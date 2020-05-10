Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes Discusses Released Transcripts and Flynn Status….

Posted on May 10, 2020 by

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the events of the past week.  Within the interview Nunes discusses the 53 released House transcripts from their Trump-Russia investigation and outlines how the Trump-Russia fraud transfers into the Flynn case.

It’s now May of 2020.  The presidential election is six months from now.  Devin Nunes has confidence the DOJ will take action based on an investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham.  It’s now May of 2020.  CTH remembers James Wolfe.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

92 Responses to Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes Discusses Released Transcripts and Flynn Status….

  1. trumplandslide says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Trust should be earned not by “sincere” words, but by actions and results.

    President Trump has delivered no so many fronts.

    Barr has not indicted a single swamp critter, even though here on CTH we have known evidence of crimes (lying under oath, etc.) for years.

    Judge people on their actions and results, not on their words.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:11 pm

      Bill Barr should change his name to Bill Beta Cuck. his dismissal was a disgrace. He protected the doj FBI CIA and judge from exposure. And here is the funny part. His uniparty buddies are trashing his name and calling him corrupt. He is being portrayed as Trump’s sock puppet. And Bill Beta Cuck is willing to be called that to protect his uniparty buddies. He is so corrupt that he is protecting the same people who hate him. What a loser! What a snivelling wimp. Obama should keep his mouth shut and thank Bill Beta Cuck at the next uniparty meeting.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • RJ says:
        May 10, 2020 at 4:37 pm

        Damn, there is a part of my thinking that reluctantly sides with your point of view, not a high percentage, but a real percentage nonetheless. Only Barr can change such a perspective, Action does speak louder than words.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • lackawaxen123 says:
      May 10, 2020 at 4:23 pm

      taxes, economy, judges, immigration, trade, regulations … all delivered …
      your “concern” is touching …

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • CM-TX says:
        May 10, 2020 at 4:59 pm

        Unfortunately without a strong foundation of Justice restored, several of these were bandaids that have been stripped away by Carona-Cooties.

        Like

        Reply
    • coolmamie says:
      May 10, 2020 at 5:01 pm

      Uh. Charges are dropped against Flynn. That is huge, and not just “talk.” If you want to quit disparaging a good man who is doing the right thing, go ahead. Consider this ME standing up for BARR.

      Like

      Reply
      • richard verney says:
        May 10, 2020 at 6:03 pm

        Barr has only been in office for about 15 months. We know that the wheels turn slowly, but he has done quite a bit in that time.

        His first and immediate issue to address was Mueller. He promptly got onto that, and brought to an end. That effectively took until August. He has appointed Durham to look at the predicate for the spying, and extended it to cover events after that, and to extend it into a Criminal Investigation.

        He has had to assist the President with the faux impeachment, and the DOJ made a number of reports on no wrongdoing by the President in connection with Ukraine.

        Then he has been looking at the Flynn case, and I suspect the others charged by Mueller. Sydney Powell, in January, said that the DOJ was the source for the new evidence behind her first b0mbshell filing of this year. Everything she has got, has been given to her under the direction of Barr.

        Barr has done quite a lot, in what, by justice standards, is not that long. Everyone is rightly frustrated because nothing was done by Sessions, or Whitaker, but this is being laid at Barr’s feet, when it is simply unfair to do so.

        Barr has an extremely difficult job. I consider that people are being naive in underestimating the difficulties that face him in his job. I do not know whether he will deliver, we will have to wait and see, but personally I think that he is being prematurely, and, at this stage, unfairly condemned, by many on this site.

        Like

        Reply
    • Nathan says:
      May 10, 2020 at 5:22 pm

      Yeah. Arresting people immediately would have certainly went well. For a place that provides such detailed analysis, there is not much logical thinking.

      Like

      Reply
  2. trumplandslide says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    typo: On SO many fronts (tax cuts, regulation cuts, less bureaucracy, exit Paris deal, much better trade deals, ISIS defeated, etc. etc.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Julia Adams says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    My sense is no action will be taken against Joe Biden because it’s a general election year. We are watching Obama trying to influence Emmett Sullivan’s decision in public, which could have a material effect on the Flynn case. Graham is out there promising more hearings. Nothing is going to happen. Obama and his cabal skate.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Johnny Boost says:
      May 10, 2020 at 2:57 pm

      Biden isn’t mentally competent enough to stand trial.

