McCarthy Discusses When Flynn Was NOT Unmasked and The Missing Pientka 302…

Former Chief Asst. U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy has an article written today pointing to the primary issue about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn: “The Real Story is When Flynn Was Not Unmasked” – READ HERE.
McCarthy has reviewed the documents; looked at the research; reviewed what the IG said was not happening; and came to the same conclusion as CTH. The Obama surveillance of Flynn did not include ‘unmasking’ because the collection was not incidental.
McCarthy points the media’s incurious compass needle toward the CIA, but don’t expect any DC media to follow it. The truth is adverse to MSM interests. There’s only one way for the Flynn-Kislyak call and content to be tracked, captured, discussed and shared by the Obama administration without the unmasking between 12/29/16 and 01/04/17. A reverse targeted intercept on Flynn through Kislyak. [CIA/NSA] Read McCarthy Column Here
The previous administration, and their resistance defenders in the current administration embedded within the DOJ and FBI, are desperate to avoid any admission that incoming NSA Michael Flynn was under surveillance. As soon as they can no longer hide the surveillance story, the shift to question the predicate of the Mueller investigation starts.
President Obama’ entire team (staff, officials, politicians); along with Republican allies like Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell et al; along with DOJ, FBI and IC preservationists like Bill Barr, Chris Wray et al; along with the entire DC media apparatus do not want to admit the Trump administration was under surveillance by the Obama administration. However, they can’t hide it because it happened.
On the Flynn 302 (the research evidence and documents are clear):
• The 302 was written by Joe Pientka on January 24, 2017.
• The 302 was edited by Peter Strzok prior to Feb 10, 2017.
• The 302 was re-edited by Lisa Page on Feb 10, 2017.
• Michael Flynn was fired on Feb 13, 2017.
• The 302 was discussed again on Feb 14, 2017.
• Andrew McCabe approved the edits on Feb 14, 2017.
• The 302 was officially finalized on Feb 15, 2017.
On the legal side. I have a friend that tells me it’s an open secret in Washington that Durham is doing grand juries. She’s not an insider but the rumor mill is in full swing. So who knows. I’ll cross my fingers and hope some of the names and charges she dropped are true. I’ll believe when I see the trials happening.
Did we know about all the Mueller grand juries?
There was some leaking from the Mueller team, but much of what was going on remained private and secretive. Thus, it is possible that Durham is doing something similar. Let us hope so, since there is already enough evidence in the public eye to enapnnel some Grand juries and question the major players. Let us hope that one, or more, of the smaller fish are singing.
Per Adam Housley, former Fox reporter, James Baker (FBI) is cooperating with Durham.
I wouldn’t make much of statements that any person “is cooperating.” All that means is agreeing to be interviewed and/or providing testimony without invoking the 5th.
So, Baker has turned snitch, rat and informant.
I wonder if there are other informants and if any of them wore a wire when among their homies.
“I’ll have more flexibility after my last election “
By all means necessary they’ll do everything they can to steal the election like the fraudulent midterms. Those involved in that club include many Rino traitors
The only way we will ever see all of the documents that will show how they pulled off this treason is to evacuate the buildings of the DoJ, NSA, and the FBI and then lock the doors. The infamous 302’s from the two agents who interviewed Flynn are now missing and probably gone forever. More of the incriminating documents will hit the shredder if left to the criminals in those departments.
Anything that was ever on a government server can be restored. This wasn’t typed on a typewriter in hard copy form.
All FBI documents are entered into the electronic filing system with a number. They are never “lost.” What is going on is the FBI is refusing to cough up the very first iteration of the 302 that Pientka wrote, likely because the edits made are a fraudulent representation of what Flynn actually said and the agents actually believed after the interview. There are texts from the 24 January time frame that have reactions to Pientka and Strzok’s briefing to the 7th floor that Flynn didn’t lie. McCabe was VERY unhappy with that and said something to the effect of, I don’t believe it.
Undercover Huber has a must read thread on Twitter today about what happened in November, 2017 before Flynn copped the plea.
Lest we forget the stripes of Andrew McCarthy, check this link for him among the Never Trump supporters at National Review.
https://www.nationalreview.com/magazine/2016/02/15/conservatives-against-trump/
McCarthy evidently loves the law and parsing legal issues, but politically he is swamp dweller, and a Never Trumper.
He’s come around and changed his mind about that, Mustang.
People, the USA monitors the phone calls of pretty much any foreign diplomat that can present any threat at all to the United States. Monitoring Kislyak is not illegal nor even a surprise. It is what the Intelligence Agencies do.
What is illegal is using foreign intelligence surveillance for to listen to American Citizens for domestic political purposes.
1. There was NO CREDIBLE REASON to start surveillance of the Trump campaign. NONE! That is why the originating Electronic Communication is still classified. John Brennan made up some garbage so that they could “justify” what they were doing.
2. This was a huge undertaking. They were getting intercepts from the CIA (legally obtained) and passing that information to Obama to be used for political purposes (illegal).
3. They weren’t getting enough from the foreign intercepts, so they created crimes (Pappadapolis and Page) so that they could get a FISA warrant on them and get the conversations they needed to fill in the blanks from the foreign intercepts. The CIA enlisted asstes to try and frame Page and Pappadapolis. I still think Carter Page was working FOR the CIA. Why do you think they kept the FISA on Page after he was no longer a part of the campaign and after the election? So they could utilize the Two-hop and get the calls, emails, texts and everything else from probably everyone on the campaign and most in the administration.
4. It was a MASSIVE illegal spying operation. When Trump won, it became a MASSIVE coverup to keep from going to jail.. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, AP, everybody has trashed trashed Trump because the Shadow Government (yeah, remember that term?) was going 121% to convince everyone that Trump must be removed. Why? To keep themselves out of jail.
5. The media knows this. They have RELENTLESSLY attacked Trump to turn the country so far against him that the average citizen cannot “shift” to demanding jail for the people who committed crimes 1000 times worse than Watergate.
6. Who were/are the biggest threats, beside Trump? Devin Nunes and Michal Flynn, How did they counter them? They filed false ethics charges to get Nunes sidelined during the critical period, then used Adam Schiff to conduct a Goebbels level propaganda campaign. They used a special counsel to get Flynn first, then tried a Hail Mary to get Trump. The Deep State even got several GOP members to retire and flip the House to the Dems so they could impeach.
When you step back and look at the big picture, it is OBVIOUS what transpired. The media is deceiving the American People.
That is why the media is the enemy of the people.
The FBI Manufactured ‘302s’ before Mueller
by Jack Cashill
18 Dec 2018
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/12/the_fbi_manufactured_302s_before_mueller.html
Can someone enlighten me as to why the Obama officials were requesting Flynn unmakings well before he ever talked to Kislyak? They started in Nov, and continued for the month before the Flynn call. This seems rather important no?
I am a little confused by Kayleigh’s words when she told the reporter “when Flynn was unmasked”. SD showed us he WASN’T unmasked. Kayleigh needs to read SD’s posts. 😁
There is no missing Pientka 302. The 302 was a working document completed by Pientka in Sentinel and sent electronically to Strzok who totally re-wrote it with Page’s help. Pientka would have had to sign off electronically to the changes to remove the “draft deliberative” status. Perhaps setting up Flynn was a bridge too far for Pientka after having sworn to the bogus FISA warrant. May explain his apparent disappearance in early 2017.
