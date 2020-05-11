Elon Musk States He Will Reopen Tesla Factory Despite Unilateral Municipal Rules: “If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”…

Posted on May 11, 2020 by

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is drawing a line in the sand in his fight against authoritarian rules in California.  After several days of intense debate and argument with the arbitrary rules of the local Almeda County authorities, Musk says he’s reopening his auto plant:

FREMONT, Calif. — Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter Monday that the company has restarted its California factory in violation of local government orders.

In the afternoon tweet, Musk wrote that he would be on the assembly line and asked that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody. State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders. (link)

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 6th Amendment, Activist Judges, Auto Sector, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Economy, media bias, propaganda, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

124 Responses to Elon Musk States He Will Reopen Tesla Factory Despite Unilateral Municipal Rules: “If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”…

  1. Johnny Boost says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Musk is a con artist, but even he has the right idea every now and then.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Jase says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:21 pm

      I never know what to make of Musk.
      If you had asked me 5 years ago I would have said ‘snake oil salesmen’.
      He seems to be doing a lot of good things though.
      I’ll never be sold on electric cars – with the current state of battery technology- but his space program developments are really exciting and his sticking it to Newsom is great.
      But he’s jumped into bed with the Chinese …
      A puzzle.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Johnny Boost says:
        May 11, 2020 at 6:31 pm

        It’s simple. He has a big ego and likes to see his name and company in the news.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Peoria Jones says:
          May 11, 2020 at 6:47 pm

          Agreed. He’s doing this for himself, and he can – because he has the ability to threaten them with financial loss. The rest of us can’t do that, and he’s not fighting for us.

          That said, I’m on his side on this one. It’s hilarious how the various agencies kept kicking the can down the road with regard to who would actually enforce the violations.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • WhiteBoard says:
            May 11, 2020 at 6:56 pm

            He is a good friend of Peter Thiel.

            Trump’s numer 1 Team guy, with Number 2 guy being Grenell.

            This is a team – Musk, Thiel, Grenell,

            Like

            Reply
            • Peoria Jones says:
              May 11, 2020 at 7:06 pm

              If they can pull him in, good for them. I find him an annoying attention-hoor, and certainly not a conservative. Perhaps age and experience will change him.

              Like

              Reply
              • unconqueredone says:
                May 11, 2020 at 7:15 pm

                Plus, running a business that is no long receiving props from the state and local government may be a kind of awakening for him. When you realize the government is not your friend you gain wisdom.

                Like

                Reply
              • WhiteBoard says:
                May 11, 2020 at 7:16 pm

                Lol – you are a woman – a good woman – and a protector..

                Elon comes off as a transhumist goof.. so you see him as a liability.

                just know that those three men and More all left out on a mission years ago.

                GATEs – has an AI
                Thiel has an AI

                Elon has warned about AI –

                Thiel feeds his AI with Deplorables
                Bezos, Gates and Google feeds their AI with China slaves.

                AI learned through info.. one is a thinker and FREE…

                one is mentallly flawed.

                Like

                Reply
            • modspell says:
              May 11, 2020 at 7:25 pm

              The Lavendar team is going to play a role in saving this country. Trump has friends right where he needs them.

              Like

              Reply
          • margarite1 says:
            May 11, 2020 at 7:33 pm

            True – the woman in Texas without financial where-with-all REALLY risked a lot. Although I rather like what Musk has done it doesn’t come close to the bravery Texan hair stylist IMO.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
        • bkrg2 says:
          May 11, 2020 at 7:59 pm

          thanks for the great explaination.
          I don’t follow Musk, so wasnt sure what to make of him over the past several years. Seems like sometimes he is a rabid leftists, then occasionally he does something like this.

          Like

          Reply
        • JonS says:
          May 11, 2020 at 8:55 pm

          He’ll probably run for high office one day

          Like

          Reply
      • Issy says:
        May 11, 2020 at 6:31 pm

        Maybe, a little snake oil mixed in with the good.

