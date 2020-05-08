President Trump and First Lady Melania Recognize 75th Anniversary End of World War II…

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania recognized the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II Friday by laying a wreath at our nations memorial to the fallen.

The president and first lady traveled to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the Germany’s unconditional surrender and were joined – at a distance – by eight veterans of the war. The youngest 96 and the oldest 100, they had braved the threats of contracting coronavirus to join the president and first lady for the wreath laying ceremony.

  1. T2020 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    Amen!!! And the battle is just beginning here!👍🏻⭐️🇺🇸

  2. wodiej says:
    May 8, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    God Bless those who serve.

  3. helmhood says:
    May 8, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    Oh beautiful, for heroes proved,
    In liberating strife,
    Who more than self, THEIR country loved,
    And mercy more than life

  4. Awefense says:
    May 8, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Victory in Europe. Japan didn’t surrender until several months later.

    • GB Bari says:
      May 8, 2020 at 3:14 pm

      And only after having the most lethal bomb up to that point in history dropped on them. Twice.
      One wonders if it (A-Bomb) was ever considered for use on Germany. The timeline of development suggests that we didn’t have one available to use before Germany surrendered. And had Japan been as close to defeat as Germany, we wouldn’t have used it on Japan.

  5. Kirsty I says:
    May 8, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Thank you for praying for your great President.
    Please know that people all over the world are praying for him, and many of us see him as the leader, our leader, of the free world and also those nations that are not yet free.

  6. rah says:
    May 8, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    VE day. End of WW II in Europe. WWII did not officially end until VJ day Sep. 2nd when the Japanese signed the instruments of surrender on the USS Missouri.

  7. grumpyqs says:
    May 8, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    After a long wait for honest dignity and respect! Wonderful pictures and ceremony reminds me of the times and battles of our parents; the greatest generation.

  8. Reserved55 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Healthy Vets, they all still have hair.

  9. carthoris says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Did WWII ever really end? The battle between freedom and totalitarianism certainly seems to be still going on … in fact raging … . and right here in America no less. And the totalitarians seem to be winning in much of the country – see California and Michigan for just two of many examples — with the totalitarians clearly having the upper hand with them holding the highest offices there, although the freedom forces do seem to be making some headway. And then there is Texas where the freedom forces seem to be surging but it could still go either way.

  11. delighteddeplorable says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    “Here we mark the price of freedom.”

  12. James W Crawford says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Trump is premature.

    World War Two really wasn’t over until we nukes Hiroshima and Nagasaki. If we hadn’t nuked Japan, we would have suffered far more casualties invading Japan than we had suffered since Pearl Harbor. The casualties we would have inflicted on Japan would have been numbered in the many millions.

    • rah says:
      May 8, 2020 at 3:54 pm

      An invasion of Japan. which actually would have meant multiple invasions had they held out to the last, would have been terrible for the US and allies, but for the Japanese it could have meant the end of their culture altogether. Consider this. At Okinawa the KIA ratio ran about 15 Japanese for each US life lost when one includes the toll on the Japanese civilians.

    • fractionalexponent says:
      May 8, 2020 at 5:41 pm

      General Lemay’s firebombs did more damage than the A-bombs. The A-bombs certainly shortened the war, but, taking longer, Lemay would have firebombed Japan into the stone age.

      Trump is not premature. He has been attacked by globalist hyenas for 3 1/2 years. The U.S fought WW2 3 1/2 years.

    • David R. Graham says:
      May 8, 2020 at 7:52 pm

      No he is not. He is honoring the VE part of the WWII, not the end of WWII.

  13. toocoolus says:
    May 8, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    I loved how our President took the time to honor the 8 WWII vets who were there by speaking separately with each one of them…that was the best part of the ceremony for me. My father served in WWII and would have been 99 years old and he would have been proud to have been there this year to pay honor back to our President for his continual fight for our Republic. God bless our President and First Lady Melania!

    • Jerry Joe says:
      May 8, 2020 at 6:12 pm

      Agreed. And once again, levels of class and grace markedly rise whenever our Flotus walks alongside our Lion.

  14. Super Elite says:
    May 8, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    I don’t know. Does it make me more sad to see the sacrifices WWII generation made or to see our generation losing it like it has.

  15. 4EDouglas says:
    May 8, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    My late Father in law was given Orders to report to San Diego on Aug.10th 1945. To ship out Hawaii. My broken down ‘ol Cowpuncher Pop was shifted from 4F to 1A -thye were looking at million casualties..
    The Bomb stopped all that..

  16. David R. Graham says:
    May 8, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Correction, not the end of WWII. VE Day. There is a difference. Note, he does not tour the Pacific War portion of the Memorial.

