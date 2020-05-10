Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes Discusses Released Transcripts and Flynn Status….

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the events of the past week. Within the interview Nunes discusses the 53 released House transcripts from their Trump-Russia investigation and outlines how the Trump-Russia fraud transfers into the Flynn case.
It’s now May of 2020. The presidential election is six months from now. Devin Nunes has confidence the DOJ will take action based on an investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham. It’s now May of 2020. CTH remembers James Wolfe.
Trust should be earned not by “sincere” words, but by actions and results.
President Trump has delivered no so many fronts.
Barr has not indicted a single swamp critter, even though here on CTH we have known evidence of crimes (lying under oath, etc.) for years.
Judge people on their actions and results, not on their words.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bill Barr should change his name to Bill Beta Cuck. his dismissal was a disgrace. He protected the doj FBI CIA and judge from exposure. And here is the funny part. His uniparty buddies are trashing his name and calling him corrupt. He is being portrayed as Trump’s sock puppet. And Bill Beta Cuck is willing to be called that to protect his uniparty buddies. He is so corrupt that he is protecting the same people who hate him. What a loser! What a snivelling wimp. Obama should keep his mouth shut and thank Bill Beta Cuck at the next uniparty meeting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Damn, there is a part of my thinking that reluctantly sides with your point of view, not a high percentage, but a real percentage nonetheless. Only Barr can change such a perspective, Action does speak louder than words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re not the only one RJ. A % of me does too.
LikeLike
taxes, economy, judges, immigration, trade, regulations … all delivered …
your “concern” is touching …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately without a strong foundation of Justice restored, several of these were bandaids that have been stripped away by Carona-Cooties.
LikeLike
Uh. Charges are dropped against Flynn. That is huge, and not just “talk.” If you want to quit disparaging a good man who is doing the right thing, go ahead. Consider this ME standing up for BARR.
LikeLike
Barr has only been in office for about 15 months. We know that the wheels turn slowly, but he has done quite a bit in that time.
His first and immediate issue to address was Mueller. He promptly got onto that, and brought to an end. That effectively took until August. He has appointed Durham to look at the predicate for the spying, and extended it to cover events after that, and to extend it into a Criminal Investigation.
He has had to assist the President with the faux impeachment, and the DOJ made a number of reports on no wrongdoing by the President in connection with Ukraine.
Then he has been looking at the Flynn case, and I suspect the others charged by Mueller. Sydney Powell, in January, said that the DOJ was the source for the new evidence behind her first b0mbshell filing of this year. Everything she has got, has been given to her under the direction of Barr.
Barr has done quite a lot, in what, by justice standards, is not that long. Everyone is rightly frustrated because nothing was done by Sessions, or Whitaker, but this is being laid at Barr’s feet, when it is simply unfair to do so.
Barr has an extremely difficult job. I consider that people are being naive in underestimating the difficulties that face him in his job. I do not know whether he will deliver, we will have to wait and see, but personally I think that he is being prematurely, and, at this stage, unfairly condemned, by many on this site.
LikeLike
Yeah. Arresting people immediately would have certainly went well. For a place that provides such detailed analysis, there is not much logical thinking.
LikeLike
typo: On SO many fronts (tax cuts, regulation cuts, less bureaucracy, exit Paris deal, much better trade deals, ISIS defeated, etc. etc.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
My sense is no action will be taken against Joe Biden because it’s a general election year. We are watching Obama trying to influence Emmett Sullivan’s decision in public, which could have a material effect on the Flynn case. Graham is out there promising more hearings. Nothing is going to happen. Obama and his cabal skate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Biden isn’t mentally competent enough to stand trial.
LikeLike
Would Biden’s name be on the list of Congressional payouts for settled sexual harassment complaints that we’ve never seen??? Where’s that list of Congressional names with the millions paid out over the last several decades???
