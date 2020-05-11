President Trump Coronavirus Task Force Briefing on Testing – (Rose Garden) 4:00pm ET Livestream

Posted on May 11, 2020 by

President Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force delivering an update on COVID-19 testing from the Rose Garden.  Anticipate start time 4:00pm ET.

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamRSBN Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

160 Responses to President Trump Coronavirus Task Force Briefing on Testing – (Rose Garden) 4:00pm ET Livestream

Older Comments
  1. Coco Mama says:
    May 11, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    #Walkaway

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. MrOrange says:
    May 11, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Felt that mic drop from 40 miles away.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. TwoLaine says:
    May 11, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    Brilliant!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. KBR says:
    May 11, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    “If you keep that whining up playtime stops.”

    Said every mother to her whiny toddler at some time or another,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    flynn?

    nothing

    presentation on Testing with multiple samples and machines…95% of questions!

    one on Obamagate…still worth it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. nats1mom says:
    May 11, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    I am repulsed at the level of disrespect these so-called Journalists have for our President. They are not worth the dialogue of our President because they have selective hearing. Could not take much more of them and GLAD President pulled the plug.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s