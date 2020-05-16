President Trump Warns Mitch McConnell: “Time is Running Out”…

Earlier today President Trump was again ‘subtle as a brick through a window’ in a tweet requesting the senate get serious in exposing Obamagate and the soft coup effort:
Unfortunately, due to the dynamics of the UniParty, Mitch McConnell is very unlikely to take any action to expose prior misconduct; it would be against McConnell’s interests.
The Senate was not a passive entity in the various hoaxes against President Trump. Factually, the Senate Intelligence Committee, and individual senators themselves, were active participants. As a result just like AG Barr knows any discussion of SSCI security director James Wolfe’s non prosecution would expose DOJ corruption, so too does Mitch McConnell know senate investigations would expose senate corruption in both parties.
Republican members like John McCain actively participated; and republican members like Richard Burr willfully allowed the framework to continue. Don’t forget it was Republican Senator Marco Rubio who first came to the defense of Democrat SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner when the covert communication with Chris Steele became evident.
In the big picture, the big ugly picture, republicans are just as complicit as democrats within all of the efforts to remove President Trump. To this day the GOP controlled Senate Intelligence Committee is still spitting out reports defending the previous administration and proclaiming the vast Russian election conspiracy is genuine and real (it isn’t).
CTH readers are not blind to the DC structure where republicans and democrats are two wings of the same bird. Co-dependent no more! This is the Last Refuge because we no longer allow ourselves to suffer from ‘battered conservative syndrome‘. On these pages we identify our republican abusers openly.
If ever President Trump was to go full wolverine on the corrupt GOP it would be the Big Ugly. Alas, we are familiar with the political dynamic and fully accept that Mitch McConnell would rather give leadership to Chuck Schumer than lose his power, influence and affluence.
Anxious Trump voters have been understandably frustrated by the lack of speed with which President Trump is able to force the MAGA agenda onto an unwilling DC political apparatus. However, once you understand the Uniparty agenda the scope of the challenge is much easier to see.
How did the House write a $3 trillion legislative spending package when the legislators were not even in Washington DC? Short version: they didn’t, the lobbyists did.
President Trump’s administration is adverse to the interests of the entire DC political system. It’s a big club, and he’s confronting it. Mitch McConnell has no incentive to help President Trump.
Remember…. Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.
When you are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator you are not voting for a person who will write laws. Your rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.
While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.
This is the way legislation is created.
If our frame of reference is not established in this basic understanding we can often fall into the trap of viewing a politician, or political vote, through a false prism.
The modern origin of all legislative constructs is not within congress.
“we’ll have to pass the bill to, well, find out what is in the bill” etc. ~ Nancy Pelosi 2009
“We rely upon the stupidity of the American voter” ~ Johnathan Gruber 2011, 2012.
Once you understand this process you can understand how politicians get rich. Mitch McConnell is not going to disrupt this system.
When a House or Senate member becomes educated on the intent of the legislation, they have attended the sales pitch; and when they find out the likelihood of support for that legislation; they can then position their own (or their families) financial interests to benefit from the consequence of passage. It is a process similar to insider trading on Wall Street, except the trading is based on knowing who will benefit from a legislative passage.
The legislative construct passes from K-Street into the halls of congress through congressional committees. The law originates from the committee to the full House or Senate. Committee seats which vote on these bills are therefore more valuable to the lobbyists. Chairs of these committees are exponentially more valuable.
Now, think about this reality against the backdrop of the 2016 Presidential Election. Legislation is passed based on ideology. In the aftermath of the 2016 election the system within DC was not structurally set-up to receive a Donald Trump presidency.
If Hillary Clinton had won the election, her Oval Office desk would be filled with legislation passed by congress which she would have been signing. Heck, she’d have writer’s cramp from all of the special interest legislation, driven by special interest groups that supported her campaign, that would be flowing to her desk.
Why?
Simply because the authors of the legislation, the originating special interest and lobbying groups, were spending millions to fund her campaign. Hillary Clinton would be signing K-Street constructed special interest legislation to repay all of those donors/investors.
Congress would be fast-tracking the passage because the same interest groups also fund the members of congress.
President Donald Trump winning the election threw a monkey wrench into the entire DC system…. In early 2017 the modern legislative machine was frozen in place.