      Like

      Reply
    • tieoneoncharter.com says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:06 pm

      Would Biden’s name be on the list of Congressional payouts for settled sexual harassment complaints that we’ve never seen??? Where’s that list of Congressional names with the millions paid out over the last several decades???

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Patricia Weir says:
        May 10, 2020 at 3:27 pm

        I have been literally badgering my congress critter and his staff for years with no results. They directed me to the Compliance Office. No one there would speak with me. I understood that an investigative reporter from the Daily Caller (Luc ???) had committed to getting to the bottom of this particular sludge pot.. That was years ago. Cue the crickets.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:17 pm

      And I think when Biden is president everything gets dropped anyway. The bad guys only have to make it to November. Barr will sit on everything and Durham will produce nothing. And I do believe Biden will be president. Trump will be blamed for 100,000 deaths by the Dems. And a lot of people on our side are going to blame him for the coming depression. The bounce back is not going to happen. As soon as Biden is president the media will tell everyone to get off their bums and get back to work. All is well.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • NJMAGA says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:32 pm

      There’s no doubt in my mind that General Flynn would be in prison if it were not for Sidney Powell. Bill Barr would not have lifted a finger to help. He has the audacity to act like he intervened because of the new evidence that has come to light. How come we all here knew about this two plus years ago but he’s in the dark. Bill Barr is running out the clock until they get rid of POTUS in November or by impeachment if they take the Senate. This is a game to them. I hope they all drop dead.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        May 10, 2020 at 4:25 pm

        Who appointed Jeff Jensen and 5 honest outside attorneys?

        Who removed Jessie Liu?

        Bill Barr.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • richard verney says:
          May 10, 2020 at 6:16 pm

          Syfney Powell said that she was given the inofrmation by the DOJ. Given the timing of her first filing, of the year, she must have been given the info by around the middle of January, at the latest. Given the timing, it ios far from clear that this was in response to the FISC order regarding sequestation, which in any event required the DOJ to hand stuff to FISC, not to Ms. Powell.

          Like

          Reply
  4. Bill Barker says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Number of traitors charged-Zero
    Number of traitors jailed_Zero
    Number of traitors whose pensions were seized or halted-Zero

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • T2020 says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:12 pm

      McCabe?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • KnowSERENoFear says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:15 pm

      Number of defunded unconstitutional agencies – Zero
      National deficit – 3 TRILLION MORE DOLLARS

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • zozz1 says:
      May 10, 2020 at 4:06 pm

      And what is the number of traitors still employed by the DOJ/FBI? Quite a few more than zero, for sure.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 10, 2020 at 4:34 pm

      Bill Barr was confirmed 15 months ago.

      John Durham was appointed 12 months ago.

      Durham turned it into a criminal investigation 5 months ago.

      Do you honestly believe the most historic crimes in our history can be flushed out & fully, 100%, ironclad supported in under 12 months? All while vipers / attorneys / FBI agents lie, hide, chest steal, bribe, and destroy evidence & witnesses?

      Monday morning quarterbacking is so easy.

      So then you want Durham the Magic Attorney to file indictments within 6 months, only to lose as he confronts the best Defense attorneys in the world, but Monday morning QBs are safe, right?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. TwoLaine says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Devin, refresh my memory please. What criminal referrals did you make, who did you make them to, and when? Make us a list please. We’ve slept since then.

    Like

    Reply
    • dwpender says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:28 pm

      Nunes and his group made numerous criminal referrals to Barr (including an in person discussion) in April of 2019. Nunes never identified exact targets, but said the referrals ran the gamut of simple lying and/or leaking to intricate conspiracies. (He said we could easily figure out some of the miscreants.)

      Ratcliffe was involved in crafting these referrals, so at least SOME of them were probably in indictment-ready form. Here we sit 13 months later with nothing.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        May 10, 2020 at 4:39 pm

        No, we’ve had a criminal investigation going for 6 months.

