuse me – Ms Powell!) pulls this off and she goes after the DOJ et al that started this, AG Barr is going to be on the opposite side of the table from her. He might “join the petition” just to stay in her good graces and throw the corrupt players under the bus….”
But but but “THERE ARE NO OBAMA JUDGES”
– Justice Roberts!
I kind of think it’s a good thing that sullivan is showing that the beltway courts are corrupt and about politics before justice. When the trials begin for comey and company, it will be easy to make a case for a change of venue to an “outside side of the beltway” courtroom, for anything within the beltway will be tainted. And after this corona bologna, we the people will not be in the mood for anymore BS.
If the dc circuit has any forethought of saving obama’s henchmen, they would publicly and unequivocally slap down sullivan and slap him hard, so that when the coup trials begin, they will stay under their control.
Can this end up in the Supreme court if DC court rules against Powell?
Yes, although it could decline the case, and let the DC Circuit ruling stand.
It’s unlikely to do that, since they ruled on this exact issue 2 weeks ago, 9-0
Not exactly, The issue before SCOTUS was on the Ninth Circuit using legal arguments in its opinion that were not raised by either party in the case. Stick to the arguments raised by the parties.
In this case, the issue is a criminal contempt hearing before the judge, which is not the same case as the “lying to the FBI prosecution” that was the basis of his guilty plea.
Contempt is not a prosecution,; it is the judiciary enforcing the rules of courtroom decorum and behavior, including telling the truth under oath. Criminal contempt can continue even the the underlying case brought by the executive branch is dismissed.
It’s a fine distinction that the DC Circuit or SCOTUS could choose to make, or they could say the two situations are so close that they will apply the 9-0 decision as precedent.
Sydney did use that case in her petition, though.
Yes, and it was a good idea. The legal issues are very close, and if a lawyer can’t get an exact controlling precedent, she goes for the closest opinion to her issue.
it is the judiciary enforcing the rules of courtroom decorum and behavior, including telling the truth under oath.
It’s been abundantly obvious for a long time that Van Grack and the prosecutors lied repeatedly under oath. But Judge Sullivan seems quite uninterested in holding them in contempt for it.
It’s also obvious that the the extent Flynn committed perjury, it was because the prosecution suborned perjury. That is an additional crime committed by the prosecution, in addition to their lying under oath. Again, the “judge” appears determined to ignore that crime.
Yes, I agree that Van Grack lied when he said he turned over all the Brady material. Not sure about the suborning perjury with the coerced guilty plea, but one of the problems that did develop with Flynn’s cooperation after the plea was that they wanted him to perjure himself in the case against another defendant, and he wouldn’t do it.
At this time, Van Grack’s files are probably being given a careful look by other DOJ attorneys to see if he violated Brady in other cases. The DOJ has a constitutional obligation to inform the defense counsel and the court.
Defense lawyers are probably revving up habeas corpus petitions in cases in which Van Grack got convictions, claiming not all the Brady was handed over. Van Grack has created an incredible mess for the DOJ with serious legal and ethical complications.
And maybe Durham is having some heart-to-heart talks with Van Grack about how this railroading of Flynn fit into the large Mueller project.
“Show me the man, I will show you the crime”.Beria from the USSR.
Show me the fine distinction between the Obamaites and Beria.
Great analysis. Sullivan’s problem is he hasn’t ruled on the motion to dismiss which indicates his intent is to use the amicus curiae to continue the prosecution of Flynn by other means. If he dismissed the case THEN went down the path of contempt, he wouldn’t have much of a case because, in effect, he would also be acknowledging that Flynn legitimately pursued his legal right to withdraw from the plea.
Just like the FBI needed the “closed” Crossfire Razor case in order to frame Flynn for lying, Sullivan is using the fact that he has refused to dismiss Flynn’s case as a pretext for accusing him of perjury and contempt.
Seems unlikely if they unanimously ruled otherwise a week ago!
It’s unlikely that the Supreme Court would do anything in advance of General Flynn being found guilty. The DC Circuit is in a different posture, since the writ has been presented directly to them and not on interlocutory appeal (appeal in advance of a verdict, which is virtually always denied unless there’s something really egregious, like DNA evidence that proves the defendant wasn’t the rapist being excluded on a technicality like police messing up the chain of custody). Because the DC Circuit is the original court to hear the writ, it has to deal with it. I suspect the DOJ will not file anything, and there is no other party to the case, so it’s effectively unopposed. I don’t know how the DC Circuit can do anything but grant the writ.