The “America First” policies represented by candidate Donald Trump were not within the legislative constructs coming from the K-Street authors of the legislation. There were no MAGA lobbyists waiting on Trump ideology to advance legislation based on America First objectives.
As a result of an empty feeder system, in early 2017 congress had no bills to advance because all of the myriad of bills and briefs written were not in line with President Trump policy. There was simply no entity within DC writing legislation that was in-line with President Trump’s America-First’ economic and foreign policy agenda.
Exactly the opposite was true. All of the DC legislative briefs and constructs were/are antithetical to Trump policy. There were hundreds of file boxes filled with thousands of legislative constructs that became worthless when Donald Trump won the election.
Those legislative constructs (briefs) representing tens of millions of dollars worth of time and influence were just sitting there piled up in boxes under desks and in closets amid K-Street and the congressional offices. Legislation needed to be in-line with an entire new political perspective, and there was no-one, no special interest or lobbying group, currently occupying DC office space with any interest in synergy with Trump policy.
Think about the larger ramifications within that truism. That is also why there was/is so much opposition.
No legislation provided by outside interests means no work for lobbyists who sell it. No work means no money. No money means no expense accounts. No expenses means politicians paying for their own indulgences etc.
Politicians were not happy without their indulgences, but the issue was actually bigger. No K-Street expenditures also means no personal benefit; and no opportunity to advance financial benefit from the insider trading system.
Without the ability to position personal wealth for benefit, why would a politician stay in office? The income of many long-term politicians on both Republican and Democrat sides of the aisle was completely disrupted by President Trump winning the election. That is one of the key reason why so many politicians retired immediately thereafter.
When we understand the business of DC, we understand the difference between legislation with a traditional purpose and modern legislation with a financial and political agenda.
Mitch McConnell has the system. President Trump has the people.
The battle continues….
Time to run all the sonsabitches out on a rail. Then tar and feather for good measure.
This can never happen AGAIN! Big ugly is NOW or never and we can not wait any longer. We just can’t!
When President Trump tells mitch mcturtle “Time is running out” I think he means for mitch to save himself in some slight way…
I do not believe President Trump will allow this to simply “go away” by any means.
Yeah – I took it that way, too and I’ll go one further: I think Trump’s warning Republicans in general (just calling Mitch out by name) that it’s time to stand up to the COVID nonsense. Sure, he referenced Obamagate but I think that’s a Red Herring in his message. Basically, he’s offering them a chance to “do it their way” before he does it his way.
Frankly, Trump’s way is probably better, so …
OK, then let’s speculate. “Time is running out” Mitch.
Ergo Obama wasn’t the only top guy in on the Coup.
Paul Ryan attacked Trump, stalled, then ran away.
And there’s a very good reason the Senate has sat on their hands instead of investigating the Coup against President Trump.
Mitch is still doing the business of China, directly and via the U.S. Chamber of Chinese Commerce.
I feel that Trump is saying last chance for the system to fix itself.
The alternative is Trump doing whatever he’s going to do to up end everything in DC. Things have been lining up for that past weeks. It’s getting very close to spinning out of control. Burr, State Dept IG… All would be huge, but now just a continuum of exposed DeepState interests.
The biggest problem, I believe , is that President Trump does not have sufficient infrastructure in place to support his agenda. He can not do it all by himself. He must have people in places of authority to support him. This he does not have.
Ted Cruz should stay.
He outs Harry Reid and McConnell and a bunch of his other fellow Senators and he did it on the floor of the Senate.
He gets my vote.
Sen. Cruz: The Real Story of What Is Happening in Washington https://youtu.be/aimgwzV-77U
….so does calling on McConnell to expose the Russian collusion hoax abuse mean that Barr and Durham won’t?
I wouldn’t bet the Farm on them doing so, er, no I wouldn’t do that….
Not necessarily. Or someone NEW that has to be appointed to do the damn job.
If Barr won’t do it, he needs to be fired immediately, which can and should (will!) happen according to President Trump’s history with these human scum swamp criminals.
Maybe it means that more declassified info is coming out, Mitch.
As the Big Ugly unfolds…..
Winnamins to Winfinity
The only was to educate the populace is to tell them, straight up, how it goes, as you have here.