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have been literally badgering my congress critter and his staff for years with no results. They directed me to the Compliance Office. No one there would speak with me. I understood that an investigative reporter from the Daily Caller (Luc ???) had committed to getting to the bottom of this particular sludge pot.. That was years ago. Cue the crickets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I think when Biden is president everything gets dropped anyway. The bad guys only have to make it to November. Barr will sit on everything and Durham will produce nothing. And I do believe Biden will be president. Trump will be blamed for 100,000 deaths by the Dems. And a lot of people on our side are going to blame him for the coming depression. The bounce back is not going to happen. As soon as Biden is president the media will tell everyone to get off their bums and get back to work. All is well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sent to you by Bill Durham, direct from Media Matters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So you believe John Durham, Bill Barr, Nora Dannehy, the new RICO, are all frauds?
But who appointed the 5 outside honest lawyers, including Jeff Jensen?
Bill Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He really had no choice. It also seems like at this point, he did the deep state a favor by preventing even more from coming out. This analysis is spot on. In my opinion, of course.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/08/differing-perspectives-president-trump-vs-ag-bill-barr/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Durham, you could be right. I’d lean a little more optimistic, but maybe not as far as Scott Adams… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OCbAFYtXn0&t=7s
LikeLike
There’s no doubt in my mind that General Flynn would be in prison if it were not for Sidney Powell. Bill Barr would not have lifted a finger to help. He has the audacity to act like he intervened because of the new evidence that has come to light. How come we all here knew about this two plus years ago but he’s in the dark. Bill Barr is running out the clock until they get rid of POTUS in November or by impeachment if they take the Senate. This is a game to them. I hope they all drop dead.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Who appointed Jeff Jensen and 5 honest outside attorneys?
Who removed Jessie Liu?
Bill Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Syfney Powell said that she was given the inofrmation by the DOJ. Given the timing of her first filing, of the year, she must have been given the info by around the middle of January, at the latest. Given the timing, it ios far from clear that this was in response to the FISC order regarding sequestation, which in any event required the DOJ to hand stuff to FISC, not to Ms. Powell.
LikeLike
Number of traitors charged-Zero
Number of traitors jailed_Zero
Number of traitors whose pensions were seized or halted-Zero
LikeLiked by 5 people
McCabe?
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe got his pension. He collects at 57 instead of 50 years old.
LikeLike
Bill Durham, However there is this thing called COVID-19, just saying 🤔🤔
LikeLike
Number of defunded unconstitutional agencies – Zero
National deficit – 3 TRILLION MORE DOLLARS
LikeLiked by 2 people
And what is the number of traitors still employed by the DOJ/FBI? Quite a few more than zero, for sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill Barr was confirmed 15 months ago.
John Durham was appointed 12 months ago.
Durham turned it into a criminal investigation 5 months ago.
Do you honestly believe the most historic crimes in our history can be flushed out & fully, 100%, ironclad supported in under 12 months? All while vipers / attorneys / FBI agents lie, hide, chest steal, bribe, and destroy evidence & witnesses?
Monday morning quarterbacking is so easy.
So then you want Durham the Magic Attorney to file indictments within 6 months, only to lose as he confronts the best Defense attorneys in the world, but Monday morning QBs are safe, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Devin, refresh my memory please. What criminal referrals did you make, who did you make them to, and when? Make us a list please. We’ve slept since then.
LikeLike
Nunes and his group made numerous criminal referrals to Barr (including an in person discussion) in April of 2019. Nunes never identified exact targets, but said the referrals ran the gamut of simple lying and/or leaking to intricate conspiracies. (He said we could easily figure out some of the miscreants.)
Ratcliffe was involved in crafting these referrals, so at least SOME of them were probably in indictment-ready form. Here we sit 13 months later with nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, we’ve had a criminal investigation going for 6 months.
And Joe D and George Papadalolous claim there are Grand Juries.
Can Sundance confirm if there are GJs seated?
Question: Nunes never answered her last question – is lying to Congress a felony?
LikeLike
Oh, I remember every time he made one. I just wanna. know all the details so we can follow up.