I believe the procedure is that the court has to decide whether Sidney has made a prima facia case. If she hasn’t the court will dismiss. If the court finds a prima facie case they will issue a show cause to Sullivan. Sullivan could take the show cause as a signal to cave or respond. If Sullivan responds then the court will decide.
It would not surprise me if the court recharacterises the petition as Prohibition or Certiorari.
Extraordinary writs are difficult to win. Sometimes the court will refuse to grant the writ on a technicality, but tip of the judge that he needs to quit.
The #1 thing to know about judges is they will do anything, contort themselves into pretzels, to avoid making any on-the-record decisions. This is true from municipal traffic court all the way up to SCOTUS. This tendency turns “Justice” into “Injustice,” because they force litigation to drag on far longer than it has to and run up the costs, which often precludes litigants from continuing because they can’t afford to.
For example, I’ve seen judges refuse to grand what should be slam dunk Motions for Summary Judgment in civil cases where the defendant hasn’t even offered any substantive defense and has no case, just because they’re completely paranoid of having their judicial record tarnished by being overturned on appeal. This is regardless of the fact that the appeal would likely be denied, anyhow, because the appellant’s case is so thin.
That said, in the Flynn case, I get the feeling Sullivan’s motivation for these tremendous contortions is he’s worried about his future should he allow DOJ to drop the case and Flynn to walk. All his lecture appearances would dry up. No more visiting professorships at prestigious law schools. Forget about the lucrative law firm partnership when he retires from the bench. All because he didn’t go along with the Establishment/Democrat/Lawfare program to crucify Flynn. His entire career would be for naught because he would be prevented from cashing in on it. He’s a mediocre judge, at best, and his reputation is already ruined in non-politicized legal circles (the few that still exist) because of his conduct in this case. He needs to ensure his income stream…
They’ll find a way to oppose the writ. With the Democrats, anything that ensures the result they want is possible.
Oh Dear God! Then there’s that champion of Constitutional Justice…chief Roberts! (oy)
One thing for sure, Attorney Sidney Powell New Book on Muller and Weissmann Tactics and Reversals will also include Judge Sullivan not in the same light as her first book complimenting Judge Sullivan reversing convictions in the Interests of Justice. I suspect her next move will be for calling a Judicial Conduct Investigation.
Just reading the last few pages before removed from scribed is not kind to Judge Sullivan Behavior but Factual!
Why removed????
Why were the Lincoln conspirators tried in a military court?
Because Andrew Johnson knew a jury made up of DC residents would be copperhead Democrats and secessionists. The conspirator scumbags would have walked.
DC courts and juries haven’t changed a bit in terms of corruption since 1865.
Sidney Powell’s briefs are so well written, it’s makes them actually a pleasure to read.
There are some parallels here with Pelosi’s Lawfare shenanigans over impeachment, i.e., flouting and deliberately mischaracterizing her actions as Speaker and the rules she crafted to enable her misdeeds, in order to maintain a veil of secrecy over illegal/unethical conduct and, at the same time, to seek to gain access through the courts to confidential Executive Branch material.
The impeachment was an obvious travesty; that fact wasn’t hidden per se, it was simply denied so widely we were thrust into the Twilight Zone.
The parallel is that absolutely egregious, unthinkable conduct (blatant power grabs and corruption) are occurring at institutional levels before our eyes, shamelessly, with the bad actors counting on media operatives and complicit (owned) courts to help obfuscate reality and gaslight the public.
One difference and glimmer of hope is that it is easier to understand what Judge Sullivan is doing here than it was to follow Pelosi’s machinations. The judge essentially has assembled a rogue prosecution. It’s much easier to see and explain.
Which means, to the extent the DC Circuit might be tempted (or pressured) to play along, the reputational and political risk is very high — which means the threat to its power is very high, because the DC Circuit, as a feeder to the SCOTUS, rests on its reputation as a preeminent court.
Honestly, I’m not sure how the DC Circuit scores on judging Pelosi’s gambit; I have followed Sundance’s analyses, but I’m not sure on the scorecard for the Appeals Court. But on this case, the Court’s action will be big and obvious, and it can’t afford to get caught playing games. The Court can’t hope to hide from the headlines or obfuscate behind an edifice of legalese and archaic rules. It also would not want to risk rebuke by the Supreme Court.
Last, if the DC Circuit is a strategic actor (which is likely), it will understand from this turn in the Flynn case which way the winds are blowing at the Department of Justice, and compromising itself as a neutral arbiter by joining a mob against a celebrated General would not be a “long game” type move.
