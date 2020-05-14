FBI Deliver Search Warrant to Senator Richard Burr – Seize Cell Phone…

It likely takes a lot of main justice approvals to serve a search warrant for the device of the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). The Chairman of the powerful committee also sits on the congressional oversight team known as the gang-of-eight.
According to the Los Angeles Times the FBI served a search warrant on North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr Wednesday. The warrant appears connected to an ongoing investigation on whether or not Burr violated a law that prevents members of Congress from trading insider information they learn from their work. According to the report federal agents seized Burr’s cell phone after they served the warrant at his residence in the Washington DC area.
The sketchy guardian of swamp secrets is retiring at the end of this year so he’s probably just willing to wait out the investigation and negotiate with the DC justice-tier to pay a fine and move on. DC has a totally different set of laws and outcomes than everywhere else. The fine and any resulting legal expenses will likely be paid by a lobbying firm or political interest group who previously contracted with, and received benefit from, Senator Burr.
It’s the way of the swamp.
Maybe the idea is to get him out now (of the SSIC) before the election.
Senator Richard Mauze Burr Term was up in 2022 but not considering running in 2021. Guess he is looking to Lobby allowed on Senate Floor after the Senate and keeps his Campaign Donations. SEC Investigations are tough to cover up they just trace everyone the Target knows, contacted and when Stocks were Sold or Bought and then asked those traced what did they know and when did they know it and why they sold or bought the Stocks. Any Lying and it becomes a Process Crime for Testimony if you Flip.
Old American Justice Adage, Elected Official Resign & Retire While Appointed Officials Go To Jail Or Turn State Witness To Testify!
What else is on that cell phone?
I guess Crowdstrike will have to say…
Isn’t this good news?
AG Bill Barr:
FIRE Chris Wray.
FIRE Dana Boente.
FIRE Brandon Van Grack.
Put Giuliani on the case. In the 90s he locked a whole bunch of guys up For insider trading!
So the seizure of Burr’s cell isn’t even a slightly hopeful sign? I mean I feel like that wouldn’t have happened in the Holder DoJ…
In the Obama/holder Administration they would have given him new cell phone for free.
People like Burr have a cell for just such occasions as the FBI coming to call. Likely he has one phone for mundane senate work and another for his, how shall we say, special interests.
I bet he didn’t see this coming and didn’t like it one little bit. Hope he reacts for the cameras. Cloud over his head and all is a new experience for his highness.
I didn’t know the jerk was retiring. Well, that’s good to know. It’d be funny if they kinda found other stuff on the phone, but since he’s leaving, I betcha they’re not going to look into what was going on with Burr in 2016/17/18.
Like Reid, once gone, the place will be better for it. I’m glad he’s not doing the Kennedy/McCain thing where they stay on till death, damn you all!… but man, after some of these key figures leave, it leaves the Senate in a MUCH better place. I have great hope for both houses of Congress for about 10 years from now. All of the Democrats who rose to power in the 80’s and 90’s and are so caustic and awful, will have retired or expired.
Hell just froze over.
Sundance, Burr and Warner were tickled pink when Coats was nominated as DNI. Do you know who recommended him to Trump? Was it Pence?
I don’t remember Sundance or most of CTH tickled pink re: Coats. Burr & Warner, sure they were for the obvious reason. I was NOT tickled pink for Coats.
I mean Burr and Warner, not Sundance. Scoured news articles today looking for who recommended Coats. Pence, being from Indiana and liking Coats, is the obvious choice. Just wondering who exactly recommended Coats to Trump.
It’s a public humiliation and that’s a start. It puts others on notice. One could even propose getting him off the committee chair
Now onto Loeffler. Yuck.
As the cowboys around the campfire in the years ago Pace’s Piquante Sauce commercials used to say about the cook from New York City, ‘Git a Rope’.
“The sketchy guardian of swamp secrets is retiring at the end of this year so he’s probably just willing to wait out the investigation and negotiate with the DC justice-tier to pay a fine and move on. “
It’s good to be in the top level of a cast system which America certainly now has.
“The sketchy guardian of swamp secrets is retiring at the end of this year…”
His term expires in 2022.
Correct, but we’d love to see him retire this year. Wouldn’t bother me to vote for two senators this year.
Bottom up procedure. Like they did with Potus Trump. If they find any wrongdoing on one phone, it will be a search for his other phones’ data that are already collected in the NSA.
Wonderful.
Now do Kelly Loeffler.
No make her twist in the wind then give her the treatment that tv food/craft lady got.
And Feinstein too!
Now let’s see if investigators can unmask any interesting text messages between Sen. “I’m kin to Aaron, Sir” Burr and Sen. Warner and Attorney Adam Waldman, lobbyist for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, et. al.
for some positive news, Mike Garcia (R) has officially won the Cali seat vacated by the bong queen. And Tom Tiffany (R) won the Wisconsin special election.
I guess he still has his shortwave radio.
Is the FBI making sure no Dems are implicated? So they take the phone and give it the Hillary tx? 🤦🏼♀️. Take everyone at the SSCI with him and it will be great news
How about seizing Warner’s cell phone?
Insider trading has always been legal for congress critters. All data on one’s cell phone is available to authorities on demand without having to seize the hardware. So, what’s the real point here?
A shot across the bow maybe?
They passed a law years ago (2012) that it is no longer legal. It’s called the STOCK Act. However you have to go to a basement in DC to search every individual by name for their trades. Also, none of Congress, nor Exec branch, nor their employees may invest in IPO’s.
Yep, nothing will come of this. Slap on the wrist, perhaps a fine ultimately paid by others, and that’s that. No DC judge will be adding on charges. And the media gets to say how meanie republican profited while folks were dying, GOP bad narrative.
