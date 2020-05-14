President Trump Remarks – Allentown, PA, Medical Supply – 2:15pm ET Livestream…

Today President Trump travels to Allentown, Pennsylvania to visit the Owens and Minor distribution center for coronavirus relief supplies. The president is expected to deliver remarks at approximately 2:15pm – 2:30pm ET – Livestreams Below.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – NBC Livestream
It’s hard to keep a good man down.
Wish there was audio, employee is putting on a dancing show.
I was listening on another channel and they were listening to Michael Jackson Billie Jean lol
Let my people go! (back to work)
The Chopper Presser on departure way very good.
The difference between a businessman and a politician….one sees a problem and starts looking for the best way to solve it while the other sees an opportunity for more power and start looking for the best way to spin it!
while we wait…i have a dental appt. next tuesday for a new crown after my root canal a few weeks ago. I got a call yesterday from their office clerk to inform me that I will be expected to pay for PPE for everyone. Never fear, Dr. is keeping costs down unlike OTHER dentists in the area. Next I will drive up at appt time and call the office whereupon they will come out to me and bring me paperwork to update (not sure what would have changed from 2 weeks ago) and then 15 minutes later they will come out and accompany me inside. Once inside I will be masked, prepped, while the exam room scrubbed down. I can then enjoy the experience much better! I am sure sitting in the car in this heat will add to the enjoyment as well. I told her that was a bit extreme but the Kommissars at the ADA and CDC have given instructions and those not complying can sit and have their teeth rot. Everyday we lose more and more of our freedoms.