LikeLike
“Judge people on their actions and results, not on their words.” Amen to that!!
Devin Nunes knows all of the dirt and I pray that in the President’s second term he will be given the opportunity to tell what he knows!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yah… Wolfe.
Go after the small group and 80-95% of the House and Senate go down.
Complicated business, indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Former Rep. Trey Goudy (R-SC) said half of them (R&D) would go to jail, IF the Clinton Foundation were ever FULLY investigated.
He slipped that into a discussion in sort of an off hand way. It was on Martha McCallum’s FNC show, at least 2 summers ago
LikeLike
Gowdy, not Goudy.
LikeLike
Boy Howdy.
LikeLike
I would like to see a list of the names, titles, and employers of the top 100 participants in all of the schemes against us, our Constitution, and our president, along with a description of their purported crimes and the range of their possible punishments if convicted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s interesting that the Flynn 302 has disappeared. Was it shredded?
LikeLike
I think it’s more interesting that there’s no backup, no emailed copies, no copy given to congress, nothing. I can tell you accomplishing that requires assistance from IT folks. If Congress needs help discovering what really happened I offer my free assistance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
no way government IT folks are that good or didn’t save a copy for “insurance” …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awan brothers?
LikeLike
Sidney Powell forced the DOJ and Bill Barr’s hand on dropping charges against Mike Flynn…..Do you think Bill Barr would’ve done this otherwise??? I don’t….
I didn’t see Bill Barr at the National Security round table meeting yesterday…..Isn’t the AG part of National Security??? Seems odd to me….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly!!! Hearing the glowing praise of Barr makes me wanna puke. Sydney Powell should get the medal for upholding law and order and finding Justice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
WP***
LikeLike
If Van Grack was willing to hide the recently released Brady Material from the particular Judge in the specific case to which it applied–i. e. Flynn—why shouldn’t Barr as Attorney General over the whole country and innumerable cases have been left out of the loop too?
What is done to Van Grack will tell us—though it usually takes forever to find out stuff like that. He should be disbarred; he should be fired—but something like that will not happen soon. He has the Due Process rights he denied, as best he could, to Flynn
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO Judge Sullivan SHOULD write an opinion on this case and those involved and how it was handled with possible disciplinary action he might feel is warranted and this gets attached to the case and the DOJ filing when signs off on everything.
So maybe that will be our first indication.
LikeLike
Ugly gut feeling: Sullivan will nothing that makes Obama look bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bring in the agents who wrote the ‘missing’ 302 and ask them under oath what they originally wrote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rachelle, They would probably say”I don’t Recall”
LikeLike
a missing 302 means the interview never happened … legally that is …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, the question is whether AG Barr left out “of the 2020 election” in referring to the “winners” writing the history. If he has integrity, those indictments and some very tough plea deals will be announced in the next 1-2 months. If that doesn’t happen, Barr has indicted himself (assuming the murder of Epstein didn’t already accomplish that).
LikeLike
I would be very surprised if Barr/Durham didn’t drag this out past November to give Democrats an opportunity to steal the election and put this thing to rest forever. We really should be focusing less on this and more on what we need to do to prevent massive voter fraud through the mail. I am very concerned over the current postmaster general who was prepared to retire in January and for some unknown reason decided to stay on the job. This should be investigated further!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. That is Barr’s game. He will declass a few things to keep hannity and POTUS off his back. But he is preventing any real disclosure under the ongoing investigation myth. In reality he is simply stalling POTUS until November. If POTUS pushes back, Barr will resign and accuse Trump of interference. Durham is just another Huber. A head fake. It worked the first time.
LikeLike
Then why bring in 5 outside attorneys to deliver justice?
Why not hire 5 local lefal goons to cover it up?
P.S. Did President Trump just discover Undercover Huber?
LikeLike
Sidney Powell says the original 302 still resides on the FBI computers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like Barr still needs to hide it. More interesting is the lengths they’re going to hid Pientka.
This looks like a limited hangout- admitting to little wrongdoing to hide the whoppers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI should have it.