        And Joe D and George Papadalolous claim there are Grand Juries.

        Can Sundance confirm if there are GJs seated?

        Question: Nunes never answered her last question – is lying to Congress a felony?

        Like

        Reply
      • TwoLaine says:
        May 10, 2020 at 5:40 pm

        Oh, I remember every time he made one. I just wanna. know all the details so we can follow up.

        Like

        Reply
  6. vikingmom says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    “Judge people on their actions and results, not on their words.” Amen to that!!

    Devin Nunes knows all of the dirt and I pray that in the President’s second term he will be given the opportunity to tell what he knows!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. H.R. says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Yah… Wolfe.

    Go after the small group and 80-95% of the House and Senate go down.

    Complicated business, indeed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Ploni says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    I would like to see a list of the names, titles, and employers of the top 100 participants in all of the schemes against us, our Constitution, and our president, along with a description of their purported crimes and the range of their possible punishments if convicted.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. marywilbur says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    It’s interesting that the Flynn 302 has disappeared. Was it shredded?

    Like

    Reply
  10. tieoneoncharter.com says:
    May 10, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    Sidney Powell forced the DOJ and Bill Barr’s hand on dropping charges against Mike Flynn…..Do you think Bill Barr would’ve done this otherwise??? I don’t….

    I didn’t see Bill Barr at the National Security round table meeting yesterday…..Isn’t the AG part of National Security??? Seems odd to me….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mazziflol says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:05 pm

      Exactly!!! Hearing the glowing praise of Barr makes me wanna puke. Sydney Powell should get the medal for upholding law and order and finding Justice.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • MACAULAY says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:17 pm

      If Van Grack was willing to hide the recently released Brady Material from the particular Judge in the specific case to which it applied–i. e. Flynn—why shouldn’t Barr as Attorney General over the whole country and innumerable cases have been left out of the loop too?

      What is done to Van Grack will tell us—though it usually takes forever to find out stuff like that. He should be disbarred; he should be fired—but something like that will not happen soon. He has the Due Process rights he denied, as best he could, to Flynn

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Bogeyfree says:
        May 10, 2020 at 3:39 pm

        IMO Judge Sullivan SHOULD write an opinion on this case and those involved and how it was handled with possible disciplinary action he might feel is warranted and this gets attached to the case and the DOJ filing when signs off on everything.

        So maybe that will be our first indication.

        Like

        Reply
  11. Rachelle says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Bring in the agents who wrote the ‘missing’ 302 and ask them under oath what they originally wrote.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. rjones99 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Yeah, the question is whether AG Barr left out “of the 2020 election” in referring to the “winners” writing the history. If he has integrity, those indictments and some very tough plea deals will be announced in the next 1-2 months. If that doesn’t happen, Barr has indicted himself (assuming the murder of Epstein didn’t already accomplish that).

    Like

    Reply
  13. Skeeball says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    I would be very surprised if Barr/Durham didn’t drag this out past November to give Democrats an opportunity to steal the election and put this thing to rest forever. We really should be focusing less on this and more on what we need to do to prevent massive voter fraud through the mail. I am very concerned over the current postmaster general who was prepared to retire in January and for some unknown reason decided to stay on the job. This should be investigated further!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:26 pm

      Agree. That is Barr’s game. He will declass a few things to keep hannity and POTUS off his back. But he is preventing any real disclosure under the ongoing investigation myth. In reality he is simply stalling POTUS until November. If POTUS pushes back, Barr will resign and accuse Trump of interference. Durham is just another Huber. A head fake. It worked the first time.

      Like

      Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        May 10, 2020 at 4:50 pm

        Then why bring in 5 outside attorneys to deliver justice?

        Why not hire 5 local lefal goons to cover it up?

        P.S. Did President Trump just discover Undercover Huber?

        Like

        Reply
  14. Reserved55 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Sidney Powell says the original 302 still resides on the FBI computers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Firefly says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:53 pm

      Looks like Barr still needs to hide it. More interesting is the lengths they’re going to hid Pientka.

