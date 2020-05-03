President Trump will be participating in a Fox News ‘virtual town hall’ today at 7:00pm ET as it is broadcast on Fox News. Unfortunately, as with previous Fox ‘town hall’ formats, there is no proprietary Fox livestream available for on-line viewing. However, if you are watching the broadcast feel free to add your comments on the event below.
- President Trump Virtual Town Hall – 7:00pm Fox News Channel (No Livestreams)…
- Sunday Talks – Maria Bartiromo Questions Senator Graham: “Why Do You Continue To Do Nothing”?…
- Sunday Talks: Mockingbird Propagandist Chris Wallace Lies During Birx Interview….
- NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Economic Expectations…
- May 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1200
- President Trump Virtual Town Hall – 7:00pm Fox News Channel (No Livestreams)… theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/03/pre… https://t.co/IZPWlnUrfN 20 minutes ago
- RT @realDonaldTrump: ....And then came a Plague, a great and powerful Plague, and the World was never to be the same again! But America ros… 52 minutes ago
- RT @realDonaldTrump: https://t.co/O4iRRKJkyS 54 minutes ago
- RT @fud31: Florida governor: Coronavirus pandemic 'should not be used to bail out state obligations' that preceded outbreak https://t.co/RC… 1 hour ago
- Sunday Talks – Maria Bartiromo Questions Senator Graham: “Why Do You Continue To Do Nothing”?…… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 1 hour ago
Don’t like Baier (sp.) or McCallum… We shall see..
Me, either. Pass, until I can find a stream later where I can fast forward.
Traitors McCallum and Brett Baier going to set our great President up with DNC QUESTIONS from Pedo Donna Brazile!
Why is anti-Trumper Martha given this privilege? I guess Donna Brazile wasn’t available.
What’s the over under on how many time ventilators are mentioned?
Testing, testing.
You don’t sound too sorry Larry
RINO takes the stage first…seriously FoX???
why are we not surprised by this ambush…
whatever…Lincoln Memorial so beautiful!
They way we are being treated as citizens, it should be conducted in front of a Vladimir Lenin statue.
I don’t know if I can do this. This is just going to enrage me. I am sick of being lied to. By everyone involved. This whole thing is a freaking coup attempt not a pandemic. I am sick of the Fauci and Birx worship. Sick and tired.
The two twits trying to pin Hogan down on federal response.
testing testing testing…
Governors have what they have asked for…Maryland given more…follows President’s Guidelines is now the NEW MANTRA!
if true, then why don’t you Rino Governor release 90% of your counties??? 45 said very specifically to make determinations county by county…
the problem Fox has is that 45 is using TRIANGULATION! Fox tries to take this away by having RINO on…can’t wait to hear how Maryland has lots of local university and private testing availability but decided instead to import their tests…
There are nine western European countries with higher death rates from COVID than the US. We’re a big country that borders two other countries and – under normal circumstances- air traffic with the entire world. Comparisons with places like New Zealand are inane. Dems will try to push the idea that we didn’t do enough to slow infections, but the US is handling the pandemic as well as any country, given our circumstances. Biden can’t even handle solid food.
Oh Lord, Martha McCallum interviewing Maryland Gov Hogan –that idiot. Keeps asking the same question, ‘have you gotten everything you need?’ Hogan says deaths are climbing in Maryland.
Fox is disgusting. I’m anxious to see if Bret and Martha have their planted stooges in the audience asking questions.
no, RINO said the rate is climbing…rate can be anything…
New numbers from CDC 37K deaths
Sum Tin Wong with the counter person at the CDC…he must have failed to get the memo from Little Man and Scarf Lady
I don’t anyone to protect me Mr President….your job is to protect our Constitution and Freedom
Trump is pissed at China. See his first answer?
Why no unemployment since March…somethings wrong.
It is her state not being able to keep up with the unemployment claims…it is not federal.
https://watchnewslive.tv/fox-news-live-stream-usa/
First call-in question single mother out of work, no money, no check.
Noe newsgirl asks Trump is he went to far with the shutdown.
Fox: O for 2.
He is still using Falsi’s original numbers….I give up. I know several people who died of the Flu Mr President. Goodbuy
hang in there Bogger
My patience is wearing thin as well.
You can watch free >>>>watch news live.tv.
Then choose the Fox Live Stream
