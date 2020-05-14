Rebel Alliance Ground Reports – What’s Your Lockdown Status?

Comrades, if you live in Derp Blue Washington State you now have to show your papers to eat at a restaurant. Governor Inslee and The Ministry of COVID compliance are requiring all restaurants to keep a list of all diners names and addresses. No papers, no service.
Additionally, the powerful blue Ministry of Los Angeles is extending suspension of the first amendment and economic freedom for an additional three months. Anyone who exits a building is required to wear a mask outside.
All your freedoms are belong to us.
Meanwhile the Michigan Ministry led by Governor Gretchen Whitmer has suspended the occupational license of a non-compliant barber who refused to adhere to the dictates of the state. The rebellious outlaw unlawfully trimmed the hair of fellow rebels. Fräulein Whitmer was not pleased with the rebellion and dispatched the regulatory arm.
On a positive note, rapid increases of open rebellion against the Blue Team have been identified. The citizen rebellion is starting to align with the freedom and liberty banner of the Red Team. The open totalitarian nature of the Blue Team’s oppressive ideology is creating a backlash which could carry the Red Team to a big victory in November.
As a reminder, the virus has a genetic targeting mechanism able to differentiate between essential cans of vegetables, bottles of liquor, lottery tickets and non-essential products like sneakers or furniture. The virus will also target specific venues. To avoid an increased infection rate it is critical for American citizens to only visit Home Depot, Lowes, Costco, WalMart & other large institutional retail systems with influential lobbying offices near the Covid Mitigation Ministry.
Effective compliance and mitigation requires that everyone must avoid the small business operations where the virus is more prone to hide out and attack consumers. The scientific data-hubs in/around K-Street in Washington DC must lead our careful decision-making.
Remember, the Ministry is working closely with regional governors to outline the greatest threat. Walking on a golf course in Massachusetts is safe-behavior; however, if you carry a particularly shaped stick and swing it at a ball, the virus will immediately target you.
These granular distinctions are very important to understand.
Currently in most regions the virus is allowing dogs and cats to have their fur trimmed. However, if a human attempts to commercially reduce the length of your sideburns it will create a viral hot-spot potentially putting the health of our planet at risk.
The rebel alliance has noted that specifically random viral targeting appears much more prevalent in the regions where people formerly wore genitalia on their heads. There is a possibility this could be propaganda because there is not enough conclusive scientific data assembled to quantify the merit of this claim. Confirmation efforts remain ongoing.
In almost all regions of ministry control, furniture purchasing seems like one of the most potentially dangerous activities. Out of an abundance of caution these consumer hubs of activity have been shut-down; however, the Ministry is evaluating how the virus would respond if cans of vegetables were placed within the building.
According to the most extensive study conducted so far, commercial buildings with cans of vegetables appear to be the safest venue allowing congregation and proximity. It is unknown if moving canned foods and sandwiches into the furniture stores, or other less traveled venues, would transfer the benefits of virus mitigation. The Ministry has a teleconference with scientists and industry experts scheduled later this week to analyze this question.
In the interim, the Ministry would like to remind you the greatest danger is the type of purchasing you make. Large box retailers with dense populations are safe-spaces. Smaller business with less density are hazards; and houses of religious worship are death traps due to their propensity to promote the most critically dangerous activity of all, fellowship.
Because the literal health of our nations’ citizens is at risk, we must remain resolved to keep all hospitals and patient facilities closed and at precipice of financial ruin.
Remember, we are all in this together; and to prove how critical this is to the function of our American society, we must all stay apart. Your compliance is appreciated.
Here in North-central MN we are pretty much ignoring Commissar Walz’ decrees. Some of the restaurants and stores remain closed, and most are opening up. The sheeple wear their masks, and the rest of us go about daily business like nothing has happened.
Not a first-hand account, but Fresno apparently is a hotbed of resistance
Fresno County Sheriff Won’t Enforce Stay-at-Home Orders; Too Busy Re-arresting Freed Criminals
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2020/05/14/fresno-county-sheriff-wont-enforce-stay-at-home-orders-too-busy-re-arresting-freed-criminals/
Give me freedom or give me waffles! (no, wait – give me both):
Fresno Police investigating incident involving officer at the Waffle Shop
https://abc30.com/waffle-shop-fresno-police-incident/6170078/
The other article I read said people were shouting at police “Wait in line like everybody else!”