And backups.
And NSA.
My rookie guess is that the illegal fabrication, the changes, from version 1 (original) to version 2 is so dramatic, that’s why they’ve hidden it.
Which would at least implicate Strzok, Page, McCabe, Baker, & Comey in felony lying, misrepresentation, falsifying evidence, destruction of evidence (destroyed cell phones & emails), & Conspiracy?
LikeLike
We are in ACT II and this plot is slowly resolving. May 7 was huge. My guess, July – August this will all go BOOM. The criminals will be indicted before the election. PDJT knows how to put on a show. We must have faith in Trump and in God.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cheers jay,
“ PDJT knows how to put on a show”
Does he ever..
It surprises me that folks muse that PDJT would consider going into the election without “ going all in”
Read his chapter on revenge, and watch his eyes at the W.H. correspondents dinner when P44 mocked him, and again watch his expression when HRC was with a Cardinal at some function or other prior to the election.
My money is on PDJT kicking A**.
God bless PDJT
LikeLike
It has to go boom before then.
LikeLike
Is it me or has Nunes been kind of quiet? Seems as if Grenell is doing all the work lately.
LikeLike
Nunes has no declassification power. He’s presently stuck heading only the minority on the House Intel Committee, which has no subpoena power and no control of what gets investigated.
Grenell as Acting ODNI has LOTS of power to see documents, as well as a good deal of declassification authority.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Patel worked for or without Nunes. Patel went with Grenell. The congressional oversight was difficult with even gop rinos like Gowdy undermining- hopeless when they hate ted Trump so much they threw election to Dems.
Now they lie saying Barr suddenly “found” new evidence. We need to know who was sitting the docs hiding them and why. No one within DOJ looking into that very hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe this will help expose more as Ty Clevenger copied Devin Nunes on his letter he sent to Mr. Grenell this past Friday, asking him to declassify possible documents regarding the FIB investigation of Seth Rich murder.
The letter itself is very informative and makes for a strong case IMO for Grenell to look into this and possibly declass.
And if so it could be another log on the fire to show the lying and the fraud by the deep state.
I find it interesting he also copied Lindsey, Wray, Grassley, Ron Johnson and Brookner the Acting General Counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
Now it’s up to PT and Grenell. Let’s see where this goes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NSA was watching everyone, everything, especially messages with/to Assange. They know who leaked. They know who killed.
Murder of a young man is something most people can identify with.
When this turns into murder convictions against RATS, they will eat each other.
LikeLike
bogey- thanks for posting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t tweet but would hope that Don Jr sees this letter as well to ensure PT sees it too.
So I’m not sure how attachments work with tweets but if someone can forward / retweet? I’d be grateful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just tweeted Jim Hoft’s article and tagged Don Jr. Hope that helps. https://twitter.com/beaglebabe48/status/1259601115852746753
LikeLike
There’s a saying that all power is conservative.
When you’re on top, there’s no where to go but down.
Government employees have it very good, right now: far better than previous generations of government workers. The average government worker used to have job security, but a low salary, compared to private sector workers. Now, government employees make more than their private sector counterparts, and the spread is increasing. And, government workers are being paid during this criminal lockdown, while their private sector counterparts go hungry (literally, in some cases).
Talent follows money, and the brainy people are going into finance (manipulating money, for a living) and government work. The smart ones no longer go into making stuff (engineering, manufacturing, producing hard goods). This is why GM and Ford and Boeing are such messes. They’re getting the second-rate brains now.
Government workers know they’ve got it really good, whatever they say out loud. They will ferociously oppose any and all change. They are statists, not leftists. Remember, the Russian communists who opposed any changes to modify (save?) the Soviet Union were labelled conservatives, by our media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe both CBS and AP referenced “57” transcripts being released, not 53 as I had been hearing all along, and as stated by Rep. Nunes. Does anyone know who got it wrong, and whether there is any significance to the discrepancy?
