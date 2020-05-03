Sunday Talks: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Shares Plans to Reopen…

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis discusses his plans to reopen the economy on a county-by-county basis starting tomorrow, May 4th. Broward and Dade counties will remain in their current status, but restrictions will be removed for other counties based on the status of their current healthcare system.
Florida has a high population of elderly residents and Governor DeSantis walks through the testing protocols he will use as part of the ongoing reopening process.
DeSantis is no totalitarian!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Given the complexity of the FL landscape, Gov. DeSantis is brilliant. I wish I could live there again.
LikeLiked by 10 people
WTF??? There is no “complexity” to Florida. The answer is simple, open the GD state. Those people who are in the high risk class can stay in their homes and have Uber deliver their groceries. Most of them are on fixed incomes from state and federal retirement and Social Security programs. They don’t work. Let the people who work for a living go back to work and start living their lives. The people of Florida have spent the last six weeks congregating in supermarkets all over the state, without masks, and they are not dropping like flies, even in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.So, why do we need further restrictions?
DeSantis is an Establishment shill, just like Scott and Bush. He is a McCain RINO and a putz. He caters go the Dems and liberals in the state. He wants to allow the two largest counties in Florida, containing almost half the population of the state, in virtual lock down. For what reason? And, the more he appears on television the dumber he looks. Ir would be nice if this clown would represent me as well as the Dems in this state. After all, he IS supposed to be a Republican.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beg pardon, but FL is a very complex state, demographically. There are highly concentrated urban areas, and rural farm areas. There are many senior retirees, and the youngsters who serve them. There are permanent residents who own waterfront property, and vacationers who temporarily visit.
Florida is a state like no other. It is unique. I currently live in another unique state…Illinois. People often don’t understand the nuances of these big states. All in all, I’d much rather be back in Florida. Guv Prickster can’t hold a candle to DeSantis.
LikeLiked by 7 people
PJ, Guess that is why Prickster’s wife drove down to Florida, avoiding her husband’s extended look down. 🤔🤔
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, and by the way…FL is not just complex demographically, but also geographically and economically. It’s fascinating, if one’s interested. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, what is your point? Of course there are old people in Florida. There are a whole slew of them in the St Pete, Sarasota and the Tampa Bay area , Ft. Myers and Naples. None of those areas are in the only three counties still under lock down, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Urban areas? Sure there are. But Orlando/Orange County, Jacksonville/Duval County and the Tampa bay area, all densely populated areas, all are opening up tomorrow. I have already told you what senior citizens can do, if they are concerned about the virus. As for youngsters, the data shows that this virus has little effect on youngsters. And what the heck does waterfront property have to do with anything? So, explain to me why the GUV is allowing the local politicians to hold half the citizens of the state hostage while he opens up the rest of the state? I could see it, if he was trying to woo the citizens of these counties for reelection, but none of these counties is going to ever vote for him. They voted 2-3:1 against him in 2018.
So, why is allowing this again? Give me one good reason, rather than some vague argument that Florida is complicated.
LikeLike
I’ll take a wild guess: Could these be the high-density areas with the most SARS-COV-2 cases in the state?
Notice that I did *not* state “the most COVID-19 positives,” since the majority of cases self-resolve without incident. Statistically speaking, the lung disease SARS-COV-2 is by far the most serious complication that overwhelms both patients and hospital systems.
LikeLike
So what? The hospitals are not overwhelmed in any of these counties. And most of the COVID deaths in these counties come from nursing homes and retirement centers, which can be easily shut down. If the COVID cases are already hospitalized, how does keeping healthy people confined to their homes with no income help any of these people? Got anymore simplistic non-answers that I can sink for you?
LikeLike
Waterfront = either wealthy owners, or transient vacationers (to answer your question). There’s some disparity between residents and say, for example, spring breakers. It’s a seasonal thing, and part of the culture.
LikeLike
So what is your point here? How does this affect whether a county gets opened up or not?
LikeLike
Go yell at moon you troll LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
This rule is perfect – anyone I don’t agree with is a troll. I think it may be in the Book of Alynsky.
