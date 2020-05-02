White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett Outlines Expectations for May…

White House Advisor to the President Kevin Hassett discusses the importance of using May to get as many states open as possible. The President has asked for data daily to measure the amount of the economy that is reopening. As the economy opens there’s less need for a ‘phase-4’ relief/bailout bill.