Police arrested a 73-year-old Vietnam vet
Another perspective on that waffle incident
Customers ‘barricaded’ Waffle Shop entrance as cop arrives to help cite owner for COVID-19 shutdown violation. Then the shoving begins.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/customers-barricaded-waffle-shop-door
Fauci CDC NIH BIRX and Bill Gates
PETFAR.ORG look up Amazing polly on youtube these CROOKS are a jack of all trades and a master of none , but theft of our Health and Wealth..
They take our money through WHO CDC FDA UN its time to take these Evil ones down . They need to be held Accountable . God bless the United States of America . God bless our President Donald J Trump and his family. President Donald J Trump was chosen for such a time as this , God blessed us with a true Patriot .
Liz Wheeler hits every point. Out of the park.
If you look at who they’re shutting down, it’s the smaller businesses where people tend to congregate, socialize and talk. A lot of times, talk politics. I remember listening to a video by yurt bezminov, former kgb, and was stunned to hear him say that in a communist takeover, one of the first people to be killed are the barbers because they know and talk to too many people. They’re considered influencers. I would imagine bartenders and small restaurants would be the same. In an election year, there would be a lot of talk on these issues, so let’s shut them down. If you notice, in these blue states, these businesses are in the 3rd stage “that may not open for 6months or more”. This is purely about control. Control people from barbershops, salons, bars restaurants, churches, and shut them down on social media, then get their neighbors to snitch on them.
Just read an article that a flag maker in Berks County PA can’t ship their American made flags due to dictator Wolf’s lockdown decree but that you can buy flags made in China at your favorite box stores. But fear not, we’re told that Wolf’s lockdown is wildly popular with the PA citizenry. And it’s a WaPo/Ipsos poll, so you know it’s reliable. 🙄
Well, I’m sorry to say Wolf’s lockdown is not unpopular here in the Philadelphia area. People just acquiescing. Today is the first day that I saw signs of a crack in support – two gyms in nearby Conshohocken have announced they are reopening in defiance of the order. https://morethanthecurve.com/second-conshohocken-gym-plans-to-reopen-on-monday/ Conshohocken is a great place to light a spark. It’s a town full of young people and bars. Tons of small businesses. Lots of recent grads from the many area colleges live there right out of school. Let’s hope they’re itching to get back out there!
Conshohocken isn’t too far from me……may have to visit one of those gyms now that mine went out of business thanks to idiot Wolf.
Reporting from Olympia, WA, (westside of state for those unaware):
Gov Inslee was taken to court by Joshua Freed. His attorney Mark Lamb, filed a TRO on Inslee’s “total ban” on religious gatherings, regardless of size or social distancing practices. They were also represented by counsel from http://www.firstliberty.org. This organization previously represented another church group concerning “drive up/through Church meetings. The Kentucky Governor was attempting to stop them from doing so. However the Governor was served a restraining order. Bottom line for Wa, Freed won his 1st round & the media (as well as haters) did their natural spin & twist, to make it seem an inconsequential event with Inslee, appearing to have all along allowed one on one counseling in a backyard. Freed’s case opened the doors to services in Wa State not previously allowed.
And…. Inslee appears to be backing up these days. Previously when asked how he would enforce his “rule of law,” he threatened to send out the National Guard, or reminded everyone they were already out. (Their involvement however, had nothing to do with enforcement, but only helping frontliners with covid testing, food deliveries, etc). When asked how he would stop businesses from opening without his permission,(there were several businesses indicating they were opening now, would follow safe social distancing practices, but were not waiting for the next stage), or how he would enforce the “must have papers” rule…. he just repeated his requirements, as well as adding a “very lightly” veiled threat, that he and his AG Bob Ferguson, (running for next governor) would be looking at possible lawsuits whether Fed or civil. He knew they would lose big time, using taxpayer $$$$$ due to overreach, even during a pandemic. This indicates to me, the light is growing exponentially. We have had well over 2000+ ppl descend on the State Capital.
Am not saying it’s all over, or even shortly, but looks like he and his ilk are in retreat. My Pastor has just sent an email, confirming he & the leadership, have decided to move forward, to have services on the 31st, Pentecost Sunday!
