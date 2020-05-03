Chicago Mayor: Quarantine Scofflaws “Will be Arrested and Taken to Jail, Period”…

Posted on May 3, 2020 by

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Saturday that she is instructing the police superintendent to cite, arrest and jail all non-compliant residents who permit gatherings and parties in their residence. Failing to comply with the stay-at-home orders and maintain social distancing will no longer be met with a warning.

Police are authorized to deliver citations, conduct immediate arrests and potentially jail any non-compliant resident in the city of Chicago.

“This is how it is going to be: We will shut you down, we will cite you, and if we need to, we will arrest you and we will take you to jail,” Mayor Lightfoot said.  “If you act like a criminal, and if you violate the law, and if you refuse to do what is necessary to save lives in this city in the middle of a pandemic we will take you to jail, period.”

4 Responses to Chicago Mayor: Quarantine Scofflaws “Will be Arrested and Taken to Jail, Period”…

  1. sundance says:
    May 3, 2020 at 12:11 am

  2. progpoker says:
    May 3, 2020 at 12:12 am

    I guess that’s why the Left had to empty the jails.

  4. carthoris says:
    May 3, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Many Governors and many mayors are in a competition with each other to see who can top the others in channeling Hitler, Stalin and Mao. There are certainly a lot of good contenders.