So, I’m cautiously optimistic.
This is a strong argument. The other side is that the Obama administration may consider Flynn such a threat because of his smarts and insider knowledge of intelligence community machinations they cannot afford to let him escape. If they can force President Trump to pardon him then he remains guilty and there’s zero chance he could ever take a position requiring Senate confirmation. In any other position — ‘advisor to the President on …’ for example — he’d be a permanent cudgel to be used against Trump.
The fact of the pardon alone is worth something — “Trump freed a confessed criminal.”
They may not believe they have the choice of cutting their losses on this fight.
This indeed appears to be exactly the strategy and purpose on the other side. Both are likely at play.
Which could mean that if the DC Circuit sides with Lawfare on this one, we have moved to the heart of the fight and the highest of stakes; that a core “establishment” institution (the DC Appeals Court), which zealously guards its reputation (its literal power and currency), would be forced to go for broke to stop General Flynn (and what he knows).
The cost is high in either direction. The way it goes will be very illuminating.
An exonerated Flynn is a mortal threat to numerous interests…
Its rare to find ANY ‘errors’ in one of Sidneys filings, but there is a glaring one, here.
Its a Writ of “Madatus”, ..NOT “Mandamus”, as in Judge Sullivan is Mad At Us, us being Gen. Flynn, Sidney Powell and lets face it, all of us Deplorables.
Or, maybe he’s just MAD as a hatter, or like the,Red Queen, as in “Off with their heads!”
I think we will never see the original Pientka 302, or Pientka testifying under oath, because that would be the key piece of evidence necesary, to charge the “lovers” with Conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice.
And that will be the peg Durham hangs his hat on, in his declination report.
And, I think Sullivans actions plus Barrs, are an attempt to get PDJT to fire Barr, and take over the DOJ directly, which he is legally entitled, and Constitutionally obligated to do, …in order to start yet ANOTHER Impeachment push, once again chargeing Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Justice, and give Senate Republicons an excuse to say they will vote to convict,… because;
“No one, not even POTUS, is above the Law!”
So, its the SAME Impeachment playbook play as Mueller.
“Here we go, again!” or perhaps its that Reagan debate line “There you go again!”
So much more effective than “C’mon, man!”
A footnote observes that Flynn’s original guilty plea was taken by a different judge, Rudolph Contreras, who happens to be friends with former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who played a key role in the investigation and procession of Flynn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone in DC, it seems is interbred with everyone else, in one way or another.
Perhaps we should call the Swamp “Rome, before the fall”?
Emperors wives as prostitutes, siblings mating,…and the whole city going stark raving CRAZY.
The Rice memo-to-self declassification directly involves comey’s FBI-hostility to General Flynn. (likely payback for General Flynn’s support for an FBI-maccabe sexual harassment accuser?)
More evidence for Sidney Powell that General Flynn was politically attacked. comey effectively admits that there was nothing wrong with the Flynn-kisylak call.
But the most striking thing is that a redacted part of the memo, REDACTED AS NATIONAL SECURITY TOP SECRET was comey’s proposal that classified information be withheld from General Flynn, and therefor President Trump. Rice wasn’t writing to record the ‘truth’… The purpose was to demonstrate and enable withholding of information from PDJT by keeping it from PDJT’s National Security Advisor, IMHO. Such as benghazi information, iran cash slush fund distribution, Dem-connected arms sales and foreign aid kickbacks, ect.
There is absolutely NO reason that this paragraph should be redacted as ‘secret’ in any way. This is like redacting the $75,000 cost of an FBI conference table. This is evidence that government ‘redaction’ is completely out of control, and needs to be punishable, both personally, and by Agency.
Hummmmm… They were most worried about Flynn receiving info from/on Russia…
vs being worried that Flynn would provide info to Russia…
Remember, Rice kept claiming the Behghazi attack caused by a video, to cover up illicit arms sales and a possible exchange of our Ambassador for the new jerseu sheik. “we will all hang from nooses…”
A way had to be quickly found to keep ‘classified’ evidence (successfully hidden from congress despite roosterhead trey gowdey’s ineffective show theatrics, ‘full of sound and fury but signifying nothing”. I think that ‘way’ was to limit info to General Flynn, wehile trying to remove him, and get a more controllable group in as national security advisors (‘helped’ by vindeman et al?)
It has worked so far….
