President Trump Interview With Maria Bartiromo….

President Trump sits down for a lengthy hour-long interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. The President discusses coronavirus, the economy, China, trade, Flynn, the election, and much more. 55 minute interview taped yesterday, aired today.
President Trump sits down for a lengthy hour-long interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. The President discusses coronavirus, the economy, China, trade, Flynn, the election, and much more. 55 minute interview taped yesterday, aired today.
Can’t wait to hear it.
LikeLike
How is it that Donald Trump looks younger than when he was elected??? I love POTUS. Don’t be offended. He is a mean, abrasive, thin skinned sob with an enormous ego. There I said it. But if he wasn’t that way he would be hiding under his bed. He actually loves the fighting. He is in his 70s and is having more fun than 1980s Trump. He was built for these times. I love you man. In a nonsexual way…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald J Trump is not mean.
Why would you say that?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald Trump truly cares about his country and about its citizens, He is not mean, good grief! And if he was thin skinned he would have resigned long ago. I surely don’t agree with your description of POTUS, Bill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Getting called “mean” is a complement in some parts of the country. Such as saying your lawyer, or president, is “lean and mean”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure he’s really ‘thin skinned.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, why bring race into it?
LikeLike
Yes, he looks young because he loves his job. He was called by many to do it, long, long before he did. And because we all pray for him daily.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We need to educate PDJT on whitehat vaccine methods vs blackhat vaccine methods soonest.
LikeLike
He likes kickin’ butt and takin’ names.
LikeLike
Bill – I absolutely disagree that POTUS is thin-skinned. Yes, he never lets an attack go by without a counter-attack, but I don’t think that makes him thin-skinned. In fact, if he were, he wouldn’t be running for a second term. I think his skin is thicker than just about anybody anyone can name because he keeps fighting and never gives up. A thin-skinned person backs off and pulls away.
LikeLike
Ken, I’d LIKE your comment if WordPress would let me.
LikeLike
Trump is a diesel train locomotive; he just keeps on plugging along while Sleepy Joe is barely getting out of bed each day.
LikeLiked by 7 people
a diesel train which was easily duped into turning the reins over to a corrupt life long clinton-loving bureaucrat.
I sent him there to fight those b@stards. Not this..
Very angry and disappointed right now..
That said, it’s instant CW time if dems get into power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We just have to get B-B-B-Biden in there to straighten things out. /s Good Lord.
LikeLike
ah, you underestimate the tactic of letting the devil drown in his own juices…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Get a grip!
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump has more information/intelligence than ANY of us on what this virus represented. I do think President Trump using the terms “we are at war” is very telling. President Trump has my vote every day and twice on Sunday. If you feel President Trump has disappointed you I am sure Biden would take your vote. Cheers!
LikeLiked by 15 people
TWO thumbs up…!
MAGA/KAG/MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
PDJT is getting things done. You don’t have all the info to know who, what, when, where, why or how to get things done.
Patience while the master is at work.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m right there with you, repsort. I’m more into natural medicine, so to see him give such a powerful platform to the cdc, fda and vaccines, makes me sick. They’ve got total control of our medical systems and money, money, money. I was questioning my doctor and this is what he told me. “. They come up with a drug. It’s given to a thousand people. If it works for 700, it becomes standard practice. I have to use standard practice or I could be sued, lose my license and my hospital privileges. Your way works, but I can’t use it.” They have way too much power and I hate to see president Trump acquiesce to them. It’s galling.
LikeLike
Also, they’ve put so many restrictions on the hcq-zpak-zinc protocol, the average person can’t go to their doctor and get it. You have to be admitted to a hospital. I wonder what the old goats in congress are using.
LikeLike
Just a reminder our civil liberties are at stake. (Baa!)
LikeLiked by 27 people
I don’t know.
I refuse to wear one.
I put a scarf over my face once at a post office because I had packages to mail and did not want to cause a ruckus.