LikeLike
I agree. I’ve lived in Florida since 1968. DeSantis closed us down with a EO. He can open us up the same way. He’s a follower, not a leader. We don’t need all these BS phases to open up. He’s a coward and is just seeking cover by following Faucis guidelines. He’s better than a democrat, but that’s the most that can be said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did not vote for Governor TellMeWhatToDoTrump. I voted aganst Gillum. Putnam was and is my choice. He was the ONLY cabinet member to buck that azzhole Scott over firing Bailey at FDLE in favor of promoting Scott’s favorite security detail cop to head FDLE. I did not vote for Scott, ever. That Missouri invader can GTFO. Old, inland, rural Florida did not vote for Guvnah NotANative DeSantis (last I checked, DeSantis isn’t a Cracker name and no Florida counties are named DeSantis…we DO have a Putnam County, though. Just sayin’.).
LikeLike
Your frustration is heard loud and clear, Mac.
All the governors and community leaders are facing the same issue President Trump is, namely, how best to “reopen” the economy. The “phase” approach is their current recommendation.
It would be great if we could flip a big switch back to “on” and get back to work. If you don’t understand the reasons that it won’t work, then it’s possible your personal frustration may be clouding otherwise sound judgement.
Your negative views on Gov. DeSantis indicate you may have longed for a Putnam governorship. Honestly don’t know which would have been better. Hopefully, we can agree we dodged a huge bullet named Gillum.
Hope your personal situation works out positively and hope the state recovers quickly.
Old person here, heading back inside to lock the doors and wait for food to be delivered – not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why can’t you just flip a switch, rescind the EO and open the state? I keep hearing people say that, but they never present any clear substantial reasons for it? if you are arguing that the economy will not come roaring back, immediately, because the pols threw us into a recession/depression which will take months if not years to recover from, how is a “phased recovery” going to make that any better? If you are saying that by “phasing in” an economic recovery the politicians will have more time to attempt to bail out small businesses and cover their own a**es so that the people will not realize that their actions destroyed the future for a significant number of people in the country, you might be onto something. If the “phased” recovery is being done so that politicians will not have to admit that they were wrong and that they needlessly destroyed the livelihood of untold numbers of their citizens, you might be right as well. But there is no reason why the restrictions can not be lifted immediately and allow the society and economy to handle the virus and the insane economic restrictions imposed by politicians and get on the road to recovery.
LikeLike
The “open the state now” is a great idea. I’m all for it. But think about what that would mean.
Yay, let’s all go out to eat tonight! The restaurant owner needs time to order product, re-hire staff, prepare new menus based on what product they can get and at what price.
Many businesses will face similar issues if we say: “We’re open.”
Yeah, the “phase” approach may be designed to cover butts, but it also helps by giving folks a cushion to prepare a return to where we were a few weeks ago.
Not saying any of this is to excuse the very likely hoax perpetrated on the nation. But now that we’re here, what to do next can be debated all night. (Hah, just look at this one thread on one website!)
Until I’m in the decision-maker’s shoes, I’ll yell a lot but do my best to understand what’s best for all of us instead of what I’d really like to have.
Good night, y’all. Early day tomorrow. Fish to be caught.
LikeLike
Dont forget he screwed Palm Beach County as well
LikeLike
For those Floridians upset that DeSantis hasn’t done well enough (room for improvement I’m sure), you could have people like Whitmer, Wolf, Inslee and kkk coonman ruling over you. 😒
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will trade Inslee for DeSantis any day of the week and twice on Sundays!!
LikeLike
Not sucking isn’t really the standard, though.
This is just the beginning folks. The 40 and under are being trained in government and since they don’t know any better (bad learn’n) this is going to happen frequently.
Just stop. Get the governors to step off their executive order BS and let free people be free. KEY WORD FREE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t disagree, but not sucking currently is way ahead of sucking big time like at least a dozen or more Governors are right now.
LikeLike
Don’t forget Newsom and Inslee. I am sure there are more.
LikeLike
Throw Sisolak (NV) and Newsom into that mix as well. I’ll take DeSantis any day.
LikeLike
You could have a Crooked, Socialist, Meth Head.
DeSantis is doing just fine.