So much for General Flynn’s right to a speedy trial (AFTER the DOJ request to drop the charges). I can see this dragging out until Election Day as it snakes it’s way through the courts. This is a national disgrace, with the “justice reform” folks cheering to keep an innocent man in jail over politics. 2,000 “attornies” sign their names to a letter demanding persecution of General Flynn despite overwhelming evidence of corruption in the case. I am sick that General Flynn and his family will be forced to endure this travesty one more day, at great emotional and financial cost. I hole they are able to PERSONALLY go after every crooked person pushing this case for “malicious prosecution”. Good luck to Sidney. I pray she is successful in righting a terrible wrong.
About the only way any of this makes sense to me is as a stall tactic. Given the timing with regard to the recent Supreme Court decision (and at 9-0, I wonder about that too), Powell’s actions here seem pretty predictable. Sullivan isn’t being subtle about it at all though, so I’m questioning that too, I’d think he could stall for more time by appointing a less obviously predisposed person than Gleeson. I assume of course Sullivan is following de facto orders at this point, so wrapping my head around the Swamp’s objective of having Sidney get a court to force this court to rule in her favor is proving tricky. Is the swamp trying to time things around the November election, either run out the clock or create a poison pill / impeachmentgate excuse they can “reveal” in October? I’m not sure how the Supreme Court prioritizes which cases they hear, maybe they’re trying to bump something further down the docket?
It works as a stall. It works as an opportunity for Lawfare to demonstrate again their view that the end justifies any means. It works for the Lawfare Resistance crowd to keep busy for the next few weeks on what may no longer be the main event any more. Maybe it’s not so bad after all.
There’s another, scarier way this works… as a demonstration of control.
If the Deep State demonstrates that it can get the DC Court of Appeals to go along with Judge Sullivan against Flynn and against the DOJ… we could see a total collapse of Republican Senate backbone to confirm Ratcliffe. Then the dominos begin fall, since very few DC Republicans carry their moral convictions on anything sturdier than a Kleenex.
I don’t think Lawfare commits to acts of desperation without knowing what kind of hand they’re holding.
The question for the appeals court is do they want to be embarrassed twice, once by this “rogue” judge and secondly by SCOTUS. If they side with this judge, after last week’s SCOTUS amicus ruling related to these very DC court judges, the appellate members will be outed in a way that will tarnish their careers, their elite Ivy league schools and will be under a very large microscope. This really is brilliant by SP – she is giving appeals court a choice, choose to support a “rogue” left wing judge, or have SCOTUS totally burn them on appeal. I say they chose to pull the judge. I say they choose the Red pill.
And it could put a nail into any of their members aspiring to the Supreme Court.
And this is from the DC Circuit practice manual:
“The Court handles petitions for extraordinary writs in the same way as dispositive motions, referring them to a special panel for disposition. See infra Part VII.D. If the panel finds the petition to be without merit, it may deny the petition without calling for an answer. Otherwise, the panel issues an order fixing a time within which an answer must be filed. Unless otherwise provided, there is no oral argument.”
Since this petition has merit, the next thing we will should see from the DC Circuit is an order outlining the next steps. No oral argument on the petition unless ordered by the panel.
I’m not so sure the District Court is a responsive party on one of these per se, although the lower court may be able to request leave to file a response explaining the bases for its actions.
The USA certainly is a party. And unfortunately, as now an entered party to the underlying action, so may be the rogue amicus judge. And then we have the State AG filings.
That is why I would have filed this Petition asap last week. It would have been effectively unopposed except for Sullivan’s response. Now the Circuit panel may have a similar circus on its hands. We will see. Perhaps the panel enters a procedural order under the circumstances limiting respondents.
But better late then never.
I do not think that the lower Court, or the amici, will put in any answer. It will be the DOJ, if any, who will probably consent to Ms. Powell’s motion.
So, who will file an answer? Usually, the opposing party (who benefited from the Judge’s error) would file the answer, supporting the Judge. But here, there is no opposing party anymore, as the Government filed the motion to dismiss. Maybe Judge Sullivan will “appoint” someone to file answer, or maybe those “Watergate Prosecutors “ get to.
who picks the panel? alleged ‘random’ panel selection can be a farce (from personal experience). where does the rabbit go into the hat?
This is for all the marbles, and the bad, biased judges do not care about appearing biased and corrupt – see Roger Stone’s judge presuming russian ‘hacking’ while denying defense, and allowing clear juror bias. And sullivan clearly does not care about impropriety, because he has to help destroy General Flynn. If there are any honest, unbiased judges in the DC Circuit, they may well be kept away from the case by the biased, dishonest ones.
