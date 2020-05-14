Sidney Powell Responds to Latest Political Efforts of Judge Sullivan…

Lou Dobbs interviews defense attorney Sidney Powell to discuss the latest political efforts of DC Judge Emett Sullivan to target her client, Michael Flynn.
The bizarre twists and turns in this case are befuddling. The prosecution and the defense have agreed to drop the case; however, the judge -signaling he is a member of the resistance- wants to continue the prosecution to generate maximum political damage.
Anybody paying attention to this case figured it would come to this, Sullivan has been unhinged throughout the entire preceding.
Obviously, somebody with a lot of power (Obama) has his ear.
Or somebody with a lot of unchecked spying capability has blackmail material to leverage him with.
I posted the same thing on down the page-before I saw what you wrote–if this crap has taught me anything, its that when people in politics act erratically, its because SOMEONE has stuff on them-there’s no other explanation for it-and thanks to Grenell, we KNOW that its almost certainly true-
when we men get led around like this, it usually isn’t because someone is tugging on our ear!
Sullivan and Gleeson, beach friends??
Beach and bench friends.
Obama is a nothing . Where does his power come from? He’s not even rich compared to Soros.
Interesting that Obama spoke of “perjury”, and so did Sullivan.
Is it time for an appeal to a higher court?
It’s very hard to appeal in the middle of a case.
That’s why we have writ petitions.
At what point does it take to remove a judge who throws out legal president, does backflips to deny the defendant of his rights, issues statements of his opinion of the person early on prejudicing the case from the beginning… how is this “judge” not being impeached for all his actions?
Dershowitz believes he should be impeached. Other judges, excepting of course the Lawfare type, are dumbfounded by these moves he is making. How can he even be allowed to continue? This is a kangaroo court, not a court of law.
He’s throwing out legal precedent too! 😉. Unfortunately he would throw out the legal president if he could.
No sane rational lawyer can defend this clown of a judge. Unfortunately, the Bar is full of leftist ideologues who are incapable of any rational thoughts. Their egos and world of lies are built on false premises that they are desperate to aggressively defend lest they literally fall apart when challenged by reality and contradictory facts. They are lemmings running to follow their ideological leaders like Alinsky and BHO over a cliff.
It would be best for Judge Sullivan if he would just lay out all his concerns on Dr. Phil.
For some reason I still cannot fit Barry into the leadership position. Maybe just me but he didn’t write the words on the TelePrompTer, he just read them.
I agree. He was playing the role , reading the words.
Sullivan is trying to protect Obama’s legacy, and make this as political as possible to cover for the misconduct that Obama himself participated in.
He may also be trying to drag this out in the faint hope that Biden wins, and the Biden DOJ withdraws its motion to dismiss the case in January.
Or he is just dying for his moment of Judicial Greatness in which he will delivery a stirring, stern speech from the bench as he sentences Flynn, with a lot of hypocritical crap about the integrity of the judicial process, the need for truthfulness before the courts, etc. Then he’ll get invited to the right cocktail parties in Georgetown, asked to write a [ghost written by his clerk] article for a law review, and maybe a few guest lectureships at law schools. Not to mention the MSM fawning over him.
Gee, its almost like SOMEONE might have SOMETHING on Sullivan-like something SO DAMNING that he’s throwing away what’s left of his reputation in order to keep up the harassment of Flynn-
The bogus order will be appealed to the DC Circuit or even directly to the Supreme Court. This clown of a judge has destroyed himself for the magic Kenyan.
Sidney gives us much hope for a quick resolution of this injustice. GOD Bless her for taking this on and giving it her all! Love her bunches!!!
This robed pinhead is acting the same way as that Stzroc guy did. When the gov’t wants to close the deal, he wants it to stay open. We;re gonna get the same results.
We gave Sullivan too much credit early for the Stevens case but in reality he is a leftist jack looking at his overall record.
And now he is dragging Eric Holder et al. dba Covington law firm back into the circus. The judge has lost his senses.
Sullivan is messing with the wrong lawyer, Sidney Powell has written books on this subject. She will chew him up and spit him out.
Law & Crime website:
“The federal judge overseeing Michael Flynn’s criminal prosecution has directed the law firm that Flynn fired to reappear as an interested party in the controversial proceeding. On Thursday, that firm complied by filing a notice of appearance.
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia on Thursday ordered the clerk of the court to ‘add Covington & Burling LLP (“Covington”) as an interested party in this matter and directed counsel for Covington to file a notice of appearance on behalf of Covington as an interested party.'”
Want to bet the Covington swears that they told Flynn absolutely, positively EVERYTHING they were required to, and he assured them over an over that he knew what he was doing?
Covington will try to minimize its malpractice risk. I hope Sidney has a large enough staff to go through those 17,000 pages of material Covington recently “found.” There may be some “smoking gun” communication between Covington and Van Grack. In fact, I hope Sidney subpoenas Van Grack.
Powell denounces BO (aka bathhouse barry) in open ltr, posted on zero hedge… powerful stuff the Rule of Law is made of
Yeah!
Just read Sidney Powell’s open letter to Obama. She is gunning for him. If Judge Sullivan opens a pandora’s box with a hearing on this Flynn motion to dismiss, she could very well subpoena Obama has a witness.
Anyone adding this creep sullivan to their SHTF list? For me it’s been real struggle to keep mine short even though I’m not domiciled to the mid-Atlantic region, but plan to be busy in me own area. Those of you in and around Mordor should be damn busy when the balloon finally goes up… I hope.
“The bizarre twists and turns in this case are befuddling. The prosecution and the defense have agreed to drop the case; however, the judge -signaling he is a member of the resistance- wants to continue the prosecution to generate maximum political damage.”
Sullivan is like the mother-in-law from hell. The couple is back together all reconciled, but she will have none of that.
– Ernie K Doe
Does anyone know how long it would take for Judge Sullivan’s unconstitutional actions to be struck down by a higher court? General Flynn doesn’t deserve the torment of starting over, or having this vendetta against him drawn out for one day longer. Is there some type of emergency procedure that will put this unjust case to a merciful end? I did hear Congressmen Andy Biggs and Jim Banks on Hannity’s radio show today. They are exploring every option to push back against Judge Sullivan, including drawing up Articles Of Impeachment. I am stunned that Judge Sullivan would put his reputation and career on the line for clearly partisan and activist purposes. This is going to get even uglier than it already is. I pray for General Flynn, his family, Sidney Powell, and the rule of law. May all prevail in one of the the most shameful episodes in American history.
Judge Sullivan may be another of the Obama Gang’s spying victims. His irrational actions look like those of a blackmail victim.
Michael Flynn’s Fired Lawyers Just Filed Court Papers to Reappear in His Case
Might as well throw out attorney/client privilege while the judge is at it.
Has Sidney considered filing a Judicial Misconduct Complaint?
My money is on Sidney . The lady takes no prisoners . Sullivan has resigned himself to the garbage can of corrupt government officials . A pitiful shameful way to end ones career but undoubtedly justified . Almost certainly not his first corrupt rodeo . Now we all know you Sullivan and it ain’t pretty .
