Elon Musk States He Will Reopen Tesla Factory Despite Unilateral Municipal Rules: “If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”…

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is drawing a line in the sand in his fight against authoritarian rules in California. After several days of intense debate and argument with the arbitrary rules of the local Almeda County authorities, Musk says he’s reopening his auto plant:

FREMONT, Calif. — Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter Monday that the company has restarted its California factory in violation of local government orders.

In the afternoon tweet, Musk wrote that he would be on the assembly line and asked that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody. State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders. (link)