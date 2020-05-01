NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Reports About White House Punishing China…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on CNBC to answer growing questions about whether there is a White House plan to punish China. Kudlow is careful to tamp down any specific reports, while affirming there will be retaliatory measures.
Additionally, Director Kudlow discusses the status of the economy, the current claims under the Payroll Protection Program, and what efforts might yet come.
There is NO doubt The Donald is about to apply any and all pressure he has available on Xi. I expect more tariffs and soon. We’ll pay more but lets get it on. China is all for Trump losing in 2020. Tim Cook better have a plan.
Yep. I anticipated this. He’s already got their nuts in a vice. Time to tighten it more. He should slap more tariffs on and then funnel it directly to the small business payment program or even towards another stimulus…..all at China’s expense. It also puts the scumbags in DC in the position of either siding with China or with the people they’re supposed to be representing. It’s a big optics win for Trump either way.
ANNOUNCEMENT
I have unilaterally declared this: WORK IS DE-CRIMINALIZED
Go and revive your businesses. I trust my fellow INDIVIDUAL Americans to take care of their own health decisions.
It is time for us to save the world. Again. It is what Americans do.
They killed 50,000 Americans. They violated the Geneva Convention. They forced an economic shut down of the civilized world. They are without hearts, without souls. They are communist vermin. Isolate them,
Their minions in the US are creating as much havoc as they can. The solution is punish them at the top: Barry & Michael, Crime wave Clinton, Brennan, Comey, all the lead traitors.
Crush them, They deserve it.
Sundance has said many times that China’s view is;
“If it does not benefit China, it is not done.”
Kudlow says; “China will be held accountable” We’ll see
Continuing to notice supply chain shifts. The Walmart Ozark Trails line of rotomolded coolers have been a mix of US made Cooler bodies and lids with imported hinges and straps and just plain made in China and has for several years, now it is a mix of US Made with Imported Parts and Made in Vietnam. The smaller and cheapest size of these Yeti knock offs is 89 bucks.
This article tells how to identify where a product is made by looking at the barcode:
https://blog.tscprinters.com/barcodes-product-country-origin/
Thanks.
That is most useful.
A few years back I was looking at Yeti coolers in a Gander Mountain, trying to determine where they were made.
No markings whatsoever on the product or labels. Great product; however, I was not ablout to pay that kind of money for something made in China or SE Asia.
USA or Europe, yes.
May 1 is the Feast of Saint Joseph the Worker. Let’s put America back to work!