LikeLike
I believe both CBS and AP referenced “57” transcripts being released, not 53 as I had been hearing all along, and as stated by Rep. Nunes. Does anyone know who got it wrong, and whether there is any significance to the discrepancy?
LikeLike
There were 53 hearing transcripts, and 4 letters that were released to the public. 53+4= 57
LikeLiked by 1 person
rayvandune, IIRC there were 53 witness transcripts, and 4 other memos, documents etc.
Hope that helps
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone that would convict someone of a capitol crime that was handled by the FBI or a Federal Prosecutor is a FOOL. Anyone who would tell the FBI about an impending Terrorist attach is a FOOL! That is why this is all so dangerous.
LikeLike
Add libel to the sedition charges against these coup plotters.
LikeLike
Public servants.
Lying to them is a crime. Punishment prison.
Them lying to us is okay. No punishment.
Who is the servant?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like someone needs to start asking the 7th floor under oath why they reopened the Flynn investigation. I bet they do not have a good answer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Replying to my own comment lol. Someone probable has asked the quest. Barr is a careful man. If there was a good reason he would not have dropped the charges. This gives me hope that Comey and co. are in deep schiff right now.
LikeLike
The take-away from what happened to General Flynn is that the FBI bankrupted him, got him fired, destroyed his life, threatened his family, used that as a springboard to nearly destroy the Republic, and it was done without regard to his basic rights under the Constitution, it was done with fraud, lying about what was said to the FBI agents, and the evidence vanished, yet the judge still has a hold on Flynn.
And what was the Media’s role in this? They were willing accomplices, and even now the Media is continuing with the LIE that the FBI was pure and Flynn lied and was the criminal.
This is so broken that it makes me speechless to express how bad it is.
FBI, CIA, DOJ, Democrat Party, Judges, Obama, Biden, and the media. Let’s not forget Paul Ryan who would not issue needed subpoenas.
Time to use anti-Trust to break up the media, to make foreign ownership of media subject to slander, lawsuits…as a start.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting; President Trump tweeted “Obamagate” today. Sundance has “Wolfegate, we have “Earsgate” and Barr has “Nogate”. The AG is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
LikeLike
Doug Amos “Earsgate”?, 🤔🤔 Must have missed it ?
LikeLike
Schiff?
LikeLike
The only thing that is going to happen between now and November will be done by Grenell… the picture is great.
Publish or perish, Barr.
http://www.citizenfreepress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/spygate-grenell.jpg
LikeLike
I think Nunes implied twice that the dossier was NOT Russian disinformation.
LikeLike
Why add Anthony Scarpelli to Durham’s investigative team this late in the game if you are not going to use his skills?
Again, he is the Chief of the violent crimes and narcotics trafficking section for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., Anthony Scarpelli has been a specialist in RICO-type investigations over the last decade.
RICO = Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization
So one would think that Durham is possibly seeing evidence of A Corrupt Organization, right?
Why publicize and show this hand if you are not trying to scare and get people to talk or you feel pretty certain you see and need RICO skill set to proceed?
This plus Grenell and his satchel plus Ty Clevenger’s effort to reach out to Grenell directly gives me some hope for the upcoming week or two.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 302’s cannot disappear. Not without the help of the IT Department. There is an audit trail. Everything is logged in.
Nunes and Bartiromo know that. Why are they lying?
LikeLike
I don;t get why would Barr, who had his nice quiet
life and was NOT part of the coup..come in to
now be part of the coup by covering things up.
If he was covering things up why has he repeatedly said in public
that yes POTUS WAS spied on. Why did he end Mueller whose end
goal was to get POTUS impeached. if he wanted to cover up he could
have let Mueller play out..
LikeLike
I feel I have enter the Hundred Acre Woods today.
LikeLike
Six months to go. If the Dems can ballot harvest the country to get Biden the win, all this sunlight goes away and the bad guys win. GOP needs to move faster or the clock might run out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m convinced after today that Nunes is another Gowdy. Change my mind.
LikeLike