Another time I did the same on a public bus when asked to by the driver, even though I was the only one on the bus. I was going to be leaving a salvation tract on the seat, so i did not want to jeopardize that, the drivers usually walk the bus at the end of the run where I was getting off.
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
1Corinthians 15:1 ¶ Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wouldn’t be caught alive in one. I’m pretty sure I already had this virus and I was ornery enough to fight it off as usual.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You would if your employer made it mandatory to wear one. It’s quite the hoot. 😕
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I said, not gonna’ happen. 🙂
LikeLike
Just in case. Make a statement.
https://store.ilovemyfreedom.org/products/trump-2020-navy-face-mask?variant=31688909553753
LikeLiked by 1 person
No thanks.
LikeLike
Beyond the political implications mask usage as practiced by the hoi polloi is in fact counterproductive. They ARE trying to kill us. I refuse to volunteer in my own demise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone sneezes. It lands on your mask. You touch your mask and it’s on you. Simple science.
LikeLike
I wore the proper protective equipment for my job, as required.
Full face respirator.
One of the things I had to do in an analytical laboratory was generate a reagent called diazomethane.
It is carcinogenic, teterogenic and mutanogenic (causes cancer, birth defects, and mutations).
It is also explosive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that is the kind of mask I would wear. That and a scuba mask. 🙂
LikeLike
Fighter pilots wear the best masks, even better than Batman’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mmmmm…. Maybe.
LikeLike
I enjoyed watching the shoppers at my local Walmart ignore the ” Do Not Enter” directions taped to the floor when shopping the other day.
They almost smirked when they walked over the bright red signs taped to the floor.
Every single shopper was going the “wrong” way down the aisles.
And only about 10% were wearing masks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bravo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was a little surprised myself Twolaine.
Walmart was not the place I expected to see a push back but there it was, people quietly pushing back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be nice! Laughing here. I am scheduled for surgery. I don’t think that all this “crazy” will be over by then.
Lots of appointments for lab work, pre-op and so on. Each time I go in –pretty sure I will be handed a mask at the door. I have no problem with that. Sick people also go in for lab work. Don’t want their germs on me. Same way I would never touch a magazine ever at a doctors office….heck…maybe the person that was reading it before me had pink eye or something! Nope–never touch.
Then the kicker—a week before the surgery I have to go in for final pre-op—–and get a COVID test. Then……I have to take my temp 2X a day…..and they “recommend” that I quarantine until the surgery. If temp goes over 100 have to call the Drs. If necessary for me to be in public, to wear protective gear. Gloves and mask.
It is MY responsibility to protect my health. Although healthy, even though in the risk age group… It will …and is… up to me to make sure that I don’t have any contact with people, etc.
Not planning on wearing a mask …..I am just going to chill at home for the week before surgery. I am NOT going to risk waiting through the lockdown on elective surgeries (Hip replacement) and then doing all the prep work….just to be stupid and have it jeopardized, if something comes up and I HAVE to venture out and among people—trust me—I will be wearing the mask and gloves. Don’t like having to do it–but I will. Same with the test—was never a concern, never considered getting one–but if that is what I have to do….no problem.
So, give some of us a break…..maybe when you see an old person with a mask….you won’t jump to conclusions.
LikeLike
To each his own.
LikeLike
When we demand the IDs of diners, aka, suspects, do the Undocumented get a pass as usual?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Need ID to eat, but not to vote … sounds about right for the times
LikeLiked by 12 people
Winner, winner, chicken dinner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My dad and I refuse to wear one, and we won’t patronize any store that says a mask is required.
I have also observed that many people do not obey the pointer arrows in the shopping aisles, even though they wear masks. 😷
LikeLiked by 7 people
probably wearing the masks too high…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! I know it’s off topic, but its great news – especially for Trump!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Rep Matt Gaetz response was priceless…
So ends Sen Warners chairmanship.
LikeLiked by 7 people
so tell us what Gaetz said!