LikeLike
I agree. I see DeSantis as amazing compared to Gavin Newsom who I have to live under. So please, let’s support our red state governors who are doing light years better than their blue state counterpart. One thing Republicans are good at is running down their own. You have a young, popular, conservative governor battling the media and all you see to do is to run him down. I despise the purists in the GOP. It’s all or nothing to them. The Dems are always in lock step when it comes to gaining power. They fight after they get power. GOPers? Nope, gotta fight and divide ourselves before the darn election and lose out. It’s ridiculous.
LikeLike
DeSantis 2024
LikeLiked by 6 people
YES!
LikeLiked by 1 person
His slogan can be:
DeSantis sucks less than the other guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And what a sorry state it is. But with the exception of Trump, and not that many others, it seems to be the current State of the State.
LikeLike
Trump is the guy who started the National Shutdown with the evil Social Distance insanity. And he won’t give that up.
LikeLike
Level headed pro, alas, smart voters. Duh, they’re Americans.
LikeLike
Speaking of Florida . . .
AWESOME!!!
WATCH: Trump supporters held a boat parade in Palm Beach on Sunday.
FIVE HUNDRED BOATS PARTICIPATED IN THIS 1.5 HOUR BOAT PARADE!
https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/05/03/watch-trump-supporters-held-a-boat-parade-in-palm-beach-on-sunday/
PRICELESS!
I’m guessing that this incident spurred the parade.
Boat owner forced to take down Trump flag on his dock gives his neighbors a special surprise
LikeLiked by 3 people
OOPs. forgot to leave the link to the 2nd story above
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/05/02/boat-owner-forced-to-take-down-trump-flag-on-his-dock-gives-his-neighbors-a-special-surprise/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Governor D rocks!
Florida is back in business!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not all of it, apparently. It looks as thought only those counties which voted for Desantis get to open up.
LikeLike
Apparently only those counties that voted for him in 2018.
LikeLike
Nope. I still can’t visit my barber. I still can’t go to the beach or a favorite restaurant any time I damn well please with as many friends as I damn well please. He’s a Tyrant. An unConstitutional Tyrant. We need to tar and feather this two-foot tall Napoleon and NEVER give the jerk another term! Down with Little Man DeSantis! F Him and the horse he rode in on. I see so many ‘closed’ and ‘for sale’ signs on small businesses here in my small rural Florida county, it’s heartbreaking–as bad as the Obozo years! And don’t lecture me on Witless and Gruesome! Trump foisted this jerk on Florida when he rallied for DeSantis! This is on the President. DeSantis is Trump’s puppet.
LikeLike
Aren’t you the one who ranted that all boomers need to just die and get out of your way? You and Oprah should get a room.
LikeLike
Still can’t comprehend the fact that Florida voters almost elected Gillum as their governor. Born and raised there, must be the flood of yankees and illegals.
LikeLike
Via fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are a lot of Dems and liberals in Florida. They all moved here from the Northeast and Chicago. But, only 2/3 of the registered voters in Florida even voted for governor in 2018. And, DeSantis barely beat a no-name mayor from a small town in North Florida with no name recognition and who was under active investigation by the FBI for public corruption, even running on Trump’s coat tails. Would you bet on that horse?
LikeLike
….and apparently is a gay cocaine addict who likes male prostitutes even though he’s married and has children!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tallahassee is the Capital of the State of Florida.
Gillum was the Mayor of Tallahassee.
LikeLike
Tallahassee is a government and college town of less than 200,000 people. It is not a big city. Virtually no one in the rest of the state has any idea who the mayor of that little burg is. AS with many states, the capital city of Florida is a little, inconsequential town which just happens to be the seat of government.
LikeLike
Is it just me, or does it seem we have some trolls here?To stay on topic… I think DeSantis is doing a good job
LikeLiked by 2 people
“To stay on topic”
Me thinks that there is some “Monday morning quarterbacking” being done by some stressed and frustrated folks. The only thing I have to say is get yourself elected to a statewide Governorship – THEN you can “Show Us How It’s Done”.
Complicated business, folks. The owner/CEO of several companies in the Bristol Tennessee vicinity once told me that on most decisions he had to make, no one was going to be 100% happy with the decision.