When restaurants are fully open in Washington State, I plan to provide an alias, bad email address and non working phone number. If they ask for ID, I’m outta there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t worry about ID. Currently, any illegal can get a driver’s license(ID) by just showing up to the DO so u won’t have any problems either….:)
LikeLike
Rally May 15, 4 p.m. Everett Courthouse, 3000 Rockfeller Ave., Everett, WA. Dinner following. Need to pre order.
For info on this and all protest rallies nationwide, go to rallylist.com
Reopen PA has scheduled a rally on the PA capitol steps in Harrisburg. The Democrat mayor responded by closing the streets around the Capitol.
https://local21news.com/news/local/city-of-harrisburg-to-initiate-temporary-street-closures-in-capital-area-neighborhood
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm, I was planning on driving out there tomorrow, not sure if I can even get in now.
The KY governor did the same thing.
This Governor and Mayor work for the People these 2 need to be Abolished . They have no right to stop you from protesting . These Employees need to understand they Work for us . We are not there slaves . Slaves no more. If you dont work you can’t eat . They are still getting a check. B.S. .
LikeLiked by 2 people
This Governor and Mayor work for the People these 2 need to be Abolished . They have no right to stop you from protesting . These Employees need to understand they Work for us . We are not there slaves . Slaves no more. If you dont work you can’t eat . They are still getting a check. B.S. .
Middle TN about 20 miles south of the Commie enclave of Nashville….
Got a haircut from my actual barber last Friday. Ate inside at our neighborhood Mexican place tonite…shrimp Acapulco! Saw the Blue Angels fly over around Noon today.
Most of TN is opening back up. Nashville and Memphis are trying to extend the lockdown….but the natives are restless as they see folks just a few miles away getting their hair done and visiting restaurants again.
The local TV stations in Nashville continue to cover the Peking Pox as if it were the Black Plague.
Here in Putnam County, West Virginia things were never too bad, but they are improving. Some shortages of items in stores and higher prices on some things. Gasoline is a little above last week’s low. Most folks are working, Restaurants have been serving delivery and carry out. Now they are setting up outside dining and preparing to resume dining in. Things should be back to a semblance of “normal” within a few weeks. Very few COVID-19 cases, and very few deaths statewide. All in all it seems to have been quite an overreaction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
50mi N of Denver, took wife to eye doctor.everybody wearing masks(required) , took temperature of all entering (forehead). King Soopers requires masks.
County requires masks for business. Took in my 2nd customer this month today, I didn’t wear mask and didn’t require customer to but she did anyway.
Had Govt. Inspector investigate my business, required once per year (pet facility). She was bundled head to toe, wore mask required, told me she took her temperature this am (required). Couldn’t let me touch or handle paperwork, she will send via email.
Starting to get reservations again, 2 this week.. people starting to travel again..I board their cats.. had a customer return from Ohio via airline.. Said plane had 26 passengers.
Arkansas phase 4
In the free red state of WY, the restaurants and businesses are opening up more, and things will even be more back to normal tomorrow. Everything else has been SOP since the beginning. There was an incident at a local restaurant where a blue spy (yes, we have some here) informed the authorities that a waitress was not wearing the required mask to serve customers. The constable arrived and gave the owner a good finger wagging.
Since then reservations are mandatory there due to a vast majority of our town folk who have stopped by to show support. I will also do my part in the next few days.
Between Erie, Pittsburgh and Youngstown here in far western PA. The Attorney General dropped all charge and fines against a local gym owner who OMG opened his weight lifting gym Uh and duh.These “authorities” know it is unconstitutional to deprive a person’s rights to make their own forking decisions. Sign of hope in my life.
Anyways, I hope this link translates into something watchable. Hilarious.
Here in western Iowa tomorrow is the big day for the barbers & beauty shops and other retail to open back up. Library was going to open last week and then thought the better of it. You can call in a request for certain books, along with a time you’d like to pick them up and they put them on a table on the front entrance sidewalk. Browsing the shelves? Sorry, it’s not happening.
Because hubby had open heart surgery two years ago, I did ban him from going on the weekly grocery trips. I suspect his basic immune system is not as good as mine.
Our town has two packing plants and within the last ten days the numbers have greatly increased. It’s NOT the plants’ fault . .. 85% of employees are either Hispanic or Sudanese and most of them live in dual households. Some of them are crammed in like sardines in one house. That is the real problem but no one will address it.
Humm.. if there was a processing/packing plant near me I would be calling INS weekly.. the history of these places is the equivalent of Indentured Service or slavery depending on what the local elected leadership is engaged in..