Yeah, it would cost him, but at least people wouldn’t be able to say POTUS was a partisan.
He will do nothing as he has done all along…
McConnell (R-Uniparty)
“however if someone with the power to hold the scum accountable does not do so…then it is all in vain..” can’t say it any better than that, Burnett. All in all, this is an exercise in what? President Trump correctly decided that the systems that we have are the best ever invented, and it would be best to try to preserve the systems. Unfortunately his appointees have decided they would rather preserve the corruption of that system. I feel pretty good about direction right now, Grenell is showing you what one honest man can get done. Radcliffe will be a force multiplier. Barr ain’t the guy, he’s gone the day after the election. Durham, we’ll see. All the loud mouth gun nuts proved to be bags of wind, they laid down like everyone else. President Trump has this right. This is a two-term job. I’m more than happy to let him keep doing his thing.”
I posted that last comment on the McCarthy thread, in response to a comment by Burnett. This is actually a better place for it, this thread popped up while I was writing that one
The hardest thing for President Trump to find, are appointees who aren’t looking to feather their own nest. Patriots seem to be few and far between. He’s got some good ones, Lord has he got some good ones. His economic team is top shelf. Strangely enough, the hard part seems to be finding cops. There seems to be a lack of comprehension of simple concepts like right and wrong. Product of the law schools, I guess. Elon Musk said on the Joe Rogan podcast the other day, that we need to find a way to disincentivize smart people from going into finance and law, and steer them towards more productive enterprises.
Respect for the Bill of Rights, property rights, and the Constitution would disincentivize the smartest from going into finance and law.
When the law can be used to bludgeon, it will be used to bludgeon, and it will be seized upon by the most brazen to bludgeon viciously. When finance can manipulate the value of a dollar, it will be manipulated, and viciously to benefit of the manipulator.
Honorable guardians of the law would prevent its abuse. A respect for the rights of citizens and their property would disallow de facto citizenship of illegals and onshoring of contraband (contraband being products that cannot be manufactured legally at their selling cost at the time of entry;e.g., non-CARB compliant mfg of products, non-OSHA compliant, non-EPA, non-DOL, etc. There’s a reason off-shore is cheaper, and there’s a reason China is a polluted mess). Tariffs are a secondary measure. Contraband classification would be lethal, and effective (China couldn’t pay a 300% tariff to avoid it–only clean EPA-compliance would work…and then China becomes a cleaner, 1st world country, see how that works?).
Barr doesn’t have to be replaced AFTER the election. He can be gone anytime…
When I think of Barr the image is a fat-ass huffing and puffing on a bagpipe in a bar somewhere in Washington, D.C.
Whenever I think of Sessions the image is a village idiot sitting on a bridge strumming a banjo somewhere in Alabama.
Committee appointments after November 2018 says it all.
For two of the most influential committees regarding the coup attempt:
Kept Burr.
Removed Grassley for allowing Justice Kavenaugh to get out of committee and replaced him with Graham.
Made no other changes to put anybody who might take any overt supporting action for anything the President attempted.
Plus, kept 4-year record in tact to stymie all recess appointments.
This is a rich and meaningful statement right here ^^^^^
Graham is doing exactly the same thing that Paul Ryan did in 2016. Cock-block I think they call it. He signed on knowing that there would be plenty of criticism coming for his inaction, but willing to bite the bullet and serve his masters in that way. We see him as a miserable failure as a committee chair. His masters see him as a successful worker bee. Run out the clock.
Let us not forget appointing the VERY junior Senator from Utah, to a committee early on. Nearly unprecedented, but Mitch apperently thought Mitt was so SPECIAL.
I do not care if Mitch McConnell attempts to expose Obamagate or Lindsey Graham’s committee investigates it because it will be a whitewash. I care that Durham and Barr expose the coup and indict the coup-plotters for conspiracy and for individual crimes. By the wa,y it was not a soft coup whatever that means. It was not violent but it was a definite attempt to overthrow a duly elected President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a true war you have openly declared warriors fighting with a few spies.
In this war, you have the greatest enemies allied against everything sacred and essential to the Nation’s constitution: Truth, unity, representation of the people, voting, Justice, laws written by the people. Enforcement of law. But more important — what is missing is moral character.