I was wondering the same thing (see above in the thread). The DOJ is likely not going to file anything. I suspect some of the delay is that General Flynn’s counsel has been talking to the DOJ about this writ, because there likely is a local rule requiring at least notice to the other party and probably a conference. There was always a slim possibility that DOJ would join and make it a joint filing, but an unopposed filing is probably good enough.
I’ve never seen a federal circuit court deal with an unopposed writ of mandamus, but I assume first they do a threshold review to see whether the facts alleged, if true, would result in a decision to grant the writ. Then I assume they give the judge an opportunity to respond. The judge could always default and allow the case to be transferred to another judge and dismissed. If he opposes it, it will be interesting to see what arguments he raises.
He could choose to dispute General Flynn’s statements of fact or legal arguments, or he could fall back on the argument that, even if the allegations are true, they don’t rise to a level that would justify transferring the case before a verdict has been rendered, which is premature before the amicus has tendered his brief. I suspect that’s the way Judge Sullivan will go, and that may very well be his only possible winning argument.
Nicely written, Sidney. Tone was grounded, firm and respectful; very difficult line to walk when needing to emphasize the importance of these egregious activities by the court itself. Though generally dissuaded, your use of the baseball analogy here is both ‘spot on’ descriptively appropriate and effective.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t believe SP believes the DC Circuit is her only audience.
Don’t give me the “grounded, firm and respectful” crap. It’s time to go for the throat aka slice & dice the asshats. Furthermore, your babble on “Though generally dissuaded…”. Really? Really!?. Where, except in your own mind? You should have phrased it ‘Just speaking for myself only’ … THERE … I FIXED IT FOR YOU.
Sidney Powell for FBI Director!
If DC court of appeals rules against Powell can she go the US Supreme Court?
Yes, but they almost certainly wouldn’t take the case. They only deal with important issues of law that would apply to future cases, and it’s a stretch to imagine those arising before a verdict. After a verdict that was unsuccessfully appealed, maybe, but at this point it’s extremely remote.
We need more sunlight, more release of information, starting with the unredacted Susan Rice memo, to combat the DC politics (I mean corruption).
BTW- where’s the original 302? The case should be thrown out just because they can’t produce it.
those digital electrons stored in offsite backups and at the NSA databases are very hard to corral.. Electrons are so small, they can easily be lost. They disappear all the time, according to judge sullivan, when Sidney Powell asked for them in his court.
Assuming the D.C. Circuit orders dismissal w/o reassignment, can Sullivan still drop a contempt of court charge on Flynn?
If the Circuit directs the case dismissed, it should close the docket for further substantive proceedings. That should include any contempt on the plea.
If Sullivan were to continue with an action already dismissed with prejudice pursuant to a Court of Appeals directive, he would really be laying himself open for judicial disciplinary proceedings. He really could be suspended from the bench at that point.
I have never seen a trial judge disobey a direct appellate order on a specific case. Ever. They will grouse about it in chambers, though!
Too bad the Rice CYA memo wasn’t declassified until now, or it could’ve been added to this as an addendum:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/read-declassified-susan-rice-email-about-jan-5-2017-oval-office-meeting-with-obama
BTW I’m writing this comment to memorialize the fact that everything I’ve ever done in my life has been “by the book”…thank you
As a bunch of pathetic political clowns recently proclaimed to we the deplorables…”no one is above the law”.
Does that include a most likely blackmailed judge?
The doc has been scrubbed from SCRIBD
It REALLY helps to understand that,
INSIDE DC, New York and Los Angeles, everyone who is anyone is laughing at Sidney Powell, and cheering Judge Sullivan for screwing Flynn, because they think this hurts Trump.
OUTSIDE OF DC, everybody and anybody is laughing at Judge Sullivan, and cheering Sidney Powell for defending Flynn using the law, because this puts a red-clown-nose and big-clown-shoes on Judge Sullivan for abandoning FEDERAL LAW and acting based on a David Ignatius leak of a Barak Obama conference call.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole justice and judicial system has been infiltrated with political corruption, and is on trial outside of DC.
\
Sullivan has very clearly shown …. he has strings.