The video was great, RetiredIG! So much truth packed in there! Sending to friends and family. 👍🏻
I sincerely hope the people who had the courage to open their businesses and then destroyed by illegal dictates of Stalinist governors, sue the Commie Bastards for everything.
So much for AG Barr protecting the Constitution!
Not just sue but also get their case before a judge who respects the Constitution.
@ Whistling_Past
👍👍
Finding a judge that respects the Constitution – that could be a problem.
They are a vanishing breed, all right.
The semi-free state of Georgia has a message for you patriots behind the blue state lines …
The rocking chair is against the wall…
I don’t know what that means, but if I can bring my rocking chairs from PA to GA (what good’s a chair if it doesn’t rock?), put out the welcome mat. 🙂
Pretty sure that is a “Red Dawn” (The original) reference. It was code over a radio free station by the resistance. Such a great movie. Glad to see I wasn’t the only that line stuck with
Here in NY the pain continues with no end in sight.
Are you in the City or upstate? The reason I ask is that my kids fled the city and I’ve been here for the month. They’re wondering when or if they will go back
We’ve been living life almost normal in my county in Tenneessee, we have 8 confirmed cases with 5 recovered. I recently retired from a larger grocery chain, and every day hundreds of customers flooded our store, no masks, no disposable gloves. Families came in to shop, small children, babies…our county is quite large so, not sure what we did right. My town is also a lake resort town, so lots of people here from all over the country, they decided to quarantine in our area.
Elon Musk nailed it when he renamed us “Sanctimonious Valley”. The six California Bay Area counties are crazy, but they are enabled by a compliant population that believes in being ruled by so called elites. Only 6% of the population goes to church at all and most churches are liberal. The very quiet conservative population is rapidly leaving. Governor Newsom has finally started to very slowly loosen the reigns. Counties are allowed to be more restrictive. Los Angeles County is the one getting the press. The six Bay Area Counties are as bad or worst.
I’m in SF right now. Santa Clara seems to be the worst county in the Bay Area right now, do you concur?
Yes. They are a hot spot in SF bay. If you got sick…take em to Stanford! I caught covid after visiting SC late January.
The NY Times recently featured the “enforcer” for Santa Clara County for a reason. A prosecutor by the name of Angela Alvarado decides on a very granular basis what is allowed (not much), and what isn’t. “Drive by” birthday parties were recently banned if you can believe it.
North Texas.. the traffic is not quite as heavy as normal but we are getting the rush hour jams morning and evening.. Nasty City noise is back.. yeah… Shelves are stocked and I finally got my mani/pedi and actually sat face to face with my doctor this week.. Some Wally worlds, Home Depot’s and Targets are making people wait in line to enter other same store brands are not, this is not a county thing.. I‘m thinking it depends on the manager, the genitalia heads are hard to understand don’t know where they lurk until I see them.. Few restaurants are open, unless they have a drive thru.. looks like many family business eateries will call it quits close the doors and are already beginning to look for work elsewhere.. even the food trucks are bailing.. they say the Ft Worth historic district is getting hit hard, many popular long term eateries are closing..
Looks like our Dallas county commissioner aka “Judge” Jenkins has finally pissed his following off, it appears he failed to include his fellow cronies in his latest taxpayer robbery scheme.. oops.. maybe we will get lucky they loose a few thousand unidentified previously used ballots this election cycle..
Keep forgetting to put on a mask when I get out of the car but everyone is real quick to politely remind me and offer one .. at least everyone has been polite about it..
I don’t know what happened but gas shot up to $1.55 a gallon today, last time I bought it I paid $1.14..that was 1/8th tank ago or 87 miles if you are following MPG..
