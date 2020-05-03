President Trump Virtual Town Hall – 7:00pm Fox News Channel (No Livestreams)…

President Trump will be participating in a Fox News ‘virtual town hall’ today at 7:00pm ET as it is broadcast on Fox News.   Unfortunately, as with previous Fox ‘town hall’ formats, there is no proprietary Fox livestream available for on-line viewing.  However, if you are watching the broadcast feel free to add your comments on the event below.

  1. Nigella says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Don’t like Baier (sp.) or McCallum… We shall see..

  2. Harry Caray says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    What’s the over under on how many time ventilators are mentioned?

  3. booger71 says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    You don’t sound too sorry Larry

  4. Publius2016 says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    RINO takes the stage first…seriously FoX???

    why are we not surprised by this ambush…

    whatever…Lincoln Memorial so beautiful!

  5. Chip Doctor says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    I don’t know if I can do this. This is just going to enrage me. I am sick of being lied to. By everyone involved. This whole thing is a freaking coup attempt not a pandemic. I am sick of the Fauci and Birx worship. Sick and tired.

  6. booger71 says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    The two twits trying to pin Hogan down on federal response.

  7. Publius2016 says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    testing testing testing…

    Governors have what they have asked for…Maryland given more…follows President’s Guidelines is now the NEW MANTRA!

    • Publius2016 says:
      May 3, 2020 at 7:14 pm

      if true, then why don’t you Rino Governor release 90% of your counties??? 45 said very specifically to make determinations county by county…

      the problem Fox has is that 45 is using TRIANGULATION! Fox tries to take this away by having RINO on…can’t wait to hear how Maryland has lots of local university and private testing availability but decided instead to import their tests…

  8. Sentient says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    There are nine western European countries with higher death rates from COVID than the US. We’re a big country that borders two other countries and – under normal circumstances- air traffic with the entire world. Comparisons with places like New Zealand are inane. Dems will try to push the idea that we didn’t do enough to slow infections, but the US is handling the pandemic as well as any country, given our circumstances. Biden can’t even handle solid food.

  9. flova says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Oh Lord, Martha McCallum interviewing Maryland Gov Hogan –that idiot. Keeps asking the same question, ‘have you gotten everything you need?’ Hogan says deaths are climbing in Maryland.

    Fox is disgusting. I’m anxious to see if Bret and Martha have their planted stooges in the audience asking questions.

  10. booger71 says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    New numbers from CDC 37K deaths

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      May 3, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      Sum Tin Wong with the counter person at the CDC…he must have failed to get the memo from Little Man and Scarf Lady

  11. booger71 says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    I don’t anyone to protect me Mr President….your job is to protect our Constitution and Freedom

  12. Perot Conservative says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    Trump is pissed at China. See his first answer?

  13. booger71 says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Why no unemployment since March…somethings wrong.

  15. All Too Much says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    First call-in question single mother out of work, no money, no check.

    Noe newsgirl asks Trump is he went to far with the shutdown.

    Fox: O for 2.

  16. booger71 says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    He is still using Falsi’s original numbers….I give up. I know several people who died of the Flu Mr President. Goodbuy

  17. TrumpPatriot says:
    May 3, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    You can watch free >>>>watch news live.tv.
    Then choose the Fox Live Stream