      This looks like a limited hangout- admitting to little wrongdoing to hide the whoppers.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 10, 2020 at 4:47 pm

      The FBI should have it.

      And backups.

      And NSA.

      My rookie guess is that the illegal fabrication, the changes, from version 1 (original) to version 2 is so dramatic, that’s why they’ve hidden it.

      Which would at least implicate Strzok, Page, McCabe, Baker, & Comey in felony lying, misrepresentation, falsifying evidence, destruction of evidence (destroyed cell phones & emails), & Conspiracy?

      Like

      Reply
  15. jay says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    We are in ACT II and this plot is slowly resolving. May 7 was huge. My guess, July – August this will all go BOOM. The criminals will be indicted before the election. PDJT knows how to put on a show. We must have faith in Trump and in God.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Dekester says:
      May 10, 2020 at 5:12 pm

      Cheers jay,

      “ PDJT knows how to put on a show”

      Does he ever..

      It surprises me that folks muse that PDJT would consider going into the election without “ going all in”

      Read his chapter on revenge, and watch his eyes at the W.H. correspondents dinner when P44 mocked him, and again watch his expression when HRC was with a Cardinal at some function or other prior to the election.

      My money is on PDJT kicking A**.

      God bless PDJT

      Like

      Reply
    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      May 10, 2020 at 6:22 pm

      It has to go boom before then.

      Like

      Reply
  16. T2020 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Is it me or has Nunes been kind of quiet? Seems as if Grenell is doing all the work lately.

    Like

    Reply
    • dwpender says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:36 pm

      Nunes has no declassification power. He’s presently stuck heading only the minority on the House Intel Committee, which has no subpoena power and no control of what gets investigated.

      Grenell as Acting ODNI has LOTS of power to see documents, as well as a good deal of declassification authority.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      May 10, 2020 at 3:59 pm

      Patel worked for or without Nunes. Patel went with Grenell. The congressional oversight was difficult with even gop rinos like Gowdy undermining- hopeless when they hate ted Trump so much they threw election to Dems.

      Now they lie saying Barr suddenly “found” new evidence. We need to know who was sitting the docs hiding them and why. No one within DOJ looking into that very hard.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. Bogeyfree says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    Maybe this will help expose more as Ty Clevenger copied Devin Nunes on his letter he sent to Mr. Grenell this past Friday, asking him to declassify possible documents regarding the FIB investigation of Seth Rich murder.

    The letter itself is very informative and makes for a strong case IMO for Grenell to look into this and possibly declass.

    And if so it could be another log on the fire to show the lying and the fraud by the deep state.

    I find it interesting he also copied Lindsey, Wray, Grassley, Ron Johnson and Brookner the Acting General Counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

    Now it’s up to PT and Grenell. Let’s see where this goes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Raptors2020 says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    There’s a saying that all power is conservative.

    When you’re on top, there’s no where to go but down.

    Government employees have it very good, right now: far better than previous generations of government workers. The average government worker used to have job security, but a low salary, compared to private sector workers. Now, government employees make more than their private sector counterparts, and the spread is increasing. And, government workers are being paid during this criminal lockdown, while their private sector counterparts go hungry (literally, in some cases).

    Talent follows money, and the brainy people are going into finance (manipulating money, for a living) and government work. The smart ones no longer go into making stuff (engineering, manufacturing, producing hard goods). This is why GM and Ford and Boeing are such messes. They’re getting the second-rate brains now.

    Government workers know they’ve got it really good, whatever they say out loud. They will ferociously oppose any and all change. They are statists, not leftists. Remember, the Russian communists who opposed any changes to modify (save?) the Soviet Union were labelled conservatives, by our media.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. rayvandune says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I believe both CBS and AP referenced “57” transcripts being released, not 53 as I had been hearing all along, and as stated by Rep. Nunes. Does anyone know who got it wrong, and whether there is any significance to the discrepancy?

    Like

    Reply
  20. rayvandune says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I believe both CBS and AP referenced “57” transcripts being released, not 53 as I had been hearing all along, and as stated by Rep. Nunes. Does anyone know who got it wrong, and whether there is any significance to the discrepancy?