There is a quite anger out there, people are keeping a low profile but they are not staying home behind closed doors.. The sneak is on.. It seems Shelly Luther planted a seed and it sprouted.. unfortunately she was not the first but she was the one to get the national media attention, after all she is a known jackass party donor.. The black woman that opened her shop three days before is pissed so everybody is a racist.. We still don’t know who set the criteria for what is essential and what’s not.. No one wants to claim that asinine policy
I am currently in the commie stronghold of San Francisco. Oddly, it seems somewhat less oppressive than the prison island of Manhattan. It may be the mayor is SLIGHTLY less commie than Big Bird. Masks are about 50/50 on average, depending on the neighborhood. Fewer masks in younger neighborhoods. Masks are recommended outdoors, mandated in stores. The beaches are open, but the parking lots are closed so you need to hike in from nearby neighborhoods. Parks seem to have replaced bars…lots of small groups imbibing and enjoying themselves. Alcohol in parks is illegal, but police seem to be ignoring. Social distancing signs everywhere. Have not witnessed police presence at the parks, and just minimally at the beaches. They are mostly driving around the city making noise at loiterers. Apart from the beaches and parks, it’s still pretty depressing. Many retail/restaurant locations are fully boarded up. Many places look unlikely to return. The city is very dirty, and there are lots of homeless and tents, much worse than I saw here a few months ago. Short lines at stores until about 7 pm. Restrictions are set to be loosened in the next week, so we’ll see how things change.
Northern suburb of Bham, AL
The wife got her hair done Tuesday. No masks, but only one client in the shop at a time.
She had dinner w her girlfriends last night at local restaurant…25% occupancy requirements…she said the dining area was nowhere near busy, but the bar was shoulder-to-shoulder and bustling.
Barber shops are open w restrictions, but my favorite won’t open until next. I’m getting used to my longer hair anyway, and may go back to ponytail I sported in the 70s. Cool, right?
Had a molar break a couple of weeks ago, had a consult w my dentist last week, and have an appointment next Thursday for a crown procedure.
My work is deemed essential and I’m out and about every day. Pharmacies which I was denied entry a couple of weeks ago (could do my job from the public side of the counter) have been inviting me into the pharmacy this week.
Masks at about 60%, down from about 70% a week ago and seems like people are growing weary of the BS.
I miss my favorite watering hole, but it’s set to open next week with “social distancing in mind” *wink, wink*.
Ps…Blue Bham is requiring masks in public…about 70% compliance
Southeast Pa here. My county, Chester, has not had a lot of covid deaths but we will be in the red level forever. I refuse to wear masks anymore. I’m proud of myself for all of the responses that I have thought of for the mask Nazis. Mostly the 30 second lesson on the immune system. I went in a drug store. was told to put a mask on and I said I had a medical condition and he said ok. My friend just says she has antibodies. Of course they aren’t for covid. We all have antibodies.
I have been to many protest rallies, will be in Harrisburg tomorrow again. Although every time we do it King Wolf adds another month to our jail sentence. He and his trans health sec is in deep doo now for sending so many covid patients to nursing homes where the majority of our deaths have been. He/she/it even took his/her 95 year old mother out of one and put her in a hotel so her life could be spared.
We’ll keep up the rallies until we are open. I did go up to Allentown today and saw the President’s motorcade go by. It was exciting. I have to figure out how I can watch my video in slo mo so I can see which car he was in. I can’t ask my son or any of my grandchildren because they would know I was in Allentown and I’m supposed to be home bound.
Here in Utah, we have moved into phase three of a red, orange, yellow and green system. So, as of May 19th, we are in yellow. Utah was one of only 8 states that was not issued stay at home “orders” by our Governor, so good on him. Lots of restaurants re-opening today, lots of retail as well, local and state parks are jammed as most large companies seem to still be in the “shut down” stage for some reason. Plenty of people still out of work, but participating in most normal activities. Little league baseball has been canceled for the season, huge July 4th celebrations have also been canceled, graduation programs canceled, so it is kind of a mixed bag here. TJ Maxx is scheduled to open tomorrow, so I say hallelujah to that! Golf courses are all open, thank God!
Sigh…..
I feel like i’m literally losing my mind. Financially our family is ok. I’m getting unemployment–more than i was making–and i’m pretty positive I will have a job to go back to as i work for a commercial real estate co that owns dozens of shopping centers in the NY metro area. They worked out a deal with tenants to defer rent for 3 months, and then it will be added on to regular rent payments over 12 months. Seems fair to me. Hubby actually just started a new fantastic job.
We have to wear masks in stores. My daughters friend was hassled today bc he is using a bandana and a woman started shrieking at him “that’s not a ‘proper’ mask.” We only have to have a face covering so this woman was off her rocker. Many are out and about in the neighborhood, walking, jogging, biking etc. Most not wearing mask, as they shouldn’t IMO. Was walking the dog yesterday, and someone with a dog was coming toward me. Most dog owners let their dogs get friendly, and its still ok IMO bc you can be far apart with your dogs in the middle. This guy saw me, and gave us a wide berth to go around me so as not to get too close I guess. Idiot stepped into a busy street to avoid me. Idiot.