For those who aren’t fond of Scribd, here’s a direct link to PDF:
https://t.co/cKecLsAM2Y?amp=1
Another Minute Order just issued by Suspicious Sullivan:
Docket Text:
MINUTE ORDER as to MICHAEL T. FLYNN granting [209] Motion to File Amicus Brief. The following schedule shall govern the proceedings in this case subject to a motion for reconsideration, for good cause shown, filed by no later than 12:00 PM on May 26, 2020: (1) the Court-appointed amicus curiae shall file the amicus brief by no later than 12:00 PM on June 10, 2020; (2) any motion seeking leave to file an amicus brief by non-Court-appointed amicus curiae shall be filed by no later than 12:00 PM on June 10, 2020; (3) the government and Mr. Flynn shall file their responses to the amicus brief of the Court-appointed amicus curiae by no later than 12:00 PM on June 17, 2020; (4) the Court-appointed amicus curiae shall file a reply brief by no later than 12:00 PM on June 24, 2020; (5) the government and Mr. Flynn shall file any sur-reply briefs by no later than 12:00 PM on June 26, 2020; and (6) the government, Mr. Flynn, and the Court-appointed amicus curiae shall file a consolidated response to any amicus brief of non-Court-appointed amicus curiae by no later than 12:00 PM on July 2, 2020. Movants seeking leave to file an amicus brief are HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Court will deny any motion for leave to file an amicus brief that fails to strictly comply with the applicable Local Rules. It is FURTHER ORDERED that the Court schedules oral argument for July 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Courtroom 24A. Signed by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan on 5/19/2020. (lcegs3)
Pretty standard briefing schedule for a multi-party case, which it has become with the newly-appointed “amicus.”
(6) should be interesting – Flynn, DOJ, and the appointed amicus file a consolidated response to the non-appointed amicus.
I wonder if this was already in the works, or if Sullivan whipped it out after the request for a writ of mandamus was filed.
I tried to link to scribd but it says this document has been removed. Hmmmm……
wxobserver two comments above has posted a separate link to the document.
Watch the floodgates open with all sorts of people wanting to file an amicus brief. “Step right up folks to the greatest show [of judicial misconduct] on earth.” Welcome to Suspicious Sullivan’s three ring, no, make that ten ring, amicus circus show. Now, Super Sidney (and DOJ) should file a motion to suspend the circus pending mandamus review.
There are inherent respondent limitations on these extraordinary petitions.
It will be up to the assigned Circuit panel how clean, or how dirty, they want this to run out.
If I were on the panel, I would enter an order limiting the respondents. The dignity of the appellate judiciary is involved. A national circus does them no favors. Keep it clean, and keep it focused on the narrow legal issues raised.
‘dignity’ and ‘DC Circuit panel’ are not compatible concepts outside of DC and the ‘deep state’ .
Sundance you mentioned previously the lawfare team (Weismann & co.) under Mueller we’re constantly digging up BS on the Trump family and how Schiff & Nancy wanted all of that dirt made public for MSN to use against POTUS. When they tried to petition the court to get it they failed. For some reason I keep think all of that hasn’t been forgotten. I have sneaky feeling this is the whole purpose of Sullivan playing this card. The judge Sullivan selected is in on it and will try to get this information for the same reason.
Is is it possible this end game being played by the court? Seems to not punishing Van Crack and the rest has led to this opportunity for the scumbags to continue their coup against President Donald J Trump. Just my .o2 worth but might be worth considering by someone way smarter than me.
Yes, malfeasance of the prosecutors in withholding evidence, lying to the court, threatening General Flynn’s family and extorting him, and secret deals with prior counsel to commit fraud on subsequent defendants by hiding the Flynn-saving-his-son deal,
is forbidden subject matter in this proceeding.
Ok I went back and refreshed my old memory about what I was trying to refer to. It was regarding the DC Court of Appeals case for grand jury testimony from Mueller’s investigation which the White House won. With that in mind I was wondering if the Sullivan order in the Flynn case may be what provided these bastards another argument to try and obtain the Same grand jury testimony? After all these treacherous bastards are after Trump not Flynn and it appears to me this path might be their last hope prior to the Nov. elections.
Would sure love to hear some lawyer thoughts regarding My line of thinking.
You can read the Sundance articles I’m referring to by searching for “DC court of appeals“ in the search box. Sundance had very interesting reasons it was so appealing to Shiff and corrupt company.
This is just breathtaking insanity. If only justice were really blind.
Barr’s DOJ needs to file its own Application for a Writ, post haste. It is DOJ’s role that Sullivan is usurping.
I understand why DOJ would not join Flynn’s filing in totem. It is probably not DOJ’s place to call for a bias-based reassignment. DOJ would also not be crafting the arguments quite the way Powell has (in superbly representing her client).
Nevertheless, DOJ needs to file ASAP.