The enemies allied together in this war and coup are extremist democrats, moderate democrats, RINOs, the media, bureaucracy, US chamber of congress and the top 20 national lobbying firms, Lawfare, Most attorneys, The health care alliance (insurance, hosptial corps, pharma, medicare/medicaid/cdc,WHO, Hijacked AMA and AAFP.
If only we had strong Republican party leadership in these politicians states, maybe we could get them all out. But it would require a really loud, fighting organizer to get the candidates we need. I’m sorry but the lady running the RNC is a progressive and only seeks the ones who are like all the other politicians so we need large groups in every state to have very strong and knowing leaders to find those special fighters to run for the seats. We have Trump so it can be done. They just have to be real bulldogs like him.
I’d love a Steve Miller speech “An Historical look at indulgences, in the Church, in the Palace, and…in the US Congress.”
(Posted this on the Presidential thread under this tweet from PDJT, thought I’d bring it here)
This past week, I got a couple of texts from the Mitch McConnell campaign asking for money help “to help Mitch keep the majority to protect the senate…” This was my reply:
“We will only give money when you and the Republicans stand behind our president 100% with ACTIONS and start prosecuting the criminals in the Obama Administration – right on up to the corrupt, criminal Obama himself. Start working for We the People!
The GOP should be ashamed of themselves leaving President Trump twisting in the wind, battling the demonic Democrats all alone (with the help of only a few GOP men with integrity). Any money donated will go directly to the Trump Campaign from now on!”
I think there is ample evidence for many to hang, if the evidence were brought out in the sunlight.
It will be interesting to see the stance the democrats take toward the republicans/RINO club as it is exposed. Will they pile on with the angry MAGA conservatives, or will they protect the Big Club?
The Republic of We the People, is becoming woke, skeptical, dis-trustful. But we can’t rail against the government, because it is US. We don’t want to redesign it — we want to restore it.
We must cut the chaff of lobbyists, special interests, fake news, fake votes, fake legislators, fake judges, fake FBI, CIA, bureaucrats.
We need better lines of demarcation between patriots and thieves. Clarity on what is really important.
Guess who will be begging President Trump to hold a big old rally in his home state come election time.
We have some good people in the House, but the Senate is just awful. There is Rand Paul…I can’t think of anyone else. Sometimes Tim Scott is ok, but he really is quite a RINO. Many in the Senate were/are part of the coup….
Kennedy from LA.
In ancient times a court jester could make people laugh at a ruler and those around him. He managed in a very subtle way to make far more pointed political statements than anyone else could with a direct wordy attack and get away with it. Making people laugh at how ridiculous many politicians and their actions are can be really effective. When people laugh – at them all the time – these troublesome politicians will be forced to change if they hope to survive politically.
Read this Ratcliffe nomination hearing –
Brief Summary
This outlines that the coup now wants to release a bipartisan intel report in August to Hurt PDJTs new Grenell info coming out.
Burr is in on it,Warner is in on it, Collins is in ont it, Wynden is in on it, Rubio appears not in on it,
Warner stressed non partisna expertise needed in these times…
apolitcal leadership again Warner stresses
“unfortunately what we have seen from the president ” is an attack on our agencies.. we are non deserving.. deep state quote unquote conpiracy..
“he attacked our intelligence agencieeS” because unemblessagive annalysis is not wanted…
(THIS GUY IS SICK)
“acting dni with no experience by total allegiance to the president” is in place (Waner)
“pressure to limit information they share with congress” (this is hinting WARNER is under investigation)
Warner says TRump drops Ratcliffe nomination because of his inexperience (BS)
Warner says he still has same doubts… (Criminal)
Senator Corbyn trys to remind Ratclife that ODNI is different than the adverserial role in congress (meaning you play ball is the signal im getting, F him)
Burr realizes he will be removed as Chair – so he asks Ratcliffe to Agree he will inform total comitte and not just chair and vice chair of intel (this is getting INTERESTING)
Burr wants Ratclfef to commit to expeditiously commiting to declassify the 5th INTELLIGENCE COMMITE report… (what is this about?) more lying about russia?
Warner follows up = we need you to commit to reviewing and releasing before the AUGUST Recess.