Grocery stores seems to be pretty well stocked, even toilet paper. Not sure about playgrounds bc my kids are well past that. I should do a drive by and see what they look like.
Anyway, personally I’m losing it. Just so damn cranky as is hubby and the 2 kids. JUNE 15th!!!!
I saw this posted earlier, and it gives me hope. I don’t know what kind of protest this was, but based on the comments its the next county over from me. and I wish I could have been there with them!
I just checked this guys bio, hes a reporter with news12, which is our local station. They bash Trump 24/7 so no wonder he was getting vilified.
LOL! I liked the guy who kept walking forward “I’m fine I got hydroxychloroqine.”
Great!
Graham County, Arizona
21 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The three most recent cases are from last week, about May 7-8.
These three contracted Covid-19 while in Pinal County, they are tribal members but the tribe was not identified ( I’m assuming San Carlos Apache), they are quarantined in the county where they became ill and were tested, Pinal County….their permanent residence is Graham County.
The town is very busy, heavy traffic, all businesses open. Masks required at hospital, doctors offices, medical labs, County and City offices. Doctors offices, medical labs and medical testing buildings take temperature upon entering. The “social distancing” is still in effect everywhere. The veterinarian is not requiring masks nor enforcing “social distancing” – never did…… operating as normal. Local radio stations are broadcasting reminders….. symptoms of Covid-19, wash hands thoroughly, keep distance from others, wear masks if sick with anything or have medical issues.
Stores still short on: paper towels, toilet paper, body wipes, disenfectant wipes, some frozen foods but especially frozen meats,
some canned food, pet foods, bleach, vinegar, alcohol…..all the goods that were hoarded from the beginning of this mess. Meat is rationed as are paper towels and toilet paper and certain other items.
Walmart still making people go in one door and out another and has other entrances/exits closed and employees standing outside at doors to make sure people obey. Safeway doing same and still has One Way Only aisles. Basha’s quit making people go in one door and out the other. Every business now has plexiglass at all registers. Every business has signs on doors to remind people to keep distance. Harbor Freight just opened in the valley and is limiting the number of people in the store.
San Carlos Apache Tribe still shut down…. non tribal members are not allowed anywhere on the reservation.
Dollar General never put a limit on anything, and because of this Dollar General was/is always packed with people, and many are still hoarding, shelves are almost empty. I have witnessed the hoarding many times. Dollar Tree never put a limit on items and the shelves are still empty.
Everyone in the County is complying with the “social distancing”. A few people wear masks but they are in the minority. Gasoline is $2.05 per gallon.
Herr Fredo in NY pushed it to June 6, but most people are flipping him the bird. More places opening. More people out and about.
Orange County , Ca. here and traffic is light on freeways , surface streets busy as usual , husband is still working , 17 yr old is doing online schooling and taking an AP test tomorrow online as well . So other than not being able to go eat at our fav Mexican restaurant and online school , pretty normal for us , when our fav restaurant opens up ( Don Joses) that will be our 1st dining spot .
I wonder if Project Veritas has been wandering into hospital emergency rooms across the
country filming all the overflowing empty wards. Nurses playing hacky sack in the hallways
cause there’s nothing to do.
Spoke with a physician friend yesterday. Her her hours and pay have been cut due to lack of patient revenue. There are FOUR cases of WuFlu in the entire county where she is employed!
Western Colorado here – Grand Junction area starting to reopen slowly, fewer and fewer people wearing masks, restaurants doing booming takeout business and I expect them to start opening soon, grocery stores are all open and shelves are full (even the meat sections), fewer masks except employees are still wearing them. Banks and financial institutions, public libraries, are not open yet but people are complaining louder and louder about that.
Traffic is pretty much back to normal but downtown is a ghost town, many small businesses and restaurants will have a tough time coming back mostly I think because owners and patrons are so liberal (many Californians have invaded us), but I think there will be an effort to come back, more so than in the larger metro areas. Schools here are closed for the year but homeschooling is for the most part going pretty well. There have been a few rallies, small but Trump supporters are out in full regalia.
