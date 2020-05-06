Forced Transparency – ODNI Richard Grenell Reminds Adam Schiff He Can Release Transcripts…

The back-and-forth between shifty Adam Schiff and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence continues today as acting DNI Ric Grenell sends Shifty a letter saying if he doesn’t release the requested transcripts to congress, then Grenell can/will do it.

h/t Catherine Herridge.

After taking control of the House Adam Schiff did not want to see the 2018 investigative transcripts released from HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes tenure as head of the committee. Becoming HPSCI chairman, Schiff told then DNI Dan Coats the transcripts were property of the House Intel Committee and must not be released. When Ric Grenell took over as acting DNI he fast-tracked the declassification review of the transcripts and prepared them for release…. Shifty went bananas.

This week Jim Jordan is again asking for the release of the transcripts, and that’s where Grenell come back into the picture willing to release them. Chairman Schiff now says his committee will re-re-review the declassification, to make sure Grenell didn’t reveal too much damaging information about the plot to take down President Trump.

As acting DNI Richard “Ric” Grenell continues to be a thorn in the side of those within the intelligence community who are trying to keep information hidden from public release. It is no surprise the Senate Intel Committee moved to hold a confirmation hearing for John Ratcliffe.

Washington DC uses the classified intelligence designation to hide everything and anything they deem adverse to their interests. If Ric Grenell keeps exposing the documents hidden within the intelligence maze, there’s a lot of sketchy deep state interests exposed by the sunlight.

The almost funny aspect to this is how Grenell genuinely doesn’t give a damn about these DC politicians and their schemes. Every time they try to operate their back-room conversations, Grenell just makes them public… and that drives the Deep State into fits of apoplexy because they are used to being in control over everything.

The intelligence apparatus and the media have been trying to controversialize DNI Grenell because they cannot control him. However, Grenell is like a modern political version of Andrew Breitbart and he uses their own Alinsky methods against them… ie. “make your opposition live up to the standards of transparency they proclaim to support”.

Ric Grenell’s approach is splendid.

Here’s the list of transcripts previously requested.

I was hoping to brief Senator @MarkWarner on the reforms I am implementing but he cancelled our scheduled phone call and hasn’t been willing to reschedule the call in months. We’ve never spoken. https://t.co/UHgK1zUPmS — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 5, 2020