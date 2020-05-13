Andrew McCarthy Reacts to Judge Sullivan Requesting Amicus Briefs in Criminal Case…

Posted on May 13, 2020

Fox News analyst Andrew McCarthy discusses the order by Judge Sullivan allowing amicus briefs from third-parties prior to issuing a ruling in the Flynn case. As McCarthy notes Sullivan is allowing an anti-Trump therapy session within his legal proceedings.

  1. RedNeckJohnGalt says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Who makes the Sullivan puppet dance? Why does the Sullivan puppet dance? How did the puppeteer learn to make the Sullivan puppet dance? What does the Sullivan puppeteer know that we don’t know? Inquiring minds want to know.

  2. hokkoda says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    OK, I think I found what they were looking for. There was a meeting at the Four Seasons in NYC on 12/15/16 between Bannon, Flynn, and a UAE guy Mohammed bin Zayed. I think that is what the 12/14-15 unmasking was about. They wanted to know what Trump was planning.

    • jbowen82 says:
      May 13, 2020 at 4:26 pm

      MBZ is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

      • hokkoda says:
        May 13, 2020 at 7:25 pm

        Thanks, I was trying to do this between classes today, and didn’t have time to go get a back story on him. I think it’s very noteworthy that it started out with a few unmaskings, and then BOOM over a dozen unmasking requests in a day or two.

        They were clearly watching for specific people and then sharing what they found. This also explains why Clapper relaxed the data-sharing because the individual unmasking requests were overloading the system. They couldn’t spy effectively by having to do the unmaskings one at a time.

    • William the Comptroller says:
      May 13, 2020 at 5:12 pm

      Excellent research datapoint. We are all going to do our part and pitch in to gather the tiniest but sometimes most important details.

  3. MaineCoon says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Recusal from the case BEFORE THE CASE STARTS is their legal obligation if they are conflicted. Once a case ensures, like what Sullivan is doing, per Alan Dershowitz, if Sullivan does dismiss, he should be impeached.

  4. starfcker says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    It will be a very hard case to make” says Andrew McCarthy. That name is familiar. Where might I have seen that before? Oh yeah, here. ://images.app.goo.gl/JtXKs6qFdrWHhzCk8

  6. JT says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    This is simply Sullivan trying to give himself political cover before granting the DoJ’s motion. Its sad that judges need to do this, but in today’s fantastic environment, its necessary.

  7. waynesteapartyworld says:
    May 13, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    To be a Lifer Lawyer in the DC Bubble, with or without a robe, is to become separated from reality. We need to find a way to pop previous by massive relocations of entire bureaucracies to cities in middle America (and Northern Alaska). This corona virus could be a great opportunity for POTUS to start the process immediately, imo.

  8. Zydeco says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    AM states that Sullivan came into the case later. Well that’s because the case was originally presided over by Rudy Contreras who as we know know from Page and Strzok texts (paraphrased) “Let’s invite Rudy out for some drinks and slip in some talking points on the matter we have been discussing”.

    This interaction should not be forgotten.

  9. Rick says:
    May 13, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    That’s about as strong a rebuke as you’ll ever get from ‘even steven’ McCarthy.

  11. Scarlet says:
    May 13, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Could Judge Contreras have recused nc he signed bogus FISA warrants ?

    But, you must go back before you can go forward.
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-flynn/judge-presiding-over-michael-flynn-criminal-case-is-recused-court-idUSKBN1E202V
    Why did U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras recuse?
    https://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/current-membership
    Judge Rudolph Contreras current member of FISC?
    WHO SIGNED THE FLYNN FISA?
    THE SWAMP RUNS DEEP.
    Q

  12. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    May 13, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Well reasoned argument from former federal prosecutor ( with 1000+ guilty pleas to his name) the Flynn guilty plea is legally invalid:

    https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/05/12/very-likely-judge-emmet-sullivan-committed-error-in-connection-with-flynn-sentencing/

    The short version is Sullivan had to, by law, establish each fact of the crime, including materiality, the element making lying a crime, before taking the plea.