I do not wear masks – not now, not ever, not for any reason. I am optimistic, however, that we will get through this. Of course, it would help if the governor of Colorado quit killing our energy business — it is critical to the success of our state but the liberal governor and legislature refuse to accept that and those employed in the energy business are moving elsewhere. Meanwhile, the rest of us pay…till it’s time to vote.
I have no idea to be honest. I’m just ignoring it, except in our town we have to wear Masks in stores. Otherwise I see who I want and do what I want.
Our governor just met with Trump yesterday. Sadly I live in a blue state, but I hope the governor meeting with Trump will help get our state back to normal
If requiring ID to eat makes sense then there really can’t be any objection to requiring ID to vote. They have formally set the precedent.
Like x1000000!!!
Here on the MS gulf coast things are pretty much back to normal. Grocery stores are well stocked, restaurants are open with 50% seating, I got a much needed haircut today and casinos are opening with limited capacity next Thursday.
Went to my favorite San Diego beach yesterday. At the entrance, as sign with rules from the county health department.
ALLOWED: walking, swimming, surfing.
NOT ALLOWED: standing, sitting, congregating, fishing, or flying a drone.
My wife and I (sans masks) walked about 200 yards then sat down on a nice rock and enjoyed the beautiful day!
I’m in NorCal… Nothing much is open except grocery, home depot, Lowes, Walmart, Costco, etc. Of course you must wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart… Parks… You can walk in only except some regional parks . Don’t sit on a bench though… Very frustrating
I am in Cleveland/Akron area of Ohio and starting to get concerned about certain meat shortages. Most grocery stores are limiting, not like I would take more than two of anything anyway. I noticed hardly any beef on sale this week in the ads compared to last week.
My main restaurants are still in business for take-out. Restaurants are supposed to open on the 21st with limitations so I don’t know how that’s going to go.
A lot of people are wearing masks and I saw the Menards is requiring masks as well as Costco. Now that I am of the belief they aren’t doing anyone any good at preventing viral transmission.
My son had his quasi graduation ceremony yesterday. One family at a time and I handed him the diploma on the stage. We took our masks off for the video they were making. Then he went to this room off the side to stand 6 feet apart from the other three to throw their caps in the air for a picture or video. They may have a traditional ceremony this summer but it is all very depressing he had no prom and no end of year senior activities.
Law enforcement for Seattle. I am remaining hopeful Inslee loses this go around. Oddly enough a lot of Washington is conservative. King County and the morons who live here along with the massive voter fraud is the reason it remains blue. Fighting the good fight by not enforcing any bullshit decree that violates the Constitution.
-Where we go one, we go all.
“Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright;
The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light,
And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout;
But there is no joy in Trumpville—mighty Donald has struck out.”
I wish I may I wish I might
Explain to the few they are not right
Media plays you and you fall in line
But if failure is what you are declaring …it’s yourselves you must malign
We’re coming back 6079 and the fact that you haven’t noticed the mighty wave that is about to knock you out is all on you.
Hatred never gets a person anything but unhappiness.
Ad rem, looks like we need a cleanup on Aisle 3!
Sundance, if I wasn’t already nuts about you, this piece would have sent me over the top.
Reporting here in San Mateo County, where the rebellion is less obvious because some of the world’s richest elite live here and are doing fine…and the small bfusinesses being obliterated are either owned by sycophants who still don’t get that its their own overlords that are decimating them; or they are covert conservatives who recognize that if they speak out they’ll get clobbered.
The insanity is full. the idea of lockdown to flatten the curve to help medical facilities, has done the same crazy swing as the enviro movement, which just for one example had the ONCE IN A CENTURY ‘el nino’ phenomenon suddenly used to explain everything to this then morphing into global warming into climate change. So naturally these yahoos don’t recognize that ‘flatten the curve’ to help medical facilities is now morphed into ‘stay home until we have a cure’…with none of them having one brain cell active enough to consider that long term this is unsustainable for all of humanity.
There is rage and happily Tucker and Rush and Hannity and Laura are all using a unified voice to express the question: So WHY you free American people, are you still going along with this? And they in turn are giving voice to the Shelley Luthers and the Dave Portnoys, successors after other heroes like the Covington kids and the Little Sisters of the Poor who have stepped up to do what we all ought to be doing
University town in Montana. i wish I didn’t have to feel this way, but I simply cant help but despise all the young healthy people wearing masks (even when outdoors by themselves). I understand old people taking necessary precautions but this is stupid on steroids. We’ve had something like 20 active cases in the whole state for the last week and not much more than that in the last 3 weeks. We currently have 15 cases and only 3 in the hospital. We are entering a post-reason, anti-science, upside down lunatic age. I can’t hardly believe it.
