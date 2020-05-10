Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes Discusses Released Transcripts and Flynn Status….

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the events of the past week. Within the interview Nunes discusses the 53 released House transcripts from their Trump-Russia investigation and outlines how the Trump-Russia fraud transfers into the Flynn case.

It’s now May of 2020. The presidential election is six months from now. Devin Nunes has confidence the DOJ will take action based on an investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham. It’s now May of 2020. CTH remembers James Wolfe.