    Yet after taking the plea, Sullivan was musing aloud to the court about maybe, you know if it wasn’t too much trouble for the DOJ, he hoped at some hearing in the future they might explain to him how Flynn’s lie was material to an investigation.

    He even said he hoped the question, his mandatory legal requirement, wasn’t “inappropriate”.

  13. amflyalex says:
    May 13, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Sullivan has appointed retired judge to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn.

    • sync says:
      May 13, 2020 at 7:11 pm

      Criminal contempt for perjury? Where did that come from?

      Getting real strange now…I guess Sullivan gets judicial guidance from the Washington Post

      Gleeson argued in a washington post op-ed earlier this week that DOJ’s abrupt reversal on the Flynn case demands a closer look by Judge Sullivan

      http://archive.is/EjYOW

  14. WRB says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Proving this judge is a real piece of work:

    ORDER APPOINTING AMICUS CURIAE

    Upon consideration of the entire record in this case, it is

    hereby

    ORDERED that the Court exercises its inherent authority to
    appoint The Honorable John Gleeson (Ret.) as amicus curiae to
    present arguments in opposition to the government’s Motion to
    Dismiss, ECF No. 198, see, e.g., United States v. Fokker Servs.
    B.V., 818 F.3d 733, 740 (D.C. Cir. 2016); Jin v. Ministry of
    State Sec., 557 F. Supp. 2d 131, 136 (D.D.C. 2008); it is
    further

    ORDERED that amicus curiae shall address whether the Court
    should issue an Order to Show Cause why Mr. Flynn should not be
    held in criminal contempt for perjury pursuant to 18 U.S.C.
    § 401, Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 42, the Court’s
    inherent authority, and any other applicable statutes, rules, or
    controlling law.
    Case 1:17-cr-00232-EGS Document 205 Filed 05/13/20 Page 2 of 2

    SO ORDERED.

    Signed: Emmet G. Sullivan
    United States District Judge

  15. Zorro says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    War time moves.

    Like

  16. David M Kitting says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Important to keep this in it’s proper perspective. As to this case, it is imperative that Judge Sullivan remember that all of the ‘Cadillac healthcare’ in the world can’t save you (Elijah Cummings).
    When Almighty God is done with your ass here, your time is up. Best KNOW where you are going beforehand. You don’t get a second chance.

  17. Beverly says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Well, the Demonics are shameless, aren’t they? this “JUDGE” is machine-gunning for the other team! Un-freaking-believable.

  18. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Sidney Powell due to be on Lou Dobbs shortly.,

  19. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Gleeson highlights…. Left wing loony.

    Tenure as district judge
    As a district judge Gleeson was a critic of harsh mandatory sentencing, going so far as to request federal prosecutors vacate convictions he had been forced to impose.[1] Judge Gleeson’s ruling against the FBI in a landmark racial profiling case was reversed by the Supreme Court of the United States in Ashcroft v. Iqbal (2009). Judge Gleeson oversaw the prosecution of Jordan Belfort, famous as the “Wolf of Wall Street”.[2] In 2012 Judge Gleeson approved a deferred prosecution agreement with HSBC widely criticized as being too lenient.[1] He caused controversy in 2016 by ordering reports by the bank’s independent monitor publicly disclosed.[3] In his last days on the bench Judge Gleeson, instead of issuing a writ of audita querela,[4] invented a new “federal certificate of rehabilitation” to help convicts find jobs

  20. sync says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    Criminal contempt for perjury?

    18 USC Sec. 401

    A court of the United States shall have power to punish by fine or imprisonment, or both, at its discretion, such contempt of its authority, and none other, as—
    (1)Misbehavior of any person in its presence or so near thereto as to obstruct the administration of justice;
    (2)Misbehavior of any of its officers in their official transactions;
    (3)Disobedience or resistance to its lawful writ, process, order, rule, decree, or command.

    • Bubby says:
      May 13, 2020 at 7:47 pm

      Sync can a Federal Judge charge a defendant with perjury? How does that work? What if the DOJ declines the perjury case who prosecutes?