LikeLike
Gaetz tweeted out: “So end the chairmanship of Mark Warner”
LikeLike
Obama’s minions probably told Burr he had to go before the election heats up…because they can’t control what will come out, and we have to give the public time to forget…
LikeLike
What a Tolkeinist summary of the demise of a swamp creature..
LikeLike
Ah, Elbereth, Gilthoniel, we still remember, we who dwell…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Worried who Cocaine Mitch will tap to fill the position. Should be Grassley sliding over given he’s a true patriot. Knowing Mitch though, it will probably be Romney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rand would be my choice but it did not say he stepped down from the committee, just the chairmanship, though I think he should have resigned entirely. So if it comes from within, I would choose Susan Collins or Tom Cotton.
Members, 116th Congress
Richard Burr, North Carolina, Chairman.
Jim Risch, Idaho.
Marco Rubio, Florida.
Susan Collins, Maine.
Roy Blunt, Missouri.
Tom Cotton, Arkansas.
John Cornyn, Texas.
Ben Sasse, Nebraska.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom Cotton. Purely because he has been in less time than most AND, more importantly, because of his straight shooting vis-a-vis the PRC (China). We need someone leading the Intel committee who is willing, able, and in fact actually calling out our greatest enemy without… imho
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe James Wolfe or Ali Watkins/s LOL It’ll be lil Marco or Corndog
LikeLike
Promote Rubio.
LikeLike
Oh, brought down by a ‘stock trade investigation’? Okay, if you say so, lol. Stay tuned…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Feinstein? Pelosi? Add to the list. Ad infinitum?
One way to clean out the perpetual terms of congresscritters is to make it illegal for them to add/sell assets or trade in ANY entity while serving. Done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why they use their immediate family members – like Hunter Biden.
LikeLike
The seedy stock trading doesn’t look good, but he was not alone in that. I think the shenanigans of the Senate Intelligence committee are being exposed. The insider trading is cover.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You betcha. The dominoes are falling very quickly now. Tomorrow will be intense, as will next week be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Barr does the same to all of them – Feinstein and the rest, subpoena their phones and investigate
LikeLike
I hope you are right…
LikeLike
Winning! Now do the same for the Democrats.
LikeLike
They put fear and doubt in us early in this PLANdemic, so people who are normally ok with germs have now become germaphobes. It’s tragic. So many lives negatively impacted by one or two power hungry individuals.
LikeLiked by 7 people
curious – why do you have a mask on your avatar then???? sign of submission???
LikeLike
It was an inside joke to friends who created photos with masks. I only wear one when they require it in a store. But thanks for your snarky question.
LikeLike
i refuse to patronize any establishment that would require such a sign of submission/idiocy – no snark intended. I dont need anything that bad.
LikeLike
Yes, I’m seeing too many people wearing masks, here in middle Tennessee, when I KNOW whatever risk there may once have been, it is definitely over now; why can’t they enjoy the fine Spring? And they must have heard those people who have assured everyone that masks should NOT be worn in public…especially against this criminally overhyped virus. It’s like “Zombie Apocalypse”, only there are no zombies visible anywhere, no reason for all of this self-flagellation(!)
So I wonder how these sheep are going to be weaned off all their designer masks (I see lots of cowboys, and not a stagecoach in sight). They are going to have to grow up all over again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Harry… you are right to be concerned over all of this “submssion without question”… I recall George Carlin advising, long ago… “question everything”… when we see so many questioning nothing… it is disheartening, at the least….
LikeLike
Biden’s Handlers Getting Nervous
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/bidens-handlers-getting-nervous/
LikeLike
Truckers honking their horns in support of President Trump during the interview, that is beautiful.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I hope Maria and the President discussed the epidemic of #FakeWhistleblowers that has been sweeping Washington, D.C. recently!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“President Trump sits down for a lengthy hour-long interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.”
I saw perhaps half of it. OK, our VSGPDJT has all that in the past being exposed.