        Like

        Reply
        • YeahYouRight says:
          May 11, 2020 at 7:05 pm

          Speaking of snake oil… What happens when no more WuFlu pops up in the open factories than gen pop?

          Blue ‘splodey heads everywhere!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • footballfan33 says:
        May 11, 2020 at 6:38 pm

        Apparently the hydrogen batteries he scoffed at in the past are far better than what he uses.

        Like

        Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:42 pm

      IMO he’s doing this for (1) His house of cards will collapse unless production resumes pronto and (2) because like other commenters he has a big ego and needs to be in the news.

      Like

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      I’ll cut him a break for Space X.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Shyster says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:47 pm

      Musk is the closest thing to Donald J. Trump that I have seen. He’s self made, a total showman, a shrewd and successful business man, won’t shut up if he thinks he is right, tweets a stream of consciousness, is a rebel, self confident and doesn’t care what fragile sensibilities he offends when he speaks and tells the truth.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Little Berkeley Conservative says:
        May 11, 2020 at 7:41 pm

        I toured the Fremont factory. Even got a glimpse of him. I was completely impressed with his company’s worker safety program. I was impressed by extensive use of engineered protection into all operations. For example they make the companies that manufacture x-ray inspection equipment install, test all safety features, take it apart and inspect, re-install, re-test safety features and then they allow it to be used.

        He may be outspoken, but he runs an impressive operation.

        If Tesla moves, the Fremont plant would make a great indoor karting track!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:58 pm

      Yes and a big user of Gov’t graft, just hoping maybe red pilled at this point.

      Like

      Reply
    • YeahYouRight says:
      May 11, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      People here from other countries recognize the slippery slope much faster than lemmings here.

      As for Musk, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      May 11, 2020 at 7:35 pm

      He’s a con artist? Well, in this case, he is fighting for us.

      Like

      Reply
    • anthohmy says:
      May 11, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      Model S is favorite car ever – fit and finish is impeccable, pickup is screaming fast, love the autopilot and auto parallel park features. Never had a vehicle sing to me like this one does. They sent a mobile technician hundreds of miles twice to get the automatic garage door opener sensor working with our ancient door opener. Tech said they go to great lengths like that all the time. Can’t remember last time (ever) Ford showed up at my house. Constant improvements to the car, too, via software updates, pretty trippy.

      Like

      Reply
  2. TheHumanCondition says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Good for Elon. He gets a lot of bad “press” these days and all I can say is at least he is fighting THE fight that we all need to be fighting.

    The one where we DEMAND our Creator given LIBERTY.

    I’m done with any of these EVIL authoritarian human scum.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • littleanniesfannie says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:38 pm

      Should be a Demo-tyrant wake-up call when a hhyyuuuuugggggeee supporters breaks ranks and goes rogue!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:44 pm

      Musk hate is at Trump levels.

      Like

      Reply
    • BoreMole says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:46 pm

      Agreed and I want to see these municipalities drowning in their own proverbial blood – and mass refusals to pay taxes, or something! We need a figurehead and Elon will do, because I can’t get a friggin lawyer to even call me back about going after my county on their property diktats.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Beau Geste says:
        May 11, 2020 at 7:18 pm

        At the same time the demn (damned dem) government crooks are shutting down productive business tax revenue, salary tax revenue, car sales revenue, they are DEMANDING federal bailouts from borrowed money to be paid by children of out-of-work taxpayers..
        Bizarre insanity.
        The US constitution applies to the States. only the minimum restrictions necessary to ‘flatten the curve’, (or even to a ‘bad’ flu year) is all that might be allowed. Note it has been found illegsl to quarantine HIV/AIDS and ebola patients. Here, healthy people are forced into house arrest involuntary servitude in vioaltion of the 13th and 14th Amendments, illegal ‘taking’ of businesses and jobs and other property under the 5th Amendment, and of course violation of first Amendment rights of association, petition and religion.
        There was no order to just quarantine those who are sick, or highly morbidly/mortally threatened such as elderly (eg, >60), obese (eg, BMI>35), immune compromised, or otherwise exceptionally threatened. The ‘science experts” of WHO/government first said masks were bad, but even a mask order could be included, but no forced house-arrest imprisonment of healthy people can be legally justified. Literally imprisoning healthy people in involuntary servitude house arrest (even solitary confinement as a classic punishment) destroys the economy, and inflicts enormous ‘taking’ prohibited by the Constitution.
        Astoundingly, governors have killed people by forcing invected patients into nursing homes, to infect and kill imprisoned residents who were enslaved and forbidden contact with family.

