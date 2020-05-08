President Trump and First Lady Melania Recognize 75th Anniversary End of World War II…

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania recognized the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II Friday by laying a wreath at our nations memorial to the fallen.

The president and first lady traveled to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the Germany’s unconditional surrender and were joined – at a distance – by eight veterans of the war. The youngest 96 and the oldest 100, they had braved the threats of contracting coronavirus to join the president and first lady for the wreath laying ceremony.