What about dealing with “Faux Fauci” RIGHT NOW!
The dems want the dem governors to collapse their states, so PDJT loses the election and the dems retake the Senate.
Then the dem governors will get bailouts.
If it dies not happen, the dem governors will still be ok with their graft and corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/05/thomas-dilorenzo/how-the-left-finally-found-trumps-achilles/
“…This main ingredient of Trump’s historical victory in 2016 has been completely undermined by the planned-demic. “Social distancing rules” prohibit little league baseball games, let alone a 70,000 person Trump rally. Just as important as the rallies themselves was what Trump was saying at them, which did get reported – mostly through social media, not the Democrats’ kept puppies at CNN, MSNBC, See-B.S., etc. These things obviously struck a chord with millions of voters, since he won the election. All of this is now gone; there likely won’t be any such rallies. Furthermore, there has been a striking change in how Trump communicates with the public. His strength was his spontaneity. That’s how he defeated sixteen Republican candidates and the Clinton Crime Family. But with the planned-demic he has apparently been convinced by his advisors to read bureaucratic gobbledygook from a telepompter like all the other “respectable” Republican Party losers in Washington do. He made snide comments about it at first, but now seems resigned to continuing it. Figuratively speaking, Trump’s left (political) achilles heel has been ruptured….”
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN, MSNBC, other alphabets MSM may not give him the coverage they did before, and the rallies may be stymied, but diehards spread news via White House Live, RSBN, OAN, etc.
If you are seriously worried about the election – do things the old fashioned way. SPAM everyone with texts, emails, etc. Trump e-chain letters can be “your friend”. Create a fake email and spam you lefty friends. Do the same with a burner number.
Even more fun is to create a fake twitter account ,glean the @addys of antifa and blm types and send them trump info.
Alinsky tactics. Art of War.
LikeLike
You could add up sleepy creepy Joe’s last 10 interviews with written answers and they wouldn’t add up to 55 minutes! Nevermind the do-overs or take-two’s!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t wait for the in person debate, TRUMP vs Creepy QP Joe!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know someone a few days ago brought up that by our VSGPOTUS DJT referring to ’44 being involved, and amplifying the “Obamagate” vernacular, meant that there’s plenty of ‘goods’ already and will be exposed. If you listened to him and his body language in this interview, particularly when he brings up ’44 again, I think this will take a brutal turn for ’44 and a majority of his admin in the coming weeks, and, deservedly so for what they have done to the country and so many innocents. Plus, a tweet signal, after this interview was recorded yesterday, directed towards ‘all talk and no action’ Sen L. Graham to bring in ’44 for questioning in the senate panel, is a clear signal. Yes, it is my opinion and speculation, but, given that VSGPDJT always backs up his claims with actions, I am more confident now that justice will be served, this will keep building up to a likely crescendo till Oct.
Yes, it won’t be as fast as we’d like it to be, but we and our cold anger has been patient thus far. Thank you. Be safe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I kept telling anyone who’d listen to me that when Sullivan didn’t end this thing two days after he got the DOJ letter, he was angling for a way to keep it going.
I get the felling Sidney Powell and POTUS as well expected something odd from Sullivan, something corrupt. I am alone in feeling that way?
Thus, I am left guessing: is another shoe about to drop about the Flynn case which will make Sullivan wish he’d never done this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Howard….I agree. Said the same. Would REALLY celebrate when Sullivan signed off. I trust Sidney. I also believe in the saying—-give him enough to hand himself. Looks like Sullivan is not disappointing in the—how stupid can I be department.
People have been saying Justice Department is messed up and corrupt for quite awhile. Nothing like putting it on full display!
LikeLike
Wow! She let him talk! Great job Maria 👍 Our President is amazing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Every time our POTUS speaks of what was done to him and his admin, I wish he’d substitute, “done to Americans.”
LikeLike
T1 Howard… it might be good for him to “add” that each time… but really… this HAS all been “done” to him, ‘up close and personal’… not to you, or other Americans, in NEARLY the same way… bless him and his family for their strength and perseverance.