        There needs to be a class action suit against these government perps personally, as intentional denial of civil rights under color of law, beyond their authority.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • WhiteBoard says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:58 pm

      Elon is one of the few guys i know that CALLEd out a pedophile and was ridiculed for it

      We know he saw was Street that guy went down for sex.

      FOOOD FOR THOUGHT! – I have never seen Hillary, or Obama, or any of their team CALL OUT PEDOPHILES… thats my indicator..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • wondering999 says:
        May 11, 2020 at 7:38 pm

        Sure nuff. Here’s an account from “Fortune”
        “Elon Musk has piled on previous accusations of pedophilia against Vernon Unsworth, a Briton who has lived for many years in Thailand, and who used his diving expertise to assist in the remarkable cave rescue of all 12 members of a soccer team and their coach in July.

        “In emails to Buzzfeed News reported Tuesday, Musk repeated previous accusations—including one for which he had publicly apologized—and added new ones. He provided no evidence to Buzzfeed, but told reporter Ryan Mac, “find out what’s actually going on and stop defending child rapists, you f–king a–hole.”

        https://fortune.com/2018/09/04/elon-musk-pedo-tweet-pedophilia-accusations-diver/

        Like

        Reply
  3. WSB says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Go, Elon! Time to override the ‘System’!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Duke of Cumberland says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Think city hall would arrest him, given that he has practically infinite resources to fight city hall?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. scrap1ron says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Good luck. Tyrants are into group punishment.

    Like

    Reply
  7. cheering4america says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    “I dare you. I can take my toys [my factory] and move to Texas.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. starfcker says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Good men stand up in the face of tyranny. Not only is Musk a brilliant guy, and a great businessman, he’s a fighter. Let’s see what that fat little twat telling him to stay shutdown does next.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. Magabear says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Gotta say, Elon is showing some moxy here. If I were a car person, I might consider a Tesla (more of an SUV type). 😊

    After what has transpired with this WhuFlu con job, any smart businessman now knows which states to avoid opening factories in. Plenty of people in non-lockdown states would love to help build some Tesla’s.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Jeffrey Coley says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    No fan of subsidy queen Tesla, but I do like Elon Musk’s style.

    He’s considering fleeing California for China. As bad as California is … China is worse. By a small margin.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. granitej4 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    I say this guy’s a hero. If only we had more innovative leaders as dauntless as Elon.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Pa Hermit says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    This should open the door to what to expect come November! The sting of these decisions will be around for quite awhile.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. J says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Im a fan of his space program but I think he is pretty much a con man. That said, good for you Elon. This is a decision I can get behind.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. James F says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    This is real civil disobedience and resistance to real tyranny.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Issy says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    I thought he was going to move his factory.

    Like

    Reply
  16. arsumbris says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    I won’t cheer for his private life, but I’ll cheer for him while he does this.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    It takes all types to win so I welcome him to the fight.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. TonyE says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Musk is a crony capitalist. He wants to make lots of money and is willing to work with the Fascists.

    However, if the Fascists stop him he will simply steamroll them.

    In this case a little block Nazi.

    Heck, the ENTIRE state if pretty much fed up with Gov. Loathsome. We opened up our beaches, the sheriffs are telling him to go stuff it…

    …And now the Flamethrower guy. I love it.

    I wonder what the local news will say about this tonight. Not that we watch that crap much. Mostly we watch Family Feud. 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    As a trader, over the past several years I’ve seen nothing but attacks every single day against Tesla and I’m always reminded of Toyota in the 80’s when their share price left the Big 3 in the dust.