    Like

    Reply
  21. rioosodog says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Anyone that would convict someone of a capitol crime that was handled by the FBI or a Federal Prosecutor is a FOOL. Anyone who would tell the FBI about an impending Terrorist attach is a FOOL! That is why this is all so dangerous.

    Like

    Reply
  22. scrap1ron says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Add libel to the sedition charges against these coup plotters.

    Like

    Reply
  23. KBR says:
    May 10, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Public servants.

    Lying to them is a crime. Punishment prison.
    Them lying to us is okay. No punishment.

    Who is the servant?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Koot Katmando says:
    May 10, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Sounds like someone needs to start asking the 7th floor under oath why they reopened the Flynn investigation. I bet they do not have a good answer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Koot Katmando says:
      May 10, 2020 at 4:14 pm

      Replying to my own comment lol. Someone probable has asked the quest. Barr is a careful man. If there was a good reason he would not have dropped the charges. This gives me hope that Comey and co. are in deep schiff right now.

      Like

      Reply
  25. MVW says:
    May 10, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    The take-away from what happened to General Flynn is that the FBI bankrupted him, got him fired, destroyed his life, threatened his family, used that as a springboard to nearly destroy the Republic, and it was done without regard to his basic rights under the Constitution, it was done with fraud, lying about what was said to the FBI agents, and the evidence vanished, yet the judge still has a hold on Flynn.

    And what was the Media’s role in this? They were willing accomplices, and even now the Media is continuing with the LIE that the FBI was pure and Flynn lied and was the criminal.

    This is so broken that it makes me speechless to express how bad it is.

    FBI, CIA, DOJ, Democrat Party, Judges, Obama, Biden, and the media. Let’s not forget Paul Ryan who would not issue needed subpoenas.

    Time to use anti-Trust to break up the media, to make foreign ownership of media subject to slander, lawsuits…as a start.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Doug Amos says:
    May 10, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Interesting; President Trump tweeted “Obamagate” today. Sundance has “Wolfegate, we have “Earsgate” and Barr has “Nogate”. The AG is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

    Like

    Reply
  27. MaineCoon says:
    May 10, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    The only thing that is going to happen between now and November will be done by Grenell… the picture is great.

    Publish or perish, Barr.

    http://www.citizenfreepress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/spygate-grenell.jpg

    Like

    Reply
  28. ARW says:
    May 10, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    I think Nunes implied twice that the dossier was NOT Russian disinformation.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Bogeyfree says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Why add Anthony Scarpelli to Durham’s investigative team this late in the game if you are not going to use his skills?

    Again, he is the Chief of the violent crimes and narcotics trafficking section for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., Anthony Scarpelli has been a specialist in RICO-type investigations over the last decade.

    RICO = Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization

    So one would think that Durham is possibly seeing evidence of A Corrupt Organization, right?

    Why publicize and show this hand if you are not trying to scare and get people to talk or you feel pretty certain you see and need RICO skill set to proceed?

    This plus Grenell and his satchel plus Ty Clevenger’s effort to reach out to Grenell directly gives me some hope for the upcoming week or two.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. PCS says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    The 302’s cannot disappear. Not without the help of the IT Department. There is an audit trail. Everything is logged in.

    Nunes and Bartiromo know that. Why are they lying?

    Like

    Reply
  31. Jenevive says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    I don;t get why would Barr, who had his nice quiet
    life and was NOT part of the coup..come in to
    now be part of the coup by covering things up.

    If he was covering things up why has he repeatedly said in public
    that yes POTUS WAS spied on. Why did he end Mueller whose end
    goal was to get POTUS impeached. if he wanted to cover up he could
    have let Mueller play out..

    Like

    Reply
  32. dustycowpoke says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    I feel I have enter the Hundred Acre Woods today.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Minority of One says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Six months to go. If the Dems can ballot harvest the country to get Biden the win, all this sunlight goes away and the bad guys win. GOP needs to move faster or the clock might run out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. PCS says:
    May 10, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    I’m convinced after today that Nunes is another Gowdy. Change my mind.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s