What is so important about this… during a presidential campaign..
by August… by August.. why?
Ratcliffe says he has not seen the underlying intelligence in the difference between the senate and house commitee REGARDING Russia favoring TRump over Hillary. (this is in response to Warner’s question)
warner wants Ratclife to commit to come back and brief them if he comes to a differnet conclusion than the IC’s Sentate that Russia favored trump (meaning he wants a HEADSUP if they are about to get Collected by Grennel and Durham)
warner – comited to world wide threat hearing within 60 days of him being confirmed (again tht want a HEADSUP) Ratcliffee does not commit to TIME FRAME but does commit to it being expeditiously
(if you notice a THEME is arising – they want to be briefed within 60 days – JUNE JULY makes August)….. Think about it…
Feinstein is Up now..
her first topic is Whistleblowers — (im assuming Ukrain hoax she is afraid of ) she is suggested Ratcliffe is not bipartisan cause he has “claimed without any evidence” that whistleblower is basically full of SHI…
her Q – if confirmed – does he beleive his past activity will discourage whistle blowers ( THIS IS HER COVER TO VOTE NO)
and again remember they want to be briefed on threats — one might be a coup on the president – by august…
Ratcliffe response whistle blowers are important – he references a whitsleblower in thailand.. (what is that about) he says “early warning”
Why don’t you write a little less cryptic so we could possibly understand it
LikeLike
44 vs 45
Globalism v America First
Americans see each day the hypocrisy! Big Box MultiNational open everywhere while 77 year old barbers arrested for cutting someone’s hair!
Its not conspiracy theory, its reality!
44 crossed the Rubicon on January 5, 2017! 44 and true believers were spying since 2015 (most likely 2011) on 45 wife family friends using 21st Century Surveillance including infrared digital etc…
This is a time of choosing! US Constitutional Republic or Agenda 21!
What will not change things: faith in Barr, Durham, McConnell, McCarthy, etc
What WILL change things: Trump declassifies and releases everything.
LikeLike
Well, with what Grenell dropped last week..isn’t it starting?
This is getting extremely interesting.
McConnell has been put on notice. The world now knows the Turtle is on notice.
PDJT is telling all that care Turtle you were warned. I told you months ago “ I’ve caught them all”
Maybe the Turtle thought he was bluffing.
Does the Turtle want to go down in history as another Paul Ryan, a slime bag we know gave away the house.
Maybe he doesn’t care..but maybe he should.
PDJT always has a plan..and he is 22-0 in successful endorsements. Garcia in Ca 25 (?) rightly praises PDJT for assisting him with his win.
Covid 19 is in the rear view mirror, despite the MSMs best efforts.
Interesting times.
Thank you Sundance.
44 has to be called to testify in front of US Senate…45 was SHAMPEACHED on nothing burgers…here the CASE IS CLEAR!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Uniparty is the reason the rank and file no longer think of themselves as Democrat or Republican. We think of ourselves as Trumpers……a much more accurate discription.
This all makes very good sense, and I guess I am just a dumb-ass. I knew there was money out there, and crooks in Congress, but I did not know it was so persuasive that we may have to let SLIDE what our own Attorney said was “one of the worst travesties in American History” and an attempt to “sabotage” Don Trump’s presidency.
I am just an ole Heartland dumb-ass. I have figured out that Lindsay Graham is FOS, for example—but I believe him for awhile, because I am dumb-assed enough to think this is still the America I grew up in..
I guess they may as well get on with giving Kevin Clinesmith a one year sentence to be served at home..and be done with “one of the greatest travesties in American History.”
SAD…for our children and grandchildren.
PTrump is tweeting to the wrong g person. He needs to be lighting a fire under Bagpipe Barr’s ass. If Barr is going to be another Sessions, PTrump needs to fire his azz.
McConnell or Graham can’t arrest and prosecute anyone. That is the job of Barr. The last thing we need is more windbag Senators reading from their acting scripts. When have they ever done squat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe it’s optics. PDJT already knows, BUT he has to get the message out to those who don’t and since Mitch and Co. do nothing he tweets.
So, knowing that Trump is all too aware of the dynamic; why does call out McConnell on Twitter (presumably pointless), and why NOW?