    Tesla has done the same thing. Just look at the history of all those car manufacturers share price then and now and you’ll understand why they HATE Tesla.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. MicD says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Does Elon Musk have family with Nikola Tesla?

    Like

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:44 pm

      I believe he just used Nikolai’s name as it was never trademarked. Otherwise Tesla would only be remembered as an eccentric and a unit of measurement.

      Like

      Reply
    • Johnny Boost says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:58 pm

      No he doesn’t. He didn’t found Tesla either; he came in after the original founders left.

      Interestingly, John Trump, Donald Trump’s uncle, had connections with Nikola Tesla.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. hokkoda says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    The pace of these rebellions is accelerating. Every day brings more local reports of small business owners being threatened. It’s going to take a mass civil disobedience to break the enemy’s defensive lines.

    Like I’ve been saying for awhile, the biggest risk these governors and health departments are facing is Americans simply laughing at them. That is like death to a bureaucrat.

    Fight!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • theoldgoat says:
      May 11, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      I think many people went along with this because it was first sold as a temporary, short term type of move. It’s over 6 weeks now, which has wiped out a lot of people’s savings, and some businesses won’t likely be coming back. At some point you just cannot keep going along with these out of control totalitarians because you can’t afford to anymore. Or you wise up and see this really isn’t about the Chinese (or as Cuomo is now saying – the European) virus, as it is about destroying the economy to hurt President Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Magabear says:
        May 11, 2020 at 7:08 pm

        And worse yet is that you see that you lost your job, business and/or savings due to a 0.02% death rate (assuming the 80,000 death count number is even correct). That’s the real kick in the pants.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • MfM says:
          May 11, 2020 at 7:22 pm

          And those who are dying sadly are the old and sick. In PA the average age is 79 and 65% are in senior or care homes.

          Like

          Reply
      • hokkoda says:
        May 11, 2020 at 7:11 pm

        Yep. This is also becoming a Party litmus test. You’re not a real Democrat unless you declare all Republicans to be cold blooded killers bent on sending workers to their deaths. You’re not true MAGA unless blah blah blah.

        Hopefully the GOP and Trump can tell the Dems to go pound sand on more bailouts. Nobody has an incentive to go back to work, and states have no incentive to reopen businesses if the Feds are going to cover their sales tax receipt losses.

        The prospect of widespread furloughing of the Democrat base – State/County/Local government employees – would spur even the most hard core blue state governors to get sales taxes turned back on ASAP.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Doug Amos says:
        May 11, 2020 at 7:43 pm

        Or, destroying themselves. There is no finer destruction than that done onto one’s self. As President Trump said today, “no trade deal”; not what Xi was hoping to hear.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • lieutenantm says:
      May 11, 2020 at 7:05 pm

      Americans simply laughing at them. is like death to a bureaucrat.
      Yes. Yes. Open up AND LAUGH.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • carthoris says:
      May 11, 2020 at 7:07 pm

      “Like I’ve been saying for awhile, the biggest risk these governors and health departments are facing is Americans simply laughing at them

      Living in Georgia has been difficult. Bodies everywhere. When I go to a restaurant, they have to pull bodies out of the booths to make room for new customers. Shopping malls have bodies lying in the doorways. Home Depots had to set up their own crematoriums. I long for a refuge from this madness, so I have applied to enter a nursing home in New York City.
      (GordonJW)

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • decisiontime16 says:
      May 11, 2020 at 8:39 pm

      “Consent of the governed” is a phrase found in the United States Declaration of Independence.

      Without consent/compliance, the tyrants would have no power. But people need to make stand.

      Like Elon Musk or not, he has made a stand.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  22. theoldgoat says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    It’s difficult to quite understand Musk. Yet, in this instance, I applaud him.