  22. jay says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    This is very dangerous. Separation of Powers is being trampled on. This needs to stop now.

    “Separation of powers serves several goals. Separation prevents concentration of power (seen as the root of tyranny) and provides each branch with weapons to fight off encroachment by the other two branches. As James Madison argued in the Federalist Papers (No. 51), “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition.” Clearly, our system of separated powers is not designed to maximize efficiency; it is designed to maximize freedom.”

    http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/conlaw/separationofpowers.htm

  23. GTOGUY says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Is Judge Sullivan from Arkansas? Just asking, that might explain a lot.

  24. Bubby says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    I believe they are trying to force President Trump into issuing a pardon then they can declare Gen Flynn guilty as charged! That the pardon was just political! Judge Jackson obviously is taking orders from obama plain as day! President Trump is very patient we’ll have wait and see what happens!

  25. footballfan33 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    I believe we just discovered why the judge tried to get a reaction out of Flynn with his tongue lashing at the plea hearing. His puppet master didn’t like that Flynn was getting off lightly. The judge has “gone full libtard.” And everyone knows you never go full libtard. It’s a career ender.

  26. thedoc00 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    This slug is actually running a trial without jury and using a COURT appointed prosecutor (friend of the Judge), plain and simple. This goes against every rule and precept regarding impartiality of the courts. The legal (constitutionally designated) prosecuting arm of the government has declined prosecution but the court is bringing charges and prosecuting a case. He will use evidence provided via Lawfare amicus briefs, that has not been vetted and the Lawfare firms do not have comply with discovery for any evidence they hold.

    Will Sydney Powell get see the “evidence” this prosecutor will use before he makes his case??

    As a point of reference. Obama and Holder habitually meet and communicate personally with members of district courts that oppose President Trump on a regular basis. This came to light when Obama was caught vacationing with a 9th Circuit Judge in Hawaii before that Judge was to make one of the 1st negative rulings against President Trump’s enforce of existing immigration laws.

  27. dayallaxeded says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Let Sulliedvan refuse the dismissal. Then Barrky hisownself should traipse into court, call the case for trial, give his opening statement explaining that Flynn was railroaded, never actually lied about anything, and is actually the victim of extreme, institutional criminality. Then rest the government’s case without presentation of a single witness. Even an a–hole like Sulliedvan wouldn’t put his reputation on the line by issuing a judgment of guilt on no evidence. If he did, it’d be overturned in a nanosecond and he would be a candidate for impeachment for malfeasance or insanity or both.

  28. Tim says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Judge Sullivan has ordered that the amicus curse look at charging Flynn with perjury for pleading guilty to lying. When in fact there was no lie. But NOT at charging the FBi And DOJ players with perverting the course of justice and perjury. Since they claimed Flynn lied when they knew from the beginning Flynn did not. The persecution of Flynn continues. They will all give an account to God.

  29. jay says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/497679-retired-judge-tapped-to-argue-against-dojs-move-to-drop-flynn

    “Among the issues Sullivan has asked former federal judge John Gleeson to address is “whether the Court should issue an Order to Show Cause why Mr. Flynn should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury.”

  30. Patriot1783 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Geez, obvious who is in charge of Sullivan’s court..certainly not the judge. With this move, can Atty Powell make request for this case be reviewed by the Supreme Court ?

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-deep-state-erupts-judge-sullivan-appoints-retired-judge-argue-governments-motion-dismiss-case-flynn-wants-hold-flynn-contempt/

  31. Mechakong says:
    May 13, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Devils advocate here….what if Judge Sullivan thought, “hey DOJ, you want to play political games in my court, I’ll show you political games.” At the end of the day, he still has to follow the rule of law, but this may not be just a left vs. right thing. It is judicial branch vs. executive branch. It’s the past corruption of the DOJ that has caused the problem, so it is up to them to clean up the mess. We have to wait to see how this ends to see what Sullivan’s motives really are.