LikeLike
I hope everyone saw the whole interview.
Trump, ‘ we will have a vaccine by the end of the year and we will mobilize the military ‘. I do not much like this idea at all, no way a vaccine can be created by the end of the year. Not one that could be considered SAFE, it takes years of testing and that is not happening here!
This is bad news.
LikeLike
Being part of vaccine R&D, things have to be perfect for this to happen…so I agree. I just think this comment is more about creating a sense of positivity moving forward.
LikeLike
I suspect he is playing to his critics on this one. Much like he has to know Fauxi must go, but he can’t do that at least for a while.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sooo this is bit alarming… So will we be required to get this vaccine in order to access commerce? Our pre-Covid lives? BTW what’s not in the below snippet is that PTRUMP did say that we’re going to give this to MOST of our population.
.
“President Donald Trump said in an interview Thursday he is already mobilizing the military to help distribute a coronavirus vaccine as soon as it is developed.
“Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly,” the president said in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, which aired on Thursday morning.
The president said that distributing the vaccine would be a “massive job” and that he would move quickly to get it distributed.
“Unless you’re mobilized and ready, you’re not going to be able to do it for a long time. So we’re starting now,” he said.
President Trump predicted a vaccine would become available by the end of 2020, and manufacturers are already mobilizing the production of millions of doses of potential vaccine candidates while they are tested.
The president has also set an “Operation Warp Speed “task force goal of getting 100 million vaccine doses available in the fall, with 300 million doses by January.”
LikeLike
This was a bio weapon and China did it on purpose IMO. If I am right another “hit” might be coming. Mobilizing the Military for this task of distributing the vaccine makes me think President Trump has someone or something he doesn’t trust. IMO President Trump wants to take care of the American People first before the “enemy” can dissect the vaccine and create another form of COVID, leaving the vaccine useless. (Think like the military when considering the possibilities here)
LikeLike
This is all assuming that the vaccine is safe and we know what’s in it. They’re not liable for any damages caused by their products if required by the US Government.
LikeLike
wee2low… (your moniker sounds like old age is catching up) I think you may be on to something with your comment… Fauci and Gates have smelly hands in this, perhaps?
LikeLike
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-trump-idUSKBN22Q1Q2
This is very very concerning. If President Trump is mobilizing the military to administer the yet non existent covid v@ccine to the people, he is breaking people’s trust and lose many from his base. This is insanity and he better make sure our rights are not trampled on for the commie mantra of ” common good”. Plus he is naming a former nig pharma exec as a v@ccine czar??? What the heck?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The vaccine won’t be mandated IMO, but recommended for the high risk folks..similar to the flu.
These announcements are to create a sense of stability to the folks who are worried.
There will be challenges to the SCOTUS regarding a mandated vaccine so I won’t get too fired up today on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would have to agree that it won’t be mandated however private industries may be pressured to require the vaccine in order to access commerce (shopping and getting a job). Zero sum game, get the vaccine or starve to death.
LikeLike
Around 25:00 Maria Bartiromo asks about DiBlasio’s money demands.
Our President mentions how badly some cities have been run — NYC, Chicago.
That’s the absolute truth, they are horribly mismanaged in every area.
And everyone should be asking for an accounting of where the money goes in NYC (and Chicago etc.)
Not just “show me the money” — show me where the money GOES.
Say, Mrs. DiBlasio, how’s that Mental Health initiative going?
https://nypost.com/2019/02/28/de-blasio-and-co-mayor-wife-have-wasted-1-8b-of-taxpayer-money/
LikeLike
President Trump: “The whole thing was corrupt and we caught them…” #OBAMAGATE
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/president-trump-the-whole-thing-was-corrupt-and-we-caught-them-obamagate/
LikeLike
President Trump calls out Barry, Biden, and judge emmet on the Flynn case. LOVE IT!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person