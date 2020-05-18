Lindsey Graham Schedules Committee Business Hearing to Consider Scheduling Subpoena Authorization Hearing…

We are nearing the end of the beginning of the end, as Senator Lindsey Graham announces a request for a senate hearing to consider scheduling another senate hearing to consider the possible subpoenas for witnesses to appear at a later senate hearing over potential testimony at a possible senate hearing or deposition thereafter.

WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today announced that the Committee would debate and vote on a subpoena authorization related to the FISA abuse investigation and oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Graham’s subpoena authorization covers a number of documents, communications and testimony from witnesses, including James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper, John Brennan, Sally Yates, and others.

The subpoena authorization will be first listed on the agenda for the Committee’s executive business meeting on May 21, 2020. The Committee is expected to vote on the subpoena authorization at its June 4, 2020 executive business meeting. (read more)

The hearing to consider a hearing surrounds subpoenas for a hearing involving 53 witness hearings and potential depositions:

Trisha Anderson, Brian Auten, James Baker, William Barr, Dana Boente, Jennifer Boone, John Brennan, James Clapper, Kevin Clinesmith, James Comey, Patrick Conlon, Michael Dempsey, Stuart Evans, Tashina Gauhar, Carl Ghattas, Curtis Heide, Kathleen Kavalec, David Laufman, Stephen Laycock, Jacob Lew, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Mary McCord, Denis McDonough, Arthur McGlynn, Jonathan Moffa, Sally Moyer, Mike Neufield, Sean Newell, Victoria Nuland, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Stephanie L. O’Sullivan, Lisa Page, Joseph Pientka, John Podesta, Samantha Power, E.W. “Bill” Priestap, Sarah Raskin, Steve Ricchetti, Susan Rice, Rod Rosenstein, Gabriel Sanz-Rexach, Nathan Sheets, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Glenn Simpson, Steve Somma, Peter Strzok, Michael Sussman, Adam Szubin, Jonathan Winer, Christopher Wray, and Sally Yates.

The hearing to consider the scheduling for a hearing to authorize those 53 depositions will take place on May 24th.

Depending on the outcome of that hearing; a hearing scheduled for June 4th may be authorized.

If the hearing to schedule the hearing is successful, the June 4th hearing will authorize the additional hearings later this summer where testimony may be conducted if the witnesses do not fight the subpoenas.

53 witness testimonials, likely closed-door depositions, over the senate calendar should cover three or four months of Judiciary Committee work; likely July through October.

If all goes according to plan… Once the witness depositions are concluded; and overlaying the holiday recess; the committee will then reassemble in early 2021 to debate the findings from the testimony over an approximately six month period. At the conclusion of the staff debate on language to describe the committee findings (spring 2021); the committee may generate a report a few months later (summer/fall 2021).