    I think overall, once the legal actions start taking place, we will see many of these dictates were not legal. I hope he fights this all the way to the top.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      May 11, 2020 at 7:28 pm

      and seeks damages, personally, from the out-of-control dictator wannabes who exceed their authority with unreasonable and harmful gestapo ‘orders’.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Here’s a repost of a HERO police officer and many of my friends are current and former LEO’s and Military and they all agree with what he is saying.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Hey Elon, just get with the bureaucrats and ..you know..smoke some pot. Everything will be cool. Unlike you elites I have to pee in the cup to be allowed to make a living.

    Like

    Reply
    • Beau Geste says:
      May 11, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      I’ve suggested elsewhere that the “white House Correspondents” all be required to undergo drug testing, in addition to china virus testing. (no drug user should be trusted around the President, just like other jobs !!!)

      And hair samples from many months ago.
      That might ‘thin the herd”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  25. T2020 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    I think he’s pretty awesome right now regardless of his ego. Lol.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. carthoris says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things (was old/normal order, but now new).
    – Niccolo Machiavelli

    In the beginning of a change (in this case, back to liberty) the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.
    – Mark Twain

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
      May 11, 2020 at 7:03 pm

      Yes, but remember Mark Twain used to think his father was ignorant.

      When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years. Lol…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  27. Technerd says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    It’s a sweet slice of irony that any fines Musk may incur will be paid by the generous subsidies provided by CA for being part of the green energy industry.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Lawton says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Musk is a carnival Barker on a lot of stuff but I agree with him on this lockdown nonsense.

    Like

    Reply
  29. carthoris says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    It just occurred to me – if Trump had decided not to run for President, he would very likely be with Musk, both verbally and with similar action.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Ironclaw says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    He should simply pack up his entire factory and move to someplace not run by communists.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. polisavvy says:
    May 11, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Anyone, doing anything, at anytime, and anywhere, to diss the draconian abuse of authoritarian power mongers, a’ la Elon Musk, is action worth supporting.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. Robster says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Seems to me Mr Musk benefited mightily as a willing participant in big government and the leftist agenda…carbon tax credits to offset his capitol equipment and manufacturing costs in particular. It’ll be interesting to see how things go now that he’s off the reservation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. icthematrix says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    I celebrate every episode of rebellion that aims for liberty. Doubly great to see it happen with those who may have been more left of center, and recognize what tyranny feels like when it’s aimed at you. Exponentially great when it is so big and famous nobody can ignore it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. Ted says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Wow.
    I am amazed this enlightened audience has missed the essence of Musk.

    Ashame when someone with such a thick accent has to remind Americans what It is to be American.

    Musk has one of the biggest sets of balls and he constantly puts them on the table for principles and his life’s work. He is brilliant. He defines entrepreneurial. He demands excellence, stands up to special interests, and doesn’t back down to shorts, the media, unions, the SEC (swamp), or Pedos.

    Reminds me a lot of this other guy…. his name rhymes with rump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Amen Ted!

    Like

    Reply
  36. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Alameda County Folds, Allows “Minimum Operation” After Elon Musk Defies Coronavirus Order And Dares Authorities To Arrest Him

    https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/musk-cali-carnage-continues-analysts-warn-morale-risk-while-liberals-tesla-owners-berate

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. TwoLaine says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    BRAVO!

    The idiots at the top of the CA food chain thinks the federal gubt is just going to keep printing $$$ for them.

    I figured out why the pot shops got to stay open. Aren’t they all ca$h businesses?

    Get my drift? We know that is why they let the illegal alien gangs and their drug trade stay…

    Like

    Reply
  38. jimincalif says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    The time has come for real civil disobedience. Musk sees this too and realizes because of his high profile he is in a position to do it. Good for him. I don’t have to agree with him on other things (or anything else for that matter) to applaud this. Very few business owners concerned about paying bills and supporting their families are in a position to fight back like this. Go Elon!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • northwoodswatcher says:
      May 11, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      I am not sure what to make of Musk. He seems like the reincarnation of Andrew Jackson Higgins, who created the LCVP (“Higgins boat”) that enabled the Allies to attack the Axis without having to capture ports. His Higgins boats carried the Allies into the Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944 — I had an uncle who was in the first wave — which made all the difference.