What’s the point, and if there is a point, why wouldn’t Trump have done so sooner?
LikeLike
I honestly think it’s already too late.
I wonder if POTUS was lied to about the plan. I wonder if they told him to wait until spring 2020 and now they are refusing to do what they were supposed to.
Democrats are fast and waste no time to get what they want.
The sheep keeps voting for the same RINOs over and over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Failure theater is what Sundance calls it
That is why we need serious Republican organizers in every state to search for candidates in every part of congress. The president can only do so much but it is we the people that have to see to it the politicians get replaced every 2 terms.
Why hasn’t PDJT just released all of the records evidencing corruption?
If PDJT ordered release, would the DOJ comply? Or say: “we can’t find”
the weiner laptop,
the list of all people spied on by the 2-hop FISA Warrants on the Republican Party,
the list of all people unmasked by DOJ/FBI, rice, powers et al from 2012 through 2017
the list of the 85% illegal unmasking that the FISC and Admiral Rogers identified
the kickbacks to congresscritters from foreign countries
who all got some of the unmarked cash flown in unmarked planes to Iran in the middle of the night.
the HAMMER records
The withheld bengazi records
th uranium one records
the mifdsud-halper records
etc.
then what?
The senate could threaten to convict in the next impeachment, but PDJT could ask his constituents to unelect mcconnel. A core 35% PDJT supporters would wipe him out.
because 45 works within US Constitutional Republic framework…45 is MAGA!
If the country is overrun, it will be from within! Look at Covid 19, Each state is on notice!
we are identifying the enemies of the Republic and there are many!!
I’d love to see the release to also include the names of the 350 or so congress-critter’s that stole $17M of taxpayer money to silence those they raped or otherwise sexually abused!
LikeLike
(that is all…) 😉
POTUS understands this better than we do- he knows the turtle and Graham will continue to do nothing because they want to protect themselves, their compadres and their gravy train. Is this POTUS’s attempt to begin the expose them as co-conspirators, or is this an implied ” I’m just here to chew gum and kick ass -and just so you know, I’m almost outta gum….”
God bless you, Sundance. I have no doubt we would have remained in ignorance if it weren’t for you and a handful of others who have dared to expose the system.
Thank you for all you’ve done.
Rand Paul needs to step up and put the Senate into recess the President can get all of his appointments through! The time to defer to McConnell’s seniority is long past over!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitch go straight?
That’s like asking Hillary to pretty-up.
Declare ‘MARTIAL LAW’ because the US Justice System is obviously broken beyond being salvageable. No thinking American citizen can possibly have any confidence in it, or in the goons charged with its operation. Suspend the Federal Courts, suspend all legislative activity…let military justice reign until they are able to rebuild the Judicial and Legislative Branches to more closely adhere to the original US Constitution. I am ready for that big. big gamble rather than accept a Bolshevik takeover of our federal republic! Come November, the USA as we know it will be finished either through a corrupt election or massive violence in the street.
“Don’t forget it was Republican Senator Marco Rubio who first came to the defense of Democrat SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner when the covert communication with Chris Steele became evident.”
Sen. Marcio Rubio also voted for John Brennan, a declared Moslem and known opponent of US nuclear weapons policy, for CIA Director.
LikeLike
https://projects.propublica.org/represent/votes/113/senate/1/32
Hat tip to treeper Patriot1783 for the link to the Brennan vote yesterday on the other thread. Thanks again!
Pointless tweeting in the face of corruption. It’s all become so tiring.
@bulwarker – I LOVE the tweets – they’re not pointless – your comment is pointless – shame on you for reading the tweets that you find “so tiring.”
A lot of the RINOS are afraid of what Trump may do after the election. He needs to expose ALL of them for what they are beginning the day after the election. Then another impeachment will begin if it hasn’t already.
A lot of the RINOS are afraid of what Trump may do after the election. He needs to expose ALL of them for what they are beginning the day after the election. Then another impeachment will begin if it hasn’t already.
Mitch and his Chinese wife have gotten very wealthy by her communist party father and the Chinese government. He is not gonna give up his bone and go after the very corruption he is involved with.
Elaine Chow needs to be removed from her position NOW.
“Mitch and his Chinese wife have gotten very wealthy by her communist party father and the Chinese government.”
