Lou Dobbs Interviews Mike Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell on Latest Deep State Developments…

The great Lou Dobbs interviews Flynn’s exceptional defense lawyer, Sidney Powell, about the ongoing revelations directly and indirectly connected to the case against her client.
Ms. Powell is not only Flynn’s lawyer, but she’s one of the few people who put the picture together early and recognized President Obama’s surveillance state included the weaponization of the NSA database. Now that revelations are quickly surfacing, Powell is in a strong position to help people see how the dots connect over multiple years. WATCH:
.
Note: This interview took place prior to the recent order by Judge Sullivan delaying his decision and granting political allies time to petition the court and undermine the DOJ.
Sundance,
Lou Dobbs loves you!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is what bothers me the most how could this judge even consider convicting Flynn without the original FD302? He’s got to be corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Sullivan should have made his ruling pronto on the Flynn case and DOJ dismissal; now we know what his political biases are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sullivan is doing what he did throughout the case. What goes around comes around, Judge. Maybe Gen. Flynn needs to testify in open court along with his accusers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Powell is in a strong position to help people see how the dots connect over multiple years.”
Especially since she has heard it straight from the man the corrupt deep state/shadow government went to such great lengths to try and silence.
LikeLike
Amicus briefs are not limited to one side.
Judicial Watch, ACLJ – Jay Sekelo’s (sp) firm, and others, would, or should, be as much allowed to brief as Lawfare and its allies.
It’s a strange move, or maybe, as BO might say, unprecedented, but it won’t be one sided.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is another delay until after the Election much like Judge Amy Berman Jackson did in August 2014, ordered the Justice Department to provide Congress with some previously withheld documents that had led Congress to hold Holder in Contempt and by that time, Eric Holder left the DOJ.
Judge is following that Judicial style since Sullivan said in the order that he would set a schedule governing the submission of so-called amicus curiae briefs by people and organizations. The judge didn’t give any indication when he’d start accepting the briefs or how long it may take for him to issue a decision. He suggested there may be some limits to which briefs he accepts, quoting the judge who oversaw the trial of Trump’s longtime backer Roger Stone.
“As Judge Amy Berman Jackson has observed, ‘while there may be individuals with an interest in this matter, a criminal proceeding is not a free for all,’” Sullivan wrote.
Clearly, in hopes President Trump won’t win Reelection and Flynn will remain mute under a Gag order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Sundance,
Can you file an amicus brief in this case? Does that require one to be a lawyer?
If you can file one, I’d like to send you my thoughts. Is that possible?
Here is what I would like to say:
“Dear Judge Sullivan,
General Flynn was framed, in a political hit job. Ms Sidney Powell provides overwhelming evidence of his innocence. If you cannot see this, you are a hopeless Democrat Partisan, and should not be a Federal Judge. Justice is supposed to be impartial, and discerning of truth, weighing both sides of any case, and alsways following the law. Only people who can do that without letting their political prejudices govern should be appointed as judges.
You have a chance here to uphold the ideals of justice. In the real world, nobody expects perfect justice. But, General Flynn’s case is so obvious, that a kindergardener could see that he was framed.
By the way, when you called General Flynn a traitor, you showed very poor judgement. But, you have a chance now to redeem yourself. Do the right thing, Judge Sullivan, allow General Flynn to withdraw his guilty plea, and then dismiss his case, with prejudice.”
LikeLike