The DOJ has a strong collateral interest in this matter, as Sullivan is violating separation of powers against their primacy in criminal matters.
The DOJ should file a separate response protecting those interests at a minimum.
And if one is not filed, all Department employees responsible should be fired.
You do not passively let another branch steal away your inherent powers. The precedent would be catastrophic.
OS—-you have hit the mark. The DOJ is squarely situated to address this crisis and must amplify your point. My concern is that the DOJ chooses optics over substance (I am not a Barr basher….quite the opposite) and would prefer not to be seen as siding with Flynn, however, your point represents the high ground in this sordid affair and the DOJ must seize it. After all it’s the system on trial now and we have a bad actor judge. As far as the DOJ is concerned it’s no longer about Flynn; it’s about our system of justice.
This is a great question… really great…
I think it’s time for the DOJ to file a motion at the appellate level. Barr has been too quiet.
Powell has the filing on her website:
By the way, for the OG: am I the only one secretly wondering how this petition would have read had it been written by our old pal, Don West? (Somehow, Powell’s writing style reminds me of him.)
Now watch. The Court will move the trial to Amy Berman Jackson.
Not to worry. This case is dead if the Appeals Court issues a mandamus order in Flynn’s favor.
Remember that the motion to dismiss is “without prejudice”.
*with prejudice
LikeLike
…with prejudice.
i.e. no double jeopardy
Have you seen a roster of the DC Court of Appeals???
That is exactly what I was thinking. You beat me to it. And another gag order and delay into November.
HA !! randomly-selected, of course !!
or, back to FISC judge contreras, randomly-selected, of course !!
” … defendant further requests the court not only grant the relief sought, but also to officially declare the trial judge a ‘butthole’ and a ‘big jerk.'”
Great news! I was hoping we would hear what the next move is
I think all of the praise for Judge Sullivan’s past work on the Stevens case is now being proved to be misplaced. He ran a corrupt prosecution of the Stevens and only “corrected” the outcome and the prosecution behavior long after the fact. Sen. Stevens received no benefit from this as he died in a plane crash before the Judge took action. There was no real corrective action to prosecutorial and judicial malfeasance. He uses that past action to try to stay above the fray; however, his behavior in this case completely dispels any praise he has given. The minute order is a farce and is nothing but a delaying action with a hope to force the President to pardon so they can throw a fit. It won’t work. With all of the evidence being disclosed everyday showing how corrupt all of the Russia and Ukraine investigations were, people are realizing the President is clean and is taking appropriate action. If the DC court counters their prior rulings in similar cases and the recent SC decision they will be proven to be a corrupt entity. I also believe public opinion of the Presidents action regarding Covid and reopening the country is swinging the right way. I think the President can pardon and most people will support that decision. I can see the pardoning statement – would expect input from Sidney.
Oh, and I believe this action will have some real, additional reactions from the Trump team (ODNI Grinnell). I would expect the number of declassifications and public release of documents will be accelerated (my Nostradamus hat). Does the ODNI have the ability to declassify the documents on Sundance’s list (e.g., the four scope memos from Rod to Mueller, etc.)? I would not have thought he could disclose the HSCI testimony released last week. I am guessing the fact the committee have voted to release gave him some protection. That said, he had the stones to tell Schiff he would release them and dared Schiff to do something about it.
exactly .
Justin Walker’s nomination to the DC Circuit recently cleared the Judiciary Committee on a party-line vote. Mitch should put the vote to confirm on the calendar as soon as possible to get another Republican on this Circuit.
So if the DC court denies, can she go directly to SC or are the other filings she’d have to do prior to getting it to the SC?
Yes, she could, but they almost certainly wouldn’t take the case because it’s not “ripe.” After a verdict that was unsuccessfully appealed, maybe, but for the Supremes to hear it at this point is extremely remote.
This thing looks like it will go to the Supreme Court. There is a determination in the Swamp to keep Flynn on ice. They don’t want him to be free before this election, no matter what it seems! Once Flynn walks, the entire damn will break on this conspiracy to undermine candidate and President Trump. They know this, so my expectation is that the D.C. court is compromised and the matter will fall to Justice John Roberts, which to me is not comforting…
I wish Ms. Powell and Gen Flynn godspeed against these evil forces!
I’ll bet even the move before the ambush interview to close the phony CI investigation on Flynn ( wherein they admitted they had zero evidence for any of it ) was made solely in hope they could bury a closed investigation and the incoming administration wouldn’t find out about it. If the transition had been in March they would have kept it open until then.