      In fact, Ike (SHAEF Supreme Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower) said Higgins was “the man who won the war for us.”

      Musk is not Higgins, but both geniuses relied heavily on government financing.

      You could tag both with the label “rebellious visionary.”

      Higgins had a workforce of only 75 in 1938, but the success of his Higgins boat design enabled Higgins Industries to grow to more than 20,000 by 1943. His employees included undrafted white males, women, blacks, the elderly, and handicapped persons. All were paid equal wages according to their job rating. After the war ended — and government contracts with it — most of the plants in Higgins’ company flamed out by 1948.

      In this instance, with Musk, I would operate on the principle that” the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” and would support Musk to the extent that he can continue to resist, attack, and wound Newsom.

      If Musk can help take down Newsom, more power to him.

      If Musk wants to run for governor of California to take down Newsom, more power to him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  39. Frank says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Well, good on him for standing up for his business. I know Musk is filthy rich already – he’s got nothing to lose at this point – but he’s been making a go of Tesla for a long time now. It would be a shame to lose it all because of those California communists.

    Like

    Reply
  40. czarowniczy says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    And instead of constructive communication between Musk and the politicians we get: https://nypost.com/2020/05/10/california-pol-tweets-f-k-elon-musk-amid-plans-to-move-tesla/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. czarowniczy says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Woo Hoo! Louisiana is opening up at the Phase 1 level this Friday! Included on the list of businesses permitted to reopen will be massage parlors, showing that the governor’s looking to peoples’ kneads.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. iwasthere says:
    May 11, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    The world looks different when you have skin in the game. Trump should NOT bail out these States. And the feds should pass a State Bankruptcy law – where you loose your Statehood and become a Federal territory – where all pensions and contracts can be restructured in the Federal receivership – and then and only then can you be readmitted as a State. Heck there might even be laws on the books already sans the civil war.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  43. snowshooze says:
    May 11, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Musk can play this game, but we small shops can’t. If we do, we wind up imprisoned.
    I notice the Federal and State Governments have shut us down unconstitutionally, and almost 1/2 of the small businesses are going under.
    You know where their market-share is going to go?
    Yes, the big Corporates.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Johnny Dollar says:
    May 11, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    I like what he’s doing!
    I’m gonna have to stop sneering at Teslas.

    Like

    Reply
  45. sarsfield says:
    May 11, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Elon is a complete enigma to me – but….I’ll buy an electric car when i can drive it 1000 mi at 75 mph w/o a charge and there are charging staitons everywhere. The few electric car owners i know are short mileage commuters who charge nightly in their garage. Drive the family 200 miles? get in the gas fired SUV.

    Like

    Reply
  46. sarsfield says:
    May 11, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Elon is a complete enigma to me – but….I’ll buy an electric car when i can drive it 1000 mi at 75 mph w/o a charge and there are charging staitons everywhere. The few electric car owners i know are short mileage commuters who charge nightly in their garage. Drive the family on a vacay? get in the gas fired SUV.

    Like

    Reply
  47. mtk says:
    May 11, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    It would be interesting to watch a man with his resources defend himself against the whims of the State.
    Geewiz… Just what would come out?
    Early now buried reports using language to describe virus as aquired instead of infected. Just what could that mean, did it seed and influence the reaction?
    Was foreign reporting overhyped/staged for domestic comsumption, i.e. weaponized!

    About two weeks ago, reporting about antibody test sampling California started to suggest up to 800 thousands people have been infected, yet what happened to that reporting. It seems to me the CDC swamp types went psst… “you can write news stories that maybe millions of people already had this seasonal variety of the non-flu creeping crude illness. It undermines the novelty of the virus and at a minimum if statistically incorporated into the infection totals that would move the decimal point of the lethality statatistic. Can’t have that when trying to pound MAGA economic numbers in the ground.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s