The comment was a response to my statement that GW Bush did not sell any “Bunker Buster” bombs to Israel on his way out the door after BHO was elected.
LikeLike
“no one was going to be 100% happy with the decision.”
Should have typed:
“Not every person was going to be 100% happy with the decision”
OR
“you cannot please 100% of the people 100% of the time”.
LikeLike
Remember the movie Willard?
🐀 🐀 🐀 🐀 🐀 🐀 🐀 🐀 🐀 🐀 🐀 everywhere!
LikeLike
You entitled to your opinion on whether DeSantis is doing a good job or not. And I am entitled to mine. We have people o this site touting DeSantis for President in 2024. Really? Well then they had better have a really good idea who this guy is and how well he performs. So far, he has followed the lead of most of the politicians in the country and shut down his state’s economy with no evidence that the COVID virus is anywhere near as danger as it was portrayed b y the media. Now that we are getting solid evidence which strongly suggest that the virus is little more dangerous that seasonal flu and that the shutdowns have thrown this nation into a recession, if not a depression, he wants to leave ineffective restrictions in place. Such leadership. His big self touted accomplishment is that he was doing road construction projects while people were out of work, pursuant to his order. Yep, that is an accomplishment to run a national campaign on. Excuse me if I’m not overly impressed.
LikeLike
Respectfully disagree.
The RATS write DeSantis marched to a different turn because they thought that inappropriate.
https://www.politico.com/states/florida/story/2020/03/24/dumbest-s-desantis-takes-heat-as-he-goes-his-own-way-on-coronavirus-1268818
‘Dumbest s—’: DeSantis takes heat as he goes his own way on coronavirus
The Florida governor is in the spotlight as cases multiply.
By MATT DIXON 03/24/2020 11:34 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE — While New York, California and other states shutter their economies to keep the coronavirus at bay, Gov. Ron DeSantis is refusing to follow the herd.
His cure-can’t-be-worse-than-the-disease approach has put the Republican governor under a glaring spotlight locally and nationally as cases of the virus in Florida surge past 1,400. It’s a philosophy that aligns DeSantis with other conservatives, including President Donald Trump and Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva, a Republican with a strong libertarian bent.
On Tuesday, state Senate Democrats began papering the governor’s office with letters urging him to issue a shelter-in-place order.
“That is the dumbest s— I have heard in a long time,” said state Sen. Oscar Braynon (D-Miami Gardens). “This is a day-by-day crisis. Italy damn near saw 1,000 people die in one day, and there are people proclaiming we got this and have it solved in 15 days?”
DeSantis has grown only more defiant. On Monday, instead of buckling to political pressure to issue a shelter-in-place order, he said he would restrict visitors coming into the state from coronavirus hot spots including New York. And he’s now literally ignoring pleas from Florida Democrats to be more aggressive.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, dough boy pritzker sent his family to Fl, wonder if they had to me quarantined for 2 weeks first?
LikeLike
DeSantis is a potential MAGA successor if he keeps this up and continues the great work he’s been doing in Florida. Florida is always a key state and we finally have a GOP governor there that can play nationally if things break the right way (unlike Jeb).
Some purists are being overly sensitive and critical of DeSantis but given the wide disparity in cases across his state, I think it’s prudent for him to take a decentralized approach based on the date while protecting the most vulnerable. Taking it all through the phases assures everyone that the state is on the road to reopening and will do so together like putting pieces of a puzzle as Trump says until the last piece, in this case county, is declared open for business!
As a person who is stuck under the tyranny of Gavin Newsome here in CA, I greatly admire the strides being taken by red state governors like DeSantis, Abbott of Texas and Kemp of Georgia in reopening their states far more aggressively than their blue state counterparts, who are taking this opportunity rule the people.
We have to support these governor even if they aren’t moving as fast as we like because the politics of this is so important to what will happen in the fall for Trump. Think about it. If DeSantis fails in FL, Trump could be in trouble. Same with Kemp. Same with Abbott. Trump is watching those key states like a hawk and so, if DeSantis is being careful, I will greatly bet it’s at the behest of Trump, so please to all the purists, cut them some slack!
LikeLike