IMPEACHMENT 2.0: House Democrats Say Trump-Russia Obstruction Investigation ‘Ongoing’
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/impeacment-2-0-house-democrats-say-trump-russia-obstruction-investigation-ongoing/
They’re still trying to get the grand jury material from Mueller’s investigation.
Maybe the Bag Lady can follow the Rules of the House instead of making an ass of herself.
It is quite clear by all this, (Sullivan has thrown his entire credibility, reputation and lifes work under the bus here) that Sullivan either has a gun at his head, (blackmail is very possible – look what they did to Flynn, as he is making irrational decisions). Another viable option might be that he see’s himself as a last stand hero (of the left and the headquarters of the crime and corruption of the destroy Trump movement) which we know is pushing all this to protect its members from revelation and punishment. Two options.
Just another point, these people see themselves as heroes. This is their perception. They think they are the good guys, really truly. A higher purpose indeed!
Meanwhile……………..
Lindsey Graham Vows to Release Report on Obama FBI Before Election
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/19/lindsey-graham-vows-to-release-report-on-obama-fbi-before-election/
Two steps forward, three steps back.
Lindsey is going to release a report? Four years later to the party, Sen. Graham.
As a former future Partner once said, “What difference at this point will it make?”
President not partner. Damn autocorrect ruined my witticism.
This is what pisses me off; the SCOTUS just two weeks ago ruled what he wants to do is illegal by a 9-0 decision yet he ignores it. So we see that someone has to have it relegated. And Sullivan faces zero consequences.
we all need to work hard to retain the senate and flip the house back to GOP.
sullivan and other corrupt judges could then be impeached and removed for their constitutional lack of ‘good behavior’.
Use it for motivation (like Michael Jordon) used snubs, but these are corruption of what should be an impartial judicial process.
Jordan, sorry…i type with one finger and a pencil eraser end.
I’ve been trying to understand why Mike Flynn withdrawing his guilty plea has driven the Left bonkers:
Government is their God. The Government asked (demanded) Flynn plead guilty. He agreed: all was right with the world. Then Flynn reneged on his deal, on the grounds the Government had done wrong. You don’t renege with God! And you certainly don’t accuse God of getting it wrong. Not after you’ve already agreed that God had it right. You’re mocking and insulting God! That’s blasphemy!
Capital punishment exists in this country now in theory only. I suspect one long-term objective of the Left, from the Flynn case, is to make it impossible to withdraw a guilty plea, except in theory. Blasphemy is never forgivable.
They wanted another scalp. They’re going after every one who worked with Trump to punish them for associating with him,and to frighten off anyone who might consider signing on with Trump.
I recall an opinion column last year, in WaPo I think it was, in which the writer argued no one who worked in the Trump administration should ever be given a job in academia, consulting, think tank, NGO or on a board or directors – the usual places a past administration officials end up. Because of this affiliation with Trump, his staff should forever be tainted and ostracized.
Somewhere along the way Sidney learned PR and marketing – the audience for her brief is far beyond the appellate court – it’s the public – the friendly press could have a field day with some of her lines, such as: ” “The judge . . . is playing U.S. Attorney. It is no doubt a position that he could fill with distinction, but it is occupied by another person.” (quoting Judge Posner in another case). And then the already quoted baseball analogies above.
if these judges in D.C. decide to go with sullivans jump off the cliff, it will expose the justice system in the swamp to be absolutely leftist. impeach the lot of them when we win the house.,what show that will be. 🙂
The court is going to allow Sullivan to save face and not Mandamus him. Sullivan may back down if the Court issues a show cause. Or, the court may deny the petition on a technicality but in the same opinion indicate that Flynn is right on the merits, deterring Sullivan from proceeding further.
Sullivan J. Is making a desperate and foolish attempt to disupt the homecoming parade as in Animal House, but without the panache.
I think Judge Sullivan -isn’t- acting to be a leftist nut job.
Due to the Federal court’s “related case” rules…all of Federal Attorney Durham’s Obama spying cases to come will be Sullivan’s unless he poisons the well for his being a fair judge on such matters.
Sullivan does not want the Durham spy cases to be his “retirement case” the way that the Bell Telephone break up was for the Federal Judge and the attorney’s for the plaintiffs and Bell Telephone.
Think about it.
Getting way out in front of things, but I would love to see PDJT welcoming Flynn back into the White House, by contrasting Obama’s and Comey’s and Susan Rice’s preoccupation with Russia, with Flynn’s now-declassified overriding concerns about… China!
