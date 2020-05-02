White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett Outlines Expectations for May…

White House Advisor to the President Kevin Hassett discusses the importance of using May to get as many states open as possible.  The President has asked for data daily to measure the amount of the economy that is reopening.  As the economy opens there’s less need for a ‘phase-4’ relief/bailout bill.

3 Responses to White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett Outlines Expectations for May…

  1. trumplandslide says:
    May 2, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    How about we open everything now?

    The whole premise of the shutdown has been proven wrong. The death count is about the same as a flu. Almost none of the hospitals were overloaded.

    Open it now!

  2. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 2, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Not Make–Let.

    #LetAmericaWorkAgain!

  3. trumplandslide says:
    May 2, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    I question the whole premise: The government is not supposed to keep us “safe”. That is not their main job. Their main job is to protect our god given rights and liberties.

    End the shutdown now.