Ockham, remember that you are in university towns. And remember that the protesters, the Shelley Luthers and others like them are out there to restore your faith in humanity.
I’m in CA and so I feel your pain, but even here I see diehard dems suddenly looking over to our side and nodding their heads.
Well in blueMA a young healthy person wearing a mask probably also thinks there are more than two genders.
Hello, from the hellhole of Philadelphia,PA, ironically, the cradle of our Independence. In the last three weeks we have been taken over by the zombies, walking around with face masks and avoiding any eye contact. I live in a condominium, so my only avenue to be outside is to walk around the city. Its depressing for me to see all these young people, in total compliance, even when they’re just walking their dog! Once in a while I’ll encounter a “rebel” who’ll make eye contact with me and give me a wink. My friends in the city are not happy, but think the government’s response is just swell, hey, we need to save lives! When Ive tried engaging them in conversation about the repercussions of such a draconian lockdown, I’ve been asked to drop it, because its “just political”. I’ve decided once the dust settles I need to move to a more receptive state. I can’t risk having to live in a liberal state when the next pandemic hits. I’m just happy that I’ll be in a battleground state come this November to cast my vote for our great President, I just hope its counted!
Coincidentally, the golf course owners group are big donors to the Massachusetts governor’s campaign committee…
And it’s unfortunate that the Diocese, ministries, etc. may have to file legal motions to exercise Constitutional rights.
Our church changed its name to Joe’s Liquor. And we renamed our Sunday school Jill’s Pot Dispensary. It’s been a learning curve for us, but fortunately whenever a city official gets suspicious and sends an inspector out, we either bribe them from the offering plate or let them get stoned for free. So far we’ve managed to stay opened. But our pastor is going to have to go on a diet. Something about always having the munchies, whatever that means. But I must admit, I haven’t seen our church elders so happy. They can’t seem to stop the giggles. Now where did I put that communion fifth again?
@ justoldcowboybill
😆😆
Where I am in Mesa you would never know anything is going on. All seems normal. I mean you will see some people wearing masks but not a lot.
People who work for the government are all ‘essential’ no matter what they do.
Everybody else is expendable.
McMaster is opening us up, week by week – announces a week ahead of time what will open the following Monday. (Surprisingly, Charleston County is following suit, lagging a week behind obviously.) People were getting restless but seem to be willing to wait a week for things to open legally. To his credit, he seems to be opening things rapidly and in a way that makes sense (if this virus were actually anything to be afraid of, anyway.)
Opening up in the Phoenix Metro tomorrow…everything except nursing homes and schools, which end next week anyway. Have an appointment at Floyd’s for a haircut tomorrow. Appointment only every half hour, empty barber chairs staggered, can’t bring anyone along or they have to wait outside, have to wear specific types of masks. If the chair isn’t open yet you have to wait in your car and they will call on your cell when you can come in. Waiting in cars in 100 degree Phoenix summers pose their own risks, but whatever.
I avoid going into stores, so as I wait in the car, I observe….it’s like a surreal scenario, the minorities make up the majority of those wearing masks. They walk around talking into the masks…today, one removed it in order to spit on the ground 🤢
Lower Alabama here. Hair salons now able to open with restrictions. Restaurants are opening also with restrictions( still no buffets allowed). I’m really glad my parish is going back to regular times for mass and allowing more that 10 people into the church. Members have to social distance( a phrase I’m learning to despise)and only the priest is allowed to serve Communion.
My son working in the oil industry traveled to Newfoundland for a new assignment and had to do a 14 day quarantine when he arrived there, then a couple of school days then out to his rig for a 28 day cycle. He did manage to send his wife a Mother’s Day gift. we are all ready to get back to “old normal.”
Here in Illinois (aka Hell), the state is locked down and Prickster (my spelling of the governor’s name) is planning on extending the lock down into June. I was about to file a class action lawsuit with a handful of other people when I learned that Rep. Cabello has already filed one on behalf of all Illinoisans. I’m in touch with his office to see what I can do to help. Hopefully this insanity gets overturned in the courts.