It is time to retire and enjoy all that money, because they are not taking any of it with them.
1 Timothy 6:7 KJV
For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.
Hebrews 9:27 KJV
And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
I see the epitaph of the demise of America……the corruption of congress will be our undoing.
We are in the End of Days, I believe Satan has been released from his prison to stir up Persia, Gog and Magog to destroy Israel who has been gathered together back in the promised land
Come on we know that Mitch is the Republican version of D. Feinstein. Peter Schweizer exposed that in his book.
Every time I comment here I get hammered but here goes: Mitch McConnell is the consummate “protect thyself” politician. I would not trust this man with a sack of tiddlywinks. Until term limits are forced on congress, we will forever be prisoners of these elitist prigs. Both parties have gone so far off page that they’re not even in the book anymore.
Turtle, the President’s tweet was as much to you as it was about you.
We know.
Yes, there are some who are uninformed and yes, extreme bias, and you want it to stay that way.
The storm is coming.
We all should reinforce our President’s message. Send an email or make a call. I’m so tired of the way our President has been treated.
Rock their boat!
I recently crossed paths with McTurtle. I tried to tell him he was headed in the wrong direction, but he wouldn’t listen… Stupid Turtle!! 😏
So the solution is what? Suck it up, hold your nose and vote for Mitch if you’re in Kentucky or vote for the democrat who will proceed to Washington and fall right in behind Chuckie Schumer? Neither my RINO senator or his socialist stable mate is on the ballot this fall. As you’ve read this week, those of us in the Keystone state are screwed. Optimistic, but still screwed.
You buck the system too hard (whistle bow, leak damaging info etc) you end up dead.
That’s all the incentive needed to keep your head down and your mouth shut.
Is this to what POTUS is referring:
Will Grenell release the evidence on McConMan & his lovely nepo-important spouse?
Where is Our Modern Shakespeare ?
“To-morrow, and to-morrow, and to-morrow / Creeps in this petty pace from day to day” (Act-V, Scene-V). I
Macbeth mourns his meaningless life, and the time after his wife’s death. He states that life is full of events and action, however absurd, and short, and completely meaningless at the end.</b!
Thanks SD
So,
the $3 Trillion House package – written by K street lobbyist$ – is placed out there in May 2020, by the House as ‘proof’ that they are willing to support K street policies..
with the hopes that K street will uptick their contribution$ to their campaign$ – and false adverti$ing. (Elections in 2020)
Yet, a few
(likely feeling they have enough campaign funds as it is or some other behind the scenes agreement..)
dems opted to look like
(indirectly ride Trumps coattails)
they are “moderate’
(which is far left on the dem socialism scale)
and voted nay to the $ 3 Trillion.
[ its helpful to throw a few bones, to those sniffing around, to help get others off of the actual trail ]
The game$ some play… (mone, power loving …and a way to get easy money, instead of the door to door etc. campaign tactics. )
p.s.
How does that (uni-party concept) square away with the
– Feb. 2020 impeachment vote,
– 2017 tax cut,
– SC nominee approvals ?
…chess games…?
Are we-the-people staying ahead, or following behind the game…?
Love thy neighbors….
And do not take any wooden-nickels.
“prove all things,
hold fast to that which is true. (actions speak louder, than words)
Thessalonians 5:21
Crooked Mitch needs to lose his upcoming primary election. So do Sasse and Graham and several other GOP Senators.
I wonder if Mitch and Co have been telling POTUS not to declassify certain things
you know for the good of the country and POTUS is warning him do something or
I will do something.
There was an article on Yahoo the other day where some committee is asking
(demanding) to see what POTUS thinks he is allowed for powers under National
Emergency acts..That want to know what he thinks he can do(some
plan that they have i guess written out)…they said they may not
be anything sketchy they just want to see it.. yeah they wanna know what powers
he plans on using…so far no response from white house.
Day after day the content on CTH is amazing, however, there is something about the content of this article that puts it in a category of its own. I think I will be referencing it for years to come. I have never seen the workings of Washington DC elucidated in quite this way.
After reading the article, I am left with two conflicting sentiments:
1] This is too preposterous to believe.
2] And now everything makes so much sense.
GREAT JOB SUNDANCE !!!
